The Grey - Gift cards

Featured Wine
Champagne
Other Sparkling Wine
Chardonnay
Domaine Jean-Luc Mouillard, Cotes de Jura 2016
Cotes de Jura, France
Christian Moreau, Chablis, 2017
Chablis, Burgundy, France
Domaine du Clos des Rocs, Pouilly-Louche, 2015
Pouilly-Louche, Burgundy, FR
Dainel-Etienne Defaix, Premier Cru Cote de Lechet, Chablis, 2005
Chablis, Burgundy, FR
TOR, Durell, Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, 2017
Sonoma Coast, California
Paul Garaudet, Meursault, 'Vieilles Vignes' 2017
Meursault, Burgundy, FR
Kongsgaard, Nappa Valley, 2017
Nappa Valley, California
Bernard Moreau et Fils, 1er Cru Les Vergers, Chassagne-Montrachet, '15
Chassagne-Montrachet, Burgundy, FR
Riesling
Light and Crisp White Wines
Vetriccie, Vermintinu, Corisca, FR, 2018
Vermintinu, Corisca, FR
Zeni Pinot Grigio, 2018
Pinot Grigio, Trentino Alto-Adige, Italy
Moulin de Gassac, Picpoul de Pinet, 2018
Piquepoul Grape. Picpoul de Pinet, France
Angelo Negro, Unfiltered, 2018
Unfiltered Arneis, Piedmont, Italy
Trimbach, Pinot Blanc, Alsace, FR, 2016
Pinot Blanc, Alsace, FR
Domaine Baumard, Chenin Blanc, Savennieres, FR, 2016
Chenin Blanc, Savennieres, FR
Do Ferreiro, Albarino, Rias Baixas, 2017
Albarino, Riax Baixas, Spain
Brundlmayer, 'Ried Berg Vogelsang', Kamptal, 2016
Gruner Veltliner, Kamptal
Rudi Pichler, Smaragd, 'Ried Kollmutz', Wachau, 2017
Gruner Veltliner, Smaragd, Wachau
Full Bodied White Wines
Chaateau Musar, Viognier Blend, 'Jeune Blanc', Bekaa Valley, LB, 2018
Viognier Blend, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon
Mastroberardino, Fiano di Avellino, 'Radici', Compania, IT, 2014
Finao di Avellino, Compania, Italy
Gotas de Mar, Godello, 'Barrel Fermented', Ribeiro, ES, 2017
Godello, Ribeiro, Spain
Inama, Garganega, 'Vigneti Di Foscarino', Soave Classico, IT, 2016
Garganega, Soave, Italy
Domaine de Montbourgeau, L'Etoile, Jura, FR, 2015
Savagnin, L'Etoile, Jura, FR
Yves Cuilleron, Marsanne Blend, 'Les Potieres', St. Peray, FR 2014
Marsanne Blend, St. Peray, Rhone Valley, FR
Clos St. Jean, Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc, 2018
Gernache Blanc, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Rhone Valley, FR
Chateau Musar, Obaideh Blend, Bekaa Valley, LB, 2003
Obaideh Blend, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon
JL Chave, Hermitage, 'Blanche', 2015
Marsanne, Hermitage, Rhone Valley, FR
Booker Vineyard, Roussane Blend, Paso Robles, US, 2014
Roussane Blend, Paso Robles, USA
Giuseppe Quintarelli, Garganega Blend, Vento, IT, 2018
Garganega Blend, 'Bianco Secco Ca' del Merlo', Vento, Italy
Chateau de Saint Cosme, Condrieu, 2017
Viognier, Condrieu, Rhone Valley, FR
Macerated Wine, Orange Wine
Pinot Noir
Lucien Crochet, 'La Croix du Roy, Sancerre Rouge, 2014
Sancerre, FR
Domaine Tortochot, 'Cuvee Fine Selection', 2017
Burgundy, FR
Dom. Gabriel et Paul Jouard, Chassagne-Montrachet, 2017
Chassagne-Montrachet, Burgundy, FR
Paul, Hobbs, Russian River Valley, 2016
Russian River Valley, California
Domaine Louis Boillot et Fils, 'Les Grands Poisots', Volay, 2015
Volnay, Burgundy, FR
George Lignier et Fils, 'Clos des Ormes' 1er Cru Morey St. Denis, 2013
