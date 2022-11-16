The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
546 Reviews
$$
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7
Malvern, PA 19355
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Baked Bacon Mac and Cheese
Elbow macaroni sautéed in spicy queso sauce and blended with bacon bits
Baked Buffalo Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi baked in a blend of cheeses and buffalo, topped with our bleu cheese sauce
BBQ Wings
Crispy seitan coated in BBQ sauce, served with jalapeños
Beef Empanadas
2 Ground beef and queso filled empanadas with a side of queso
Beefy Garlic Mushrooms
Mushrooms sautéed in Olive oil and Garlic to a dense beefy consistency.
Black Bean Corn Chimichangas
Flour tortilla filled with black bean corn relish and home made cheese, flash fried, and served with chipotle
Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe in olive oil and fresh garlic served with garlic bread
Buffalo Wings
Crispy seitan coated in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese
Cheese Fries
Crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo
Cheesesteak Chimichanga Appetizer
Two deep fried tortillas filled with cheesesteak, onions, peppers, and queso, served with queso dipping sauce
Chik no filet Slider
Two mini breaded chicken sliders, served with a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and chipotle ranch
Guacamole
Fresh Avocado mixed with Pico de Gallo, fresh lime juice, and a hint of salt, served with house-made tortilla chips
Guacamole Toast
Impossible Sliders
Two mini impossible burger patties topped with mozarella and served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and chipotle ranch
Moonstruck Meatballs
Two slices of garlic bread topped with meatballs, marinara, pesto, and parmesan cheese
Pounder BBQ Wings
One pound of crispy seitan coated in BBQ sauce, served with jalapeños
Pounder Buffalo Wings
One pound of crispy seitan coated in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese
Pounder half and half
One pound of seitan, half coated in BBQ sauce, half coated in buffalo sauce, served with jalapeños, carrots, and bleu cheese
Queso
Spicy home made cheese sauce with jalapeños and pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips
Slider Sampler
Stacked Nachos
Chicken or ground beef over crispy corn tortillas stacked with black beans, homemade nut-free queso, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños
Starter Greyhound Salad
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips, and cheese
Wings Half and Half
Crispy seitan, half coated in BBQ sauce, half coated in Buffalo sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese
Italian
L Breaded Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded and fried Eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Broccoli Rabe, pesto, parmesan cheese, and rigatoni.
L Calzone
Calzone of roasted onions and red peppers, buttery broccoli, sautéed portabella, and cheese, served with a side of marinara
L Calzone Fra Diavolo
Filled with onions, peppers, spicy Italian sausage, marinara, and cheese
L Chicken Alfredo
Two Chicken filets sautéed in a rich Alfredo sauce served with Fettuccine pasta
L Chicken Marsala
2 breaded chicken tenders with marsala and mushrooms, served with fettuccine
L Ck Parm Pasta
Two sautéed chicken filets topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
L Vodka Chicken
Seasoned chicken strips sautéed and served in a rich Vodka sauce, then slathered with pesto
L Fra Diablo
Rigatoni with italian sausage sautéed with red and green peppers, onions, and spicy marinara sauce
Lunch Rigatoni and Meatballs
Three Meatballs in homemade marinara sauce and topped with pesto and cashew parmesan cheese
Salads
Greyhound Salad No Meat
Romaine lettuce with homemade caesar dressing, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips, and cheese
L Abolitionist
Romaine lettuce with sweet potato, cauliflower, portabella, caramelized onion, caramelized red peppers, guacamole, tossed in a spicy avocado dressing
L Southwest Bowl
Romaine lettuce with black bean corn salsa, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle ranch dressing, and salsa
L The Greyhound Salad
Our Version of a Caesar salad with organic Romaine, Chicken or Beef, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese
Sandwiches w/fries
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned chicken strips, topped with buffalo sauce, caramelized onion and red pepper, then topped with home-made queso, and a side of fries and ketchup!
Cheesesteak
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned Michael's Savory Seitan, caramelized onion and red pepper, and our famous queso then served with fries
Chicken and Pesto Sandwich
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with strips of chicken in a pesto, plum tomato, Alfredo sauce, served with french fries and ketchup.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Our signature Greyhound Salad with chicken in a wrap, served with fries
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with tender seitan, topped with marinara and cheese
Grilled Burrito
Your choice of chicken, beef, or avocado with sautéed peppers and onions, black beans, corn, cheese, salsa, and chipotle ranch
Impossible Burger
Charbroiled Impossible burger served on a potato bun topped with cheese, with side of tomato, onion, lettuce, and pickles, served with fries
Impossible Swiss Burger
Grilled to perfection! Topped with cheese, mushrooms, and caramelized onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and chipotle mayo served on the side.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs swimming in Marinara Sauce in a hot roll covered with cheese, served with fries.
