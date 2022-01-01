The Gridiron of Centre 1464 W Main St
1464 W Main St
Centre, AL 35960
Apps
**Outta the Park Fries**
2 Options: Option 1: Sidewinder fries topped with pulled pork, mac n cheese, jalapeños, you choice of BBQ sauce, then finished off with bacon bits & gooey cheese. Option 2: Same as above, but with smoked chicken & our white BBQ sauce
Buffalo Nachos
Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on a bed of fried tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, cheeses, jalapeños, homemade salsa, sour cream and ranch sauce.
Barbecue Nachos
Fresh smoked pulled chicken or chopped pork atop a bed of lightly fried tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, cheeses, jalapeños, homemade salsa and sour cream served with your choice of BBQ sauce..
Triple Threat Cheese Fries
Corn Nuggets App
Homemade Potato Wedges
Queso Dip & chips
Chips & Homemade Salsa
Jumbo Cheese Sticks
Fried Green Tomatoes App
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Southwest Chicken Rolls
Onion Straws App
Street corn dip w\chips
Wraps and Sandwiches
**The Grid**
Choice of Fried or Grilled chicken, topped with bacon, smoked gouda pimento cheese, and our signature white BBQ sauce on the side.
Redneck Reuben
Slow smoked beef brisket topped with smoked gouda cheese, onion straws, and dazzled with our Signature White BBQ sauce between 2 slices of Texas toast.
Philly Cheese Steak
Served with sautéed onions & provolone cheese on a Italian- style hoagie roll. Add peppers and Mushrooms for $.50
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon piled high.
Steak Bomb
The 'Hail Mary' of cheese steaks with onions, mushrooms, peppers, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and your choice of your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on an Italian- style hoagie roll.
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Add cheese or bacon- $.50 each
Fire Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Add cheese or bacon- $.50 each
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh stoped of grilled chicken served with lettuce, onion, pickle and tomato.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
2 Hot Dogs
Wings
Small Wings
Approx. 5 wings
Medium Wings
Approx. 8 wings
Large Wings
Approx. 12 wings
X-Large Wings
Approx. 16 wings
Wing Sampler
Approximately 16 of our famous wings in three different flavors.
6 Piece **Smoked Wings**
Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.
12 Piece **Smoked Wings**
Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.
Boneless Wings
Hand-breaded tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with your choice of one side.
Dinner
**Beef Brisket Plate**
Slow smoked beef brisket sliced and served with your choice of sauce and 2 sides.
BBQ Pork Plate
Nearly half a pound of FRESH smoked pork topped with your favorite BBQ sauce, toasted bun and 2 sides.
QTR. White Chicken Plate
A breast and wing of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.
QTR. Dark Chicken Plate
A leg and thigh of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.
Half Chicken Plate
A leg, thigh, breast and wing of smoked chicken covered with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.
Chicken Tender Basket
Four hand-breaded tenders, original style with choice of side.
Grilled Chicken Plate
Four perfectly- seasoned tenders served with your choice of side.
**Catfish Platter*
We take two pond- raised USA catfish. hand bread them and serve piping hot with 2 sides and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
Hamburger Steak Plate
Hand- formed and covered in gravy and onions, with 2 sides.
Ribeye Dinner
3 Veg Plate
4Veg Plate
1/2 Rack plate
Quesadillas
Super Stuffed Spuds
**Brisket Potato**
Tater stuffed with hickory smoked brisket and our Honey BBQ sauce.
The Boss Hog
Tater stuffed with fresh smoked pork and your choice of sauce.
**Chicken Bliss Potato**
A combo of smoked, hand pulled chicken and white BBQ sauce.
The Buffalo Potato
A Tater inferno! Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with jalapeños and ranch sauce.
Minor League Potato
Served with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, and bacon bits, this spud is slightly smaller than our others.
