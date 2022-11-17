Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Green Enchilada

444 Manor Plaza

Pacifica, CA 94044

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito
Tofu Burrito
Fajita Burrito

Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.95

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.95

Carnitas Burrito

$10.95

Al Pastor (Pork) Burrito

$10.95

Grilled Veggies Burrito

$11.45

Tofu Burrito

$11.45

Shrimp Burrito

$13.95

Blackened Fish Burrito

$13.95

Salmon Burrito

$14.95

Specialty Burritos

Fajita Burrito

$8.25

Peruvian Fusion Burrito

$10.20

Tofu Veg-Out Burrito

$13.95

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.95

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.75

Bean & Rice Burrito

$7.75

Potato & Cheese Burrito

$9.95

Regular Tacos

Chicken Regular Taco

$3.75

Carne Asada Regular Taco

$3.75

Carnitas Regular Taco

$3.75

Al Pastor Regular Taco

$3.75

Chorizo Regular Taco

$3.75

Grilled Vegetable Regular Taco

$4.25

Tofu Regular Taco

$4.25

Shrimp Regular Taco

$6.75

Blackened Fish Regular Taco

$6.75

Salmon Regular Taco

$7.75

Super Taco

Chicken Super Taco

$7.45

Carne Asada Super Taco

$7.45

Carnitas Super Taco

$7.45

Al Pastor Super Taco

$7.45

Chorizo Super Taco

$7.45

Grilled Vegetables Super Taco

$7.95

Tofu Super Taco

$7.95

Shrimp Super Taco

$10.45

Blackened Fish Super Taco

$10.45

Salmon Super Taco

$11.45

Enchiladas

Enchilada Plate

$12.50

Enchilada A La Carte

$2.00

Enchilada Family Meal

$40.20

Nachos

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Nachos Carne Asada

$13.95

Nachos Carnitas

$13.95

Nachos Al Pastor

$13.95

Nachos Grilled Veggies

$14.45

Nachos Shrimp

$16.45

Nachos Tofu

$14.45

Regular Nachos

$12.95

Salads

Ensalada Pacifica

$12.95

Taco Salad

$12.95

Side Salad

$6.95

Ensalada Montara

$11.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$7.45

Corn Quesadilla

$4.99

Meals & Plates

Taco Plate

$10.75

Fajita Plate

$15.20

Lomo Saltado Plate

$19.95

Carne Asada Plate

$18.95

Carnitas Plate

$16.95

Salmon Plate

$18.95

Chile Relleno Plate

$13.95

Tostada

$6.20

Rotisserie Chicken Meal

1/4 Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$13.95Out of stock

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$17.95Out of stock

Rotisserie Chicken Meal

$32.95Out of stock

Rotisserie - A La Carte

1/4 Rotisserie Chicken - A La Carte

$6.95Out of stock

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken - A La Carte

$12.95Out of stock

Whole Rotisserie Chicken - A La carte

$22.95Out of stock

Salsas

Avo. Tomatillo Sauce

$1.50+

Mild Fire Roasted Sauce

$1.50+

Chimichurri

$1.50+

Mole Sauce

$2.00+

Guacamole

$1.95+

Pico de Gallo

$1.50+

Hot Sauce

$1.50+

Specialty Fries

Meaty Asada Fries

$10.20

Garlic Fries

$5.65

French Fries

$4.00

Sides

6oz Beans

$3.99

12oz Beans

$7.99

16oz Beans

$9.99

6oz Rice

$4.99

12oz Rice

$7.99

16oz Rice

$9.99

Small Chips

$1.95

Large Chips

$5.95

Grilled Chicken

$9.75+

Carne Asada

$9.75+

Al Pastor

$9.75+

Carnitas

$9.75+

Grilled Veggies

$10.35+

Shrimp

$10.00+

Salmon

$13.25+

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.99

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Chile Relleno - A La Carte

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.95

Kids Quesadilla

$4.95

Kids Nachos

$5.95

Kids Taco

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Chilaquiles

$11.95

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.95

Breakfast Taco Plate

$9.50

Drinks

7up

$1.75

Coke Can

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Pepsi Can

$1.75

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.75

Pellegrino Bottle

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Honest Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Sprite Can

$1.75

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50

H2O

$2.00

Tazo

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$5.00

Alcohol

Glass of House Red

$9.00

Glass of House White

$8.00

Dessert

Mexican Churro

$3.00

Blues and Brews Festival

Chips and Guacamole

$6.00

Chicken Tacos (1 Taco)

$4.85

Chicken Tacos (3 Tacos)

$12.00

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Steak Burrito

$12.00

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Ensalada Montara

$11.95

Ensalada Montara with Chicken

$15.95

Agua Fresca - Cucumber Lemonade

$5.00

Agua Fresca - Mango Pineapple

$5.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Green Enchilada is the place to go when you want deliciously healthy organic Mexican food and wonderful customer service.

Website

Location

444 Manor Plaza, Pacifica, CA 94044

Directions