Impossible Texican BBQ Burger
Almost a 1/2 pound of Impossible beef burger topped with all homemade cheese, BBQ sauce, and jalapeños. Served on side are french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle ranch
Desserts
Banana Bread Pudding
Chunks of bread baked with banana and chunks of callebaut chocolate topped with a pecan caramel or chocolate sauce
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake with Chocolate frosting and a Raspberry drizzle! Let's goooo!
Chocolate Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with Belgian chocolate, flash fried, then topped with a powdered cinnamon sugar and raspberry reduction
Chocolate Nachos
Cinnamon chips topped with cinnamon powdered sugar then smothered in Belgian chocolate sauce and topped with fresh berries and fruit
Mousse
Pecan and walnut crust filled with chocolate mousse and served with raspberry sauce, berries, and fruit
No Bake Cheesecake
Date walnut pie crust topped with cashew cream cheese filling with raspberry sauce or pecan caramel sauce
Sides
Starters
"No" Chick filet slider
Two mini chicken filets breaded in seasoned corn flakes, flash fried, and served in bun. Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and chipotle ranch served on the side
Baked Bacon Mac and Cheese
Elbow macaroni sautéed in spicy queso sauce and blended with bacon bits
Baked Buffalo Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi baked in a blend of cheeses and buffalo, topped with our bleu cheese sauce
BBQ Wings
Crispy seitan tossed in BBQ sauce and topped with pico de gallo, served with jalapeños
Beef Empanadas
2 Ground beef and queso filled empanadas with a side of queso
Beefy Garlic Mushrooms
Mushrooms sautéed in Olive oil and Garlic to a dense beefy consistency.
Black Bean Corn Chimichangas
Flour tortilla filled with black bean corn relish and home made cheese, flash fried, and served with chipotle
Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe in olive oil and fresh garlic served with garlic bread
Buffalo wings
Crispy seitan tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese
Cheese Fries
Crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo
Cheesesteak Chimichangas
Two crispy tortillas filled with seitan, cheese, onions and peppers, served with ketchup and queso sauce
Guacamole
Fresh Avocado mixed with Pico de Gallo, fresh lime juice, and a hint of salt, served with house-made tortilla chips
Half and Half Wings
Crispy seitan, half tossed in BBQ sauce, half tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese
Impossible Sliders
Two mini Impossible burger patties char-broiled and topped with Cashew based Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and chipotle ranch.
Moonstruck Meatballs
Two slices of garlic bread topped with meatballs, marinara, pesto, and parmesan cheese
Picasso Fries
A very large potato made into steak fries on a canvas of original sauces
Pounder BBQ Wings
One pound of crispy seitan tossed in BBQ sauce, served with side of jalapeños
Pounder Buffalo Wings
One pound of crispy seitan tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese
Pounder Half and Half Wings
One pound of crispy seitan, half tossed in buffalo sauce, half tossed in BBQ sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese
Queso
Spicy home made cheese sauce with jalapeños and pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips
Stacked Nachos
Chicken or ground beef over crispy corn tortillas stacked with black beans, homemade nut-free queso, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños
Starter Greyhound Salad
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips, and cheese
Wings
Texican
Beef Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with beef, sautéed onions, peppers, pico de gallo, and salsa, topped with ranchero sauce and queso sauce, shredded lettuce, and guacamole
Beef Empanada Platter
Chicken Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, pico de gallo, and salsa, topped with ranchero sauce, queso sauce, shredded lettuce, and guacamole
Fried Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with fried fish, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans
Grilled Burrito
Your choice of chicken, beef, or avocado in a flour tortilla with sautéed peppers, onions, black beans, corn, cheese, salsa, and chipotle ranch, served with black beans and rice
Portabella Chimichanga
Quesadilla
Your choice of chicken, beef, or portobello in a flour tortilla with onions, peppers, and cheese, served with black beans and rice
Saucey Beef Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with strips of beef, roasted peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and salsa. Then we top with ranchero, queso, and jalapeños!
