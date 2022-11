3 Taverns Prince of Pilsen

$4.00

Prince of Pilsen tributes the most popular beer style in the world. Originally brewed in the bohemian City of Pilsen in 1842, the new sensation was widely imitated and now makes up 90% of beer consumed around the globe. This Euro-style version is refreshingly crisp and dry-hopped with Citra and Saaz for a distinct citrus aroma and bite.