Premier Cru, Morey St. Denis, Burgundy, FR
Rhone Valley Red Wine
Michel Gassier, Costieres de Nimes, 'Nostre Pais', 2015
Gernache
Alain Voge, 'Les Peyrouses', 2017
Syrah
Lunar Apogee, Lirac, 2017
Gernache
Chateau Redortier, Beaumes de Venise, 2013
Gernache
Etienne Becheras, Crozes-Hermitage, 2017
Syrah
Domaine Santa Duc, Gigondas, 2015
Gernache
Domaine Guillaume Gilles, Les Peyrouses, 2015
Syrah
Domaine Lionnet, Cornas, 'Terre Brulee', 2016
Syrah
Domaine de Ferrand, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, 2015
Gernache Blend
Domaine J.L. Chave, St. Joseph, 2014
Gernache
Yves Cuilleron, Cote Rotie, 'Bassenon', 2014
Syrah
Rene Rostaing, Cote Rotie, 'Ampodium', 2016
Syrah
Domaine du Pegau, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, 'Cuvee Reservee', 2016
Gernache Blend
Cabernet
Domaine les Pins, St. Nicolas de Bourgueil, 2017
Cabernet Franc, Loire Valley, FR
Grattamacco, Bolgheri Rosso, 2018
Cabernet Blend, Tuscany, Italy
Golan Heights Winery, Yarden, 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon, Israel
Corison Winery, Napa Valley, 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, US
Cade Estate, Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, US
Peter Michael, 'Les Pavots', Knights Valley, 2013
Cabernet Blend
Bordeaux Style Blends
Chateau Biac, Merlot Blend, Cadillac Cotes de Bordeaux, FR, 2015
Merlot Blend, Bordeaux, France
Clos Beauregard, Merlot Blend, Pomerol, FR, 2012
Merlot Blend, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France
Bodegas Vina Magana, Merlot Blend, Navarra, ES, 1997
Merlot Blend, Navarra, Spain
Chateau Musar Rouge, Bekaa Valley, LB, 2000
Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon
Grand-Puy Ducasse, Cabernet Blend, Paulliac, Bordeaux, FR, 2005
Cabernet Blend, Paulliac, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Musar Rouge, Bekaa Valley, LB, 1999
Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon
Chateau Gazin, Merlot Blend, Pomerol, Bordeaux, FR, 2014
Merlot Blend, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Musar Rouge, Bekaa Valley, LB, 1998
Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon
Chateau Palmer, Merlot Blend, 'Alter Ego', Margaux, Bordeaux, FR, 2014
Merlot Blend, Margaux, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Lynch-Bages, Cabernet Blend, Paulliac, Bordeau, FR, 2011
Cabernet Blend, Paulliac, Bordeaux, France
Cos D'Estournel, Cabernet Blend, Saint-Estephe, Bordeaux, FR, 2012
Saint Estephe, Bordeaux, France
Leoville Poyferre, Cabernet Blend, Saint Julien, Bordeaux, FR, 2010
Cabernet Blend, Saint Julien, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Troplong Mondot, Merlot Blend, St. Emilion, Bordeaux, FR, 2009
Merlot Blend, St. Emilion, Bordeaux, France
Light Bodied Reds
Pascal Granger, Chenas, Beaujolias, 2016
Beaujolais, FR
Laurence et Remi Dufaitre, Cote de Brouilly, Beajuolais, 2017
Beaujolais, FR
Laurence et Remi Dufaitre, Brouilly, Beaujolais
Beaujolais, FR
Pascal Granger, Chenas, Beaujolias, 2016 (Copy)
Beaujolais, FR
Azores Wine Company, Isabella, 'Proibida', Azores Is., PT, 2016
