Italian
Pizza
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

546 Reviews

$$

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7

Malvern, PA 19355

Popular Items

Pounder Half and Half Wings
Fried Fish Tacos
Pounder Buffalo Wings

Starters

Baked Bacon Mac and Cheese

$10.95

Elbow macaroni sautéed in spicy queso sauce and blended with bacon bits

Baked Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$10.95

Cavatappi baked in a blend of cheeses and buffalo, topped with our bleu cheese sauce

BBQ Wings

$10.75

Crispy seitan coated in BBQ sauce, served with jalapeños

Beef Empanadas

$9.75

2 Ground beef and queso filled empanadas with a side of queso

Beefy Garlic Mushrooms

$10.75

Mushrooms sautéed in Olive oil and Garlic to a dense beefy consistency.

Black Bean Corn Chimichangas

$10.25

Flour tortilla filled with black bean corn relish and home made cheese, flash fried, and served with chipotle

Broccoli Rabe

$10.75

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe in olive oil and fresh garlic served with garlic bread

Buffalo Wings

$10.25

Crispy seitan coated in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese

Cheese Fries

$8.95

Crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo

Cheesesteak Chimichanga Appetizer

$10.95

Two deep fried tortillas filled with cheesesteak, onions, peppers, and queso, served with queso dipping sauce

Chik no filet Slider

$10.75

Two mini breaded chicken sliders, served with a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and chipotle ranch

Guacamole

$9.95

Fresh Avocado mixed with Pico de Gallo, fresh lime juice, and a hint of salt, served with house-made tortilla chips

Guacamole Toast

$9.95

Impossible Sliders

$10.75

Two mini impossible burger patties topped with mozarella and served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and chipotle ranch

Moonstruck Meatballs

$10.25

Two slices of garlic bread topped with meatballs, marinara, pesto, and parmesan cheese

Pounder BBQ Wings

$16.95

One pound of crispy seitan coated in BBQ sauce, served with jalapeños

Pounder Buffalo Wings

$16.95

One pound of crispy seitan coated in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese

Pounder half and half

$17.95

One pound of seitan, half coated in BBQ sauce, half coated in buffalo sauce, served with jalapeños, carrots, and bleu cheese

Queso

$9.95

Spicy home made cheese sauce with jalapeños and pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips

Slider Sampler

$13.95
Stacked Nachos

$15.95

Chicken or ground beef over crispy corn tortillas stacked with black beans, homemade nut-free queso, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños

Starter Greyhound Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips, and cheese

Wings Half and Half

$10.75

Crispy seitan, half coated in BBQ sauce, half coated in Buffalo sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese

L Breaded Eggplant Parmesan

L Breaded Eggplant Parmesan

$14.95Out of stock

Breaded and fried Eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Broccoli Rabe, pesto, parmesan cheese, and rigatoni.

L Calzone

$16.95

Calzone of roasted onions and red peppers, buttery broccoli, sautéed portabella, and cheese, served with a side of marinara

L Calzone Fra Diavolo

$16.95

Filled with onions, peppers, spicy Italian sausage, marinara, and cheese

L Chicken Alfredo

$15.25

Two Chicken filets sautéed in a rich Alfredo sauce served with Fettuccine pasta

L Chicken Marsala

$15.95

2 breaded chicken tenders with marsala and mushrooms, served with fettuccine

L Ck Parm Pasta

$15.25

Two sautéed chicken filets topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

L Vodka Chicken

$15.25

Seasoned chicken strips sautéed and served in a rich Vodka sauce, then slathered with pesto

L Fra Diablo

$15.95

Rigatoni with italian sausage sautéed with red and green peppers, onions, and spicy marinara sauce

Lunch Rigatoni and Meatballs

$14.25

Three Meatballs in homemade marinara sauce and topped with pesto and cashew parmesan cheese

Salads

Greyhound Salad No Meat

$12.95

Romaine lettuce with homemade caesar dressing, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips, and cheese

L Abolitionist

$17.95

Romaine lettuce with sweet potato, cauliflower, portabella, caramelized onion, caramelized red peppers, guacamole, tossed in a spicy avocado dressing

L Southwest Bowl

$15.95

Romaine lettuce with black bean corn salsa, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle ranch dressing, and salsa

L The Greyhound Salad

$15.95

Our Version of a Caesar salad with organic Romaine, Chicken or Beef, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese

Sandwiches w/fries

All sandwiches come with regular fries!

