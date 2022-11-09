Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Green Bee Cafe

374 Reviews

$$

1129 20th St NW

Washington, DC 20036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
The GreenBee Combination
Soup

COVID SUPPORT FUND

Support The GreenBee Cafe

$5.00

MOST POPULAR

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk Fried chicken breast, dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small mixed green salad.

The GreenBee Combination

$10.50

1/2 of a classic sandwiches or wrap with your choice of side.

Classic Cobb Salad

Classic Cobb Salad

$13.50

Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.

Cake Cups

Cake Cups

$6.50

Choose from Classic Chocolate, Carrot Cake with maple cream cheese frosting or Tres Leches

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

Fried Chicken Buttermilk biscuit

$10.00

Fried Chicken breast on freshly baked biscuit with spicy honey butter

Half Smoked Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Half smoke grilled with cheddar cheese and Fried Egg

Egg & Smoked Gouda Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$12.50

Cream Cheese, cucumber, red onion & capers Choice of homefries or small fruit cup

Big Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, roasted vegetables, sausage & potatoes Served with small fruit cup

Toasted Steel Cut Oatmeal (Vegan)

$5.50

Whole grain with almond milk.

Bruleed Banana Oatmeal (Vegan)

$6.50

Steel cut oatmeal, maple syrup & walnuts.

The GreenBee Granola Bowl

$6.50

House made granola, vanilla yogurt, fresh berries

Large Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.50

Melons, pineapple, berries & more

All American

$9.50

two eggs, choice of meat, choice of side, toast

Omelets

$9.50

3 egg omelet, choice of 3 fillings, choice of Homefries or small fruit salad and toast.

GreenBee Open Face Omelet

$9.50

Fritatta Style with potatoes. Choose 3 items. Served with a house salad On top (contains nuts)

Deep Dish Quiche

$8.50

Choice of: 1. Lorraine or Spinach & cheese 2. Choice of potatoes, Mixed Green Salad, Small fruit fruit salad

HOT SANDWICHES

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk Fried chicken breast, dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small mixed green salad.

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

House roasted pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard on cuban flatbread. Served with hand-cut French fries or small mixed green salad.

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.

Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

6 hour roasted pork, brown sugar & mustard vinegar sauce, red cabbage slaw. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

The GreenBee Combination

$10.50

1/2 of a classic sandwiches or wrap with your choice of side.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.50

In house roasted Black Angus eye of round roast beef, goat cheese, caramelized onions & arugula.

Turkey BLT Sandwich

$10.50

In house roasted turkey breast, apple-wood smoked bacon & mayo. Comes with pickle on the side.

Roasted Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella & oven roasted tomatoes.

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

In house roasted Koch farm's turkey breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce & mayo.

Bearnaise Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

In house roasted chicken breast, walnuts, red grapes, mayo & yogurt

Tuna Fish & White Bean Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Fresh tuna roasted in house tossed with onions, white beans, celery & mayo.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Humane seal ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & deli mustard.

Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

$10.50

Basil walnut pesto.

Oven Roasted Veggie Hummus Sandwich

$10.50

House made hummus, seasonal roasted vegetables. Vegan.

Roasted Eggplant & Fresh Veggies Sandwich

$10.50

Eggplant puree, cucumbers, red onions, mesclun greens & tomatoes. Vegan.

Mushroom Florentine Sandwich

$10.50

Fresh baby spinach, oven roasted tomatoes, assorted roasted mushrooms & garlic oil (vegan) with local goat cheese (vegetarian).

GREENBEE HOT PASTA

Chicken Rossa Pasta

$12.00

Roasted chicken breast, basil, peas, fresh mushrooms & tomato crème sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Fresh broccoli, Parmesan cheese, garlic & parsley with a touch of nutmeg.

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$12.00

Free Bird chicken tossed with cherry tomatoes, basil walnut pesto sauce & shredded mozzarella.

Pasta Primavera

$12.00

Roasted tomatoes, basil, fresh spinach, broccoli, & EVO.

Mushroom Ragu Pasta

$12.00

Mixed mushrooms, Madeira & mascarpone cheese.

SOUPS & SALADS & SIDES

Soup

$5.00

Seasonal choices, all house made including stocks.

Salad Sampler Trio

$11.50

Scoop of bearnaise chicken salad, pasta salad & fresh fruit salad.

Norwegian Salad

$14.00

Smoked salmon, sliced tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, capers & poached egg.

Classic Cobb Salad

Classic Cobb Salad

$13.50

Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.

Mixed Green Salad

$6.50

Mesclun greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & shredded carrots.