Isabella, Azores Islands, Portugal
Castello di Ama, Sangiovese, Chianti Classico, IT, 2017
Sangiovese, Chianti Classico, Italy
Podere Le Ripi, Sangiovese, Rosso di Montalcino, IT, 2010
Sangiovese, Rosso di Montalcino, Italy
Monastero Suro Cistercensi, Sangiovese, 'Benedic', Umbria, IT, 2013
Sangiovese Blend, Umbria, Italy
Full Bodied Reds
Domaine Somail, 'Vin de Plume', Minvervois, FR, 2017
Mourvedre, Minvervois, France
Tosalet, Garnacha Blend, Priorat, ES, 2015
Garnacha Blend, Priorat, Spain
Ferzo, Montepulciano, Abruzzo, IT, 2016
Montepulciano, Abruzzo, Italy
Faillenc St. Maire, Corbieres, 2017
Syrah, Corbieres, France
Poderi Aldo Conterno, Fresia Blend, Langhe, IT, 2016
Fresia Blend, Langhe, Italy
Bodegas Hermanos Pecina, Tempranillo, Reserva, Rioja, ES, 2013
Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain
Argiolas, Bovale Sardo Blend, 'Korem', Sardina, IT, 2016
Bovale Sardo Blend, Sardina, Italy
Vina Ardanza, Tempranillo, Reserva, Rioja, ES, 2009
Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain
Monsecco, Nebbiolo, Gattinara, IT 2011
Nebbiolo, Gattinara, Italy
Vigneti Massa, Croatina, 'Pertichetta', Colli Tortonesi, IT, 2010
Croatina, Colli Tortonesi, Italy
Binomio, Montepulciano, Abruzzo, IT, 2016
Montepuliciano, Abruzzo, Italy
De Forville, Nebbiolo, Barbareso, IT, 2016
Nebbiolo, Barbaresco, Italy
Ca' Del Monte, Corvina Blend, Armone Della Valpolicella, IT, 2001
Corvina, Amarone, Vento, Italy
Oderro, Nebbiolo, Barolo, IT, 2015
Nebbiolo, Barolo, Italy
Clio, Monastrell, Jumilla, ES, 2013
Monastrell, Jumilla, Spain
Terre Nerre, Etna Rosso, 'Calderara Sottana', Sicily, IT, 2016
Etna Rosso, Sicily, Italy
Hartford Family, Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, US, 2015
Zinfadel, Russian River Valley, USA
Bussola, Corvina, Amarone Della Valpolicella, 2012
Corvina, Amarone, Veneto, Italy
La Rioja Alta, Tempranillo, Gran Reserva, Rioja, ES, 2009
Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain
Lilian, Syrah, Central Coast, US, 2014
Syrah, California, USA
Carpazo, Sangiovese, 'La Casa', Brunello di Montalcino, IT, 2012
Sangiovese, Brunello di Montalcino, Italy
Paolo Bea, Sangiovese, 'Pipparello', Montefalco Riserva, 2010
Sangiovese Blend, Umbria, Italy
Benjamin Romeo, Tempranillo, 'La Cueva del Contador', Rioja, ES, 2014
Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain
Damilano, Nebbiolo, Barolo, IT, 2008
Nebbiolo, Barolo, Italy
Terre Nere, Etna Rosso, 'Prephylloxera', Sicily, IT, 2015
Etna Rosso, Sicily, Italy
Giuseppe Quintarelli, Corvina Blend, 'Rosso Ca del Merlo', IT 2011
Corvina Blend, Vento, Italy
Dal Forno Romano, Amarone Della Valpolicella, Vento, IT 2006
Amarone, Veneto, Italy
Bottles and Cans
Three Tavern's 'Prince of Pilsen'
Pilsner from Decatur, Georgia. Notes of citrus with a burst of hops on the finish.
Bells 'Official Hazy IPA'
Unfiltered Wheat IPA from Michigan. Hoppy.
Bieres de Chimay 'Premiere'
Belgium 'dubbel' brewed by at a Trappist Monastery. Strong Ale.
Apple Cider Etinne Dupont 750ml
Natural cider from Normandy, FR.
Pear Cider Le Pere Jules
Pear Cider from Normandy, FR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