$15.95

South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned chicken strips, topped with buffalo sauce, caramelized onion and red pepper, then topped with home-made queso, and a side of fries and ketchup!

Cheesesteak

$15.95

South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned Michael's Savory Seitan, caramelized onion and red pepper, and our famous queso then served with fries

Chicken and Pesto Sandwich

$15.95

South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with strips of chicken in a pesto, plum tomato, Alfredo sauce, served with french fries and ketchup.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.95

Our signature Greyhound Salad with chicken in a wrap, served with fries

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.95

South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with tender seitan, topped with marinara and cheese

$15.95

Your choice of chicken, beef, or avocado with sautéed peppers and onions, black beans, corn, cheese, salsa, and chipotle ranch

Impossible Burger

$17.95

Charbroiled Impossible burger served on a potato bun topped with cheese, with side of tomato, onion, lettuce, and pickles, served with fries

Impossible Swiss Burger

$18.95

Grilled to perfection! Topped with cheese, mushrooms, and caramelized onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and chipotle mayo served on the side.

Meatball Sub

$15.95

Meatballs swimming in Marinara Sauce in a hot roll covered with cheese, served with fries.

Impossible Texican BBQ Burger

$18.95

Almost a 1/2 pound of Impossible beef burger topped with all homemade cheese, BBQ sauce, and jalapeños. Served on side are french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle ranch

Desserts

Banana Bread Pudding

$8.95

Chunks of bread baked with banana and chunks of callebaut chocolate topped with a pecan caramel or chocolate sauce

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Chocolate cake with Chocolate frosting and a Raspberry drizzle! Let's goooo!

Chocolate Chimichanga

$7.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with Belgian chocolate, flash fried, then topped with a powdered cinnamon sugar and raspberry reduction

Chocolate Nachos

$9.95

Cinnamon chips topped with cinnamon powdered sugar then smothered in Belgian chocolate sauce and topped with fresh berries and fruit

Mousse

$7.95

Pecan and walnut crust filled with chocolate mousse and served with raspberry sauce, berries, and fruit

No Bake Cheesecake

$7.95

Date walnut pie crust topped with cashew cream cheese filling with raspberry sauce or pecan caramel sauce

Sides

12oz Fries

$4.95

8oz. BBQ Sauce

$3.95

8oz Bleu Cheese

$4.95

Beans

$1.95

Garlic Bread

$1.95

8oz Greyhound Dressing

$4.95

Side of 2 Meatballs

$4.95

Two meatballs served with marinara sauce

Rice

$1.95

1oz Guacamole

$1.95

Three sliders (chicken, meatball, and impossible) served on toasted buns. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.
"No" Chick filet slider

"No" Chick filet slider

$10.75

Two mini chicken filets breaded in seasoned corn flakes, flash fried, and served in bun. Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and chipotle ranch served on the side

Baked Bacon Mac and Cheese

$10.95

Elbow macaroni sautéed in spicy queso sauce and blended with bacon bits

Baked Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$10.95

Cavatappi baked in a blend of cheeses and buffalo, topped with our bleu cheese sauce

BBQ Wings

$10.75

Crispy seitan tossed in BBQ sauce and topped with pico de gallo, served with jalapeños

Beef Empanadas

$9.75

2 Ground beef and queso filled empanadas with a side of queso

Beefy Garlic Mushrooms

$10.75

Mushrooms sautéed in Olive oil and Garlic to a dense beefy consistency.

