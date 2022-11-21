The Green Bowl LLC

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Everything Bagel

$1.75

Plain Bagel

$1.75

Sesame Seed Bagel

$1.75

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.75

Roll

$1.50

Toast- 7 Grain Bread (2 Slices)

$2.00

Egg Sandwiches

All nitrite/nitrate free meats used in our breakfast sandwiches, always double egg.
Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$4.50

2 eggs and choice of cheese :)

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.00
Bacon Egg and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Organic Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of cheese. Yes, Please.

Sausage Egg and Cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Organic sausage, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.

Ham Egg and Cheese

Ham Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Organic Ham, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.

Ham Bacon Egg and Cheese

Ham Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Organic ham, organic bacon, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.

Bacon Sausage Egg Cheese

Bacon Sausage Egg Cheese

$6.00

Organic Bacon, Organic Sausage, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.

Sausage Ham Egg and Cheese

Sausage Ham Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Organic sausage, organic ham, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.

Triple Threat Egg and Cheese

Triple Threat Egg and Cheese

$7.25

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, 2 Eggs and Cheese

Pernil Egg and Cheese

$10.00

BLT

$5.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato.

Turkey BLT

$6.00

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Peanut Butter Toast

$5.00

Our 7-Grain toast topped with peanut butter and your choice of 3 toppings.

Nutella Toast

Nutella Toast

$5.00

Our 7-Grain toast topped with peanut butter and your choice of 3 toppings.

Breakfast Bowls

Tres Golpes

Tres Golpes

$12.00

Fried Dominican salami, queso frito (fried Dominican cheese), 2 eggs and your choice of side(or keto option with extra cheese and salami)

BYO Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Breakfast Sides

Hash Brown Patty

$2.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$5.50

Queso Frito-Fried Dominican Cheese(GF)

$4.50

Salami Frito-Fried Dominican Salami (GF)

$5.00

Yuca Fries

$6.00

7-Grain Toast

$2.00

Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

Mangu

$5.00

Maduros

$4.50

Tostones

$5.00

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Bowls

Pitaya Bowl-GF

$12.00Out of stock
Acai Bowl-GF

Acai Bowl-GF

$12.00

Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.

Coquito Bowl-GF

Coquito Bowl-GF

$12.00

A delicious coconut sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings, due to gluten allergens, granola is not a standard topping, please include as topping if wanted.

Guava Bowl

$12.00

Parchita Bowl

$12.00

Bubble Waffle Bowl-GF

$12.00

Bubble Waffle- Savory

$12.00

Bubble Waffle-Gluten Free- (comes with scrambled eggs) with your choice of breakfast foods, bacon, sausage, ham, etc.

Parfait

$5.50

Oatmeal

$5.50

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Smoothies

The Queen Bee

$8.00

Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango blended into a yummy fruity smoothie.

Breakfast 2 Go

$8.00

Strawberries, banana, cinnamon, oats and blended with almond or coconut milk.

Berry Blast

$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, oats, blended with almond or coconut milk.

The Green Queen

$8.00

Kale, apple, lemon, avocado blended into a perfectly nutrient rich smoothie.

The Green Machine

$8.00

Kale, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger, turmeric blended into the most delicious fruity, yet nutritious smoothie.

Power House- Protein Shake

$8.00

Coco Linda

$8.00

Juices

Beet It

$8.00

Beets, apple, cucumber, lemon, ginger.

Veggie Burst

$8.00

Spinach, kale, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger.

Sunshine

$8.00

Carrot, cucumber, pineapple, apple, lemon.

The Detox

$8.00

Carrot, cucumber, lemon, apple, ginger.

Super-C

$8.00

Grapefruit, pineapple, apple, lime, celery, ginger, turmeric

Wellness Shots

Elderberry syrup, a whole lemon, ACV, ginger, cayenne pepper, turmeric.

Immunity Shot

$5.00

Elderberry syrup, ginger, lemon, ACV, turmeric, cayenne pepper. Give your immunity a boost with this extra concentrated shot.

