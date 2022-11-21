- Home
- /
- Wappingers Falls
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- The Green Bowl LLC
The Green Bowl LLC
95 Reviews
$
1485 Route 9D
B1
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bagels
Egg Sandwiches
Egg and Cheese
2 eggs and choice of cheese :)
Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Organic Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of cheese. Yes, Please.
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Organic sausage, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Ham Egg and Cheese
Organic Ham, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Ham Bacon Egg and Cheese
Organic ham, organic bacon, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.
Bacon Sausage Egg Cheese
Organic Bacon, Organic Sausage, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.
Sausage Ham Egg and Cheese
Organic sausage, organic ham, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.
Triple Threat Egg and Cheese
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, 2 Eggs and Cheese
Pernil Egg and Cheese
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato.
Turkey BLT
Toasts
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast Sides
Croissants
Bowls
Pitaya Bowl-GF
Acai Bowl-GF
Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.
Coquito Bowl-GF
A delicious coconut sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings, due to gluten allergens, granola is not a standard topping, please include as topping if wanted.
Guava Bowl
Parchita Bowl
Bubble Waffle Bowl-GF
Bubble Waffle- Savory
Bubble Waffle-Gluten Free- (comes with scrambled eggs) with your choice of breakfast foods, bacon, sausage, ham, etc.
Parfait
Oatmeal
Fruit Bowl
Smoothies
The Queen Bee
Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango blended into a yummy fruity smoothie.
Breakfast 2 Go
Strawberries, banana, cinnamon, oats and blended with almond or coconut milk.
Berry Blast
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, oats, blended with almond or coconut milk.
The Green Queen
Kale, apple, lemon, avocado blended into a perfectly nutrient rich smoothie.
The Green Machine
Kale, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger, turmeric blended into the most delicious fruity, yet nutritious smoothie.
Power House- Protein Shake
Coco Linda
Juices
Wellness Shots
PreMade Drinks
Juice Cleanse
Salads
The Mediterranean
Your Choice of Greens (spring mix selected if not specified), black olives, onions, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, with fresh squeezed lemon and olive oil.
The Chimi Salad
Your choice of greens ( spring mix if not specified), onions, avocado, tomatoes, homemade chimichurri dressing.
The Blue Cobb
Your choice of greens (spring mix if not specified), crumbly blue cheese, bacon, boiled egg, onions, avocado, croutons, with a delicious honey mustard dressing.
Classic Caesar
Romaine, croutons, tomatoes, parmesan cheese with a creamy caesar dressing.
The Yummy Beast
Spring mix, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, sunflower seeds, onions, cucumbers, chick peas, blue cheese, dried cranberries, with fresh lemon squeezed and olive oil.
The Berry Grand
Choice of greens, strawberries, blueberries, pecans, almonds, with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Fresh Spring Salad
Spinach, Kale, apples, walnuts, crumbly feta, red onions, dried cranberries, cucumbers, with a balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Build Your Own
The option to build your own salad, with 7 basic add ons.
Asian Ginger Salad
Choice of greens, avocado, sunflower seeds, wonton strips, red onions with a sesame ginger dressing.
South West Salad
Choice of greens, red peppers, onions, wonton strips, black beans, corn, lime chipotle dressing.
Side Salad
Paninis/Wraps
Chicken Chipotle
Grilled or Fried chicken, red onion, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle aioli.
The Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Muenster, Goudah, and mozzarella melted onto our 7 grain bread.
Salmon BLT
Grilled wild caught salmon with bacon, spinach, tomato, with a chipotle aioli.
Mango Salmon Wrap
The Cubano
Roasted pork (Pernil), mozzarella, ham, garlic aioli.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried Chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Texas BBQ Wrap
The Pesto Chicken
Grilled chicken, red peppers, onions, avocado, with a pesto.
The Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, onions, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese with a Caesar dressing. This sandwich/wrap comes warmed in panini press, please specify if you would rather have it not pressed (cold).
Vegan Grilled Cheese
Vegan Mozzarella cheese melted onto our 7 grain bread.
The Vegan Soul
Tomatoes, spinach, avocado, vegan mozzarella.
Ham and Cheese Toasty
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad made with our infamous mama's chicken, avocado and mayo, topped with arugula, onion and tomato.
Vegan Chickpea-Fest Salad Sandwich
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato.
Turkey BLT
BYO Sandwich
Soup-Chicken Noodle
Gluten Free Fried Chicken
Arepas/Arepanadas
The Queen
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken thighs and avocado.
La Cubana
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded roasted pork, and ham.
The Artist
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken thighs and black beans.
