  • The Grey Market - Savannah - 109 Jefferson Street
The Grey Market - Savannah 109 Jefferson Street

The Grey Market - Savannah 109 Jefferson Street

No reviews yet

109 Jefferson Street

Savannah, GA 31401

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
TGM Burger
Potato Wedges

HotLine

Big Dog

Big Dog

$11.00

Brasstown beef hot dog, chili, coleslaw and dijon on housemade bun

Blueberry Johnny Cakes

Blueberry Johnny Cakes

$11.00

Cornmeal, chicken butter, bacon fat

Blue Plate

Blue Plate

$14.00

freeman's mill grits, nueske's bacon, two eggs (comes with toast)

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

panko crusted chicken, white bbq sauce, arugula, shallot, bread & butter pickle

Farmer’s Salad

Farmer’s Salad

$10.00

artisan greens, feta, sweet pepper, fermented okra, vinaigrette

Fried Catfish Loaf

Fried Catfish Loaf

$17.00

gribiche, chow chow, lettuce and tomato on milk bread

Grits & Braised Greens

Grits & Braised Greens

$14.00

freeman's mill grits, braised greens, fried egg, benne seeds

Hash & Eggs

$16.00

chicken sausage, yukon gold potato, fried egg, pimento pepper, scallion

Lamb Roti

Lamb Roti

$22.00

tzatziki, tomato, red onion

NYC

NYC

$9.00

bacon, over easy egg, american cheese on a kaiser roll

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$18.00

housemade sauerkraut, grain mustard, swiss cheese

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$6.00

fried Idaho potato wedges tossed in nutritional yeast and served with comeback sauce

TGM Burger

TGM Burger

$13.00+

comes with a side of potato wedges and comeback sauce

Sunday Fried Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

5 pieces of springer mountain free range buttermilk fried chicken, seasoned with our housemade blackening spice. Served with two slices of pullman and bread & butter pickles

Bacon

$4.00

Grits

$6.00
Falafel Roti

Falafel Roti

$17.00

sea island red pea falafel, hummus, lettuce & tomato

Braised Greens

$6.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Biscuit Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Bakery

Almond Bar

$3.50

Apple Turnover

$5.00
Baguette

Baguette

$2.50

Banana Walnut Loaf

$3.50

Cheddar Biscuit

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cinnamon Strudel

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Cookie Pack - Almond Financier

$6.00

Cookie Pack - Biscotti

$10.00

Cookie Pack - Mini Chocolate Chip

$8.00

Cookie Pack - Pecan Sandy

$8.00

Potato Buns

$8.00Out of stock

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Jam

$1.00
Sourdough

Sourdough

$10.00

Plain Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Cream Cheese

$1.50Out of stock

Garlic Chive Cream Cheese

$1.50Out of stock

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Honey Pecan Cream Cheese

$1.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato And Pecan Strudel

$3.50

Grab ‘n Go

Baguette Sandwich

Baguette Sandwich

$8.00

country ham, swiss & butter

Caesar Salad

$10.00

kale, parmesan, crouton

Chef’s Salad

$12.00Out of stock

artisan greens, benton's ham, egg, tomato, vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

$10.00

rotisserie chicken, capers, preserved lemon

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

chicken salad on house made milk bread

Crudite

$6.00

assortment of local veggies with buttermilk dressing

Fruit Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Fruit Juice

$8.00Out of stock

Green Juice

$8.00Out of stock

Hummus - Plain

$11.00

Hummus - Salsa Verde

$11.00

Hummus - Tapanade

$11.00

Egg Salad

$8.00

Lima Bean Salad

$9.00

Parfait

$5.00

pecan, granola and readee's honey

Pie Salted Honey

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$9.00

Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Potato Salad

$8.00

Root Juice

$8.00Out of stock

Pie Candied Roaster Squash

$3.50

Tuna Salad

$10.00

albacore tuna, relish, parsley

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Thrill

$2.00

Boozy Thrill

$4.00

Pie Chocolate Truffle

$3.50

Gumbo - Frozen

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken, Carolina Gold Rice, Trinity, Tomato

Carrot Orange Juice

$8.00Out of stock

Apples W/ Caramel Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Grey Grocery