Cleanse Your Body Shot

$5.00

Liquid Chlorophyll, ACV with the mother, Lime, Ginger

PreMade Drinks

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Natural Lemonade

$5.00

Juice Cleanse

Juice Cleanse Options-6 Juices a day-2 with protein 5 Juices a day and a Fully loaded salad with salad option

One Day

$35.00

Three Day

$95.00

Five Day

$155.00

One Day with Salad Option

$45.00

Three Day with Salad Option

$125.00

Five Day with Salad Option

$195.00

Salads

The Mediterranean

$8.00

Your Choice of Greens (spring mix selected if not specified), black olives, onions, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, with fresh squeezed lemon and olive oil.

The Chimi Salad

$8.00

Your choice of greens ( spring mix if not specified), onions, avocado, tomatoes, homemade chimichurri dressing.

The Blue Cobb

$9.00

Your choice of greens (spring mix if not specified), crumbly blue cheese, bacon, boiled egg, onions, avocado, croutons, with a delicious honey mustard dressing.

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, croutons, tomatoes, parmesan cheese with a creamy caesar dressing.

The Yummy Beast

$10.00

Spring mix, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, sunflower seeds, onions, cucumbers, chick peas, blue cheese, dried cranberries, with fresh lemon squeezed and olive oil.

The Berry Grand

$9.00

Choice of greens, strawberries, blueberries, pecans, almonds, with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Fresh Spring Salad

$10.00

Spinach, Kale, apples, walnuts, crumbly feta, red onions, dried cranberries, cucumbers, with a balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Build Your Own

$7.00

The option to build your own salad, with 7 basic add ons.

Asian Ginger Salad

$8.00

Choice of greens, avocado, sunflower seeds, wonton strips, red onions with a sesame ginger dressing.

South West Salad

$8.00

Choice of greens, red peppers, onions, wonton strips, black beans, corn, lime chipotle dressing.

Side Salad

$2.00

Paninis/Wraps

Chicken Chipotle

$10.00

Grilled or Fried chicken, red onion, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle aioli.

The Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Muenster, Goudah, and mozzarella melted onto our 7 grain bread.

Salmon BLT

$13.00

Grilled wild caught salmon with bacon, spinach, tomato, with a chipotle aioli.

Mango Salmon Wrap

$13.00

The Cubano

$12.00

Roasted pork (Pernil), mozzarella, ham, garlic aioli.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Fried Chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, buttermilk ranch dressing.

Texas BBQ Wrap

$12.00

The Pesto Chicken

$10.00

Grilled chicken, red peppers, onions, avocado, with a pesto.

The Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Grilled chicken, onions, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese with a Caesar dressing. This sandwich/wrap comes warmed in panini press, please specify if you would rather have it not pressed (cold).

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Vegan Mozzarella cheese melted onto our 7 grain bread.

The Vegan Soul

$10.00

Tomatoes, spinach, avocado, vegan mozzarella.

Ham and Cheese Toasty

$8.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Salad made with our infamous mama's chicken, avocado and mayo, topped with arugula, onion and tomato.

Vegan Chickpea-Fest Salad Sandwich

$12.00

BLT

$5.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato.

Turkey BLT

$6.00

BYO Sandwich

$10.00

Soup-Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle Soup Small

$4.50

Chicken Noodle Soup Large

$7.00

Gluten Free Fried Chicken

Gluten Free Fried Chicken Strips

$10.00

Arepas/Arepanadas

The Queen

The Queen

$9.50

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken thighs and avocado.

La Cubana

$9.50

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded roasted pork, and ham.

The Artist

The Artist

$9.50

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken thighs and black beans.

La Gorda

$11.50

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, black beans, shredded short rib, and bacon.

Veggie Queen

$7.50

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with black beans, pickled onions, and red peppers.

Avo Clean Bee

Avo Clean Bee

$7.50

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with black beans and avocado.

