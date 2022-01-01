- Home
- /
- Waynesboro
- /
- American
- /
- The Green Leaf Grill
The Green Leaf Grill
1,208 Reviews
$$
415 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Chipotle Raspberry Baked Brie
Flaky Puff Pastry stuffed with Brie & our Chipotle Raspberry Sauce Baked until Golden Brown. Served with Pita Chips.
Drunken Shrimp
Succulent Shrimp marinated in Legend Brown Ale Beer, dredged in our Flour Mixture & Flash Fried Crispy. Served with our Homemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
Fried Alligator
Fresh Louisiana Alligator Fried in our Coriander Beer Batter.
Grilled Beet Salad
Over top Fresh Arugula with Red Onions, Gorgonzola Cheese and a Balsamic Vinegar Reduction.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A Parmesan & Cream Cheese Base blended with Fresh Spinach Leaves & Artichoke Hearts. Served with Pita Chips.
Nawlin’s Creole Shrimp
A classic New Orleans recipe of Sautéed Shrimp in Creole Spices, Garlic and Butter. Served with French Bread.
Baked Baguette
Slow Roasted Fresh Garlic with Roasted Red Peppers, Chickpeas, & a hint of Citrus. Served with Pita Chips.
Hush Puppies
A Waynesboro Favorite! Served with our Homemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
Cheese Curds
Baked Crab Dip
Lump Crab mixed with Cream Cheese and Spices and Finished with Melted Cheese. Served with Fresh Baked French Bread.
Baguette
Soups
Bowl SOD
Crab & Chicken Gumbo Bowl
Crab, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes in a Classic New Orleans Sauce over Rice.
Crab & Chicken Gumbo cup
Crab, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes in a Classic New Orleans Sauce over Rice.
Cup SOD
French Onion Bowl
Caramelized Sweet Onions in a Hearty Beef Broth topped with French Bread, Melted Swiss & Provolone Cheeses.
French Onion Cup
Caramelized Sweet Onions in a Hearty Beef Broth topped with French Bread, Melted Swiss & Provolone Cheeses.
sub Bowl SOD
sub Cup SOD
Prem SOD cup
Prem SOD Bwl
Sub FR soup Cup
Sub fR Soup Bowl
Sub Cup Gumbo
Sub Bowl Gumbo
Salads
Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with Chopped Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Red Onions, Mix Cheese over Fresh Greens. Served with our Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Our Fresh & Crispy Romaine Greens tossed with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, & Homemade Croutons.
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken over Fresh Greens with Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Peperoncini Peppers. Served with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Grilled Asian Chicken Salad
Slices of Grilled Chicken Breast served on a bed of Fresh Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, & Red Onions. Topped with Sliced Almonds & Crispy Won Ton Strips. Served with our Sesame Soy Vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves topped with Tomatoes, Bacon, Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions, & Hard Boiled Eggs.
Southwest Steak Salad
Grilled Paninis
House Smoked Turkey
Thinly Sliced layers of Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Tomatoes, Arugula, & our Spinach & Artichoke Spread.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar & Jack Cheese with Ranch Dressing.
Mozzarella Caprese
Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Pesto with a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze.
BBQ Turkey
Traditional Sandwiches
Black Angus Beef Burger*
A ½ Lb of Certified Black Angus Beef topped with your choice of Cheddar, Provolone, Gouda, or Havarti Cheese. Served on a Toasted Glossy Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our Award winning Crab Cake with a Side of Southwestern Cole Slaw. Served on a Toasted Glossy Bun with Cajun Remoulade.
Fish Tacos
Grilled and seasoned with our Mexican Spices served in two Flour Tortillas with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Ranch.
Grilled Veggie Burger
Our seasoned blend of Kidney Beans, Carrots, Corn, Onions, & Tomato with Havarti. Served on a Glossy Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions. Contains Egg and Bread
New York Reuben
Shaved Corned Beef or Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, & Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye grilled to perfection
Philly Cheese Steak
Sautéed Beef smothered in Cheese, Peppers & Onions served on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.
ShrimpTacos
Grilled and seasoned with our Mexican Spices served in two Flour Tortillas with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Ranch..
Drunken Shrimp Po Boy
Our Drunken Shrimp Fried Crispy. Served with Chipotle Ranch, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, & Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.
Oyster Po Boy
Fried Oysters Served with Chipotle Ranch, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, & Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.
Cajun Catfish Po Boy
Cajun Catfish Fried Crispy. Served with Chipotle Ranch, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, & Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.
Chicken Philly
Entrees
Alfredo
Cured Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions and Fresh Spinach Leaves tossed in our Creamy Alfredo Sauce over pasta. Choice of Salad.
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Jumbo Sea Scallops Wrapped with Apple Cider Cured Bacon and Finished with a Chive Butter Sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice, Green Beans and a Side Salad.
