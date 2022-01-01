Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria Poughkeepsie Galleria



No reviews yet

2001 South Road

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice Bowls
Acai Bowl-GF
Carne Mechada Empanada (Sautéed Shredded Steak)

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$1.75

Plain Bagel

$1.75

Sesame Seed Bagel

$1.75

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.75

Roll

$1.50

Toast- 7 Grain Bread (2 Slices)

$2.00

Multigrain Bagel

$1.75

Crossaint

$1.75Out of stock

Egg Sandwiches

All nitrite/nitrate free meats used in our breakfast sandwiches, always double egg.
Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$4.00

2 eggs and choice of cheese :)

Bacon Egg and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Organic Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of cheese. Yes, Please.

Sausage Egg and Cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Organic sausage, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.

Ham Egg and Cheese

Ham Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Organic Ham, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.

Bacon Sausage Egg Cheese

Bacon Sausage Egg Cheese

$6.00

Organic Bacon, Organic Sausage, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.

Ham Bacon Egg and Cheese

Ham Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Organic ham, organic bacon, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.

Sausage Ham Egg and Cheese

Sausage Ham Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Organic sausage, organic ham, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.

Triple Threat Egg and Cheese

Triple Threat Egg and Cheese

$6.75

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, 2 Eggs and Cheese

Pernil Egg and Cheese

$10.00

BLT

$5.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato.

Toasts

Avocado Toast
$6.50

$6.50

Peanut Butter Toast

$5.00

Our 7-Grain toast topped with peanut butter and your choice of 3 toppings.

Nutella Toast

Nutella Toast

$5.00

Our 7-Grain toast topped with peanut butter and your choice of 3 toppings.

Ham And Cheese Toasty

$6.00

Breakfast Bowls

Tres Golpes

Tres Golpes

$10.00

Fried Dominican salami, queso frito (fried Dominican cheese), 2 eggs and your choice of side(or keto option with extra cheese and salami)

BYO Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Breakfast Sides

Hash Brown Patty

$2.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$4.50

Queso Frito-Fried Dominican Cheese(GF)

$4.50

Salami Frito-Fried Dominican Salami (GF)

$5.00

Yuca Fries

$6.00

7-Grain Toast

$2.00

Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

Mangu

$5.00

Scrambled Egg

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50

Breakfast Empanadas-Gluten Free

Bacon Egg and Cheese Empanada

$8.00

Sausage Egg Cheese Empanada

$8.00

Ham Egg Cheese Empanada

$8.00

Bacon Sausage Egg Cheese Empanada

$9.00

Bacon Ham Egg Cheese Empanada

$9.00

Sausage Ham Egg Cheese Empanada

$9.00

Bacon Sausage Ham Egg and Cheese Empanada

$10.00

Bowls

Pitaya Bowl-GF
$12.00

$12.00
Acai Bowl-GF

Acai Bowl-GF

$12.00

Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.

Coquito Bowl-GF

Coquito Bowl-GF

$12.00

A delicious coconut sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings, due to gluten allergens, granola is not a standard topping, please include as topping if wanted.

Parchita Bowl

$12.00

Guava Bowl

$12.00

Parfait

$5.50

Fruit Bowl

$6.50

Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Smoothies

The Queen Bee

$7.00

Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango blended into a yummy fruity smoothie.

Breakfast 2 Go

$7.00

Strawberries, banana, cinnamon, oats and blended with almond or coconut milk.

Berry Blast

$7.00

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, oats, blended with almond or coconut milk.

The Green Queen

$7.00

Kale, apple, lemon, avocado blended into a perfectly nutrient rich smoothie.

The Green Machine

$7.00

Kale, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger, turmeric blended into the most delicious fruity, yet nutritious smoothie.

Power House- Protein Shake

$8.00

Coco Linda

$7.00

Juices

Veggie Burst

$7.00

Spinach, kale, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger.

Sunshine

$7.00

Carrot, cucumber, pineapple, apple, lemon.

The Detox

$7.00

Carrot, cucumber, lemon, apple, ginger.

Super-C

$7.00

Grapefruit, pineapple, apple, lime, celery, ginger, turmeric

Wellness Shots

Elderberry syrup, a whole lemon, ACV, ginger, cayenne pepper, turmeric.

Immunity Shot

$5.00

Elderberry syrup, ginger, lemon, ACV, turmeric, cayenne pepper. Give your immunity a boost with this extra concentrated shot.

Cleanse Your Body Shot

$5.00

Liquid Chlorophyll, ACV with the mother, Lime, Ginger

PreMade Drinks

Passion Fruit

$4.50

Strawberry Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.50

Juice Cleanse

One Day-6 Juices a Day

$35.00

Three Day-6 Juices a Day

$95.00

Five Day- 6 Juices a Day

$155.00

One Day with Salad-5 Juices a Day and fully loaded Salad

$45.00

Three Day with Salad- 5 Juices a Day and a Fully Loaded Salad

$125.00

Five Day with Salad- 5 Juices a Day and a Fully Loaded Salad

$195.00

Salads

The Mediterranean

$8.00

Your Choice of Greens (spring mix selected if not specified), black olives, onions, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, with fresh squeezed lemon and olive oil.