The Clasica

$10.00

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and shredded short rib.

La Rumbera

La Rumbera

$9.50

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded roast pork and pickled onions.

Cheese Arepa

$5.00

La Pabellon Arepa

$11.50

This arepa is made from handmade gluten free dough, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, shredded beef, sweet plantains and black beans.

La Reinita (Chicken Salad)

$11.00

Arepa stuffed with homemade chicken salad-infamous mama's chicken, avocado, mayo, and black pepper.

La Pepiada (Chickpea Salad)

$12.00

Stuffed with our creamy vegan chickpea-fest salad made with chickpeas, avocado, homemade mojito, and vegan mayo.

Empanadas

Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.

Pernil Empanada

Pernil Empanada

$6.00

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.

Shredded Chicken Empanada

Shredded Chicken Empanada

$6.00

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.

Carne Mechada Empanada (Sautéed Shredded Steak)

Carne Mechada Empanada (Sautéed Shredded Steak)

$7.00

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.

The Pabellon Empanada

The Pabellon Empanada

$8.50

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Shredded short rib, black beans, sweet plantains, cheese.

Black Bean Empanada (Vegan)

Black Bean Empanada (Vegan)

$5.00

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order.

Vegan Cheese Empanada

$7.50
Maduros and Cheese

Maduros and Cheese

$6.50

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Sweet plantain and cheese.

Maduros and Black Bean

Maduros and Black Bean

$6.50

Handmade gluten-free dough. Made to order. Sweet plantain and black bean.

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$7.00

Yuca loaded with Beans & Pickled Onions

$10.50

Yuca Loaded With Chicken

$13.50

Yuca Loaded with Pulled Pork, Pickled Onions

$13.50

Yuca Loaded with Shredded Steak & Pickled Onions

$14.50

Yuca Loaded with Pabellon (flank steak, sweet plantains, beans)

$15.00

Patacon-Plantain Sandwiches

Sandwiches made with fried plantains-include choice of meat (beans for vegan), fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce.
Patacon de Pollo- Chicken

Patacon de Pollo- Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with shredded chicken thighs, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce.

Patacon de Pernil- Roast Pork

Patacon de Pernil- Roast Pork

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with roast pork, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce. (Pictured with an added fried egg-optional)

Patacon de Carne-Shredded Steak

Patacon de Carne-Shredded Steak

$14.50Out of stock

Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with shredded beef short rib, fresh queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onions, fry sauce.

Patacon Vegano-Vegan

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwich made with fried plantains as the "bread" stuffed with sautéed black beans, vegan mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, vegan fry sauce.

Dulcecon-Sweet plantain sandwich

Dulcecon de Pollo-Chicken sweet plantain sandwich

$14.00

Dulcecon de Pernil- Roast Pork sweet plantain sandwich

$14.00

Dulcecon de Carne-Shredded sautéed steak sweet plantain sandwich

$15.50

Dulcecon de Habichuelas- Vegan black bean sweet plantain sandwich

$14.00

Tequenos

Hand rolled Venezuelan cheese stick
Tequeno (1)

Tequeno (1)

$2.50

Venezuelan queso handrolled in a handmade dough, fried to a melty perfection. This is NOT gluten-free.

Rice Bowls

White Rice and sautéed black beans, add a variety of options to upgrade your meal.
Rice Bowls

Rice Bowls

$8.00

White Rice and sautéed black beans, add a variety of options to upgrade your meal.

Rice (Just side of White Rice)

$5.50

Just a side of white Rice-Not a substitute for rice bowl

Quesadilla

Mamas Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Pernil Quesadilla

$10.00

Carne Frita Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Black Bean Quesadilla

$10.00

Plantains

Maduros

$4.50

Tostones

$5.00

Carne Frita/ Chimi

Carne Frita with Tostones

$13.00Out of stock

The Chimi Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Fried steak, cabbage, tomatoes, onions, fry sauce, mustard on a pan de agua.

