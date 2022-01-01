The Grid 1120 Taylor Pl
1120 Taylor Pl
Fallon, NV 89406
Breakfast
6OZ Steak & Eggs
two eggs any style with home fries.
Egg Sandwich
served with ham and American cheese on grilled sourdough and served with home fries.
Breakfast Wrap
made with scrambled eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, potatoes and choice of either bacon, ham or pulled pork.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Egg Breakfast
eggs cooked any style served with home fries and bacon
French Toast
with butter and syrup.
Eggs Benedict
Greenwave Wrap
Breakfast Bombardier
Breakfast Tacos
Chicken Fried Steak
Grid Omelet
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Southwest Omelet
Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits and Gravy Meal
Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast Meal
Loaded Grid Homefries
Cereal and Milk
Side Home Fries
Side One Egg
Side Two Eggs
Side Toast
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Side Country Gravy
Side Breakfast Meat
Side Avocado
Grid Cheesy Bread
Cheesy Bread Spicy Artichoke
Dutch crunch rolls topped with your choice of mouthwatering cheese spread toasted to perfection
Cheesy Bread Pepperoni
Dutch crunch rolls topped with your choice of mouthwatering cheese spread toasted to perfection
Cheesy Bread Garlic Mozz
Dutch crunch rolls topped with your choice of mouthwatering cheese spread toasted to perfection
Starters
Wings
A dozen plump, jumbo wings served with your choice of buffalo (mild, medium, or hot), honey barbecue, teriyaki or garlic and Parmesan. Served with ranch or blue cheese dip and garnished with celery and carrot sticks
Nachos
Freshly fried tortilla chips with beans, cheddar and jack cheese and your choice of chicken, steak, ground beef, or pulled pork with jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Grid Chips
Our freshly fried tortilla chips served with a side of cheese and guacamole to dip
Artichoke Jalapeno Dip
Loaded with artichoke hearts and jalapenos. Served with a choice of toasted baguettes or tortilla chips
Mozz Sticks
Six battered sticks served with marinara or ranch dipping sauce
Crispy Shrimp
Five lightly breaded butterfly shrimp served with a horseradish cocktail sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Six giant shrimp cooked to perfection and served with cocktail sauce
Shrimp/Fish Tacos
Grilled or breaded shrimp or breaded cod, served in a corn tortilla with shredded lettuce, chipotle mayo, tomato and cheddar cheese
Tacos (3)
Served in a corn tortilla with shredded lettuce, homemade salsa, tomato and cheddar cheese
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with sour cream and fresh tomato salsa
Fried Pickles
Six spicy pickle spears or generous portion of chips breaded with a beer batter and fried to a golden crisp
Loaded Potato Skins
Four hollowed potatoes topped with a layer of melted Jack cheese and crispy bacon. Topped with sour cream and green onions
Loaded Grid Fries
A generous portion of our signature garlic sauce mixed with a tasty fondue cheese sauce drizzled over our battered fries.
Chips and Salsa
Sandwiches
French Dip
Slow roasted top round sliced thin and stacked high on a sourdough roll and served with au jus sauce
Turkey Grill
Oven roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, guacamole, tomato and Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread
California Wrap
Turkey breast, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded jack and cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded jack and cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla
Triple Decker BLT
Crisp smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato and may on your choice of toasted bread
Pastrami Dip
Thin sliced peppered pastrami mounded high on a sourdough roll, smothered with grilled onions, honey mustard, and melted Swiss cheese. Served with au jus
Classic Rueben
Thinly sliced peppered pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing
Traditional Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread
Grilled Steak Sandwich
6 oz. New York steak grilled to perfection and served on a sourdough roll
Grilled Chicken Caprese
Grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on grilled sourdough bread. Can choose topping of buffalo, barbecue or teriyaki sauce
Philly Cheese Steak
Tender seared beef tossed with sautéed onion, peppers and served on a sourdough roll with Swiss cheese
Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast beef and cheddar cheese served on a sourdough roll topped with horseradish coleslaw and chipotle aioli
Bombardier Dog