Crab & Chicken Gumbo
Crab, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes in a Classic New Orleans Sauce over Rice. Choice of Salad.
Drunken Shrimp Platter
Shrimp Marinated in Legends Brown Ale dredged in our special Flour mixture and flash fried. Choice of Salad & a Side.
Fish and Chips
Beer Battered Cod Fried and Served with French Fries, Malt Vinegar, Tarter Sauce and a Side Salad.
Flat Iron Steak
Seared Black Angus Steak seasoned to perfection & cooked to your liking Sliced thin & topped with our Garlic Butter Sauce. Choice of Salad & a Side.
Fried Oyster Platter
Chesapeake Bay Oysters dredged in our special Flour mixture and flash fried. Choice of Salad & a Side.
Fried Seafood Sampler
Chesapeake Bay Oysters, Drunken Shrimp, & Cajun Catfish Flash Fried till Golden Brown. Choice of Salad and a Side.
Grilled Salmon
Faroe Island Salmon topped with a Artichokes, Capers and Onion Butter Sauce. Choice of Salad and a Side.
Lasagna
Layers of Lasagna Noodles, Italian Sausage and Beef Meat Sauce, Ricotta Cheese and topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Choice of Salad.
Pan Seared Duck Breast
Cooked to your liking and Finished with a Port Wine Reduction Sauce. Served with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Side Salad.
Sesame Crusted Tuna
Served Overtop Jasmine Rice with our Wasabi Aioli and Teriyaki Glaze with Asian Slaw and Fried Won Tons. With a Side Salad.
Shrimp and Grits
Sautéed Shrimp, Bacon, Peppers and Onions in a Cajun Cream sauce. Served Over top Creamy Grits with French Bread and a Side Salad.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Marsala Finished with our Crimini Mushroom Gravy. Served over Mashed Potatoes with a Side Salad
1 Maryland Style Crab Cake
Our Award Winning Crab Cake made with Blue Lump Crab and just enough filler to hold them together. Served with our Cajun Remoulade Sauce. Choice of Salad and a Side.
2 Maryland Style Crab Cakes
Our Award Winning Crab Cake made with Blue Lump Crab and just enough filler to hold them together. Served with our Cajun Remoulade Sauce. Choice of Salad and a Side.
Smoked Pork
Bourbon Sirloin
Vegetarian
Stuffed Portobello
Balsamic Grilled Portobello stuffed with Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, & Mozzarella Cheese. Choice of Salad & a Side.
Baked Polenta Caprese Stack
Polenta topped with Roasted Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, & Mozzarella over Spinach & Arugula. Choice of Salad & a Side.
Coconut Curry
Bok Choy, Shallots, Celery, Tomatoes, Cashews, Lemon Grass & Ginger in a Light Curry Sauce Served Over Top Jasmine Rice & Finished with Toasted Coconut Flakes & Fresh Cilantro. Choice of Salad.
Tofu Scaloppini
Sides a La Carte
Desserts
Kid Menu
Specials
Soda
Beer
Bask
White Claw
Oktoberfest
Bold Rock VA Draft
Bold Rock Pineappl
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona
DB Vienna
Full Nelson
Get Bent
HardyWood Pils
Hoptimization IPA
Kolsch
Legend Brown
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Optimal Wit
Satans Pony
6th Lord
Crabby's Ginger Beer
Yuengling
Purple Haze
Oatmeal Stout
Ravens Roost
Honey Crisp
Pumpkin Ale
Tavern Brown Ale
Cocktails A-N
Alabama Slammer
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Boulevardier
Brandy Alexander
Cape Code
Cosmo
Dark N Stormy
French 75
Fuzzy Navel
Georgia Peach
Gin Fizz
Gin Gimlet
Grasshopper
Grey Hound
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jap Marg
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Lynchburg Lemon
Mai Tai
Manhatten
Margarita
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Virgin Bloody Mary
Cocktails O-Z
Green Leaf Cocktails
Cocktail Specials
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon
House Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Wild Turkey
Makers Mark
Woodford
Basil Hayden
Jameson
Bushmills
Blantons
Bullet Bourbon
Silverback Honey
Seagrams 7
Crown
Bulliet Rye
Knob Creek
Soco
Fireball
Elijah Craig
Rye
Cordials
White Glass
Red Glass
Bottled White Wine
Bottled Red Wine
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Welcome to The Green Leaf Grill. We are a eclectic restaurant that has a emphasis in cajun cuisine. Open since 2011 Chef Chris Hollinger has been cooking up his favorite dishes for you to enjoy. We use high quality ingredients that are locally sourced when possible. We look forward to creating a amazing dining experience with our service and ambiance.
415 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA 22980