The Chimi Salad

$8.00

Your choice of greens ( spring mix if not specified), onions, avocado, tomatoes, homemade chimichurri dressing.

The Blue Cobb

$10.00

Your choice of greens (spring mix if not specified), crumbly blue cheese, bacon, boiled egg, onions, avocado, croutons, with a delicious honey mustard dressing.

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, croutons, tomatoes, parmesan cheese with a creamy caesar dressing.

The Yummy Beast

$11.00

Spring mix, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, sunflower seeds, onions, cucumbers, chick peas, blue cheese, dried cranberries, with fresh lemon squeezed and olive oil.

The Berry Grand

$10.00

Choice of greens, strawberries, blueberries, pecans, almonds, with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Fresh Spring Salad

$10.00

Spinach, Kale, apples, walnuts, crumbly feta, red onions, dried cranberries, cucumbers, with a balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Build Your Own

$8.00

The option to build your own salad, with 7 basic add ons.

Asian Ginger Salad

$9.00

Choice of greens, avocado, sunflower seeds, wonton strips, red onions with a sesame ginger dressing.

South West Salad

$8.00

Choice of greens, red peppers, onions, wonton strips, black beans, corn, lime chipotle dressing.

Side Salad

$2.00

Paninis/Wraps

Chicken Chipotle

$10.00

Grilled or Fried chicken, red onion, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle aioli.

The Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Muenster, Goudah, and mozzarella melted onto our 7 grain bread.

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Grilled wild caught salmon with bacon, spinach, tomato, with a chipotle aioli.

The Cubano

$12.00

Roasted pork (Pernil), mozzarella, ham, garlic aioli.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Fried Chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, buttermilk ranch dressing.

The Pesto Chicken

$10.00

Grilled chicken, red peppers, onions, avocado, with a pesto.

The Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Grilled chicken, onions, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese with a Caesar dressing. This sandwich/wrap comes warmed in panini press, please specify if you would rather have it not pressed (cold).

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Vegan Mozzarella cheese melted onto our 7 grain bread.

The Vegan Soul

$10.00

Tomatoes, spinach, avocado, vegan mozzarella.

Ham and Cheese Toasty

$8.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Salad made with our infamous mama's chicken, avocado and mayo, topped with arugula, onion and tomato.

Vegan Chickpea-Fest Salad Sandwich

$11.00

The Chimi Sandwich

$13.00

Texas BBQ

$10.00

Mango-Salsa Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

Small Cup

$4.00

Large Cup

$6.00

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Mama's Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Pernil Quesadilla

$11.00

Carne Frita Quesadilla

$13.00

Black Bean Quesadilla

$10.00

Arepas/Arepanadas

The Queen

The Queen

$10.00

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken thighs and avocado.

La Cubana

$10.00

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded roasted pork, and ham.

The Artist

The Artist

$10.00

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken thighs and black beans.

La Gorda

$11.00

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, black beans, shredded short rib, and bacon.

Veggie Queen

$8.00

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with black beans, pickled onions, and red peppers.

Avo Clean Bee

Avo Clean Bee

$8.00

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with black beans and avocado.

The Clasica

$10.00

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and shredded short rib.

La Rumbera

La Rumbera

$10.00

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded roast pork and pickled onions.

Cheese Arepa

$5.00

La Pabellon Arepa

$11.00

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded beef, sweet plantains and black beans.

La Reinita (Chicken Salad)

$11.00

Arepa stuffed with homemade chicken salad-infamous mama's chicken, avocado, mayo, and black pepper.

La Pepiada (Chickpea Salad)

$11.00

Stuffed with our creamy vegan chickpea-fest salad made with chickpeas, avocado, homemade mojito, and vegan mayo.

Arepa Butter

$5.50

Arepa

$5.00

Empanadas

Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.

Pernil Empanada

Pernil Empanada

$6.00

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.

Shredded Chicken Empanada

Shredded Chicken Empanada

$6.00

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.

Carne Mechada Empanada (Sautéed Shredded Steak)

Carne Mechada Empanada (Sautéed Shredded Steak)

$7.00

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.

Vegan Empanada (Black Bean)

Vegan Empanada (Black Bean)

$5.00

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.

Maduros and Cheese

Maduros and Cheese

$6.50

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Sweet plantain and cheese.

Maduros and Black bean

Maduros and Black bean

$6.50

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Sweet plantain and black bean.

The Pabellon Empanada

The Pabellon Empanada

$8.50

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Shredded short rib, black beans, sweet plantains, cheese.

