The Gridiron of Centre 1464 W Main St

Apps

**Outta the Park Fries**

$11.99

2 Options: Option 1: Sidewinder fries topped with pulled pork, mac n cheese, jalapeños, you choice of BBQ sauce, then finished off with bacon bits & gooey cheese. Option 2: Same as above, but with smoked chicken & our white BBQ sauce

Buffalo Nachos

$10.99

Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on a bed of fried tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, cheeses, jalapeños, homemade salsa, sour cream and ranch sauce.

Barbecue Nachos

$10.99

Fresh smoked pulled chicken or chopped pork atop a bed of lightly fried tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, cheeses, jalapeños, homemade salsa and sour cream served with your choice of BBQ sauce..

Triple Threat Cheese Fries

$7.99

Corn Nuggets App

$7.39

Homemade Potato Wedges

$6.29

Queso Dip & chips

$6.99

Chips & Homemade Salsa

$5.99

Jumbo Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes App

$7.39

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.39

Southwest Chicken Rolls

$9.99

Onion Straws App

$7.39

Street corn dip w\chips

$7.99

Wraps and Sandwiches

For a low- cal alternative enjoy any of these sandwiches as a wrap!

**The Grid**

$8.39

Choice of Fried or Grilled chicken, topped with bacon, smoked gouda pimento cheese, and our signature white BBQ sauce on the side.

Redneck Reuben

$9.49

Slow smoked beef brisket topped with smoked gouda cheese, onion straws, and dazzled with our Signature White BBQ sauce between 2 slices of Texas toast.

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Served with sautéed onions & provolone cheese on a Italian- style hoagie roll. Add peppers and Mushrooms for $.50

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon piled high.

Steak Bomb

$10.99

The 'Hail Mary' of cheese steaks with onions, mushrooms, peppers, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and your choice of your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on an Italian- style hoagie roll.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.99

Hand-breaded chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Add cheese or bacon- $.50 each

Fire Sandwich

$7.99

Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Add cheese or bacon- $.50 each

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.39

Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.39

Fresh stoped of grilled chicken served with lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$8.39

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$6.29

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$6.29

2 Hot Dogs

$9.99

Wings

Small Wings

$9.99

Approx. 5 wings

Medium Wings

$14.99

Approx. 8 wings

Large Wings

$18.99

Approx. 12 wings

X-Large Wings

$25.99

Approx. 16 wings

Wing Sampler

$27.99

Approximately 16 of our famous wings in three different flavors.

6 Piece **Smoked Wings**

$12.99

Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.

12 Piece **Smoked Wings**

$24.99

Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Hand-breaded tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with your choice of one side.

Dinner

**Beef Brisket Plate**

$13.99

Slow smoked beef brisket sliced and served with your choice of sauce and 2 sides.

BBQ Pork Plate

$10.49

Nearly half a pound of FRESH smoked pork topped with your favorite BBQ sauce, toasted bun and 2 sides.

QTR. White Chicken Plate

$10.49

A breast and wing of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.

QTR. Dark Chicken Plate

$10.49

A leg and thigh of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.

Half Chicken Plate

$12.59

A leg, thigh, breast and wing of smoked chicken covered with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.49

Four hand-breaded tenders, original style with choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$10.89

Four perfectly- seasoned tenders served with your choice of side.

**Catfish Platter*

$13.99

We take two pond- raised USA catfish. hand bread them and serve piping hot with 2 sides and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

Hamburger Steak Plate

$10.49

Hand- formed and covered in gravy and onions, with 2 sides.

Ribeye Dinner

$19.99

3 Veg Plate

$8.99

4Veg Plate

$11.99

1/2 Rack plate

$14.99

Quesadillas

A flour tortilla filled with gooey cheese topped with sour cream, jalapeños and a side of our homemade salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.39

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Super Stuffed Spuds

They're the size of a pigskin and come with butter, sour cream, shredded Cheese, green onion, and bacon bits-- a touchdown for your taste buds!

**Brisket Potato**

$13.99

Tater stuffed with hickory smoked brisket and our Honey BBQ sauce.

