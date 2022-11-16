The Green House - Wilmington 1427 Military Cutoff, Unit 106

The Green House - Wilmington imageView gallery
The Green House - Wilmington

review star

No reviews yet

1427 Military Cutoff, Unit 106

Wilmington, NC 28403

Popular Items

Mushroom Bucatini
Grits and Ricotta
Cornbread

Appertizers

Red Beard Radishes

$6.00

Chicken Of Woods

$16.00

Butter Board

$12.00

Cornbread

$12.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Parsnips Al Pastor

$9.00

Soups and Salads

Greenhouse Lettuces

$12.00

Red Beard Farm Arugula

$13.00

Jonagold Apple Curry

$12.00

Sweet Potato Bisque

$9.00

Entrees

Grilled Lion's Mane

$26.00

Pan-Fried Celery Root

$24.00

Marsh Hen Mills Grits

$23.00

Chickpea Merguez

$22.00

Mushroom Bucatini

$23.00

Tasting Menu

$58.00

Sides

Collards

$4.00

Grits and Ricotta

$5.00

Marsh Hen Mill Grits with Almond Ricotta

Hot Sauce Flight

$4.00

Desserts

A La Carte Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Milk & Cookies

$9.00

Apple Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Cranberry Bread Pudding

$9.00

Reusable Bag

Our reusable bags benefit our local chapter of the Plastic Ocean Project.

POP Reusable bag

$15.00

5 COURSES

Pick up date: November 23rd Pick up time: 3pm-9pm

Smoked Cauliflower

$32.00

Green Bean Casserole

$38.00

Oyster Mushroom Pecan Stuffing

$42.00

Root Vegetable Gratin

$36.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$22.00

ALL 5 COURSES

$150.00

T-Shirts

Certified Organic 100% Cotton "SoftShirt" T-shirts

T-shirt

$25.00

Water Bottle

Free refills of RO water for the life of your water bottle during business hours.

RO WATER BOTTLE

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

1427 Military Cutoff, Unit 106, Wilmington, NC 28403