Black Bean Corn Chimichangas

$10.25

Flour tortilla filled with black bean corn relish and home made cheese, flash fried, and served with chipotle

Broccoli Rabe

$10.75

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe in olive oil and fresh garlic served with garlic bread

Buffalo wings

$10.75

Crispy seitan tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese

Cheese Fries

$8.95

Crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo

Cheesesteak Chimichangas

$11.25

Two crispy tortillas filled with seitan, cheese, onions and peppers, served with ketchup and queso sauce

Guacamole

$9.95

Fresh Avocado mixed with Pico de Gallo, fresh lime juice, and a hint of salt, served with house-made tortilla chips

Half and Half Wings

$10.95

Crispy seitan, half tossed in BBQ sauce, half tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese

Impossible Sliders

$10.75

Two mini Impossible burger patties char-broiled and topped with Cashew based Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and chipotle ranch.

Moonstruck Meatballs

$10.25

Two slices of garlic bread topped with meatballs, marinara, pesto, and parmesan cheese

Picasso Fries

$9.95

A very large potato made into steak fries on a canvas of original sauces

Pounder BBQ Wings

$17.25

One pound of crispy seitan tossed in BBQ sauce, served with side of jalapeños

Pounder Buffalo Wings

$17.25

One pound of crispy seitan tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese

Pounder Half and Half Wings

$17.95

One pound of crispy seitan, half tossed in buffalo sauce, half tossed in BBQ sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese

Queso

$9.95

Spicy home made cheese sauce with jalapeños and pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips

Stacked Nachos

$15.95

Chicken or ground beef over crispy corn tortillas stacked with black beans, homemade nut-free queso, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños

Starter Greyhound Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips, and cheese

Wings

Texican

Beef Chimichanga

$18.95

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with beef, sautéed onions, peppers, pico de gallo, and salsa, topped with ranchero sauce and queso sauce, shredded lettuce, and guacamole

Beef Empanada Platter

$16.95
Chicken Chimichanga

$18.95

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, pico de gallo, and salsa, topped with ranchero sauce, queso sauce, shredded lettuce, and guacamole

Fried Fish Tacos

$17.95

Three flour tortillas filled with fried fish, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans

Grilled Burrito

$17.95

Your choice of chicken, beef, or avocado in a flour tortilla with sautéed peppers, onions, black beans, corn, cheese, salsa, and chipotle ranch, served with black beans and rice

Portabella Chimichanga

$17.95
Quesadilla

$17.95

Your choice of chicken, beef, or portobello in a flour tortilla with onions, peppers, and cheese, served with black beans and rice

Saucey Beef Burrito

$17.95

Large flour tortilla filled with strips of beef, roasted peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and salsa. Then we top with ranchero, queso, and jalapeños!

Saucey Chicken Burrito

$17.95

Large flour tortilla filled with strips of chicken, roasted peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and salsa. Then we top with ranchero, queso, and jalapenos

Tacos ala Plancha

$17.95

3 beef, chicken, or portabella topped with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, and salsa

Italian

Breaded Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95

Breaded and fried Eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Broccoli Rabe, pesto, parmesan cheese, and rigatoni.

Calzone Fra Diavolo

$18.95

A giant Calzone filled with chunks of sautéed onion, red and green bell peppers, spicy Italian sausage, and cheese with marinara on the side.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.95

4 chicken breast sautéed with caramelized garlic clove and a mild Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Fettuccine Marsala

$20.95

4 breaded chicken tenders sautéed in dry marsala with with mushrooms, and fettuccine

Chicken Parmesan

$19.95

4 Chicken tenders sautéed in butter and olive oil topped with marinara and cheese and served with pasta of choice.

Garden Calzone

$16.95

A giant Calzone of roasted onions and red peppers, buttery broccoli, sautéed portabella, cheese, and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Chicken ala Vodka

$19.95

Sautéed chicken strips and penne pasta tossed with a creamy rich vodka sauce garnished with a nut free pesto sauce and cashew parmesan

Meatball

$17.95

Five meatballs stewed with marinara, then served with rigatoni, garnished with nut free pesto and cashew parmesan

Sausage and Peppers

$17.95

Italian sausage sauteed with chunks of onion, red and green peppers, tossed with rigatoni and marinara sauce, then garnished with nut free pesto and cashew parmesan cheese