The Boss Hog

$10.99

Tater stuffed with fresh smoked pork and your choice of sauce.

**Chicken Bliss Potato**

$12.99

A combo of smoked, hand pulled chicken and white BBQ sauce.

The Buffalo Potato

$11.99

A Tater inferno! Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with jalapeños and ranch sauce.

Minor League Potato

$8.99

Served with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, and bacon bits, this spud is slightly smaller than our others.

Sides

Sidewinder Fries

$2.99

Corn Nuggets side

$2.99

Fried Green Tomatoes side

$2.99

Onion Straws side

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Black Eyed Peas

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

Vegetable Medley

$2.99

Shoestring Fries

$2.99

Sub Potato

$2.00

Sub Salad

$2.00

Sub Loaded Fry

$2.00

Burgers

All our burgers are fresh, never frozen, hand-pattied and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and sliced red onion. (Specialty burgers made as described below)

**Grandslam Burger**

$12.99

Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with Gouda cheese, pimento cheese, strawberry pepper jam jelly, fried green tomato, bacon and onion straws.

**The Heisman**

$12.99

Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with cream cheese, jalapeño peppers, strawberry pepper jam jelly, bacon and onion straws.

Gridiron Classic Burger

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

The Gridiron classic with bacon and your choice of cheese.

Touchdown Burger

$11.99

Add it all together- bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers with your choice of BBQ sauce and cheese...,SCORE!

Flamethrower Burger

$11.99

We're taking that's one to a whole new level! Sautéed peppers and onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce and pepper jack cheese!

**Two- Point Conversion Burger**

$12.99

Thick juicy burger topped with our hickory smoked beef brisket and bacon covered in honey BBQ sauce and Gouda cheese.

Daily Specials

Tuesday- Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Choice of chicken, beef, or BBQ pork taco.

Wednesday- Hamburger Steak

$8.99

Covered and gravy and onions with two sides.

Thursday- Smoked Chicken and Dressing

$8.99

Our smoke chicken with homemade dressing and two sides.

Tacos & Burritos

Tacos served on a soft shell, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Taco Trio

$8.39

3 tacos with your choice of chicken, beef or BBQ pork. (Must all be the same)

Taco Sampler

$9.49

Not sure what you want? Get one of each! 1 BBQ pork, chicken and beef taco!

3 Buffalo chicken tacos

$8.39

Add some spice to your tacos! 3chicken tacos topped with your choice of wing sauce.

Jumbo Burrito

$10.49

Jumbo burrito with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef or BBQ pork.

The Buffalo Burrito

$11.59

Our jumbo burrito filled with buffalo hot chicken, lettuce, cheese, and fried onion straws.

The Corso

$11.59

Our jumbo burrito filled with chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, queso, sour cream, onion straws and our signature white sauce.

Salads

All our homemade salads consist of fresh lettuce, quartered tomatoes, sliced cucumber, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits and sliced red onion.

Piggie in the Garden

$9.49

Our fresh green salad topped with delicious smoked pork.

Chicken in the Garden

$10.99

Our fresh green salad topped with your choice of smoked or grilled chicken.

**Brisket in the Garden**

$12.49

Slow-smoked beef brisket on a bed of fresh salad.

Too Tender Salad

$10.49

Our fresh green salad topped with hand-breaded chicken tenders.

Garden of Fire

$10.99

Are fresh green salad topped with hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in the wing sauce of your choice.

Side Salad

$6.99

Small fresh green side salad.

House salad

$7.99

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.99

Homemade Chicken salad

$9.49

Kids Menu

All kids meals are for children 10 and under and include fries and a soft drink.

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$6.99

Mini corn dogs without the stick!

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$6.99

2 hand-breaded tenders and your choice of sauce.

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Quarter-pounder with pickles.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Quarter-pounder American cheese topped with pickles.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

We figure this one pretty much explains itself.

