The Green Leaf Grill

1,208 Reviews

$$

415 W Main St

Waynesboro, VA 22980

Order Again

Popular Items

Hush Puppies
Kid Burger
Chicken Tenders

Starters

Chipotle Raspberry Baked Brie

Chipotle Raspberry Baked Brie

$12.00

Flaky Puff Pastry stuffed with Brie &amp; our Chipotle Raspberry Sauce Baked until Golden Brown. Served with Pita Chips.

Drunken Shrimp

$11.00

Succulent Shrimp marinated in Legend Brown Ale Beer, dredged in our Flour Mixture &amp; Flash Fried Crispy. Served with our Homemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing.

Fried Alligator

$13.00

Fresh Louisiana Alligator Fried in our Coriander Beer Batter.

Grilled Beet Salad

$7.00

Over top Fresh Arugula with Red Onions, Gorgonzola Cheese and a Balsamic Vinegar Reduction.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.00

A Parmesan &amp; Cream Cheese Base blended with Fresh Spinach Leaves &amp; Artichoke Hearts. Served with Pita Chips.

Nawlin’s Creole Shrimp

$13.00

A classic New Orleans recipe of Sautéed Shrimp in Creole Spices, Garlic and Butter. Served with French Bread.

Baked Baguette

$10.00

Slow Roasted Fresh Garlic with Roasted Red Peppers, Chickpeas, & a hint of Citrus. Served with Pita Chips.

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$10.00

A Waynesboro Favorite! Served with our Homemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing.

Cheese Curds

$9.00Out of stock

Baked Crab Dip

$15.00

Lump Crab mixed with Cream Cheese and Spices and Finished with Melted Cheese. Served with Fresh Baked French Bread.

Baguette

$3.00

Soups

Bowl SOD

$5.00

Crab & Chicken Gumbo Bowl

$7.00

Crab, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes in a Classic New Orleans Sauce over Rice.

Crab & Chicken Gumbo cup

$6.00

Crab, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes in a Classic New Orleans Sauce over Rice.

Cup SOD

$4.00

French Onion Bowl

$5.00

Caramelized Sweet Onions in a Hearty Beef Broth topped with French Bread, Melted Swiss &amp; Provolone Cheeses.

French Onion Cup

$4.00

Caramelized Sweet Onions in a Hearty Beef Broth topped with French Bread, Melted Swiss &amp; Provolone Cheeses.

sub Bowl SOD

$2.50Out of stock

sub Cup SOD

$1.50

Prem SOD cup

$7.00

Prem SOD Bwl

$9.00

Sub FR soup Cup

$1.00

Sub fR Soup Bowl

$2.00

Sub Cup Gumbo

$3.00

Sub Bowl Gumbo

$4.00

Salads

Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with Chopped Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Red Onions, Mix Cheese over Fresh Greens. Served with our Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Our Fresh & Crispy Romaine Greens tossed with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, & Homemade Croutons.

Greek Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken over Fresh Greens with Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Peperoncini Peppers. Served with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Grilled Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Slices of Grilled Chicken Breast served on a bed of Fresh Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, & Red Onions. Topped with Sliced Almonds & Crispy Won Ton Strips. Served with our Sesame Soy Vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves topped with Tomatoes, Bacon, Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onions, & Hard Boiled Eggs.

Southwest Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled Paninis

House Smoked Turkey

$13.00

Thinly Sliced layers of Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Tomatoes, Arugula, & our Spinach & Artichoke Spread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar &amp; Jack Cheese with Ranch Dressing.

Mozzarella Caprese

$11.00

Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Pesto with a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze.

BBQ Turkey

$13.00

Traditional Sandwiches

Black Angus Beef Burger*

$13.00

A ½ Lb of Certified Black Angus Beef topped with your choice of Cheddar, Provolone, Gouda, or Havarti Cheese. Served on a Toasted Glossy Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Our Award winning Crab Cake with a Side of Southwestern Cole Slaw. Served on a Toasted Glossy Bun with Cajun Remoulade.

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Grilled and seasoned with our Mexican Spices served in two Flour Tortillas with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Ranch.

Grilled Veggie Burger

$12.00

Our seasoned blend of Kidney Beans, Carrots, Corn, Onions, & Tomato with Havarti. Served on a Glossy Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions. Contains Egg and Bread

New York Reuben

$13.00

Shaved Corned Beef or Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, & Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye grilled to perfection

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Sautéed Beef smothered in Cheese, Peppers & Onions served on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.

ShrimpTacos

$13.00

Grilled and seasoned with our Mexican Spices served in two Flour Tortillas with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Ranch..

