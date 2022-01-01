Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grid 1120 Taylor Pl

1120 Taylor Pl

Fallon, NV 89406

Order Again

Breakfast

6OZ Steak & Eggs

$19.99

two eggs any style with home fries.

Egg Sandwich

$10.99

served with ham and American cheese on grilled sourdough and served with home fries.

Breakfast Wrap

$10.99

made with scrambled eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, potatoes and choice of either bacon, ham or pulled pork.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99+

Egg Breakfast

$6.99+

eggs cooked any style served with home fries and bacon

French Toast

$8.99

with butter and syrup.

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Greenwave Wrap

$12.99

Breakfast Bombardier

$12.99

Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99+

Grid Omelet

$13.99

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Veggie Omelet

$13.99

Southwest Omelet

$14.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.99+

Biscuits and Gravy Meal

$11.99

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Avocado Toast Meal

$14.99

Loaded Grid Homefries

$9.99

Cereal and Milk

$3.99

Side Home Fries

$5.99

Side One Egg

$2.49

Side Two Eggs

$4.49

Side Toast

$1.99

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.49

Side Country Gravy

$3.99

Side Breakfast Meat

$4.99

Side Avocado

$2.99

Grid Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread Spicy Artichoke

$9.99

Dutch crunch rolls topped with your choice of mouthwatering cheese spread toasted to perfection

Cheesy Bread Pepperoni

$9.99

Dutch crunch rolls topped with your choice of mouthwatering cheese spread toasted to perfection

Cheesy Bread Garlic Mozz

$9.99

Dutch crunch rolls topped with your choice of mouthwatering cheese spread toasted to perfection

Starters

Wings

$11.99+

A dozen plump, jumbo wings served with your choice of buffalo (mild, medium, or hot), honey barbecue, teriyaki or garlic and Parmesan. Served with ranch or blue cheese dip and garnished with celery and carrot sticks

Nachos

$11.99+

Freshly fried tortilla chips with beans, cheddar and jack cheese and your choice of chicken, steak, ground beef, or pulled pork with jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Grid Chips

$10.99

Our freshly fried tortilla chips served with a side of cheese and guacamole to dip

Artichoke Jalapeno Dip

$11.99

Loaded with artichoke hearts and jalapenos. Served with a choice of toasted baguettes or tortilla chips

Mozz Sticks

$9.99

Six battered sticks served with marinara or ranch dipping sauce

Crispy Shrimp

$12.99

Five lightly breaded butterfly shrimp served with a horseradish cocktail sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Six giant shrimp cooked to perfection and served with cocktail sauce

Shrimp/Fish Tacos

$12.99

Grilled or breaded shrimp or breaded cod, served in a corn tortilla with shredded lettuce, chipotle mayo, tomato and cheddar cheese

Tacos (3)

$10.99

Served in a corn tortilla with shredded lettuce, homemade salsa, tomato and cheddar cheese

Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with sour cream and fresh tomato salsa

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Six spicy pickle spears or generous portion of chips breaded with a beer batter and fried to a golden crisp

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.99

Four hollowed potatoes topped with a layer of melted Jack cheese and crispy bacon. Topped with sour cream and green onions

Loaded Grid Fries

$9.99

A generous portion of our signature garlic sauce mixed with a tasty fondue cheese sauce drizzled over our battered fries.

Chips and Salsa

$7.99

Sandwiches

French Dip

$13.99

Slow roasted top round sliced thin and stacked high on a sourdough roll and served with au jus sauce

Turkey Grill

$13.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, guacamole, tomato and Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread

California Wrap

$13.99

Turkey breast, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded jack and cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded jack and cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla

Triple Decker BLT

$12.99

Crisp smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato and may on your choice of toasted bread

Pastrami Dip

$13.99

Thin sliced peppered pastrami mounded high on a sourdough roll, smothered with grilled onions, honey mustard, and melted Swiss cheese. Served with au jus

Classic Rueben

$13.99

Thinly sliced peppered pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing

Traditional Club

$13.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$19.99

6 oz. New York steak grilled to perfection and served on a sourdough roll

Grilled Chicken Caprese

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on grilled sourdough bread. Can choose topping of buffalo, barbecue or teriyaki sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Tender seared beef tossed with sautéed onion, peppers and served on a sourdough roll with Swiss cheese

Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Roast beef and cheddar cheese served on a sourdough roll topped with horseradish coleslaw and chipotle aioli

Bombardier Dog

$12.99

All beef hot dog, chili, cheddar cheese and jalapeños wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection. Served with onion rings on the side

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Seasoned and slow roasted pork topped with tangy barbecue sauce and served on a potato bun

Shrimp & Crab Roll

$14.99

Seafood medley mixed with mayo, onion and celery served on a warm baguette roll with a drizzle of chipotle aioli on top

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99

Three lightly breaded crispy chicken breast strips served plain or Buffalo style with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch

Ham and Cheese

$11.99

Sides

Soup

$4.99+

Side Salad

$5.99

Beer Battered Fries

$4.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Guacamole (2 oz)

$1.99

Queso Cheese (4 oz)

$2.99

Baked Potato Added Side

$4.00

Mashed Potato Added Side

$4.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons and your choice of protein

Shrimp Louie

$14.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, and hard-boiled egg topped with crab chunks and cooked shrimp. Served with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$12.99

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with tomato, shredded cheese, guacamole, and salsa served with your choice of ground beef, shredded pork or grilled chicken. Served in a taco shell

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.99

California Burger

$13.99

Burger cooked to your liking topped with Swiss cheese, bacon and guacamole

Brody's Burger

$13.99

Burger stacked with beer battered onion rings, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce

Patty Melt Burger

$13.99

Our premium burger set atop grilled rye bread loaded with sautéed onions and topped with Swiss or cheddar cheese

Black & Blue Burger

$13.99

Grilled onions, bacon and topped with melted blue cheese

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.99

Topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

South of the Border Burger

$13.99

Layered with pepper jack cheese, Ortega chilies and a side of guacamole and chipotle Aioli

White Cheddar IPA Burger

$13.99

Grilled onions smothered in a rich white cheddar IPA fondue

Sliders

Beef Sliders

$11.99

Chicken Sliders

$11.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.99

Dinner Entrees

6oz New York

$22.99

Ribeye Dinner

$31.99

a 12 oz steak grilled to perfection

Emi's Chicken

$18.99

Broiled marinated breast of chicken, smothered with a wine sauce with or without mushrooms served with baked potato or rice and chef’s choice of vegetable

Chicken Parm

$17.99

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta and chef’s vegetable choice.

Atlantic Salmon

$23.99

8 oz filet served with rice, chef’s choice of vegetable and side of lemon-garlic butter sauce

Crispy Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Generous portion of eight lightly breaded butterfly shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Sautéed shrimp tossed in a savory garlic, wine and butter sauce served over a generous portion of either pasta or rice

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

Spaghetti noodles smothered in rich marinara sauce and jumbo meatballs and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Combines a creamy pasta sauce with tender slices of chicken and topped with a smooth, velvety cheese sauce

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.99

A cinnamon graham cracker crusted filled with a smooth, creamy filling baked to perfection

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$8.99

Creamy decadent cheesecake fried to a golden brown and then topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup and whipped cream

Brownie Sundae

$8.99

A fudgy, decadent chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry topping and whipped cream

Ice Cream

$6.99

Generous scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup and whipped cream

