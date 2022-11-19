Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian

The Greenhouse Cafe

101 Hospital Road

Davis Park, NY 11772

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$3.00

3 Egg omlete

$3.00

1 Egg

$1.00

Two Eggs In Dish

$2.00

Bagel

$1.50

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Baja Egg Sandwich

$6.50

The Neutrilzer Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Cowboy Omlete

$6.00

French Toast

$5.00

Apple turnover

$3.00

Buttered Roll

$2.00

Buttered White Toast

$2.00

Buttered Wholegrain Toast

$2.00

Buttred Rye Toast

$2.00

Coffee Beans

Zeppoloe Plantain

$1.00

Muffin

$3.00

Burgers

#1 The Lady Ash Classic Hamburger

$10.00

#2 The Chelsea Classic Cheeseburger

$10.00

#3 The Margaret Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

#4The Beth Veggie Burger

$10.00

#5 The Jo Jo Greek Burger

$10.00

#6 The Lazy Sue Spicy Burger

$10.00

#7 The Smokin Nicole BBQ Burger

$10.00

#8 The Mona Lisa Breakfast Burger

$10.00

#9 The Glinka - Nator Turkey Burger

$10.00

Burger

$8.50

Cold Sandwiches

BLT

$6.00

Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Ham Sandwich

$6.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00

PB&J

$4.00

Turkey Avocado Club

$9.50

Joe's Turkey Club

$9.50

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Rice Pudding

$3.00

Sliced Cake

$3.00

Sliced Pie

$2.00

Fried Foods & Sides & 1 P

Chicken Fingers

$5.50

French Fries

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$1.00

Side bacon

$1.50

Home Fries

$2.00

Plantains

$2.00

1 Piece Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

1 Piece Fried Chicken Breast

$4.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

Side Sausage

$1.50

Burger Patty

$4.00

Tomato

$0.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Onion

$0.50

Chicken Wings (8pcs.)

$8.50

Fish & Chips

$10.00

Chicken Wings & Fries

$10.00

Grab-n-Go

G-House Salad

$7.00

Greek Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.50

Chicken Salad

$5.00

Tuna Salad

$5.00

Egg Salad

$5.00

Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar Pasata Salad

$3.50

Turkey & Swiss Wrap

$7.00

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$2.00

Grapes

$2.00

Mangos

$3.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Yogurt Parfaits

$5.00

Banana

$1.00

Roll

$2.00

Tossed Salad

$8.00

Cereal

$2.00

Oatmeal

$2.50

Muffin

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Biscottie

$2.00

Twizzlerz

$0.50

Hot Sandwiches

G-House Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

G-House Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Philly Cheesesteak Hero

$10.50

The Big Bubba Hero

$10.50

The Chipotle Chicken Hero

$10.50

Roadhouse Hero

$9.50

Flounder Sandwich

$10.00

Paninis

Turkey, Avocado, & American Cheese Panini

$9.50

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Panini

$9.50

PAPA VIC PANINI

$9.50

Caprese Panini

$8.50

The Flaco Panini

$6.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

Mango Peach

Pina Colada

Wildberry Banana

Specials

The Cowboy Omlete

$6.00

The Baja Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Special Spinach Tomato Feta Omlete

$6.00

Loaded Potato Omlete

$6.50

The Flaco Panini

$6.00

Joe's Turkey Avocado Club

$9.50

The Neutrilzer Egg Sandwich

$6.50

The Ken Hot Sandwich

$8.50

Papa Vic Panini

$9.50

The Italian Stallion

$8.50

Chicken Quesidilla

$6.00

Chicken Empanada

$3.00

Chicken Tacos

$5.00

Burrito

$6.00

Beefy Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Small Chili

$3.00

Large Chili

$5.00

Fish & Chips

$10.00

Shrimp & Fries

$10.00

Pasta

$6.00

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.50

California Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.50

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$8.50

Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Andy Wrap

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Soup

Small Soup

$3.00

Large Soup

$5.00

Ice Cream

Sandwich

$3.00

On A Stick

$2.00

Italian Ice

$2.00

Twix Ice Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