Kids Grilled tenders

$6.99

Kids hot dog

$6.99

Desserts

Cobbler

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Bunt Cake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake, Strawberry Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Funnel Fries

$4.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.99

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Root beer float

$4.99

Brownie with ice cream

$4.99Out of stock

Add Ons/ Extras

Bowl of Queso

$2.00

Bowl of Salsa

$2.00

Burger Patty

$3.99

Cup of BBQ

$0.25

Cup of Butter

$0.25

Cup of Hab BBQ

$0.25

Cup of Honey BBQ

$0.25

Cup of Sour Cream

$0.25

Cup of White BBQ

$0.25

Cup of Wing Sauce

$0.25

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.25

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Fried Tender (1)

$2.00

Grilled Tender (1)

$2.00

Red Basket Chips

$1.00

Black Basket chips

$2.00

Scoop chicken salad

$4.99

Texas toast

$0.50

Toasted bun

$0.50

Extra celery (4)

$0.25

Smoked chicken

$2.00

Pork

$2.00

Brisket

$3.00

1 grill tender

$2.00

1 fried tender

$2.00

Add steak

$2.00

Add mush

$0.25

Add peppers

$0.25

Add onion

$0.25

Bowl of brown gravy

$2.00

Add american

$0.50

Add provalone

$0.50

Add pepperjack

$0.50

Piece of catfish

$4.99

Pint white bbq

$8.99

Kitchen Memos

No

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

1/2 & 1/2 tea

$2.00

Root beer

$2.50

Coffee

$1.00

Beer

Yengling

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$2.75

Budweiser

$2.75

Michelob Ultra BTL

$3.75

Miller Light BTL

$2.75

Coors Light BTL

$2.75

Rolling Rock

$4.00Out of stock

Platinum

$3.75

Natural Light

$2.00

Guinness

$3.75

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Dos Equis

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Busch Light

$2.00

Naked Pig Can

$4.00

Heineken

$3.75

Dog Fish Head IPA

$4.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$3.75

Fat Tire

$4.00

Summer Shandy

$4.00

Landshark Bottle

$4.00

Estrella

$2.75

PBR

$2.00

Bud Light Mug

$3.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$10.00

Miller Mug

$3.00

Miller Pitcher

$10.00

Ultra Mug

$3.75

Ultra Pitcher

$12.00

Shocktop Mug

$3.75

Shocktop Pitcher

$15.00

Sweetwater Mug

$3.75

Sweetwater Pitcher

$15.00

Landshark Mug

$3.00

Landshark Pitcher

$10.00

Back Forty Mug

$4.00Out of stock

Back Forty Pitcher

$15.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Mug

$4.00

Sam Adams Pitcher

$15.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Miller Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Truck Stop

$3.75

Landshark

$3.75

Yeungling

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Mixed Drinks

Royal Flush

$6.25

Crown, Apple Pucker, Splash of Cranberry and top off with sprite

The Waterboy

$5.75

Long Island liqueurs, Malibu, Splash of Blue Curacao, Sour, and topped off with orange & pineapple juice

Powder Puff

$5.75

Puff Long Island Liqueurs, Malibu, pineapple, cranberry & OJ.

The Green Monster

$5.75

Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Malibu, Splash of Myers, Melon, banana, then topped off with pineapple & OJ

The Cage

$5.75

Jim Beam, Amaretto, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with sprite.

The Strut

$6.25

Wild Turkey & Orange Juice

Purple Rain

$5.75

Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Raspberry, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with Sprite

Sissy Drink

$5.50

Drink Malibu, vodka, then a splash of banana, peach, melon, cranberry, pineapple & OJ.

Wild Peach

$5.75

Peach Rum, peach, a splash of amaretto & fill with OJ.

Dreamsicle

$5.75

Vanilla Vodka, Orange Juice, and a splash of cream.

