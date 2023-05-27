The Grid - Market & Brewery
2030 Reno Hwy
Fallon, NV 89406
Bar Menu
Bottled
Can
Growler
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon
Black Velvet
$4.50
Bulleit
$5.50
Bushmills
$6.50
Crown Royal Apple
$6.50
Crown Royal Peach
$6.50
Crown Royal
$6.50
Dewar’s 12 Year
$8.00
Fireball
$5.50
Frey Bourbon
$8.50
Frey Ranch Rye
$9.00
Gentleman Jack
$7.00
Jack Daniels (Well)
$5.50
Jack Honey
$5.50
Jameson
$6.50
Jim Beam (Well)
$5.50
Johnnie Walker Red Label
$5.50
Maker’s Mark
$6.50
Pendleton
$6.50
Proper 12
$6.50
Screwball Peanut Butter
$6.50
Seagram’s 7
$5.50
Seagram’s VO
$5.50
Southern Comfort
$6.50
Wild Turkey
$6.50
Chivas Regal
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Five Trail
$8.00
Jameson Orange
$6.50
Other
Favorites
Amaretto Sour
$6.50
AMF
$9.50
Blackberry Old Fashioned
$10.00
Blow Job
$6.50
Blue Hawaiian
$9.00
Buttery Nipple
$6.50
Chocolate Cake Shot
$8.50
Chocolate Martini
$9.00
Cosmo
$8.00
Fuzzy Navel
$7.50
Green Tea
$9.00
Grid Mule
$10.00
Huckleberry Mule
$8.00
Irish Car Bomb
$9.00
Jager Bomb
$8.50
Jolly Rancher
$6.50
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Lemon Spritzer
$10.00
Long Island
$10.00
Mai Tai
$8.50
Mimosa
$7.50
Montana Lemonade
$8.00
Mudslide
$7.50
Sex on the Beach
$7.50
Slippery Nipple
$6.50
Spiked Strawberry Arnold Palmer
$8.00
Trash Can
$11.00
Vegas Bomb
$7.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$7.00
Virgin Daquiri
$7.00
Virgin Margarita
$7.00
Balsamic Basil Strawberry Smash
$10.00
Frey Bourbon Mint Gold Rush
$10.00
Grid Italian Spritzer
$10.00
Starburst Shot
$9.00
Bad Santa Hot Chocolate
$9.00
Florida Orange Tea Shot
$9.00
Scooby Snack
$7.00
Soft Drinks
Shuffle Board
Whiskey and Wine Menu
Charcuterie Supplies
Red Butte Hatch Chile Cheese
$6.49
Maple Bourbon Goat Cheese
$4.99
Black Diamond Merlot and Cheddar
$9.49
Gorgonzola
$7.49
Brie Cheese
$6.49
Blue Cheese
$6.99
Sopressata and Mozzarella
$6.49
Meat Antipasto Tray
$13.99
Bread Cheese Sticks
$4.99
Castleton Crackers Alehouse Cheddar
$6.99
Olive OIl and Sea Salt Crackers
$5.49
Partners Garlic and Rosemary Crackers
$4.99
Terrapin Ridge Sea Salt Crackers
$4.99
Honey
$1.49
Mixed Nuts
$2.49
Dried Fruit Packs
$1.99
Olives
$1.99
Brookside chocolate
$2.99
Red Glass
Red Wine Retail
1858 Merlot (RTL)
$38.00
Armani Valpolicella Ripasso (RTL)
$32.00
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon (RTL)
$17.00
Borne of Fire Cabernet Sauvignon (RTL)
$20.00
Mina Mesa Cabernet (RTL)
$17.00
Paso Robles Merlot (RTL)
$17.00
Renieri Rosso di Montalcino (RTL)
$30.00
San Gregorio Las Vendimias (RTL)
$26.00
Sextant Zinfandel (RTL)
$28.00