Fra Diavolo

$18.95

Spicy Italian sausage sauteed with chunks of onion, red and green peppers, tossed with rigatoni and marinara sauce, then garnished with nut free pesto and cashew parmesan cheese

Salads

A large romaine salad mix filled with roasted sweet potato, sauteed red peppers and onions, broccoli, and sauteed portabella mushroom, then tossed in a spicy avocado dressing. Topped with avocado slices. *Not available with dressing on the side

$15.95
Greyhound Salad

$17.95

Romaine lettuce with homemade caesar dressing, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips, and cheese with a choice of chicken, beef, or portobello. Pictured with Chicken

Italian Bowl

$17.95

A very large salad served with sweet potato, broccoli, portabella mushroom, grilled onion and red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic dressing.

Southwest Bowl

$17.95

Romaine lettuce with black bean corn salsa, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle ranch dressing, and salsa

Taco Salad

$15.95

The Abolitionist

$17.95

A very large salad tossed with cauliflower, portabella mushrooms, grilled onions and red peppers, sweet potatoes, topped with guacamole and a mild avocado dressing. Dressing will not be put on side for this salad.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with regular fries!!

Buffalo Cheesesteak

$14.95

South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned seitan, topped with buffalo sauce, caramelized onion and red pepper, then topped with home-made queso, and a side of fries and ketchup!

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.95

South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned chicken strips, topped with buffalo sauce, caramelized onion and red pepper, then topped with home-made queso, and a side of fries and ketchup!

Cheesesteak

$15.95

South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with sautéed and seasoned Michael's Savory Seitan, caramelized onion and red pepper, and our famous queso then served with fries

Chicken and Pesto Sandwich

$15.95

South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with strips of chicken in a pesto, plum tomato, Alfredo sauce, served with french fries and ketchup.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

A starter greyhound salad with seasoned chicken strips rolled in a large wrap, then served with fries and ketchup.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.95

South Philly's Carangi Bakery steak roll filled with tender seitan, topped with marinara and cheese

Grilled Burrito

$15.95

Your choice of chicken, beef, or avocado with sautéed peppers and onions, black beans, corn, cheese, salsa, and chipotle ranch

Impossible Burger

$17.95

Charbroiled Impossible Burger topped with cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a side of fries

Impossible Swiss Burger

$18.95

Grilled to perfection! Topped with cheese, mushrooms, and caramelized onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and chipotle mayo served on the side.

Impossible Texican BBQ Burger

$18.95

Almost a 1/2 pound of Impossible beef burger topped with all homemade cheese, BBQ sauce, and jalapeños. Served on side are french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle ranch

Meatball Sub

$15.95

Meatballs swimming in Marinara Sauce in a hot roll covered with cheese, served with fries.

12" Pizza

New! 12" Vodka Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Our creamy vodka sauce, strips of chicken, and mozzarella. Topped with basil pesto.

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Pizza topped with garlic butter, caramelized onion, BBQ chicken strips, pico de gallo, then topped with nut free mozzarella

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Buffalo chicken, caramelized onion, and nut free mozzarella, topped with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing

12" Fra Diavolo

$16.95

Pizza and red sauce topped with spicy Italian sausage, chunks of red pepper, green pepper, and onion topped with nut free mozzarella cheese, then topped with more red sauce

12" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Pizza topped with Alfredo sauce, sliced plum tomato, pesto and chicken strips, topped with nut free mozzarella cheese, and garnished with nut free pesto

12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.95

Pizza starts with nut free queso then covered with sauteed chipped beef, red pepper, and onion, then topped with nut free mozzarella cheese, then topped with more nut free queso

18" Pizza

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.95

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.95

18" Fra Diavalo Pizza

$27.95

18" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$27.95

18” Cheese Pizza

$27.95

New! 18" Vodka Chicken Pizza

$27.95

Our creamy vodka sauce, strips of chicken, and mozzarella. Topped with basil pesto.