Saucey Chicken Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with strips of chicken, roasted peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and salsa. Then we top with ranchero, queso, and jalapenos
Tacos ala Plancha
3 beef, chicken, or portabella topped with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, and salsa
Italian
Breaded Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded and fried Eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Broccoli Rabe, pesto, parmesan cheese, and rigatoni.
Calzone Fra Diavolo
A giant Calzone filled with chunks of sautéed onion, red and green bell peppers, spicy Italian sausage, and cheese with marinara on the side.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
4 chicken breast sautéed with caramelized garlic clove and a mild Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese.
Chicken Fettuccine Marsala
4 breaded chicken tenders sautéed in dry marsala with with mushrooms, and fettuccine
Chicken Parmesan
4 Chicken tenders sautéed in butter and olive oil topped with marinara and cheese and served with pasta of choice.
Garden Calzone
A giant Calzone of roasted onions and red peppers, buttery broccoli, sautéed portabella, cheese, and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Chicken ala Vodka
Sautéed chicken strips and penne pasta tossed with a creamy rich vodka sauce garnished with a nut free pesto sauce and cashew parmesan
Meatball
Five meatballs stewed with marinara, then served with rigatoni, garnished with nut free pesto and cashew parmesan
Sausage and Peppers
Italian sausage sauteed with chunks of onion, red and green peppers, tossed with rigatoni and marinara sauce, then garnished with nut free pesto and cashew parmesan cheese
Fra Diavolo
Spicy Italian sausage sauteed with chunks of onion, red and green peppers, tossed with rigatoni and marinara sauce, then garnished with nut free pesto and cashew parmesan cheese
Salads
Fajita Salad
Greyhound Salad
Romaine lettuce with homemade caesar dressing, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips, and cheese with a choice of chicken, beef, or portobello. Pictured with Chicken
Italian Bowl
A very large salad served with sweet potato, broccoli, portabella mushroom, grilled onion and red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic dressing.
Southwest Bowl
Romaine lettuce with black bean corn salsa, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle ranch dressing, and salsa
Taco Salad
The Abolitionist
A very large salad tossed with cauliflower, portabella mushrooms, grilled onions and red peppers, sweet potatoes, topped with guacamole and a mild avocado dressing. Dressing will not be put on side for this salad.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Cheesesteak
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned seitan, topped with buffalo sauce, caramelized onion and red pepper, then topped with home-made queso, and a side of fries and ketchup!
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned chicken strips, topped with buffalo sauce, caramelized onion and red pepper, then topped with home-made queso, and a side of fries and ketchup!
Cheesesteak
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned Michael's Savory Seitan, caramelized onion and red pepper, and our famous queso then served with fries
Chicken and Pesto Sandwich
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with strips of chicken in a pesto, plum tomato, Alfredo sauce, served with french fries and ketchup.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
A starter greyhound salad with seasoned chicken strips rolled in a large wrap, then served with fries and ketchup.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with tender seitan, topped with marinara and cheese
Grilled Burrito
Your choice of chicken, beef, or avocado with sautéed peppers and onions, black beans, corn, cheese, salsa, and chipotle ranch
Impossible Burger
Charbroiled Impossible Burger topped with cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a side of fries
Impossible Swiss Burger
Grilled to perfection! Topped with cheese, mushrooms, and caramelized onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and chipotle mayo served on the side.
Impossible Texican BBQ Burger
Almost a 1/2 pound of Impossible beef burger topped with all homemade cheese, BBQ sauce, and jalapeños. Served on side are french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle ranch
Meatball Sub
Meatballs swimming in Marinara Sauce in a hot roll covered with cheese, served with fries.
12" Pizza
New! 12" Vodka Chicken Pizza
Our creamy vodka sauce, strips of chicken, and mozzarella. Topped with basil pesto.
12" BBQ Chicken
Pizza topped with garlic butter, caramelized onion, BBQ chicken strips, pico de gallo, then topped with nut free mozzarella
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo chicken, caramelized onion, and nut free mozzarella, topped with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
12" Fra Diavolo
Pizza and red sauce topped with spicy Italian sausage, chunks of red pepper, green pepper, and onion topped with nut free mozzarella cheese, then topped with more red sauce
12" Pesto Chicken Pizza
Pizza topped with Alfredo sauce, sliced plum tomato, pesto and chicken strips, topped with nut free mozzarella cheese, and garnished with nut free pesto
12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Pizza starts with nut free queso then covered with sauteed chipped beef, red pepper, and onion, then topped with nut free mozzarella cheese, then topped with more nut free queso
18" Pizza
Sides
Mexican Bottle Soda
San Pellegrino
Party Platter
Catering 5 layer dip
Platter Chick "No" Filet
Platter Combo
Your choice of up to 6 appetizers!!