Vegan Cheese Empanada

$7.50

Spinach N Cheese

$6.50

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$7.00

Yuca loaded with Beans & Pickled Onions

$12.00

Yuca Loaded With Chicken, Pickled Onions

$14.00

Yuca Loaded with Pulled Pork, Pickled Onions

$14.00

Yuca Loaded with Shredded Steak & Pickled Onions

$15.00Out of stock

Yuca Loaded with Pabellon (flank steak, sweet plantains, beans)

$14.00

Patacon-Plantain Sandwiches

Sandwiches made with fried plantains-include choice of meat (beans for vegan), fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce.
Patacon de Pollo- Chicken

Patacon de Pollo- Chicken

$14.00

Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with shredded chicken thighs, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce.

Patacon de Pernil- Roast Pork

Patacon de Pernil- Roast Pork

$14.00

Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with roast pork, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce. (Pictured with an added fried egg-optional)

Patacon de Carne-Shredded Steak

Patacon de Carne-Shredded Steak

$15.00

Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with shredded beef short rib, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce.

Patacon Vegano-Vegan

$14.00

Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with sautéed black beans, vegan mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, vegan fry sauce.

Dulcecon-Sweet plantain sandwich

Dulcecon de Pollo-Chicken sweet plantain sandwich

$15.00

Dulcecon de Pernil- Roast Pork sweet plantain sandwich

$15.00

Dulcecon de Carne-Shredded sautéed steak sweet plantain sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Dulcecon de Habichuelas- Vegan black bean sweet plantain sandwich

$15.00

Tequenos

Hand rolled Venezuelan cheese stick
Tequeno (1)

Tequeno (1)

$3.00

Venezuelan queso handrolled in a handmade dough, fried to a melty perfection. This is NOT gluten-free.

Rice Bowls

White Rice and sautéed black beans, add a variety of options to upgrade your meal.
Rice Bowls

Rice Bowls

$7.50

White Rice and sautéed black beans, add a variety of options to upgrade your meal.

Rice (Just side of White Rice)

$6.00

Just a side of white Rice-Not a substitute for rice bowl

Soup

Plantains

Maduros

$3.50

Tostones

$5.00

Carne Frita/ Chimi

Carne Frita with Tostones

$13.00

The Chimi Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Fried steak, cabbage, tomatoes, onions, fry sauce, mustard on a pan de agua.

Quesadilla

$12.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Sauces

Small-Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Large-Chipotle Sauce

$1.50

Small-Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Large-Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Small-Mojito Sauce

$0.75

Large- Mojito Sauce

$1.50

Small- Creamy Avocado

$0.75

Large- Creamy Avocado

$1.50

Small- Fry Sauce

$0.75

Large- Fry Sauce

$1.50

Small- Vegan Fry Sauce

$1.00

Large- Vegan Fry Sauce

$2.00

Kids Menu - Fried Options

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$4.50

Quesadilla

$4.00

Organic Chicken Nuggets (10)

$6.00Out of stock

Kid's Meals

Kid's Meal come with Choice of food, choice of side, and a bottled drink.

Chicken Strips Meal

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets Meal

$10.00

Quesadilla Meal

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Meal

$10.00

Coffee

Organic Cuban roast super smooth, as our drip coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Tea

Tea

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Essentia Water-16 oz

$2.00Out of stock

Essentia

$2.50

Nathalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Nathalie's Orange Juice

$3.95Out of stock

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

Poland Spring Flavored Water

$2.75

Organic Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Snapple Apple

$2.95

Kiwi-Strawberry Snapple

$2.95

Peach Tea Snapple

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Lemon Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Mango Madness Snapple

$2.95

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.95Out of stock

Diet Lemon Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Diet Raspberry Snapple

$2.95Out of stock

Nathlies

$3.95

Chips

Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Sea Salt

$2.00

BBQ

$2.00Out of stock

Sour Cream and Onion

$2.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Doritos

$1.25

Popcorn

Sauces

Small-Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Large-Chipotle Sauce

$1.50

Small-Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Large-Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Small-Mojito Sauce

$0.75

Large- Mojito Sauce

$1.50

Small- Creamy Avocado

$0.75

Large- Creamy Avocado

$1.50

Small- Fry Sauce

$0.75

Large- Fry Sauce

$1.50

Small- Vegan Fry Sauce

$1.00

Large- Vegan Fry Sauce

$2.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.50

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Cookie-GF

Chocolate Chunk Cookie-GF

$3.00

Sweet Street, chocolate chunk cookie, yummy, moist, chocolatey, everything you need in a cookie. All non-GMO ingredients.

Brownie- Gluten Free

$3.00

Dominican Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Dominican Cake With Nutella

$5.00

SUPER BOWL TRAYS

FRITURA TRAY- CARNE FRITA, TOSTONES, YUCCA FRIES

$100.00

SAMPLER TRAY- CHICKEN STRIPS, SWEET POTATO TOTS, TEQUENOS, YUCCA FRIES

$85.00

TEQUENOS-25

$45.00

LOADED TOSTONES-CHICKEN OR PERNIL WITH PICKLED ONIONS

$65.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2001 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Directions

Gallery
The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria image
The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria image
The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria image

