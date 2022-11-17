The Green Enchilada
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Green Enchilada is the place to go when you want deliciously healthy organic Mexican food and wonderful customer service.
Location
444 Manor Plaza, Pacifica, CA 94044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Super Duper Burgers - Serramonte
No Reviews
127 Serramonte Boulevard Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurant