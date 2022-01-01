A map showing the location of The Grey - Gift cards View gallery
American

The Grey - Gift cards

1,265 Reviews

$$$

109 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Savannah, GA 31401

Order Again

Featured Wine

Backstory Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

California Cabernet

Backstory Chardonnay

$15.00

California Chardonnay

Champagne

Henriot, Brut, NV

$73.00

Pol Roger, Brut Reserve, NV

$99.00

Billecart-Salmon, Brut Reserve, NV

$105.00

Mousse Fils, L'Or D'Eugene, 'Perpetuelle Blanc de Noirs, NV

$115.00

Leclerc Briant, Brut Rose, NV

$125.00

Pol Roger, Brut 2004

$190.00

Bollinger, 'La Grande Annee', Brut Rose 2005

$298.00

Other Sparkling Wine

Dr. Loosen, Riesling, Deutscher Sekt, Germany

$30.00

Sparkling Riesling, Germany

Juve Y Camps, Rose Cava, Brut Rose

$38.00

Sparkling Rose, Spain

Patrick Bodex, Vin du Bugey-Credon, France, NV

$43.00

Sparkling Gamay, Bugey-Credon, FR

Chardonnay

Domaine Jean-Luc Mouillard, Cotes de Jura 2016

$46.00

Cotes de Jura, France

Christian Moreau, Chablis, 2017

$56.00

Chablis, Burgundy, France

Domaine du Clos des Rocs, Pouilly-Louche, 2015

$62.00

Pouilly-Louche, Burgundy, FR

Dainel-Etienne Defaix, Premier Cru Cote de Lechet, Chablis, 2005

$98.00

Chablis, Burgundy, FR

TOR, Durell, Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, 2017

$113.00

Sonoma Coast, California

Paul Garaudet, Meursault, 'Vieilles Vignes' 2017

$125.00

Meursault, Burgundy, FR

Kongsgaard, Nappa Valley, 2017

$180.00

Nappa Valley, California

Bernard Moreau et Fils, 1er Cru Les Vergers, Chassagne-Montrachet, '15

$199.00

Chassagne-Montrachet, Burgundy, FR

Sauvignon Blanc

Roger Neveu, 2019

$53.00

Sancerre, FR

Marchesi di Gresy, 2017

$53.00

Langhe, Italy

Riesling

Lietz, Dragonstone, 2018

$39.00

Rheingau, Germany

Gunderloch, 'Jean Baptiste', Kabinett, 2018

$46.00

Rheinhessen, Germany

Willi Schaefer, Graacher Domprobst , Spatlase, 2016

$69.00

Mosel, Germany

Albert Boxler Reserve, Riesling, 2015

$99.00

Alsace, FR

Light and Crisp White Wines

Vetriccie, Vermintinu, Corisca, FR, 2018

$27.00

Vermintinu, Corisca, FR

Zeni Pinot Grigio, 2018

$46.00

Pinot Grigio, Trentino Alto-Adige, Italy

Moulin de Gassac, Picpoul de Pinet, 2018

$34.00

Piquepoul Grape. Picpoul de Pinet, France

Angelo Negro, Unfiltered, 2018

$46.00

Unfiltered Arneis, Piedmont, Italy

Trimbach, Pinot Blanc, Alsace, FR, 2016

$56.00

Pinot Blanc, Alsace, FR

Domaine Baumard, Chenin Blanc, Savennieres, FR, 2016

$65.00

Chenin Blanc, Savennieres, FR

Do Ferreiro, Albarino, Rias Baixas, 2017

$56.00

Albarino, Riax Baixas, Spain

Brundlmayer, 'Ried Berg Vogelsang', Kamptal, 2016

$65.00

Gruner Veltliner, Kamptal

Rudi Pichler, Smaragd, 'Ried Kollmutz', Wachau, 2017

$92.00

Gruner Veltliner, Smaragd, Wachau

Full Bodied White Wines

Chaateau Musar, Viognier Blend, 'Jeune Blanc', Bekaa Valley, LB, 2018

$42.00

Viognier Blend, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon

Mastroberardino, Fiano di Avellino, 'Radici', Compania, IT, 2014

$42.00

Finao di Avellino, Compania, Italy

Gotas de Mar, Godello, 'Barrel Fermented', Ribeiro, ES, 2017

$50.00

Godello, Ribeiro, Spain

Inama, Garganega, 'Vigneti Di Foscarino', Soave Classico, IT, 2016

$60.00

Garganega, Soave, Italy

Domaine de Montbourgeau, L'Etoile, Jura, FR, 2015

$60.00

Savagnin, L'Etoile, Jura, FR

Yves Cuilleron, Marsanne Blend, 'Les Potieres', St. Peray, FR 2014

$73.00

Marsanne Blend, St. Peray, Rhone Valley, FR

Clos St. Jean, Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc, 2018

$97.00

Gernache Blanc, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Rhone Valley, FR

Chateau Musar, Obaideh Blend, Bekaa Valley, LB, 2003

$110.00

Obaideh Blend, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon

JL Chave, Hermitage, 'Blanche', 2015

$115.00

Marsanne, Hermitage, Rhone Valley, FR

Booker Vineyard, Roussane Blend, Paso Robles, US, 2014

$120.00

Roussane Blend, Paso Robles, USA

Giuseppe Quintarelli, Garganega Blend, Vento, IT, 2018

$125.00

Garganega Blend, 'Bianco Secco Ca' del Merlo', Vento, Italy

Chateau de Saint Cosme, Condrieu, 2017

$135.00

Viognier, Condrieu, Rhone Valley, FR

Macerated Wine, Orange Wine

These wines are made from white grapes that are left in contact with the grape juice for an extended period of time during the fermentation process. The result is an orange hue that leaches into the wine.

Sao Joao, 'Poco do Lobo', Beiras, Portugal, 1991

$110.00

Arinto, Beiras, Portugal

Rose

Peyrassol,

$50.00

Provence Rose

Pinot Noir

Lucien Crochet, 'La Croix du Roy, Sancerre Rouge, 2014

$54.00

Sancerre, FR

Domaine Tortochot, 'Cuvee Fine Selection', 2017

$63.00

Burgundy, FR

Dom. Gabriel et Paul Jouard, Chassagne-Montrachet, 2017

$97.00

Chassagne-Montrachet, Burgundy, FR

Paul, Hobbs, Russian River Valley, 2016

$102.00

Russian River Valley, California

Domaine Louis Boillot et Fils, 'Les Grands Poisots', Volay, 2015

$112.00

Volnay, Burgundy, FR

George Lignier et Fils, 'Clos des Ormes' 1er Cru Morey St. Denis, 2013

$153.00

Premier Cru, Morey St. Denis, Burgundy, FR

Rhone Valley Red Wine

Michel Gassier, Costieres de Nimes, 'Nostre Pais', 2015

$42.00

Gernache

Alain Voge, 'Les Peyrouses', 2017

$46.00

Syrah

Lunar Apogee, Lirac, 2017

$49.00

Gernache

Chateau Redortier, Beaumes de Venise, 2013

$55.00

Gernache

Etienne Becheras, Crozes-Hermitage, 2017

$57.00

Syrah

Domaine Santa Duc, Gigondas, 2015

$70.00

Gernache

Domaine Guillaume Gilles, Les Peyrouses, 2015

$114.00

Syrah

Domaine Lionnet, Cornas, 'Terre Brulee', 2016

$125.00

Syrah

Domaine de Ferrand, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, 2015

$125.00

Gernache Blend

Domaine J.L. Chave, St. Joseph, 2014

$142.00

Gernache

Yves Cuilleron, Cote Rotie, 'Bassenon', 2014

$148.00

Syrah

Rene Rostaing, Cote Rotie, 'Ampodium', 2016

$168.00

Syrah

Domaine du Pegau, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, 'Cuvee Reservee', 2016

$185.00

Gernache Blend

Cabernet

Domaine les Pins, St. Nicolas de Bourgueil, 2017

$38.00

Cabernet Franc, Loire Valley, FR

Grattamacco, Bolgheri Rosso, 2018

$53.00

Cabernet Blend, Tuscany, Italy

Golan Heights Winery, Yarden, 2016

$65.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Israel

Corison Winery, Napa Valley, 2016

$150.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, US

Cade Estate, Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, 2016

$180.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, US

Peter Michael, 'Les Pavots', Knights Valley, 2013

$324.00

Cabernet Blend

Bordeaux Style Blends

Chateau Biac, Merlot Blend, Cadillac Cotes de Bordeaux, FR, 2015

$52.00

Merlot Blend, Bordeaux, France

Clos Beauregard, Merlot Blend, Pomerol, FR, 2012

$115.00

Merlot Blend, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France

Bodegas Vina Magana, Merlot Blend, Navarra, ES, 1997

$125.00

Merlot Blend, Navarra, Spain

Chateau Musar Rouge, Bekaa Valley, LB, 2000

$139.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon

Grand-Puy Ducasse, Cabernet Blend, Paulliac, Bordeaux, FR, 2005

$149.00

Cabernet Blend, Paulliac, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Musar Rouge, Bekaa Valley, LB, 1999

$158.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon

Chateau Gazin, Merlot Blend, Pomerol, Bordeaux, FR, 2014

$162.00

Merlot Blend, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Musar Rouge, Bekaa Valley, LB, 1998

$169.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon

Chateau Palmer, Merlot Blend, 'Alter Ego', Margaux, Bordeaux, FR, 2014

$218.00

Merlot Blend, Margaux, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Lynch-Bages, Cabernet Blend, Paulliac, Bordeau, FR, 2011

$268.00

Cabernet Blend, Paulliac, Bordeaux, France

Cos D'Estournel, Cabernet Blend, Saint-Estephe, Bordeaux, FR, 2012

$284.00

Saint Estephe, Bordeaux, France

Leoville Poyferre, Cabernet Blend, Saint Julien, Bordeaux, FR, 2010

$315.00

Cabernet Blend, Saint Julien, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Troplong Mondot, Merlot Blend, St. Emilion, Bordeaux, FR, 2009

$485.00

Merlot Blend, St. Emilion, Bordeaux, France

Light Bodied Reds

Pascal Granger, Chenas, Beaujolias, 2016

$42.00

Beaujolais, FR

Laurence et Remi Dufaitre, Cote de Brouilly, Beajuolais, 2017

$50.00

Beaujolais, FR

Laurence et Remi Dufaitre, Brouilly, Beaujolais

$55.00

Beaujolais, FR

Pascal Granger, Chenas, Beaujolias, 2016 (Copy)

$42.00

Beaujolais, FR

Azores Wine Company, Isabella, 'Proibida', Azores Is., PT, 2016

$68.00

Isabella, Azores Islands, Portugal

Castello di Ama, Sangiovese, Chianti Classico, IT, 2017

$67.00

Sangiovese, Chianti Classico, Italy

Podere Le Ripi, Sangiovese, Rosso di Montalcino, IT, 2010

$98.00

Sangiovese, Rosso di Montalcino, Italy

Monastero Suro Cistercensi, Sangiovese, 'Benedic', Umbria, IT, 2013

$74.00

Sangiovese Blend, Umbria, Italy

Full Bodied Reds

Domaine Somail, 'Vin de Plume', Minvervois, FR, 2017

$34.00

Mourvedre, Minvervois, France

Tosalet, Garnacha Blend, Priorat, ES, 2015

$42.00

Garnacha Blend, Priorat, Spain

Ferzo, Montepulciano, Abruzzo, IT, 2016

$42.00

Montepulciano, Abruzzo, Italy

Faillenc St. Maire, Corbieres, 2017

$43.00

Syrah, Corbieres, France

Poderi Aldo Conterno, Fresia Blend, Langhe, IT, 2016

$54.00

Fresia Blend, Langhe, Italy

Bodegas Hermanos Pecina, Tempranillo, Reserva, Rioja, ES, 2013

$63.00

Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain

Argiolas, Bovale Sardo Blend, 'Korem', Sardina, IT, 2016

$69.00

Bovale Sardo Blend, Sardina, Italy

Vina Ardanza, Tempranillo, Reserva, Rioja, ES, 2009

$70.00

Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain

Monsecco, Nebbiolo, Gattinara, IT 2011

$72.00

Nebbiolo, Gattinara, Italy

Vigneti Massa, Croatina, 'Pertichetta', Colli Tortonesi, IT, 2010

$74.00

Croatina, Colli Tortonesi, Italy

Binomio, Montepulciano, Abruzzo, IT, 2016

$88.00

Montepuliciano, Abruzzo, Italy

De Forville, Nebbiolo, Barbareso, IT, 2016

$91.00

Nebbiolo, Barbaresco, Italy

Ca' Del Monte, Corvina Blend, Armone Della Valpolicella, IT, 2001

$98.00

Corvina, Amarone, Vento, Italy

Oderro, Nebbiolo, Barolo, IT, 2015

$99.00

Nebbiolo, Barolo, Italy

Clio, Monastrell, Jumilla, ES, 2013

$110.00

Monastrell, Jumilla, Spain

Terre Nerre, Etna Rosso, 'Calderara Sottana', Sicily, IT, 2016

$110.00

Etna Rosso, Sicily, Italy

Hartford Family, Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, US, 2015

$110.00

Zinfadel, Russian River Valley, USA

Bussola, Corvina, Amarone Della Valpolicella, 2012

$120.00

Corvina, Amarone, Veneto, Italy

La Rioja Alta, Tempranillo, Gran Reserva, Rioja, ES, 2009

$125.00

Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain

Lilian, Syrah, Central Coast, US, 2014

$125.00

Syrah, California, USA

Carpazo, Sangiovese, 'La Casa', Brunello di Montalcino, IT, 2012

$131.00

Sangiovese, Brunello di Montalcino, Italy

Paolo Bea, Sangiovese, 'Pipparello', Montefalco Riserva, 2010

$154.00

Sangiovese Blend, Umbria, Italy

Benjamin Romeo, Tempranillo, 'La Cueva del Contador', Rioja, ES, 2014

$160.00

Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain

Damilano, Nebbiolo, Barolo, IT, 2008

$167.00

Nebbiolo, Barolo, Italy

Terre Nere, Etna Rosso, 'Prephylloxera', Sicily, IT, 2015

$172.00

Etna Rosso, Sicily, Italy

Giuseppe Quintarelli, Corvina Blend, 'Rosso Ca del Merlo', IT 2011

$189.00

Corvina Blend, Vento, Italy

Dal Forno Romano, Amarone Della Valpolicella, Vento, IT 2006

$595.00

Amarone, Veneto, Italy

Bottles and Cans

Three Tavern's 'Prince of Pilsen'

$7.00

Pilsner from Decatur, Georgia. Notes of citrus with a burst of hops on the finish.

Bells 'Official Hazy IPA'

$8.00

Unfiltered Wheat IPA from Michigan. Hoppy.

Bieres de Chimay 'Premiere'

$12.00

Belgium 'dubbel' brewed by at a Trappist Monastery. Strong Ale.

Apple Cider Etinne Dupont 750ml

$35.00Out of stock

Natural cider from Normandy, FR.

Pear Cider Le Pere Jules

$38.00

Pear Cider from Normandy, FR

Batched Cocktails

4oz Manhattan

$13.00

Bourbon, Vermouth, Bitters

4oz Negroni

$13.00

Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari

Aperol Spritz for 2

$20.00

Aperol, Prosecco, Topo Chico

Sodas

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Q-Tonic Grapefruit Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
109 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401

