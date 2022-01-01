- Home
- /
- Poughkeepsie
- /
- The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria - Poughkeepsie Galleria
The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria Poughkeepsie Galleria
No reviews yet
2001 South Road
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bagels
Egg Sandwiches
Egg and Cheese
2 eggs and choice of cheese :)
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Organic Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of cheese. Yes, Please.
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Organic sausage, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Ham Egg and Cheese
Organic Ham, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Bacon Sausage Egg Cheese
Organic Bacon, Organic Sausage, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.
Ham Bacon Egg and Cheese
Organic ham, organic bacon, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.
Sausage Ham Egg and Cheese
Organic sausage, organic ham, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.
Triple Threat Egg and Cheese
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, 2 Eggs and Cheese
Pernil Egg and Cheese
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato.
Toasts
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Empanadas-Gluten Free
Bowls
Pitaya Bowl-GF
Acai Bowl-GF
Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.
Coquito Bowl-GF
A delicious coconut sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings, due to gluten allergens, granola is not a standard topping, please include as topping if wanted.
Parchita Bowl
Guava Bowl
Parfait
Fruit Bowl
Soup
Smoothies
The Queen Bee
Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango blended into a yummy fruity smoothie.
Breakfast 2 Go
Strawberries, banana, cinnamon, oats and blended with almond or coconut milk.
Berry Blast
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, oats, blended with almond or coconut milk.
The Green Queen
Kale, apple, lemon, avocado blended into a perfectly nutrient rich smoothie.
The Green Machine
Kale, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger, turmeric blended into the most delicious fruity, yet nutritious smoothie.
Power House- Protein Shake
Coco Linda
Juices
Wellness Shots
PreMade Drinks
Juice Cleanse
Salads
The Mediterranean
Your Choice of Greens (spring mix selected if not specified), black olives, onions, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, with fresh squeezed lemon and olive oil.
The Chimi Salad
Your choice of greens ( spring mix if not specified), onions, avocado, tomatoes, homemade chimichurri dressing.
The Blue Cobb
Your choice of greens (spring mix if not specified), crumbly blue cheese, bacon, boiled egg, onions, avocado, croutons, with a delicious honey mustard dressing.
Classic Caesar
Romaine, croutons, tomatoes, parmesan cheese with a creamy caesar dressing.
The Yummy Beast
Spring mix, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, sunflower seeds, onions, cucumbers, chick peas, blue cheese, dried cranberries, with fresh lemon squeezed and olive oil.
The Berry Grand
Choice of greens, strawberries, blueberries, pecans, almonds, with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Fresh Spring Salad
Spinach, Kale, apples, walnuts, crumbly feta, red onions, dried cranberries, cucumbers, with a balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Build Your Own
The option to build your own salad, with 7 basic add ons.
Asian Ginger Salad
Choice of greens, avocado, sunflower seeds, wonton strips, red onions with a sesame ginger dressing.
South West Salad
Choice of greens, red peppers, onions, wonton strips, black beans, corn, lime chipotle dressing.
Side Salad
Paninis/Wraps
Chicken Chipotle
Grilled or Fried chicken, red onion, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle aioli.
The Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Muenster, Goudah, and mozzarella melted onto our 7 grain bread.
Salmon BLT
Grilled wild caught salmon with bacon, spinach, tomato, with a chipotle aioli.
The Cubano
Roasted pork (Pernil), mozzarella, ham, garlic aioli.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried Chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, buttermilk ranch dressing.
The Pesto Chicken
Grilled chicken, red peppers, onions, avocado, with a pesto.
The Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, onions, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese with a Caesar dressing. This sandwich/wrap comes warmed in panini press, please specify if you would rather have it not pressed (cold).
Vegan Grilled Cheese
Vegan Mozzarella cheese melted onto our 7 grain bread.
The Vegan Soul
Tomatoes, spinach, avocado, vegan mozzarella.
Ham and Cheese Toasty
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad made with our infamous mama's chicken, avocado and mayo, topped with arugula, onion and tomato.
Vegan Chickpea-Fest Salad Sandwich
The Chimi Sandwich
Texas BBQ
Mango-Salsa Salmon Wrap
Chicken Noodle Soup
Quesadilla
Arepas/Arepanadas
The Queen
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken thighs and avocado.
La Cubana
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded roasted pork, and ham.
The Artist
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken thighs and black beans.
La Gorda
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, black beans, shredded short rib, and bacon.
Veggie Queen
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with black beans, pickled onions, and red peppers.
Avo Clean Bee
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with black beans and avocado.
The Clasica
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and shredded short rib.
La Rumbera
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded roast pork and pickled onions.
Cheese Arepa
La Pabellon Arepa
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded beef, sweet plantains and black beans.
La Reinita (Chicken Salad)
Arepa stuffed with homemade chicken salad-infamous mama's chicken, avocado, mayo, and black pepper.
La Pepiada (Chickpea Salad)
Stuffed with our creamy vegan chickpea-fest salad made with chickpeas, avocado, homemade mojito, and vegan mayo.
Arepa Butter
Arepa
Empanadas
Cheese Empanada
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
Pernil Empanada
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
Shredded Chicken Empanada
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
Carne Mechada Empanada (Sautéed Shredded Steak)
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
Vegan Empanada (Black Bean)
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
Maduros and Cheese
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Sweet plantain and cheese.
Maduros and Black bean
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Sweet plantain and black bean.
The Pabellon Empanada
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Shredded short rib, black beans, sweet plantains, cheese.
Vegan Cheese Empanada
Spinach N Cheese
Yuca Fries
Patacon-Plantain Sandwiches
Patacon de Pollo- Chicken
Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with shredded chicken thighs, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce.
Patacon de Pernil- Roast Pork
Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with roast pork, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce. (Pictured with an added fried egg-optional)
Patacon de Carne-Shredded Steak
Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with shredded beef short rib, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce.
Patacon Vegano-Vegan
Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with sautéed black beans, vegan mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, vegan fry sauce.
Dulcecon-Sweet plantain sandwich
Tequenos
Rice Bowls
Plantains
Carne Frita/ Chimi
Sauces
Kids Menu - Fried Options
Kid's Meals
Coffee
Tea
Bottled Drinks
Essentia Water-16 oz
Essentia
Nathalie's Strawberry Lemonade
Nathalie's Orange Juice
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Poland Spring Flavored Water
Organic Soda
Snapple Apple
Kiwi-Strawberry Snapple
Peach Tea Snapple
Raspberry Tea
Lemon Tea
Mango Madness Snapple
Diet Peach Snapple
Diet Lemon Tea
Diet Raspberry Snapple
Nathlies
Chips
Sauces
Small-Chipotle Sauce
Large-Chipotle Sauce
Small-Garlic Aioli
Large-Garlic Aioli
Small-Mojito Sauce
Large- Mojito Sauce
Small- Creamy Avocado
Large- Creamy Avocado
Small- Fry Sauce
Large- Fry Sauce
Small- Vegan Fry Sauce
Large- Vegan Fry Sauce
Extra Salad Dressing
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2001 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601