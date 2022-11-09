The Grey Market - Savannah 109 Jefferson Street
No reviews yet
109 Jefferson Street
Savannah, GA 31401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
HotLine
Big Dog
Brasstown beef hot dog, chili, coleslaw and dijon on housemade bun
Blueberry Johnny Cakes
Cornmeal, chicken butter, bacon fat
Blue Plate
freeman's mill grits, nueske's bacon, two eggs (comes with toast)
Chicken Sandwich
panko crusted chicken, white bbq sauce, arugula, shallot, bread & butter pickle
Farmer’s Salad
artisan greens, feta, sweet pepper, fermented okra, vinaigrette
Fried Catfish Loaf
gribiche, chow chow, lettuce and tomato on milk bread
Grits & Braised Greens
freeman's mill grits, braised greens, fried egg, benne seeds
Hash & Eggs
chicken sausage, yukon gold potato, fried egg, pimento pepper, scallion
Lamb Roti
tzatziki, tomato, red onion
NYC
bacon, over easy egg, american cheese on a kaiser roll
Pastrami Reuben
housemade sauerkraut, grain mustard, swiss cheese
Potato Wedges
fried Idaho potato wedges tossed in nutritional yeast and served with comeback sauce
TGM Burger
comes with a side of potato wedges and comeback sauce
Sunday Fried Chicken
5 pieces of springer mountain free range buttermilk fried chicken, seasoned with our housemade blackening spice. Served with two slices of pullman and bread & butter pickles
Bacon
Grits
Falafel Roti
sea island red pea falafel, hummus, lettuce & tomato
Braised Greens
Two Eggs
Toast
Biscuit Sandwich
Bakery
Almond Bar
Apple Turnover
Baguette
Banana Walnut Loaf
Cheddar Biscuit
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cinnamon Strudel
Coffee Cake
Cookie Pack - Almond Financier
Cookie Pack - Biscotti
Cookie Pack - Mini Chocolate Chip
Cookie Pack - Pecan Sandy
Potato Buns
Side Butter
Side Jam
Sourdough
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Blueberry Cream Cheese
Garlic Chive Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese
Honey Pecan Cream Cheese
Sweet Potato And Pecan Strudel
Grab ‘n Go
Baguette Sandwich
country ham, swiss & butter
Caesar Salad
kale, parmesan, crouton
Chef’s Salad
artisan greens, benton's ham, egg, tomato, vinaigrette
Chicken Salad
rotisserie chicken, capers, preserved lemon
Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken salad on house made milk bread
Crudite
assortment of local veggies with buttermilk dressing
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Green Juice
Hummus - Plain
Hummus - Salsa Verde
Hummus - Tapanade
Egg Salad
Lima Bean Salad
Parfait
pecan, granola and readee's honey
Pie Salted Honey
Pasta Salad
Pimento Cheese
Potato Salad
Root Juice
Pie Candied Roaster Squash
Tuna Salad
albacore tuna, relish, parsley
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Thrill
Boozy Thrill
Pie Chocolate Truffle
Gumbo - Frozen
Chicken, Carolina Gold Rice, Trinity, Tomato
Carrot Orange Juice
Apples W/ Caramel Sauce
Grey Grocery
Bacon Jam
Benne Cracker
Berbere Spice
Blackening Seasoning
Bread & Butter Pickles
Chicken Pot Pie
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour
Chili Flakes
Chow Chow
Comeback Sauce
Dill Pickles
Granola
Jam - 6 oz
Lamb Rub
Pepper Relish
Pickled Eggplant
Pickled Green Tomato
Pickled Habanero Peppers
Pickled Red Onion
Pork Rub
Pepper Vinegar
Vinegar
Chili
Chicken Rub
Sauerkraut
Fresno Hot Sauce
Butternut Squash Soup
Boozy Slushie
Cheese Straws
Frozen Soup
Frozen Soup
Frozen Soup
Coriander Peanuts
Coffee + Tea
Non Alcoholic
Berry Lemonade
Boylan - Cream Soda
Boylan - Birch Beer
Chocolate Milk
Diet Coke
Dr. Brown - Cream Soda
Dr. Brown's - Black Cherry
Dr. Brown's - Cel Ray
Dr. Brown's - Rootbeer
Egg Cream
Egg Cream
Fentimans Lemonade
Fever Tree - Ginger Ale
Fever Tree - Tonic
Fevertree - Elderflower Tonic
Healthaid - Ginger Lemon
Healthaid - Pink Lady
Just Water - Blackberry
Just Water - Mint
Just Water - Plain
Lemonade
Martinelli's Apple Juice
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Montane - Grapefruit Peach
Montane - Lemon Honeysuckle
Montane - Lime
Montane - Plain
Natalie's - Large OJ
Natalie's - Blood Orange
Natalie's - Carrot Ginger
Natalie's - Orange Beet
Natalie's - Orange Mango
Natalie's - Strawberry Lemonade
Natalie's - Tangerine
Natalie's Grapefruit
Orange Juice
Reed's Ginger Beer
Ruby Hibiscus Water - Lightly Sweetened
Ruby Hibiscus Water - Pomegranate Lime
Ruby Hibiscus Water - Unsweetened
Ruby Water - Hibiscus Cherry
San Pellegrino - Pompelmo
San Pellegrino - Aranciata
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa
San Pellegrino
San Pellegrino Limonata
Strawberry Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemon with our house made strawberry syrup
Topo Chico
Tusk - Marshmallow
Tusk - Rose Petal
Tusk - Savannah Praline
Vita Coco
Vita Coco 1L
Whole Milk
Yerba Mate - Bluephoria
Yerba Mate - Enlighten Mint
Yerba Mate - Orange Exuberance
Yerba Mate - Traditional
Yerbe Mate - Raspberry
Blueberry Lemonade
Boylan - Cane Cola
Boylan - Ginger Ale
Boylan - Root Beer
Boylan Creamy Red Birch Beer
Hidden Worlds
Retail
All Good - Sunscreen
All Good - Sunscreen Tin
Amore - Tomato Paste
Big Spoon - Wag Butter
Bragg - Nutrional Yeast
Califa Farms - Almond Milk
Califa Farms - Oat Milk
Candy - Piece
Candy- Bag
cHoward
Compartes - California Love
Compartes - Caramel
Compartes - Margarita
Compartes - Nightcap
Compartes - Pink Elephants
Compartes - Pistachio
Compartes - Rainbow
Compartes - Red Velvet
Compartes - S'mores
Compartes - Strawberry
Condor - Mini Coffee
Condor - Mini Dark
Cup to Cup - Decaf
Cup to Cup - Regular
Dececco - Lasagna
Dececco - Penne
Dececco - Ziti
Dirty Chips - BBQ
Dirty Chips - Jalapeno
Dirty Chips - Pepper
Dirty Chips - Sea Salt
Dirty Chips - Sour Cream & Onion
Field Trip - Jalapeno Meat Stick
Field Trip - Pepperoni Meat Stick
Fox's - Ubet
Frontier - Chicken & Rice
Frontier Soup - Chicken Rice
Frontier Soup - Squash
Frontier Soups - Curry
GA Olive Oil
Georgia Grinders - Almond Butter
Georgia Grinders - Packet
Georgia Grinders - Pecan
GFB - Almond Bites
GFB - Oatmeal Apple
GFB - Oatmeal Fruits
GFB - PB Bites
GFB - Peanut Butter
Hale - Georgia Peach
Hale - Jones Street Jasmine
Hale - Lowcountry Breakfast
Hale - Savannah Grey
Hale - Savannah Sunrise
Jacobsen - Brine
