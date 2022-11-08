The Green
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The best golf simulator experience in downtown Chicago. From bad weather to bad technology, inaccessible courses, and way too much plaid – we're changing the game. The Green is indoor golf worth playing. Our menu was handcrafted with some of the top minds in Chicago’s food scene. Whether or not golf is your game, our hospitality is here for you.
Location
2131 N Elston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Gallery