La Gorda
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, black beans, shredded short rib, and bacon.
Veggie Queen
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with black beans, pickled onions, and red peppers.
Avo Clean Bee
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with black beans and avocado.
The Clasica
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and shredded short rib.
La Rumbera
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded roast pork and pickled onions.
Cheese Arepa
La Pabellon Arepa
This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded beef, sweet plantains and black beans.
La Reinita (Chicken Salad)
Arepa stuffed with homemade chicken salad-infamous mama's chicken, avocado, mayo, and black pepper.
La Pepiada (Chickpea Salad)
Stuffed with our creamy vegan chickpea-fest salad made with chickpeas, avocado, homemade mojito, and vegan mayo.
Empanadas
Cheese Empanada
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
Pernil Empanada
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
Shredded Chicken Empanada
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
Carne Mechada Empanada (Sautéed Shredded Steak)
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
The Pabellon Empanada
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Shredded short rib, black beans, sweet plantains, cheese.
Black Bean Empanada (Vegan)
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.
Vegan Cheese Empanada
Maduros and Cheese
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Sweet plantain and cheese.
Maduros and Black Bean
Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Sweet plantain and black bean.
Yuca Fries
Patacon-Plantain Sandwiches
Patacon de Pollo- Chicken
Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with shredded chicken thighs, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce.
Patacon de Pernil- Roast Pork
Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with roast pork, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce. (Pictured with an added fried egg-optional)
Patacon de Carne-Shredded Steak
Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with shredded beef short rib, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce.
Patacon Vegano-Vegan
Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with sautéed black beans, vegan mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, vegan fry sauce.
Dulcecon-Sweet plantain sandwich
Tequenos
Rice Bowls
Quesadilla
Plantains
Carne Frita/ Chimi
Sauces
Small-Chipotle Sauce
Large-Chipotle Sauce
Small-Garlic Aioli
Large-Garlic Aioli
Small-Mojito Sauce
Large- Mojito Sauce
Small- Creamy Avocado
Large- Creamy Avocado
Small- Fry Sauce
Large- Fry Sauce
Small- Vegan Fry Sauce
Large- Vegan Fry Sauce
Coffee
Tea
Hot Chocolate
Bottled Drinks
Chips
Sauces
Small-Chipotle Sauce
Large-Chipotle Sauce
Small-Garlic Aioli
Large-Garlic Aioli
Small-Mojito Sauce
Large- Mojito Sauce
Small- Creamy Avocado
Large- Creamy Avocado
Small- Fry Sauce
Large- Fry Sauce
Small- Vegan Fry Sauce
Large- Vegan Fry Sauce
Extra Salad Dressing
Pico De Gallo
FAMILY DEAL
RICE, BEANS, MEAT & SIDE PLUS SALAD- Family of 4
FAMILY DEAL FOR 4 Family deals consists of Rice, choice of beans, choice of meat, a large salad, and a choice of sweet plantains or avocado.
VEGAN RICE, BEANS, & SIDE PLUS SALAD (Family of 4)
FAMILY DEAL FOR 4 Family deal consists of Rice, choice of beans, a large salad, and a choice of sweet plantains or avocado.
THANKSGIVING DAY CATERING
PERNIL-10 LBS- FEEDS 10-14 PEOPLE
PERNIL-20 LBS- FEEDS 25-30
WHITE RICE TRAY-FULL TRAY-FEEDS 20-30 PEOPLE
SIDE OF BLACK BEANS-FULL TRAY- 20-30 PEOPLE
SIDE OF GUANDULES CON COCO-FULL TRAY-25-30 PEOPLE
PASTELON DE MADUROS-FULL TRAY-FEEDS 15-20 PEOPLE
YELLOW RICE AND GUANDULES-FULL TRAY-FEEDS 20-30
FRITURA TRAY- CARNE FRITA-TOSTONES-YUCCA FRIES- ALL GLUTEN FREE-FULL TRAY- FEEDS 20-25 PEOPLE
PINK POTATO SALAD-REGULAR OR VEGAN
TEQUENOS- TRAY OF 30
YUCCA FRIES- GLUTEN FREE
TOSTONES-GLUTEN FREE
MADUROS-GLUTEN FREE
SWEET POTATO TOTS- GLUTEN FREE
GREEN SALAD
MINI EMPANADAS-TRAY OF 20-GLUTEN FREE
DOMINICAN CAKE
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 6:30 pm
We offer healthy, yet delicious options for everyone. Come in and enjoy a salad, a bagel, or an arepa- everything is freshly made!
1485 Route 9D, B1, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590