Cookies N Cream Bar

$2.99

Chocolate Covered Cone

$3.99

Haagen Dazs Bar

$4.99

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$4.99

Children's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$7.99

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.49

Specials

9.99 Special

$9.99

10.99 Special

$10.99

11.99 Special

$11.99

12.99 Special

$12.99

13.99 Special

$13.99

14.99 Special

$14.99

16.99 Special

$16.99

17.99 Special

$17.99Out of stock

18.99 Special

$18.99

19.99 Special

$19.99

20.99 Special

$20.99

22.99 Special

$22.99

26.99 Special

$26.99

31.99 Special

$31.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Mt. Dew

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Raspberry Tea

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Kids Drink

$1.99

Refill Soft Drink

$0.75

Soft Drink Pitcher

$12.00

Juice

Orange

$3.99

Cranberry

$3.49

Grapefruit

$3.49

Tomato

$3.49

Pineapple

$3.49

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Cider

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Other

Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Red Bull

$3.99

SF Red Bull

$3.99

Unisex Tshirts

Black Tshirt 2XL

$23.00

Black Tshirt XL

$23.00

Black Tshirt Large

$23.00

Black Tshirt Med

$23.00

Black Tshirt Small

$23.00

Navy Tshirt 2XL

$23.00Out of stock

Navy Tshirt XL

$23.00

Navy Tshirt Large

$23.00

Navy Tshirt Med

$23.00

Navy Tshirt Small

$23.00

Gray Tshirt 2XL

$23.00

Gray Tshirt XL

$23.00

Gray Tshirt Large

$23.00

Gray Tshirt Med

$23.00

Gray Tshirt Small

$23.00

Women's Tshirts

Black Small

$23.00

Black Medium

$23.00

Black Large

$23.00

Black XL

$23.00

V-Neck Small

$23.00

V-Neck Medium

$23.00Out of stock

V-Neck Large

$23.00

V-Neck XL

$23.00

Gray Small

$23.00

Gray Medium

$23.00

Gray Large

$23.00

Gray XL

$23.00

Navy Small

$23.00

Navy Medium

$23.00

Navy Large

$23.00

Navy XL

$23.00

Sweatshirts

Gray Hoodie Small

$50.00

Gray Hoodie Med

$50.00

Gray Hoodie Large

$50.00

Gray Hoodie XL

$50.00

Gray Hoodie 2XL

$50.00

Black 3/4 Zip Small

$50.00

Black 3/4 Zip Med

$50.00

Black 3/4 Zip Large

$50.00

Black 3/4 Zip XL

$50.00

Black 3/4 Zip 2XL

$50.00Out of stock

Black Zip Up Small

$50.00

Black Zip Up Med

$50.00

Black/Grey Zip Up Large

$50.00

Black Zip Up XL

$50.00

Black/ Grey Zip Up 2XL

$50.00

Women's Black Zip Up Small

$50.00

Women's Black Zip Up Med

$50.00

Women's Black Zip Up Large

$50.00

Women's Black Zip Up XL

$50.00

Flannels

Small Flannel

$50.00

Medium Flannel

$50.00

Large Flannel

$50.00

XL Flannel

$50.00

2XL Flannel

$50.00

3XL Flannel

$50.00

Hats

Black/Black Hat

$20.00

Black/White Hat

$20.00

Dark Gray/Black

$20.00

Light Gray/Black

$20.00

Beanies

$15.00

Long Sleeved Shirts

Black Long Sleeved Small

$25.00

Black Long Sleeved Med

$25.00

Black Long Sleeved Large

$25.00

Black Long Sleeved XL

$25.00

Black Long Sleeved 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Gray Long Sleeved Small

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeved Med

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeved Large

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeved XL

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeved 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Woman's Flowy Gray Small

$25.00

Woman's Flowy Gray Medium

$25.00

Woman's Flowy Gray Large

$25.00

Woman's Flowy Gray XL

$25.00

Baseball Shirts

Black/ Gray Small

$25.00

Black/ Gray Med

$25.00Out of stock

Black/Gray Large

$25.00Out of stock

Black/Gray XL

$25.00

Black/ White Small

$25.00

Black/White Med

$25.00Out of stock

Black/White Large

$25.00Out of stock

Black/White XL

$25.00

Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

Stickers

Sticker

$3.00

Black Square Sticker

$2.00

Tanktops

Tanktop Gray Small

$23.00

Tanktop Gray Medium

$23.00

Tanktop Gray Large

$23.00

Tanktop Gray XL

$23.00

Tanktop Navy Small

$23.00

Tanktop Navy Medium

$23.00

Tanktop Navy Large

$23.00

Tanktop Navy XL

$23.00

Kitchen Tip

Buy Your Cook a Drink

$5.00

Platters

Buffalo Wing Platter

$195.00

Chicken Strip Platter

$180.00

Supreme Nacho Platter

$175.00

Pinwheel Platter

$155.00

Vegetable Platter

$125.00

Meat & Cheese Platter

$175.00

Relish Platter

$70.00

Shrimp Cocktail Platter

$195.00

Sweet & Sour Meatball Platter

$115.00

Buffet

Buffet Dinner

$28.99

Spaghetti Buffet Dinner

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Grid is a restaurant and brew pub located in Fallon, NV only seven miles away from NAS Fallon. We have 12 beers on tap with multiple micro brews from Northern Nevada and California. Our traditional American food is available for both lunch and dinner.

Location

1120 Taylor Pl, Fallon, NV 89406

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