Drunken Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Our Drunken Shrimp Fried Crispy. Served with Chipotle Ranch, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, & Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.

Oyster Po Boy

$13.00

Fried Oysters Served with Chipotle Ranch, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, & Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.

Cajun Catfish Po Boy

$11.00

Cajun Catfish Fried Crispy. Served with Chipotle Ranch, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, & Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Entrees

Alfredo

Cured Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions and Fresh Spinach Leaves tossed in our Creamy Alfredo Sauce over pasta. Choice of Salad.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$28.00

Jumbo Sea Scallops Wrapped with Apple Cider Cured Bacon and Finished with a Chive Butter Sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice, Green Beans and a Side Salad.

Crab & Chicken Gumbo

$21.00

Crab, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes in a Classic New Orleans Sauce over Rice. Choice of Salad.

Drunken Shrimp Platter

$23.00

Shrimp Marinated in Legends Brown Ale dredged in our special Flour mixture and flash fried. Choice of Salad & a Side.

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Beer Battered Cod Fried and Served with French Fries, Malt Vinegar, Tarter Sauce and a Side Salad.

Flat Iron Steak

$24.00

Seared Black Angus Steak seasoned to perfection &amp; cooked to your liking Sliced thin & topped with our Garlic Butter Sauce. Choice of Salad & a Side.

Fried Oyster Platter

$24.00

Chesapeake Bay Oysters dredged in our special Flour mixture and flash fried. Choice of Salad & a Side.

Fried Seafood Sampler

$23.00

Chesapeake Bay Oysters, Drunken Shrimp, & Cajun Catfish Flash Fried till Golden Brown. Choice of Salad and a Side.

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Faroe Island Salmon topped with a Artichokes, Capers and Onion Butter Sauce. Choice of Salad and a Side.

Lasagna

$18.00

Layers of Lasagna Noodles, Italian Sausage and Beef Meat Sauce, Ricotta Cheese and topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Choice of Salad.

Pan Seared Duck Breast

$25.00

Cooked to your liking and Finished with a Port Wine Reduction Sauce. Served with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Side Salad.

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$24.00

Served Overtop Jasmine Rice with our Wasabi Aioli and Teriyaki Glaze with Asian Slaw and Fried Won Tons. With a Side Salad.

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Bacon, Peppers and Onions in a Cajun Cream sauce. Served Over top Creamy Grits with French Bread and a Side Salad.

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken Marsala Finished with our Crimini Mushroom Gravy. Served over Mashed Potatoes with a Side Salad

1 Maryland Style Crab Cake

$24.00

Our Award Winning Crab Cake made with Blue Lump Crab and just enough filler to hold them together. Served with our Cajun Remoulade Sauce. Choice of Salad and a Side.

2 Maryland Style Crab Cakes

$42.00

Our Award Winning Crab Cake made with Blue Lump Crab and just enough filler to hold them together. Served with our Cajun Remoulade Sauce. Choice of Salad and a Side.

Smoked Pork

$19.00

Bourbon Sirloin

$27.00

Vegetarian

Stuffed Portobello

$15.00

Balsamic Grilled Portobello stuffed with Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, & Mozzarella Cheese. Choice of Salad & a Side.

Baked Polenta Caprese Stack

$15.00

Polenta topped with Roasted Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, & Mozzarella over Spinach & Arugula. Choice of Salad & a Side.

Coconut Curry

Bok Choy, Shallots, Celery, Tomatoes, Cashews, Lemon Grass &amp; Ginger in a Light Curry Sauce Served Over Top Jasmine Rice & Finished with Toasted Coconut Flakes & Fresh Cilantro. Choice of Salad.

Tofu Scaloppini

$15.00

Sides a La Carte

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Swt Pot Fries

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Chips

$2.99

Wilted Spinach

$2.99

Jasmine Rice

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Asparagus

$3.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.00

Tofu Fries

$3.99

Five Oysters

$10.00

Five Shrimp

$7.00

Pita Chips

$1.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Bananas Foster

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Kid Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Personal Pizza

$7.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$6.50

Kids Pasta Red Sauce

$6.50

Kids Pasta Butter

$6.50

Kids Pasta Butter Parm

$6.50

Kid Burger

$7.00

Specials

Surf N Turf

$28.00

Potato Crusted Haddock topped with a Lemon Caper Butter. Served with Jasmine Rice, Sautéed Green Beans and a Side Salad.