Bahama Mama

$5.75

Coconut Mai Tai

$5.75

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Long island

$4.00

Back to the Basics

Sex on the Beach

$4.75

Vodka, Peach, OJ & Cranberry

Long Island Tea

$5.75

Tequila, Vodka, Gin, Rum, Triple Sec, Splash of Cola

White Russian

$5.75

Vodka, Kahlua, Emmetts, Fill with milk

Amaretto Sour

$5.75

Amaretto & Sour

Bay Breeze

$5.75

Vodka, Pineapple, & Cranberry

Fuzzy Navel

$5.75

Vodka, Peach, & OJ

Tom Collins

$5.75

Gin, Sour, Soda Water

Tequila Sunrise

$4.75

Tequila, Splash of Grenadine & OJ

Whiskey Sour

$4.75

Bourbon & Sour

Melon Ball

$4.75

Screwdriver

$3.75

Bloody Mary

$5.75

Margarita

$5.75

Liquid Marijuana

$5.75

Martini's

Apple Martini

Melon Martini

Cosmopolitan Martini

Dirty Martini

Lemon Drop Martini

Shots

The Sack

$5.00

Surfer on Acid

$5.50

The Stinger

$5.50

Red Headed Slut

$4.75

T.K.0

$5.50

Red Snapper

$4.75

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Purple Hooter

$4.75

Pink Panty Pull Down

$5.50

Roll Tide

$4.75

Washington Apple

$5.50

War Eagle

$4.75

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.25

Alabama Slammer

$4.75

Grandma's Apple Pie

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$4.75

2 Minute Warning

$5.50

Liquid Cocaine

$5.75

Jager Bomb

$6.75

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.75

Roughing the Kicker

$5.00

Kamikaze

$4.00

Sweet Tart

$5.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Wine

Moscato Glass

$3.00

Moscato Bottle

$12.00

White Zin Glass

$3.00

White Zin Bottle

$12.00

Merlot Glass

$3.00

Merlot Bottle

$12.00

Cabernet Glass

$3.00

Cabernet Bottle

$12.00

Chardonnay Glass

$3.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$12.00

White Zinfandel

$4.75

Chardonnay

$4.75

Merlot

$4.75

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.75

BTL White Zinfandel

$18.00

BTL Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Merlot

$18.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.75

Absolute

$4.75

Tito's

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.75

Whipped

$4.75

Citrus

$4.75

Strawberry

$5.00

Vanilla

$4.75

Ciroc Peach

$6.00

Everclear

$4.75

Jose Silver

$4.75

Patron

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$9.00

1800 Gold

$5.75

Well Tequila

$4.75

Well Rum

$4.75

Bacardi

$5.75

Bacardi 151

$5.75

Malibu

$5.75

Bushmils

$4.75

Bushmils Red Bush

$4.75

Crown

$5.75

Crown Apple

$5.75

Crown Black

$5.75

Crown Vanilla

$5.75

Dickel

$4.00

Fireball

$5.00

Gentlemen's Jack

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$5.75

Jameson

$6.75

Johnny Walker Black Label

$7.00

Old Forester

$4.75

Crown Salted Caramel

$5.75

Skrewball

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$4.75

Well Bourbon

$4.75

Jim Beam

$6.00

Red Stag

$4.75

Makers Mark

$6.50

Canadian Club

$4.75

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Seagram's VO

$4.75

Southern Comfort

$4.75

American Honey

$5.75

Jim Beam Honey

$4.75

Canadian Mist

$4.75

Well Gin

$4.75

Bombay Sapphire

$6.75

Tanqueray

$5.75

Jager

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$1.50

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Kahlua

$1.50

Emmets

$1.50

Buttershots

$1.50

Amaretto

$1.50

Drink specials

Tuesday Margarita

$4.00

Tuesday Corona Extra

$2.00

Tuesday Corona Light

$2.00

Wednesday wine

$3.00

Wing Party Platter

32 Wings

$49.99

64 Wings

$98.99

120 Wings

$195.99

Chicken & Pork Party Platter

Whole Chicken (Price Per Pound)

$14.99

Smoked Pork (Price Per Pound)

$12.99

Smoked Chicken (Price Per Pound)

$13.99

Sides Party Size

Pint

$8.99

Quart

$12.99

Pan

$29.99

Shirts

Red small

$20.00

Red medium

$20.00

Red large

$20.00

Red XL

$20.00

Red XXL

$20.00

Black small

$20.00

Black medium

$20.00

Black large

$20.00

Black XL

$20.00

Black XXL

$20.00

Hats

Red hat

$20.00

Black hat

$20.00

Grey hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1464 W Main St, Centre, AL 35960

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