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Chopped romaine, homemade croutons, grana padano cheese, garnished with cherry tomatoes.

House Salad

$8.50

Mixed mesclun greens, local goat cheese, nuts & dried fruit.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, local feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, black olives & cucumber.

Hand-cut French Fries

$4.50

QUICHE

Deep Dish Quiche

$8.50

Served with home fries, garden salad or small fresh fruit.

House Made Desserts

Cake Jars

Cake Jars

$6.50Out of stock

Choose from Classic Chocolate, Tres Leche or Butter pecan Cakewith maple frosting & sugared pecans

Cake Jars (Copy)

Cake Jars (Copy)

$6.50Out of stock

Choose from Classic Chocolate, Tres Leche or Butter pecan Cakewith maple frosting & sugared pecans

Most Popular

GreenBee Box Lunch

$14.50

Choice of Sandwich, Rt 11 Potato Chips, cookie or Brownie. Add a salad $4.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich Box Lunch

$16.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich, Side of Coleslaw, Classic Potato Salad, Mayo Packet, Cookie.

Continental

$10.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese, Small Delish Danish & Fresh Fruit Cup, Cutlery Kit & Napkin in an Individual Box.

American Breakfast

$13.50

Scrambled Eggs, PolyFace Farm’s Sausage or Applewood smoked bacon, House made buttermilk biscuit, fruit cup.

Boxed Lunches & Dinners

GreenBee Box Lunch

$14.50

Choice of Sandwich, Rt 11 Potato Chips, cookie or Brownie. Add a salad $4.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich Box Lunch

$17.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich, Side of Coleslaw, Mixed green salad, Mayo Packet, Cookie.

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich Lunch

$17.50

Melted Mozzarella, Pesto, Oven Roasted Tomatoes on Focaccia with side Caesar Salad and Brownie.

Baked Wild Salmon

$22.00

24 Hours Notice required- Over Greek Orzo Pasta Salad, Side of Broccoli & Brownie. please 24 hours notice or call to check availability

Hot Pasta

$17.50

Choose From Chicken Alfredo or Pasta Primavera (vegan or vegetarian), Mixed Green Salad, Side of Dressing, Cookie, Sliced Baguette.

Fajita Box

$18.50

24 Hrs Notice required. Flank Steak, Portobello, Chicken or Shrimp, with Roasted Peppers, Onions, Pico, Avocado, Sour Cream. Corn Tortillas and Small Fruit Cup. Please 24 hours notice or call to check same day availability

All Day-Boxed Breakfasts

Continental

$10.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese, Small Delish Danish & Fresh Fruit Cup, Cutlery Kit & Napkin in an Individual Box.

Burrito

$11.50

Our Delicious Big breakfast burritos individually wrapped. Choose from Sausage (sausage, egg, Cheddar cheese, potato,) or Vegetarian (egg, vegetables, smoked Gouda) Fresh Fruit Cup or Breakfast potatoes, side of hot sauce napkin & cutlery Kit.

Toasted Steel

$10.00

Cut Oatmeal Made with Almond Milk. Side of Berries. Brown Sugar, Local Honey, cranberry/walnut on the side.

American Breakfast

$13.50

Scrambled Eggs, PolyFace Farm’s Sausage or Applewood smoked bacon, House made buttermilk biscuit, fruit cup.

Individual Yogurt Parfaits

$6.50

Individual Vegan or Gluten Free Parfaits

$8.50

Small Parfaits

$4.00

CutWater Cocktails & Babe

Fresh Fruit Cocktails. Just add ice. 8 oz $6 each. 16 oz cocktail (serves 2). 4 Pack Mix/Match for $35.
CutWater Vodka Soda

CutWater Vodka Soda

$5.00

Specify- Cucumber, Grapefruit or Lime

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$6.00+

Strawberries, Basil, Lemonade & Vodka. Made Inhouse

Rum Mint Mojito

Rum Mint Mojito

$5.00

Rum Mint Mojito

CutWater Long Island Tea

CutWater Long Island Tea

$5.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin & Tequila

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mild- let us know if you'd like hot sauce!

Margarita

Margarita

$5.00

Choose lime or Mango Margarita

Orange Smash

Orange Smash

$7.00

Devil's Backbone Orange Smash 10%

Grapefruit Paloma

Grapefruit Paloma

$5.00

Most Popular! A Grapefruit Citrus Twist abv 7%

Drinks

BottledTea

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1129 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

Gallery
The Green Bee Cafe image
The Green Bee Cafe image
The Green Bee Cafe image

