The Green Room 208 Laurel St

208 Laurel St

Florence, OR 97439

Menu

Seasonal Salad

$14.00

House Dressing, Seasonal Vegetables

Soup of the day

$10.00

Potato Leek

Charcuterie

$16.00

Three meats, three cheese, olives, pickles

Burrata

$16.00

Pesto shrimp, Tomatoes, Frisee, Pinenuts

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Gorgonzola Cream,Pickles, Truffle oil,pistachio

Seared Scallop

$20.00

Pecorino Fondue, Shallot relish, Cauliflower

Steamed Clam Spinach Tagliolini

$22.00

Garlic, Chili flake,Lemon zest,White wine

Pappardelle

$24.00

Burrata,Pancetta,Arugula,Cherry tomatoes

Braised Quail Tagliatelle

$23.00

Carrot puree,Poached egg,Manchego,Madiera

Squid Ink Shrimp Tortelli

$26.00

Crab,Cherry tomatoes,Zucchini,Olives,Parsley

Smoked Sous Vide Pork Belly

$24.00

Salsa Verde,Radicchio,Polenta,Spring Onions

Sous Vide Flank Steak

$26.00

Truffle cream,Mango Puree,Onion jam,Asparagus

Roasted Duck Breast

$24.00

Cherry Demi,Mustard Seed, Beet puree, Seasonal veggies

Fish of the day

$28.00

Daily Preparation

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Vanilla,Seasonal Fruit

Sorbet

$8.00

Seasonal Fruit

Liquor

Cocktails

Corpse Reviver #2

$11.00

Aviation

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Mai Tai

$9.50

Manhattan

$8.50

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$8.50

Mimosa

$7.50

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$9.00

House Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$8.50

Sazerac

$11.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Vodka

Monarch

$4.50

Sobieski

$5.50

Monopolova

$5.50

New Deal Portland 90

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.50

Hot Monkey

$7.00

DBL Monarch

$8.00

DBL Sobieski

$10.00

DBL Monopolova

$10.00

DBL New Deal Portland 90

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Hot Monkey

$13.00

Gin

Gordons

$4.50

Beefeater

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Plymouth

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

DBL Gordons

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$13.00

DBL Plymouth

$15.00

DBL Aviation

$15.00

Rum

Cruzan

$4.50

bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Gold

$5.50

Havana Club

$7.00

Appleton

$7.00

Plantation 3 yr

$8.00

Plantation 5 yr

$7.50

Coruba dark

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.50

Dr. Bird

$10.00

DBL Cruzan

$8.00

DBL bacardi

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$10.00

DBL Havana Club

$13.00

DBL Appleton

$13.00

DBL Plantation 3 yr

$15.00

DBL Plantation 5 yr

$14.00

DBL Coruba dark

$13.00

DBL Mount Gay

$14.00

DBL Dr. Bird

$19.00

Tequila

Monarch White

$4.50

Lunazul

$7.00

Pueblo Viejo

$6.50

Monarch Gold

$4.50

100 Conejos

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.50

DBL Monarch White

$8.00

DBL Lunazul

$13.00

DBL Pueblo Viejo

$12.00

DBL Monarch Gold

$8.00

DBL 100 Conejos

$13.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Pendleton

$7.50

Canada Club

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Pendleton

$14.00

Canada Club

$10.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.50

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Dewars White

$7.00

Johnny Black

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$11.00

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Cutty Sark

$13.00

DBL Dewars White

$13.00

DBL Johnny Black

$15.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$21.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Disaronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Absinthe

$6.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Benedictine

$7.00

St. Germaine

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

New Deal Ginger Liqueur

$6.50

DBL Disaronno

$13.00

DBL Aperol

$13.00

DBL Campari

$13.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$19.00

DBL Cointreau

$13.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$13.00

DBL Absinthe

$11.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$13.00

DBL Benedictine

$13.00

DBL St. Germaine

$13.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL New Deal Ginger Liqueur

$12.00

Beer

8oz Manny's

$4.00

16oz Manny's

$7.00

16oz Boneyard IPA

$7.00

16oz pFriem Pilsner

$7.00

8oz North Ranch Berry Cider

$4.00

16oz North Ranch Berry Cider

$7.00

CN Pabst

$4.50

Wine

GLS Red

GLS J. Scott Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Hillcrest Tempernillo

$9.00

GLS White

GLS J. Scott Albarino

$10.00

GLS King Estate Pinot Gris

$9.00

BT Red

BT J. Scott Pinot Noir

$38.00

BT Hillcrest Tempernillo

$35.00

BT White

BT J. Scott Albarino

$38.00

BT King Estate Pinot Gris

$35.00

GLS Sparkling & Rose

GLS Territorial Pinot Noir Rose

$8.00

GLS Lamberti Prosecco Extra Dry

$9.00

BT Sparkling & Rose

BT Territorial Pinot Noir Rose

$31.00

BT Lamberti Prosecco Extra Dry

$35.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Soda Water

Non Collins

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Play House (Upstairs)

Food

Popcorn

Drinks

BUD LIGHT

Tickets

Adult Ticket

Child Ticket

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

208 Laurel St, Florence, OR 97439

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