Half and Half Wing Platter
Platter BBQ Wings
Our homemade seitan wings cooked to perfection! Crunchy on the outside, moist and meaty on the inside!!
Platter Bean and Corn Chimichangas
Platter Buffalo Wings
Platter Cheesesteak Chimichangas
Platter Chicken Chimichangas
Platter Quesadillas
Platter Texican Impossibe Sliders
Platter Impossible Sliders
Sandwich Platters
Italian Dinners
Texican Dinners
Catering Dozen Tortillas
Catering Enchiladas
Catering Grilled Burritos
Taco Bar Platter
Fajita Dinner Platter
Combination of Chicken and Beef fajitas, peppers and onions, black beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch sour cream, cheese, and flour tortillas.
Salads
Plateware
Chafers
Gluten Free Starters
Gf "No" Chick Filet Sliders
GF Beefy Mushrooms
Sautéed beefy mushrooms with olive oil, garlic, and gluten free bread
GF Broccoli Rabe
Sautéed and seasoned broccoli rabe with cannellini beans, served with gluten free garlic bread
GF Cheese Fries
Crinkle cut fries topped with queso and pico de gallo
GF Starter Greyhound Salad
GF Impossible Sliders
GF Mac and Cheese
GF Queso
GF Scallops
GF Stacked Nachos
Layered corn tortillas chips topped with black beans, queso, chicken, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, and chipotle ranch
GF Tofu Wings
Tofu wings dredged in seasoned GF flour mix, flash fried and tossed with your choice of Buffalo or BBQ sauce
GF Guacamole
GF Pounder Tofu Wings
GF Picasso Fries
A very large potato cut into steak fries on a canvas of original sauces
Gluten Free Texican
Gluten Free Italian
Gluten Free Pizza/Calzone
GF BBQ Pizza
GF Pizza topped with garlic butter, caramelized onion, BBQ GF chicken strips, pico de gallo, then topped with nut free mozzarella
GF Broccoli Rabe and Beefy Mushroom Pizza
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
GF Pizza topped with garlic butter, caramelized onion, Buffalo GF chicken strips, then topped with nut free mozzarella, bleu cheese, and buffalo sauce
GF Fra Diavolo Calzone
GF Fra Diavolo Pizza
Spicy Beyond Italian sausage, sautéed peppers and onions, marinara, Homemade nut-free cheese, topped off with more marinara
GF Pesto Chicken Pizza
GF Veggie Lovers Calzone
Gluten Free Sandwiches
Gluten Free Dessert
Starters
BBQ Wings
Crispy seitan tossed in BBQ sauce and topped with pico de gallo, served with jalapeños
Buffalo wings
Crispy seitan tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese
Half and Half Wings
Crispy seitan, half tossed in BBQ sauce, half tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese
Pounder BBQ Wings
One pound of crispy seitan tossed in BBQ sauce, served with side of jalapeños
Pounder Buffalo Wings
One pound of crispy seitan tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese
Pounder Half and Half Wings
One pound of crispy seitan, half tossed in buffalo sauce, half tossed in BBQ sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese
Stacked Nachos
Crispy corn tortillas stacked with black beans, homemade nut free queso cheese, seitan, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños
Cheesesteak Chimichangas Appetizer
Two crispy tortillas filled with seitan, cheese, onions and peppers, served with ketchup and queso sauce
Beef Garlic Mushrooms
Mushrooms sautéed in Olive oil and Garlic to a dense beefy consistency.
Black Bean Corn Chimichangas
Flour tortilla filled with black bean corn relish and home made cheese, flash fried, and served with chipotle
Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe in olive oil and fresh garlic served with garlic bread
Cheese Fries
Crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo
Guacamole
Fresh Avocado mixed with Pico de Gallo, fresh lime juice, and a hint of salt, served with house-made tortilla chips
Queso and Chips
Spicy home made cheese sauce with jalapeños and pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips
SF Mac and Cheese
Elbow macaroni sautéed in spicy queso sauce and blended with bacon bits
Salads
Fajita Salad
Southwest Bowl
Romaine lettuce with black bean corn salsa, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle ranch dressing, and salsa
Taco Salad
Italian Bowl
A very large salad served with sweet potato, broccoli, portabella mushroom, grilled onion and red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic dressing.