Sauces

Small-Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Large-Chipotle Sauce

$1.50

Small-Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Large-Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Small-Mojito Sauce

$0.75

Large- Mojito Sauce

$1.50

Small- Creamy Avocado

$0.75Out of stock

Large- Creamy Avocado

$1.50Out of stock

Small- Fry Sauce

$0.75

Large- Fry Sauce

$1.50

Small- Vegan Fry Sauce

$1.00

Large- Vegan Fry Sauce

$2.00

Kids Menu - Fried Options

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$5.50

Quesadilla

$4.00

Coffee

Organic Cuban roast super smooth, as our drip coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Tea

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Bottled Drinks

Large Essentia Water Bottle

$4.50

Essentia Water-16 oz

$2.75

Nathalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95Out of stock

Nathalies Orange

$3.95

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Poland Spring Flavored Water

$2.50

Snapple Drinks

$2.75

Organic Grapefruit Soda

$3.75

Organic Blood Orange Soda

$3.75

Organic Ginger Ale

$3.75

Chips

Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.95

Sea Salt

$1.95

Rosemary & Olive Oil

$1.95Out of stock

Jalapeno

$1.95

BBQ

$1.95

Doritos

$1.95

Sweet Maui Onion

$1.95

Spicy Dill Pickle

$1.95

Desserts

Brownies

$4.50

Cookies

$4.50Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Sweet Street, chocolate chunk cookie, yummy, moist, chocolatey, everything you need in a cookie. All non-GMO ingredients.

Brownie- Gluten Free

$3.00

Dominican Cake Gluten Free

$5.00

FAMILY DEAL

FAMILY DEAL FOR 4 Family deals consists of Rice, choice of beans, choice of meat (vegan option available too), a large salad, and a choice of sweet plantains, tostones or avocado, or yucca fries.

RICE, BEANS, MEAT & SIDE PLUS SALAD- Family of 4

$48.00

FAMILY DEAL FOR 4 Family deals consists of Rice, choice of beans, choice of meat, a large salad, and a choice of sweet plantains or avocado.

VEGAN RICE, BEANS, & SIDE PLUS SALAD (Family of 4)

$24.00

FAMILY DEAL FOR 4 Family deal consists of Rice, choice of beans, a large salad, and a choice of sweet plantains or avocado.

THANKSGIVING DAY CATERING

PERNIL-10 LBS- FEEDS 10-14 PEOPLE

$120.00

PERNIL-20 LBS- FEEDS 25-30

$180.00

WHITE RICE TRAY-FULL TRAY-FEEDS 20-30 PEOPLE

$70.00

SIDE OF BLACK BEANS-FULL TRAY- 20-30 PEOPLE

$65.00

SIDE OF GUANDULES CON COCO-FULL TRAY-25-30 PEOPLE

$70.00

PASTELON DE MADUROS-FULL TRAY-FEEDS 15-20 PEOPLE

$150.00

YELLOW RICE AND GUANDULES-FULL TRAY-FEEDS 20-30

$85.00

FRITURA TRAY- CARNE FRITA-TOSTONES-YUCCA FRIES- ALL GLUTEN FREE-FULL TRAY- FEEDS 20-25 PEOPLE

$150.00

PINK POTATO SALAD-REGULAR OR VEGAN

TEQUENOS- TRAY OF 30

$65.00

YUCCA FRIES- GLUTEN FREE

TOSTONES-GLUTEN FREE

MADUROS-GLUTEN FREE

SWEET POTATO TOTS- GLUTEN FREE

GREEN SALAD

MINI EMPANADAS-TRAY OF 20-GLUTEN FREE

$70.00

DOMINICAN CAKE

$90.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

We offer healthy, yet delicious options for everyone. Come in and enjoy a salad, a bagel, or an arepa- everything is freshly made!

Website

Location

1485 Route 9D, B1, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Directions

Gallery
The Green Bowl image
The Green Bowl image
The Green Bowl image
The Green Bowl image

Map