Sides

12oz Fries

$4.95

1oz Guacamole

$1.95

8 oz Chipotle Ranch

$4.95

8oz Bleu Cheese

$4.95

8oz Greyhound Dressing

$4.95

8oz. BBQ Sauce

$3.95

Beans

$1.95

Cheese 1 lb

$13.99

Garlic Bread

$1.95

Rice

$1.95

Side of 2 Meatballs

$4.95

Two meatballs served with marinara sauce

Coffee/Tea

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Mexican Bottle Soda

Ginger Ale

$2.49Out of stock

Mandarin

$2.49Out of stock

Mexican Bottled Sprite

$2.49

32 oz Senorial

$3.95

Non alcoholic Sangria soft drink

San Pellegrino

Large San Pellegrino

$3.99

Small San Pellegrino

$2.79

Milk

Coconut Milk

$2.99

Soy Milk

$2.99

Party Platter

Catering 5 layer dip

$45.99

Platter Chick "No" Filet

$59.99

Platter Combo

$99.95

Your choice of up to 6 appetizers!!

Half and Half Wing Platter

$64.99
Platter BBQ Wings

$59.99

Our homemade seitan wings cooked to perfection! Crunchy on the outside, moist and meaty on the inside!!

Platter Bean and Corn Chimichangas

$59.99
Platter Buffalo Wings

$59.99
Platter Cheesesteak Chimichangas

$69.99
Platter Chicken Chimichangas

$69.99

Platter Quesadillas

$42.99

Platter Texican Impossibe Sliders

$69.99

Platter Impossible Sliders

$69.99

Sandwich Platters

Chicken Parmesan Platter

$67.99

Chicken Pesto and Bacon Platter

$67.99

Meatball Sub Platter

$67.99

Red Hots and Beef Platter

$67.99

Cheesesteak Platter

$62.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap Platter

$67.99

Chicken Caesar Wraps Platter

$67.99

Italian Dinners

Chicken ala Vodka Platter

$79.99

Chicken Alfredo Platter

$79.99

Chicken Marsala Platter

$79.99

Chicken Parmesan Platter

$79.99

Pasta and Meatballs Platter

$79.99

Salsiccia Fra Diablo Platter

$79.99

Texican Dinners

Catering Dozen Tortillas

$5.29

Catering Enchiladas

$79.99

Catering Grilled Burritos

$79.99

Taco Bar Platter

$79.99

Fajita Dinner Platter

$79.99

Combination of Chicken and Beef fajitas, peppers and onions, black beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch sour cream, cheese, and flour tortillas.

Salads

Catering Greyhound Salad (no meat)

$39.99

Catering Greyhound Salad

$49.99

Catering House Salad

$32.99

Catering Italian Bowl

$49.99

Catering Southwest Bowl

$49.99

Plateware

Plateware

$1.00

Chafers

Chafers

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kid Fish Taco Beans and Rice

$8.95

Kid Meatball and Rigatoni

$8.95

Kid Pizza

$8.95

Kid Tender and Fries

$8.95

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Gluten Free Starters

Gf "No" Chick Filet Sliders

$11.25

GF Beefy Mushrooms

$11.95

Sautéed beefy mushrooms with olive oil, garlic, and gluten free bread

GF Broccoli Rabe

$10.95

Sautéed and seasoned broccoli rabe with cannellini beans, served with gluten free garlic bread

GF Cheese Fries

$8.95

Crinkle cut fries topped with queso and pico de gallo

GF Starter Greyhound Salad

$7.95

GF Impossible Sliders

$11.25

GF Mac and Cheese

$9.95

GF Queso

$9.95

GF Scallops

$9.95

GF Stacked Nachos

$16.25

Layered corn tortillas chips topped with black beans, queso, chicken, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, and chipotle ranch

GF Tofu Wings

$11.25

Tofu wings dredged in seasoned GF flour mix, flash fried and tossed with your choice of Buffalo or BBQ sauce