The Abolitionist
A very large salad tossed with broccoli, portabella mushrooms, grilled onions and red peppers, sweet potatoes, guacamole and a mild salsa. Dressing will not be put on side for this salad.
Texican
BBQ Dinner
BBQ wings served with french fries, chipotle black bean and corn slaw salad, pickled jalapeño relish, and ketchup
Beef Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with beef, sautéed onions, peppers, pico de gallo, and salsa, topped with ranchero sauce and queso sauce, shredded lettuce, and guacamole
Beef Saucey Burrito
SF Fajitas
Beef or Portabella fajitas served on a bed of roasted red peppers and onions, black beans, rice, shredded romaine lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, and of course, flour tortillas.
SF Grilled Burrito
Your choice of beef, portabella, or avocado in a flour tortilla with sautéed peppers, onions, black beans, corn, cheese, salsa, and chipotle ranch, served with black beans and rice
Portabella Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with portabella, sautéed onions, peppers, pico de gallo, and salsa, deep fried and topped with ranchero sauce, queso sauce, shredded lettuce, and guacamole, served with black beans and rice
SF Quesadilla
Your choice of chicken, beef, or portobello in a flour tortilla with onions, peppers, and cheese, served with black beans and rice
SF Tacos ala Plancha
3 beef, or avocado, or portabella tacos topped with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, and salsa
Italian
Breaded Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded and fried Eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Broccoli Rabe, pesto, parmesan cheese, and rigatoni.
SF Calzone Fra Diablo
A giant Calzone filled with chunks of sautéed onion, red and green bell peppers, Beyond Spicy sausage, cheese , and marinara, with marinara on the side.
SF Chicken Fettuccine
Seitan filets sautéed with caramelized garlic clove, and a mild Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese.
SF Chicken Marsala
Seitan filets sauteed in a dry Marsala wine and mushroom sauce over a bed of fettucinne
SF Chicken Parmigiana
Seitan tenders sautéed in butter and olive oil topped with marinara and cheese and served with rigatoni.
Fettuccine Primavera
Roasted onions and red peppers, buttery broccoli, and sautéed portabella served in a white wine sauce. Fettucinne is then tossed into vegetables and the we add fresh plum tomato and cashew parmesan cheese.
Garden Calzone
A giant Calzone of roasted onions and red peppers, buttery broccoli, sautéed portabella, cheese, and served with marinara sauce on the side.
SF Rigatoni e Sausage
Beyond Italian sausage sauteed with chunks of onion, red and green peppers, tossed with rigatoni and marinara sauce, then garnished with nut free pesto and parmesan cheese
SF Rigatoni Fra Diavolo
Beyond Spicy Italian sausage sauteed with chunks of onion, red and green peppers, tossed with rigatoni and marinara sauce, then garnished with nut free pesto and parmesan cheese
Giant Stuffed Potatoes
Texican Baked Potato
Huge Baked Potato topped with Butter, BBQ Wings, Queso, Pico de Gallo, and Chipotle Ranch
SF Chicken and Broccoli Baked Potato
Huge Baked Potato topped with Butter, Onions and Peppers, Broccoli, Seitan, and Queso
SF Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato
Huge Baked Potato topped with Butter, Onions and Peppers, Seitan, and Queso
Fried PotatoTexican
Same toppings as Texican Baked Potato, but this potato is baked, then fried!!
SF Fried Potato with Chicken and Broccoli
Huge Baked Potato topped with Butter, Onions and Peppers, Broccoli, Seitan, and Queso
SF Fried Potatoes with Buffalo Chicken
Same toppings as Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato, but this potato is baked, then fried!!
12" Pizza
12" SF BBQ Chicken
Pizza topped with garlic butter, caramelized onion, BBQ seitan strips, pico de gallo, then topped with nut free mozzarella
12" Broccoli Rabe and Beefy Mush Pizza
Broccoli Rabe and Beefy Garlic Mushrooms on Alfredo sauce and a hint of red pepper, and cashew based Mozzarella
12" SF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo seitan, caramelized onion, and nut free mozzarella, topped with buffalo sauce
12" SF Fra Diavolo
Pizza and red sauce topped with Beyond Spicy Italian sausage, chunks of red pepper, green pepper, and onion topped with nut free mozzarella cheese, then topped with more red sauce