Bacon Jam

$12.00Out of stock

Benne Cracker

$5.00Out of stock

Berbere Spice

$5.00Out of stock

Blackening Seasoning

$5.00

Bread & Butter Pickles

$6.00+

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour

Chili Flakes

$5.00Out of stock

Chow Chow

$6.00+

Comeback Sauce

$5.00

Dill Pickles

$12.00

Granola

$5.00Out of stock

Jam - 6 oz

$6.00+

Lamb Rub

$5.00Out of stock

Pepper Relish

$5.00Out of stock

Pickled Eggplant

$7.00Out of stock

Pickled Green Tomato

$6.00+Out of stock

Pickled Habanero Peppers

$6.00+

Pickled Red Onion

$5.00+Out of stock

Pork Rub

$5.00

Pepper Vinegar

$5.00

Vinegar

$5.00+Out of stock

Chili

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Rub

$5.00

Sauerkraut

$10.00Out of stock

Fresno Hot Sauce

$15.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Boozy Slushie

$6.00

Cheese Straws

$5.00

Frozen Soup

$10.00

Frozen Soup

$10.00

Frozen Soup

$10.00

Coriander Peanuts

$4.00

Extras

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

Comeback Sauce

$0.50

White BBQ Suace

$0.50

Coffee + Tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Egg Cream

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Freshly squeezed lemon with our house made strawberry syrup

Non Alcoholic

Berry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Boylan - Cream Soda

$3.00

Boylan - Birch Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Brown - Cream Soda

$2.50

Dr. Brown's - Black Cherry

$2.50

Dr. Brown's - Cel Ray

$2.50

Dr. Brown's - Rootbeer

$2.50

Egg Cream

$4.00

Egg Cream

$4.00

Fentimans Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Fever Tree - Ginger Ale

$2.50

Fever Tree - Tonic

$2.50

Fevertree - Elderflower Tonic

$2.50

Healthaid - Ginger Lemon

$5.00Out of stock

Healthaid - Pink Lady

$5.00

Just Water - Blackberry

$3.00

Just Water - Mint

$3.00

Just Water - Plain

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Montane - Grapefruit Peach

$2.00

Montane - Lemon Honeysuckle

$2.00

Montane - Lime

$2.00

Montane - Plain

$2.00

Natalie's - Large OJ

$6.00Out of stock

Natalie's - Blood Orange

$6.00

Natalie's - Carrot Ginger

$6.00

Natalie's - Orange Beet

$6.00

Natalie's - Orange Mango

$6.00

Natalie's - Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Natalie's - Tangerine

$6.00Out of stock

Natalie's Grapefruit

$6.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Reed's Ginger Beer

$2.50

Ruby Hibiscus Water - Lightly Sweetened

$6.00Out of stock

Ruby Hibiscus Water - Pomegranate Lime

$6.00

Ruby Hibiscus Water - Unsweetened

$6.00

Ruby Water - Hibiscus Cherry

$6.00

San Pellegrino - Pompelmo

$2.00

San Pellegrino - Aranciata

$2.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Freshly squeezed lemon with our house made strawberry syrup

Topo Chico

$3.00

Tusk - Marshmallow

$8.00

Tusk - Rose Petal

$8.00Out of stock

Tusk - Savannah Praline

$8.00Out of stock

Vita Coco

$4.00

Vita Coco 1L

$7.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Yerba Mate - Bluephoria

$3.50

Yerba Mate - Enlighten Mint

$3.50

Yerba Mate - Orange Exuberance

$3.50

Yerba Mate - Traditional

$3.50

Yerbe Mate - Raspberry

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Boylan - Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylan - Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan - Root Beer