Thousand Lives Merlot (RTL)
$12.00
Red Bottle
1858 Merlot (BTL)
$57.00
Armani Valpolicella Ripasso (BTL)
$48.00
Bonanza (BTL)
$25.50
Borne of Fire (BTL)
$30.00
Mina Mesa Cabernet (BTL)
$25.50
Paso Robles Merlot (BTL)
$25.50
Renieri Rosso di Montalcino (BTL)
$45.00
San Gregorio Las Vendimias (BTL)
$39.00
Sextant Zinfandel (BTL)
$42.00
Thousand Lives Merlot (BTL)
$18.00
White Glass
White Wine Retail
White Bottle
Whiskey
Basil Hayden Kentucky Bourbon
$9.00
Basil Small Batch
$10.00
Buffalo Trace
$6.50
Dalmore Single Malt Scotch 15 Year
$20.00
EH Taylor Small Batch Bourbon
$9.00
Frey Black Label
$20.00
Glendronach Scotch Portwood
$15.00
Isle of Jura Scotch Single Malt 10 year
$9.00
Jack Daniels Black Label
$9.00
Jefferson's
$19.00
Smoke Wagon Bourbon
$9.00
Smoke Wagon Bourbon Uncut Younger
$9.00
Smoke Wagon Bourbon Uncut Unfiltered
$13.00
Smoke Wagon Straight Rye
$11.00
Smoke Wagon Bourbon Batch
$10.00
Two Bitch Eureka Gold Bourbon
$9.00
Whistle Pig Rye 6 Year
$7.50
Whistle Pig 10 Year Single Barrel Rye
$19.00
Whistle Pig 15 Year Rye
$45.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$13.00
Whiskey Locker
$1,000.00
MERCHANDISE
Unisex Tshirts
Black Tshirt 2XL
$23.00
Black Tshirt XL
$23.00
Black Tshirt Large
$23.00
Black Tshirt Med
$23.00
Black Tshirt Small
$23.00
Navy Tshirt 2XL
$23.00
Navy Tshirt XL
$23.00
Navy Tshirt Large
$23.00
Navy Tshirt Med
$23.00
Navy Tshirt Small
$23.00
Gray Tshirt 2XL
$23.00
Gray Tshirt XL
$23.00
Gray Tshirt Large
$23.00
Gray Tshirt Med
$23.00
Gray Tshirt Small
$23.00
Women's Tshirts
Sweatshirts
Gray Hoodie Small
$50.00
Gray Hoodie Med
$50.00
Gray Hoodie Large
$50.00
Gray Hoodie XL
$50.00
Gray Hoodie 2XL
$50.00
Black 3/4 Zip Small
$50.00
Black 3/4 Zip Med
$50.00
Black 3/4 Zip Large
$50.00
Black 3/4 Zip XL
$50.00
Black 3/4 Zip 2XL
$50.00
Black Zip Up Small
$50.00
Black Zip Up Med
$50.00
Black/Grey Zip Up Large
$50.00
Black Zip Up XL
$50.00
Black/ Grey Zip Up 2XL
$50.00
Women's Black Zip Up Small
$50.00
Women's Black Zip Up Med
$50.00
Women's Black Zip Up Large
$50.00
Women's Black Zip Up XL
$50.00
Flannels
Hats
Long Sleeved Shirts
Black Long Sleeved Small
$25.00
Black Long Sleeved Med
$25.00
Black Long Sleeved Large
$25.00
Black Long Sleeved XL
$25.00
Black Long Sleeved 2XL
$25.00
Gray Long Sleeved Small
$25.00
Gray Long Sleeved Med
$25.00
Gray Long Sleeved Large
$25.00
Gray Long Sleeved XL
$25.00
Gray Long Sleeved 2XL
$25.00
Woman's Flowy Gray Small
$25.00
Woman's Flowy Gray Medium
$25.00
Woman's Flowy Gray Large
$25.00
Woman's Flowy Gray XL
$25.00
Baseball Shirts
Koozie
Tanktops
Kitchen Tip
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thank you for visiting The Grid Market and Brewery!
Location
2030 Reno Hwy, Fallon, NV 89406
Gallery