GF Guacamole

$9.95

GF Pounder Tofu Wings

$18.95

GF Picasso Fries

$8.95

A very large potato cut into steak fries on a canvas of original sauces

Gluten Free Texican

GF Chicken Quesadilla

$18.95

GF Grilled Burrito

$18.95

GF Portabella Quesadilla

$18.95

GF Saucey Chicken Burrito

$18.95

GF Tacos ala Plancha

$16.95

Gluten Free Italian

GF Fettucine Primavera

$21.95

GF Penne ala Vodka

$21.95

GF Rigatoni Fra Diavolo

$22.95

Gluten Free Pizza/Calzone

GF BBQ Pizza

$17.95

GF Pizza topped with garlic butter, caramelized onion, BBQ GF chicken strips, pico de gallo, then topped with nut free mozzarella

GF Broccoli Rabe and Beefy Mushroom Pizza

$17.95

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.95

GF Pizza topped with garlic butter, caramelized onion, Buffalo GF chicken strips, then topped with nut free mozzarella, bleu cheese, and buffalo sauce

GF Fra Diavolo Calzone

$17.95

GF Fra Diavolo Pizza

$17.95

Spicy Beyond Italian sausage, sautéed peppers and onions, marinara, Homemade nut-free cheese, topped off with more marinara

GF Pesto Chicken Pizza

$17.95

GF Veggie Lovers Calzone

$17.95

Gluten Free Sandwiches

GF Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.95

GF Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.95

GF Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.95

GF Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.95

GF Impossible Burger

$19.95

GF Texican Impossible Burger

$19.95

Gluten Free Dessert

Chessecake

$8.95

Chocolate Mousse

$8.95

Starters

BBQ Wings

$10.25

Crispy seitan tossed in BBQ sauce and topped with pico de gallo, served with jalapeños

Buffalo wings

$10.25

Crispy seitan tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese

Half and Half Wings

$10.75

Crispy seitan, half tossed in BBQ sauce, half tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese

Pounder BBQ Wings

$16.95

One pound of crispy seitan tossed in BBQ sauce, served with side of jalapeños

Pounder Buffalo Wings

$16.95

One pound of crispy seitan tossed in buffalo sauce, served with carrots and bleu cheese

Pounder Half and Half Wings

$17.95

One pound of crispy seitan, half tossed in buffalo sauce, half tossed in BBQ sauce, served with carrots, jalapeños, and bleu cheese

Stacked Nachos

$15.25

Crispy corn tortillas stacked with black beans, homemade nut free queso cheese, seitan, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños

Cheesesteak Chimichangas Appetizer

$10.95

Two crispy tortillas filled with seitan, cheese, onions and peppers, served with ketchup and queso sauce

Beef Garlic Mushrooms

$10.25

Mushrooms sautéed in Olive oil and Garlic to a dense beefy consistency.

Black Bean Corn Chimichangas

$9.25

Flour tortilla filled with black bean corn relish and home made cheese, flash fried, and served with chipotle

Broccoli Rabe

$9.95

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe in olive oil and fresh garlic served with garlic bread

Cheese Fries

$8.95

Crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo

Guacamole

$9.95

Fresh Avocado mixed with Pico de Gallo, fresh lime juice, and a hint of salt, served with house-made tortilla chips

Queso and Chips

$9.95

Spicy home made cheese sauce with jalapeños and pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips

SF Mac and Cheese

$9.25

Elbow macaroni sautéed in spicy queso sauce and blended with bacon bits

Salads

Fajita Salad

$15.95

Southwest Bowl

$16.95

Romaine lettuce with black bean corn salsa, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle ranch dressing, and salsa

Taco Salad

$15.95
Italian Bowl

$15.95

A very large salad served with sweet potato, broccoli, portabella mushroom, grilled onion and red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic dressing.

The Abolitionist

$17.95

A very large salad tossed with broccoli, portabella mushrooms, grilled onions and red peppers, sweet potatoes, guacamole and a mild salsa. Dressing will not be put on side for this salad.

Texican

BBQ Dinner

$17.95

BBQ wings served with french fries, chipotle black bean and corn slaw salad, pickled jalapeño relish, and ketchup

Beef Chimichanga

$17.95

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with beef, sautéed onions, peppers, pico de gallo, and salsa, topped with ranchero sauce and queso sauce, shredded lettuce, and guacamole

Beef Saucey Burrito

$16.95

SF Fajitas

$16.95

Beef or Portabella fajitas served on a bed of roasted red peppers and onions, black beans, rice, shredded romaine lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, and of course, flour tortillas.