$3.00

Boylan Creamy Red Birch Beer

$3.00

Hidden Worlds

$6.00

Daily Pressed Juice

Daily Green Juice

$8.00

Daily Root Juice

$8.00

Daily Fruit Juice

$8.00Out of stock

Retail

All Good - Sunscreen

$11.00

All Good - Sunscreen Tin

$8.00

Amore - Tomato Paste

$6.00

Big Spoon - Wag Butter

$8.00Out of stock

Bragg - Nutrional Yeast

$10.00

Califa Farms - Almond Milk

$5.00

Califa Farms - Oat Milk

$7.00

Candy - Piece

$0.25

Candy- Bag

$4.00

cHoward

$1.25

Compartes - California Love

$10.00

Compartes - Caramel

$10.00

Compartes - Margarita

$10.00

Compartes - Nightcap

$10.00

Compartes - Pink Elephants

$10.00

Compartes - Pistachio

$10.00

Compartes - Rainbow

$10.00

Compartes - Red Velvet

$10.00

Compartes - S'mores

$10.00

Compartes - Strawberry

$10.00

Condor - Mini Coffee

$4.00

Condor - Mini Dark

$4.00

Cup to Cup - Decaf

$12.00

Cup to Cup - Regular

$12.00

Dececco - Lasagna

$4.50

Dececco - Penne

$4.50

Dececco - Ziti

$4.50

Dirty Chips - BBQ

$2.00

Dirty Chips - Jalapeno

$2.00

Dirty Chips - Pepper

$2.00

Dirty Chips - Sea Salt

$2.00

Dirty Chips - Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00

Field Trip - Jalapeno Meat Stick

$2.25

Field Trip - Pepperoni Meat Stick

$2.25

Fox's - Ubet

$12.00

Frontier - Chicken & Rice

$6.00

Frontier Soup - Chicken Rice

$6.00

Frontier Soup - Squash

$7.00

Frontier Soups - Curry

$7.00

GA Olive Oil

$16.00

Georgia Grinders - Almond Butter

$16.00

Georgia Grinders - Packet

$3.00

Georgia Grinders - Pecan

$15.00

GFB - Almond Bites

$5.00

GFB - Oatmeal Apple

$2.50

GFB - Oatmeal Fruits

$2.50

GFB - PB Bites

$5.00

GFB - Peanut Butter

$5.00

Hale - Georgia Peach

$8.00

Hale - Jones Street Jasmine

$8.00

Hale - Lowcountry Breakfast

$8.00

Hale - Savannah Grey

$8.00

Hale - Savannah Sunrise

$8.00

Jacobsen - Brine

$18.00

Jacobsen - Habanero

$10.00

Jacobsen - Salt Tin

$2.50

Jacobsen - Seafood

$6.00

King Oscar - Mackerel

$5.00

Lesser Evil - Himalayan Gold

$1.50

Lesser Evil - Paleo Puffs

$2.00

Lesser Evil - Power Curls

$5.00

Lesser Evil - Sun Poppers

$4.00

Lesser Evil - Veggie Sticks

$4.00

Lillie's - Hissy Fit

$6.00

Lillie's - Ho Lotta

$6.00

Lillie's - Low Country Loco

$6.00

Lillie's of Charleston - Finger Leek'en

$6.00

Lillie's of Charleston - Hab Mussy

$6.00

Lowcountry - Pickle

$2.00

Lowcountry Kettle - BBQ

$2.00

Lowcountry Kettle - Reaper

$2.00

Lowcountry- Sea Salt

$2.00

Maldon Salt

$7.00

Marcus Kenney Print

$400.00

Marsh Hen Mill - Cornmeal

$10.00

Marsh Hen Mill - Grits

$10.00

Marsh Hen Mill - Middlins

$10.00

Marsh Hen Mill - Popcorn

$9.00

Marsh Hen Mill - Rice

$11.00

Marsh Hen Mill - Sea Island Red Peas

$8.00

Matiz - Mackerel

$8.00

Matiz - Mussels

$12.00

Matiz - Octopus

$16.00

Matiz - Sardines

$6.00

Mike's Mighty Good - Beef

$3.50

Mike's Mighty Good - Chicken

$3.50

Milton's Crackers

$8.00

Naturally Geechee - Berry Balm

$4.00

Naturally Geechee - Coffee Scrub

$15.00

Naturally Geechee - Couture

$6.00

Naturally Geechee - Love

$6.00

Naturally Geechee - Shampoo

$12.00

