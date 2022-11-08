Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Green

review star

No reviews yet

2131 N Elston Avenue

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Shareables

Pretzels

$11.00

Hummus

$11.00

Egg/Pimento

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Flatbread

$13.00

Wings

$12.00

Baked Brie

$23.00

Salad/Wrap

Cobb

$12.00

Arugula & Goat Cheese

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mediterranean

$12.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Toasted BLT

$13.00

Pulled Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Turkey Club

$14.00

Kobe Hot Dog

$11.00

Sweets

Skillet Cookie

$8.00

Ice Cream

Sorbet

Sides

House Slaw

$5.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

1/2 Salad

$8.00

SD Hummus

$5.00

SD Giardiniera

$2.00

Aioli

$1.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

kids

Nuggets

$7.00

Fruit Plate

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugarfree Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Grape Juice

$3.00

N/A Coctails

Seedlip Collins

$12.00

Tequila Ritual

$12.00

74 Old Fashioned

$12.00

Ghia Spritz

$12.00

Accessories

Kalea Golf Gloves

$12.00

Stratus Golf Glove

$12.00

Golf Ball: Tour Response

$40.00

Golf Balls: TP5

$30.00

Apparel

Polo

$50.00

Crew Neck

$60.00

Long Sleeve

$40.00

Quarter Zip

$70.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hats

Golf

Game Play

$255.00

Food Package

White Tee

$25.00

Tips Package

$45.00

Red Tee

$20.00

Drink Package

Driving Range

$36.00

9 Hole

$50.00

18 Hole

$60.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The best golf simulator experience in downtown Chicago. From bad weather to bad technology, inaccessible courses, and way too much plaid – we're changing the game. The Green is indoor golf worth playing. Our menu was handcrafted with some of the top minds in Chicago’s food scene. Whether or not golf is your game, our hospitality is here for you.

Website

Location

2131 N Elston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