SF Grilled Burrito

SF Grilled Burrito

$16.95

Your choice of beef, portabella, or avocado in a flour tortilla with sautéed peppers, onions, black beans, corn, cheese, salsa, and chipotle ranch, served with black beans and rice

Portabella Chimichanga

$18.25

Flour tortilla filled with portabella, sautéed onions, peppers, pico de gallo, and salsa, deep fried and topped with ranchero sauce, queso sauce, shredded lettuce, and guacamole, served with black beans and rice

SF Quesadilla

$15.95

Your choice of chicken, beef, or portobello in a flour tortilla with onions, peppers, and cheese, served with black beans and rice

SF Tacos ala Plancha

$15.95

3 beef, or avocado, or portabella tacos topped with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, and salsa

Italian

Breaded Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95

Breaded and fried Eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Broccoli Rabe, pesto, parmesan cheese, and rigatoni.

SF Calzone Fra Diablo

$18.95

A giant Calzone filled with chunks of sautéed onion, red and green bell peppers, Beyond Spicy sausage, cheese , and marinara, with marinara on the side.

SF Chicken Fettuccine

$20.95

Seitan filets sautéed with caramelized garlic clove, and a mild Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese.

SF Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Seitan filets sauteed in a dry Marsala wine and mushroom sauce over a bed of fettucinne

SF Chicken Parmigiana

$19.95

Seitan tenders sautéed in butter and olive oil topped with marinara and cheese and served with rigatoni.

Fettuccine Primavera

$19.95

Roasted onions and red peppers, buttery broccoli, and sautéed portabella served in a white wine sauce. Fettucinne is then tossed into vegetables and the we add fresh plum tomato and cashew parmesan cheese.

Garden Calzone

$16.95

A giant Calzone of roasted onions and red peppers, buttery broccoli, sautéed portabella, cheese, and served with marinara sauce on the side.

SF Rigatoni e Sausage

$19.95

Beyond Italian sausage sauteed with chunks of onion, red and green peppers, tossed with rigatoni and marinara sauce, then garnished with nut free pesto and parmesan cheese

SF Rigatoni Fra Diavolo

$20.95

Beyond Spicy Italian sausage sauteed with chunks of onion, red and green peppers, tossed with rigatoni and marinara sauce, then garnished with nut free pesto and parmesan cheese

Giant Stuffed Potatoes

Texican Baked Potato

$13.95

Huge Baked Potato topped with Butter, BBQ Wings, Queso, Pico de Gallo, and Chipotle Ranch

SF Chicken and Broccoli Baked Potato

$13.95

Huge Baked Potato topped with Butter, Onions and Peppers, Broccoli, Seitan, and Queso

SF Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato

$13.95

Huge Baked Potato topped with Butter, Onions and Peppers, Seitan, and Queso

Fried PotatoTexican

$13.95

Same toppings as Texican Baked Potato, but this potato is baked, then fried!!

SF Fried Potato with Chicken and Broccoli

$13.95

Huge Baked Potato topped with Butter, Onions and Peppers, Broccoli, Seitan, and Queso

SF Fried Potatoes with Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Same toppings as Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato, but this potato is baked, then fried!!

12" Pizza

12" SF BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Pizza topped with garlic butter, caramelized onion, BBQ seitan strips, pico de gallo, then topped with nut free mozzarella

12" Broccoli Rabe and Beefy Mush Pizza

$15.95

Broccoli Rabe and Beefy Garlic Mushrooms on Alfredo sauce and a hint of red pepper, and cashew based Mozzarella

12" SF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Buffalo seitan, caramelized onion, and nut free mozzarella, topped with buffalo sauce

12" SF Fra Diavolo

$16.95

Pizza and red sauce topped with Beyond Spicy Italian sausage, chunks of red pepper, green pepper, and onion topped with nut free mozzarella cheese, then topped with more red sauce