Naturally Geechee - Tangerine Balm

$4.00

Palmolive

$1.50

Pasta Abruzzese

$10.00

Pesky - Bug Spray

$5.00

Power Curls - Spicy Salsa

$5.00

Readee's Honey - 12oz

$12.00

Readee's Honey - 2oz

$4.00

Readee's Honey - 8oz

$10.00

Readees Honey - 16oz

$16.00

Rishi - Blueberry Hisbiscus

$10.00

Rishi - Earl Grey

$10.00

Rishi - English Breakfast

$10.00

Rishi - Everyday Matcha Tin

$10.00

Rishi - Matcha

$10.00

Rishi - Sencha

$10.00

Rishi- Ceremonial Matcha Tin

$15.00

Shar - Mini

$4.00

Shar - Original

$4.00

Shar - Savory

$4.00

SMPL - Energy

$2.50

SMPL - Focus

$2.50

SMPL - Immunity

$2.50

Sonoma Creamery Cheese Crisps - Bacon

$4.00

Sonoma Creamery Cheese Crisps - Cheddar

$4.00

Sonoma Creamery Cheese Crisps - Everything

$4.00

Sweet Grass Dairy - Asher Blue

$14.00

Sweet Grass Dairy - Green Hill

$15.00

Sweet Grass Dairy - Tomme

$12.00

Sweetgrass - Heat

$10.00

Sweetgrass-Lil Moo

$10.00

Taste of Satira - Crab Boil Bag

$20.00

The Good Crisp - BBQ

$4.00

The Good Crisp - Salt & Vinegar

$4.00

Tony's Chocolonely - Caramel

$0.75

Tony's Chocolonely- Dark Chocolate

$0.75

Wheelie Good Dog Treats

$10.00

Woofgang Dog Treats

$10.00

Milton's Multi-Grain

$8.00

Oliver Farm - Pecan Oil

$15.00

Oliver Farm - Benne Oil

$18.00

Georgia Olive Farms - Small

$4.00

Lowcountry Kettle Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Lowcountry Kettle Red Wine&Vinegar

$2.00

Readees Bees - Honey Stick

$0.75

Oliver Farm - Green Peanut Oil

$4.00

Wheelie Good Treats - Food Topper

$8.00

GFB - Dark Chocolate Bar

$2.50

GFB - Peanut Bar

$2.50

Dirty Chips Salt&Vinegar Large

$4.50

Dirty Chips Cracked Pepper Large

$4.50

Dirty Chips Sour Cream&Onion Large

$4.50

Dirty Chips Mesquite BBQ Large

$4.50

Branded Merch

Bandana

$10.00

Baseball Hat - Gray

$32.00

Beanie

$25.00

Black Socks

$10.00

Camping Mug

$15.00

Condom

$2.00

Cotton Tote

$9.00

Glass Bottle

$18.00

Greeting Card

$4.00

Insulated Tote

$18.00Out of stock

Keychain

$6.00

Koozie

$6.00

Lighter

$4.00

Patch - Black

$5.00

Patch - Blue

$5.00

Patch - Red

$5.00

Pin - Dog

$6.00

Pin - TGM

$6.00

Playing Cards

$8.00

Postcard

$1.00

Rolling Papers

$3.00

Shirt - Gray

$25.00

Shirt - Teal

$25.00

Shirt - White

$25.00

Sticker

$2.00

Striped Hat

$32.00

Sweatshirt - Crew

$50.00

Sweatshirt - Hoodie

$50.00

TGR Hat

$35.00

To Go Cup

$8.00

Tumbler

$16.00

White Socks

$15.00

Wine Key

$12.00

Books

Taste of Country Cooking

$25.00

High on the Hog

$18.00

In Pursuit of Flavor

$30.00

Black, White & The Grey

$28.00

Blood, Bones & Butter

$17.00

Setting the Table

$17.00

Prune

$45.00

The New Wine Rules

$14.00

It's Always Freezer Season

$30.00

Rodney Scott's World of BBQ

$30.00

Bress 'n' Nyam

$30.00

OAK Magazine

$6.00

Music, Meals & Muses

$30.00

Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger

$30.00

SFA Cocktail

$30.00

Wildsam

$20.00

My America

$35.00

Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking

$38.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 Jefferson Street, Savannah, GA 31401