Sides
Sidewinder Fries
Corn Nuggets side
Fried Green Tomatoes side
Onion Straws side
Fried Okra
Baked Beans
Black Eyed Peas
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Green Beans
Macaroni & Cheese
Collard Greens
Vegetable Medley
Shoestring Fries
Sub Potato
Sub Salad
Sub Loaded Fry
Burgers
**Grandslam Burger**
Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with Gouda cheese, pimento cheese, strawberry pepper jam jelly, fried green tomato, bacon and onion straws.
**The Heisman**
Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with cream cheese, jalapeño peppers, strawberry pepper jam jelly, bacon and onion straws.
Gridiron Classic Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
The Gridiron classic with bacon and your choice of cheese.
Touchdown Burger
Add it all together- bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers with your choice of BBQ sauce and cheese...,SCORE!
Flamethrower Burger
We're taking that's one to a whole new level! Sautéed peppers and onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce and pepper jack cheese!
**Two- Point Conversion Burger**
Thick juicy burger topped with our hickory smoked beef brisket and bacon covered in honey BBQ sauce and Gouda cheese.
Daily Specials
Tacos & Burritos
Taco Trio
3 tacos with your choice of chicken, beef or BBQ pork. (Must all be the same)
Taco Sampler
Not sure what you want? Get one of each! 1 BBQ pork, chicken and beef taco!
3 Buffalo chicken tacos
Add some spice to your tacos! 3chicken tacos topped with your choice of wing sauce.
Jumbo Burrito
Jumbo burrito with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef or BBQ pork.
The Buffalo Burrito
Our jumbo burrito filled with buffalo hot chicken, lettuce, cheese, and fried onion straws.
The Corso
Our jumbo burrito filled with chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, queso, sour cream, onion straws and our signature white sauce.
Salads
Piggie in the Garden
Our fresh green salad topped with delicious smoked pork.
Chicken in the Garden
Our fresh green salad topped with your choice of smoked or grilled chicken.
**Brisket in the Garden**
Slow-smoked beef brisket on a bed of fresh salad.
Too Tender Salad
Our fresh green salad topped with hand-breaded chicken tenders.
Garden of Fire
Are fresh green salad topped with hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in the wing sauce of your choice.
Side Salad
Small fresh green side salad.
House salad
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Homemade Chicken salad
Kids Menu
Kids Corn Dog Bites
Mini corn dogs without the stick!
Kids Chicken Tender Basket
2 hand-breaded tenders and your choice of sauce.
Kids Hamburger
Quarter-pounder with pickles.
Kids Cheeseburger
Quarter-pounder American cheese topped with pickles.
Kids Grilled Cheese
We figure this one pretty much explains itself.
Kids Grilled tenders
Kids hot dog
Desserts
Add Ons/ Extras
Bowl of Queso
Bowl of Salsa
Burger Patty
Cup of BBQ
Cup of Butter
Cup of Hab BBQ
Cup of Honey BBQ
Cup of Sour Cream
Cup of White BBQ
Cup of Wing Sauce
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Dressing
Extra Ranch
Fried Tender (1)
Grilled Tender (1)
Red Basket Chips
Black Basket chips
Scoop chicken salad
Texas toast
Toasted bun
Extra celery (4)
Smoked chicken
Pork
Brisket
1 grill tender
1 fried tender
Add steak
Add mush
Add peppers
Add onion
Bowl of brown gravy
Add american
Add provalone
Add pepperjack
Piece of catfish
Pint white bbq
Kitchen Memos
Beer
Yengling
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller Light BTL
Coors Light BTL
Rolling Rock
Platinum
Natural Light
Guinness
Angry Orchard
Dos Equis
Corona
Corona Light
Busch Light
Naked Pig Can
Heineken
Dog Fish Head IPA
Blue Moon Bottle
Fat Tire
Summer Shandy
Landshark Bottle
Estrella
PBR
Bud Light Mug
Bud Light Pitcher
Miller Mug
Miller Pitcher
Ultra Mug
Ultra Pitcher
Shocktop Mug
Shocktop Pitcher
Sweetwater Mug
Sweetwater Pitcher
Landshark Mug
Landshark Pitcher
Back Forty Mug
Back Forty Pitcher
Sam Adams Mug
Sam Adams Pitcher
Bud Light
Miller Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Truck Stop
Landshark
Yeungling
Blue Moon
Mixed Drinks
Royal Flush
Crown, Apple Pucker, Splash of Cranberry and top off with sprite
The Waterboy
Long Island liqueurs, Malibu, Splash of Blue Curacao, Sour, and topped off with orange & pineapple juice
Powder Puff
Puff Long Island Liqueurs, Malibu, pineapple, cranberry & OJ.