All beef hot dog, chili, cheddar cheese and jalapeños wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection. Served with onion rings on the side
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Seasoned and slow roasted pork topped with tangy barbecue sauce and served on a potato bun
Shrimp & Crab Roll
Seafood medley mixed with mayo, onion and celery served on a warm baguette roll with a drizzle of chipotle aioli on top
Chicken Tender Basket
Three lightly breaded crispy chicken breast strips served plain or Buffalo style with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch
Ham and Cheese
Sides
Salads
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons and your choice of protein
Shrimp Louie
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, and hard-boiled egg topped with crab chunks and cooked shrimp. Served with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with tomato, shredded cheese, guacamole, and salsa served with your choice of ground beef, shredded pork or grilled chicken. Served in a taco shell
Burgers
Hamburger
California Burger
Burger cooked to your liking topped with Swiss cheese, bacon and guacamole
Brody's Burger
Burger stacked with beer battered onion rings, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce
Patty Melt Burger
Our premium burger set atop grilled rye bread loaded with sautéed onions and topped with Swiss or cheddar cheese
Black & Blue Burger
Grilled onions, bacon and topped with melted blue cheese
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
South of the Border Burger
Layered with pepper jack cheese, Ortega chilies and a side of guacamole and chipotle Aioli
White Cheddar IPA Burger
Grilled onions smothered in a rich white cheddar IPA fondue
Dinner Entrees
6oz New York
Ribeye Dinner
a 12 oz steak grilled to perfection
Emi's Chicken
Broiled marinated breast of chicken, smothered with a wine sauce with or without mushrooms served with baked potato or rice and chef’s choice of vegetable
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta and chef’s vegetable choice.
Atlantic Salmon
8 oz filet served with rice, chef’s choice of vegetable and side of lemon-garlic butter sauce
Crispy Shrimp Dinner
Generous portion of eight lightly breaded butterfly shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp tossed in a savory garlic, wine and butter sauce served over a generous portion of either pasta or rice
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles smothered in rich marinara sauce and jumbo meatballs and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Combines a creamy pasta sauce with tender slices of chicken and topped with a smooth, velvety cheese sauce
Desserts
Cheesecake
A cinnamon graham cracker crusted filled with a smooth, creamy filling baked to perfection
Deep Fried Cheesecake
Creamy decadent cheesecake fried to a golden brown and then topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup and whipped cream
Brownie Sundae
A fudgy, decadent chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry topping and whipped cream
Ice Cream
Generous scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup and whipped cream
Cookies N Cream Bar
Chocolate Covered Cone
Haagen Dazs Bar
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
Children's Menu
Specials
Soft Drinks
Unisex Tshirts
Black Tshirt 2XL
Black Tshirt XL
Black Tshirt Large
Black Tshirt Med
Black Tshirt Small
Navy Tshirt 2XL
Navy Tshirt XL
Navy Tshirt Large
Navy Tshirt Med
Navy Tshirt Small
Gray Tshirt 2XL
Gray Tshirt XL
Gray Tshirt Large
Gray Tshirt Med
Gray Tshirt Small
Women's Tshirts
Sweatshirts
Gray Hoodie Small
Gray Hoodie Med
Gray Hoodie Large
Gray Hoodie XL
Gray Hoodie 2XL
Black 3/4 Zip Small
Black 3/4 Zip Med
Black 3/4 Zip Large
Black 3/4 Zip XL
Black 3/4 Zip 2XL
Black Zip Up Small
Black Zip Up Med
Black/Grey Zip Up Large
Black Zip Up XL
Black/ Grey Zip Up 2XL
Women's Black Zip Up Small
Women's Black Zip Up Med
Women's Black Zip Up Large
Women's Black Zip Up XL
Flannels
Hats
Long Sleeved Shirts
Black Long Sleeved Small
Black Long Sleeved Med
Black Long Sleeved Large
Black Long Sleeved XL
Black Long Sleeved 2XL
Gray Long Sleeved Small
Gray Long Sleeved Med
Gray Long Sleeved Large
Gray Long Sleeved XL
Gray Long Sleeved 2XL
Woman's Flowy Gray Small
Woman's Flowy Gray Medium
Woman's Flowy Gray Large
Woman's Flowy Gray XL
Baseball Shirts
Koozie
Tanktops
Kitchen Tip
Platters
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Grid is a restaurant and brew pub located in Fallon, NV only seven miles away from NAS Fallon. We have 12 beers on tap with multiple micro brews from Northern Nevada and California. Our traditional American food is available for both lunch and dinner.