Fried Bay Scallops

$11.00

Seafood Rissoto

$26.00

Crab Stuffed

$22.00Out of stock

Stuffed Salmon

$24.00

Flounder

$22.00Out of stock

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea Selections

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Kids Drink

Kumbucha

$6.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Water

Kid Milk

$2.00

Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Beer

Bask

$6.50

White Claw

$5.00

Oktoberfest

$6.00Out of stock

Bold Rock VA Draft

$5.50

Bold Rock Pineappl

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

DB Vienna

$5.50

Full Nelson

$5.50

Get Bent

$5.50

HardyWood Pils

$5.50

Hoptimization IPA

$5.50

Kolsch

$6.00

Legend Brown

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Optimal Wit

$5.50

Satans Pony

$5.50

6th Lord

$6.00

Crabby's Ginger Beer

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.00

Purple Haze

$6.00

Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

Ravens Roost

$6.00

Honey Crisp

$6.00

Pumpkin Ale

$6.00

Tavern Brown Ale

$6.00

Cocktails A-N

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Cape Code

$6.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Dark N Stormy

$9.00

French 75

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Georgia Peach

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$9.00

Gin Gimlet

$7.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Grey Hound

$7.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jap Marg

$9.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemon

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhatten

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$12.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Cocktails O-Z

Gin Martini

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pimm's Cup

$9.00

Rust Nail

$9.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Seabreeze

$7.00

Sex on Beach

$8.00

Shooter

$8.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Spritzer

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vodka Gimlet

$7.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Zombie

$9.00

Green Leaf Cocktails

Raz PeachMule

$10.00

Georgia Peach

$9.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$11.00

N'awlins' Hurricane

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

The Hollinger

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Tropical Punch

$10.00

Perfect Marg

$11.00

The Paige

$11.00

Melon Smash

$10.00

Cocktail Specials

Negroni Baliato

$12.00

Smoked Cab

$10.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Fall Sangria

$10.00

Fall Mimosa

$9.00

Chocotini

$12.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$8.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Absolute

$8.00

Absolut Pear

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Razz

$8.00

Stoli Blue

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Beringei

$10.00

Gin

House Gin

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendrix

$9.00

Strange Monkey

$10.00

Rum

House Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Meyers Dark

$8.50

Tequila

House Tequila

$6.50

Cuervo

$8.00

Patron

$10.00

Cafe Patron

$8.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

House Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Blantons

$14.00

Bullet Bourbon

$9.00

Silverback Honey

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Crown

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Soco

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Rye

$10.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker

$10.00

McCallan

$12.00

Chivas

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Highland Park

$12.00

Mclelland

$8.50

Cordials

Gran Marnier

$11.00

B&B

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Midori

$8.00

Razz

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Va Gogh

$10.00

White Glass

Sauv Blanc (Champion)

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Rose (Vino)

$8.00

Pinot Grigio (Tavo)

$8.00

Chardonay (Highway 12)

$9.00

White Zin (Raywood)

$7.00Out of stock

House White (Witness Mark)

$7.00

Moscato (Bricco Riella)

$9.00

Red Glass

Cab Sauv (Brady)

$11.00

Complicated Noir

$9.00

Malbec

$8.00

Pinot Noir (Carmel Raod)

$8.00

House Red Cab Sauv (Drumheller)

$8.00

Cab Franc (Barren Ridge)

$10.00

Merlot (Mureda)

$9.00

Petite Verdot (Barren Ridge)

$10.00

Bottled White Wine

Btl Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Btl Rose

$30.00

Btl Tavo Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Btl Highway 12

$30.00

Btl House White

$26.00

Bricco Riella Moscato

$32.00

Btl Viognier

$35.00

Bottled Red Wine

Btl Barboursville Cab

$32.00Out of stock

Btl Mureda Merlot

$30.00

Btl Malbec

$30.00

Btl Pinot Noir (Caramel Road)

$30.00

Btl Drumheller

$30.00

Btl Barren Ridge Cab

$38.00

Btl Petit

$38.00

Cuvee De Maule

$50.00

Btl Brady Cab

$45.00

Red Blend Btl

$30.00

Btl Red Barren

$36.00

Btl Unshackled

$45.00

TEE SHIRTS

Small Short Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Medium Short Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Large Short Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

XL Short Sleeve Shirt

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Green Leaf Grill. We are a eclectic restaurant that has a emphasis in cajun cuisine. Open since 2011 Chef Chris Hollinger has been cooking up his favorite dishes for you to enjoy. We use high quality ingredients that are locally sourced when possible. We look forward to creating a amazing dining experience with our service and ambiance.

Website

Location

415 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA 22980

Directions

Gallery
The Green Leaf Grill image
The Green Leaf Grill image
The Green Leaf Grill image
The Green Leaf Grill image