Jacobsen - Habanero
Jacobsen - Salt Tin
Jacobsen - Seafood
King Oscar - Mackerel
Lesser Evil - Himalayan Gold
Lesser Evil - Paleo Puffs
Lesser Evil - Power Curls
Lesser Evil - Sun Poppers
Lesser Evil - Veggie Sticks
Lillie's - Hissy Fit
Lillie's - Ho Lotta
Lillie's - Low Country Loco
Lillie's of Charleston - Finger Leek'en
Lillie's of Charleston - Hab Mussy
Lowcountry - Pickle
Lowcountry Kettle - BBQ
Lowcountry Kettle - Reaper
Lowcountry- Sea Salt
Maldon Salt
Marcus Kenney Print
Marsh Hen Mill - Cornmeal
Marsh Hen Mill - Grits
Marsh Hen Mill - Middlins
Marsh Hen Mill - Popcorn
Marsh Hen Mill - Rice
Marsh Hen Mill - Sea Island Red Peas
Matiz - Mackerel
Matiz - Mussels
Matiz - Octopus
Matiz - Sardines
Mike's Mighty Good - Beef
Mike's Mighty Good - Chicken
Milton's Crackers
Naturally Geechee - Berry Balm
Naturally Geechee - Coffee Scrub
Naturally Geechee - Couture
Naturally Geechee - Love
Naturally Geechee - Shampoo
Naturally Geechee - Tangerine Balm
Palmolive
Pasta Abruzzese
Pesky - Bug Spray
Power Curls - Spicy Salsa
Readee's Honey - 12oz
Readee's Honey - 2oz
Readee's Honey - 8oz
Readees Honey - 16oz
Rishi - Blueberry Hisbiscus
Rishi - Earl Grey
Rishi - English Breakfast
Rishi - Everyday Matcha Tin
Rishi - Matcha
Rishi - Sencha
Rishi- Ceremonial Matcha Tin
Shar - Mini
Shar - Original
Shar - Savory
SMPL - Energy
SMPL - Focus
SMPL - Immunity
Sonoma Creamery Cheese Crisps - Bacon
Sonoma Creamery Cheese Crisps - Cheddar
Sonoma Creamery Cheese Crisps - Everything
Sweet Grass Dairy - Asher Blue
Sweet Grass Dairy - Green Hill
Sweet Grass Dairy - Tomme
Sweetgrass - Heat
Sweetgrass-Lil Moo
Taste of Satira - Crab Boil Bag
The Good Crisp - BBQ
The Good Crisp - Salt & Vinegar
Tony's Chocolonely - Caramel
Tony's Chocolonely- Dark Chocolate
Wheelie Good Dog Treats
Woofgang Dog Treats
Milton's Multi-Grain
Oliver Farm - Pecan Oil
Oliver Farm - Benne Oil
Georgia Olive Farms - Small
Lowcountry Kettle Pimento Cheese
Lowcountry Kettle Red Wine&Vinegar
Readees Bees - Honey Stick
Oliver Farm - Green Peanut Oil
Wheelie Good Treats - Food Topper
GFB - Dark Chocolate Bar
GFB - Peanut Bar
Dirty Chips Salt&Vinegar Large
Dirty Chips Cracked Pepper Large
Dirty Chips Sour Cream&Onion Large
Dirty Chips Mesquite BBQ Large
Branded Merch
Bandana
Baseball Hat - Gray
Beanie
Black Socks
Camping Mug
Condom
Cotton Tote
Glass Bottle
Greeting Card
Insulated Tote
Keychain
Koozie
Lighter
Patch - Black
Patch - Blue
Patch - Red
Pin - Dog
Pin - TGM
Playing Cards
Postcard
Rolling Papers
Shirt - Gray
Shirt - Teal
Shirt - White
Sticker
Striped Hat
Sweatshirt - Crew
Sweatshirt - Hoodie
TGR Hat
To Go Cup
Tumbler
White Socks
Wine Key
Books
Taste of Country Cooking
High on the Hog
In Pursuit of Flavor
Black, White & The Grey
Blood, Bones & Butter
Setting the Table
Prune
The New Wine Rules
It's Always Freezer Season
Rodney Scott's World of BBQ
Bress 'n' Nyam
OAK Magazine
Music, Meals & Muses
Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger
SFA Cocktail
Wildsam
My America
Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
109 Jefferson Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Photos coming soon!