The Green Monster
Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Malibu, Splash of Myers, Melon, banana, then topped off with pineapple & OJ
The Cage
Jim Beam, Amaretto, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with sprite.
The Strut
Wild Turkey & Orange Juice
Purple Rain
Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Raspberry, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with Sprite
Sissy Drink
Drink Malibu, vodka, then a splash of banana, peach, melon, cranberry, pineapple & OJ.
Wild Peach
Peach Rum, peach, a splash of amaretto & fill with OJ.
Dreamsicle
Vanilla Vodka, Orange Juice, and a splash of cream.
Bahama Mama
Coconut Mai Tai
Bloody Mary
Long island
Back to the Basics
Coconut Mai Tai
Malibu, Amaretto, Pineapple. & a splash of Grenadine
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, Peach, OJ & Cranberry
Long Island Tea
Tequila, Vodka, Gin, Rum, Triple Sec, Splash of Cola
White Russian
Vodka, Kahlua, Emmetts, Fill with milk
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto & Sour
Bay Breeze
Vodka, Pineapple, & Cranberry
Fuzzy Navel
Vodka, Peach, & OJ
Tom Collins
Gin, Sour, Soda Water
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, Splash of Grenadine & OJ
Whiskey Sour
Bourbon & Sour
Melon Ball
Screwdriver
Bloody Mary
Margarita
Liquid Marijuana
Shots
The Sack
Surfer on Acid
The Stinger
Red Headed Slut
T.K.0
Red Snapper
Vegas Bomb
Purple Hooter
Pink Panty Pull Down
Roll Tide
Washington Apple
War Eagle
Pineapple Upside Down
Alabama Slammer
Grandma's Apple Pie
Buttery Nipple
2 Minute Warning
Liquid Cocaine
Jager Bomb
Scooby Snack
Irish Car Bomb
Roughing the Kicker
Kamikaze
Sweet Tart
Jolly Rancher
Wine
Moscato Glass
Moscato Bottle
White Zin Glass
White Zin Bottle
Merlot Glass
Merlot Bottle
Cabernet Glass
Cabernet Bottle
Chardonnay Glass
Chardonnay Bottle
White Zinfandel
Chardonnay
Merlot
Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL White Zinfandel
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Merlot
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolute
Tito's
Grey Goose
Whipped
Citrus
Strawberry
Vanilla
Ciroc Peach
Everclear
Jose Silver
Patron
Patron Anejo
1800 Gold
Well Tequila
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi 151
Malibu
Bushmils
Bushmils Red Bush
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Crown Vanilla
Dickel
Fireball
Gentlemen's Jack
Seagrams 7
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jameson
Johnny Walker Black Label
Old Forester
Crown Salted Caramel
Skrewball
Well Whiskey
Well Bourbon
Jim Beam
Red Stag
Makers Mark
Canadian Club
Wild Turkey
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
American Honey
Jim Beam Honey
Canadian Mist
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Jager
Peppermint Schnapps
Rumplemintz
Kahlua
Emmets
Buttershots
Amaretto
Drink specials
Wing Party Platter
Chicken & Pork Party Platter
Sides Party Size
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
