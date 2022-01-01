The Griffin Tavern imageView gallery
The Griffin Tavern

No reviews yet

5062 S Syracuse St

Denver, CO 80237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Apps

Nachos

$10.99

Veggie Plate

$10.99

Garlic Truffle Fries

$9.99

Dos Queso

$8.99

Full Wings

$13.99

Dry Ribs

$9.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Tavern Pretzel

$9.99

Golden Cheese Pillows

$9.99

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Fruit And Nut

$11.99

Steak Salad

$15.99

Burgers

Peppered Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.99

Hamburger

$13.49

Black And Blue Burger

$14.99

Green Chili Burger

$14.99

The Jam Burger

$14.99

Sandwiches

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.99

Cuban Sandwich

$13.99

Club

$13.99

Pulled Pork Bbq Sandwich

$13.99

Veggie Wrap

$13.99

Plain Ol' Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Desserts

Donut Holes

$6.99

Honeys’ Special Apple Crisp

$6.99

Molten Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Single Scoop

$1.00

Sides

Side Shoestring

$3.49

Side Swt Pots

$3.49

Side Chippers

$4.49

Side Caesar

$4.49

Side House

$4.49

Side Soup

Side Wedge

$4.49

Coleslaw

$4.49

Green Chili

Salsa and Chips

$4.49

Chip Refill

$0.49

Carrots and Celery W/ Ranch

$1.99

Bacon

$2.49

Bacon Bits

$0.99

Burger

$3.99

Chicken

$3.99

Egg

$0.99

Fajita Veggies

$1.99

Grnd Beef

$3.99

Jalapenos

$1.49

Mushrooms

$0.99

Onion Crispy

$1.29

Onion Sauteed

$1.29

Pickles

Shrimp

$4.99

Steak

$5.99

Li'l Griffs

Kid Tenders

$5.99

Kid Slider

$5.99

Kid Mac

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sauces/Bread

Ketchup

Ylw Mustard OC

Mayo

$Avocado

$1.99

$Bacon Jam

$0.99

$Balsamic

$0.24

$Basil Pesto

$0.24

$BBQ

$0.24

$BC Dress

$0.24

$Blanco

$Bread

$0.99

$Buff Sauce

$0.24

$Caesar Dress

$0.24

$Cajun Mayo

$0.24

$Caramel

$0.24

$Chorizo

$Hon Gar Mayo

$0.24

$Honey Mustard

$0.24

$Hummus

$Poppy Seed

$0.24

$Ranch

$0.24

$Salsa

$Sour Cream

$0.24

$Spicy Mustard

$0.24

$Tartar Sauce

$0.24

Sriracha

Tabasco

Specials

Green Chili Fries Monday

$11.99

Taco Tuesday

$12.99

Wrap Wednesday

$9.99

Steak Sandwich Thursday

$15.99

Fish N Chips Friday

$15.99

Chef Special

$12.99

Brkfst Special

$11.99

NA Beverage

Cactus Kombucha

$8.00

Mojito Kombucha

$8.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Soda Water

$0.01

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Beer

Apricot Sour

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

BullnBush Amber

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Incredible Pedal

$4.00

Mirror Pond Pale

$4.00

Oktoberfest

$4.00

Piggyback Hazy

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Stem Cider 10oz

$4.00

Stem Cider Pint

$6.00

Stout Rotator

$4.00

Venga Lager

$4.00

Snake Bite

$7.00

Kitchen Beers!

$6.00

Brooklyn Hoppy Amber

$5.00

Athletic Hazy NA

$5.00

Avalanche

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light Btl

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light Btl

$4.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Odell 90 Shilling Ale

$5.00

O’doul’s NA

$4.00

Montucky

$4.00

Scarlet Letter Grn

$5.00

Scarlet Letter Purp

$5.00

Scarlet Letter Red

$5.00

Scarlet Letter Rotator

$5.00

Space Dust

$6.00

Pedal Can

$5.00

Liquor

Spring 44

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Exotico

$6.00

360

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Bacardi Spice

$6.00

Exotico SI

$4.00

Jameson SI

$4.00

Jager SI

$4.00

Dewars

$6.00

$3 Shot Special

$3.00

Green Tea SI

$5.00

Jameson

$7.00

Ballmer Peak Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Ford's

$6.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Spirit Hound Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Woody Creek Summer Gin

$9.00

Appleton Rum

$6.00

Ballmer Peak Spiced Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Goslings Black Seal

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

*Arette Anejo*

$13.00

Arette Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

*Clase Azul Reposado*

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Mijenta Blanco

$10.00

Mijenta Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

21 Seeds Orange

$8.00

21 Seeds Cuc Jalapeño

$8.00

Montelobos

$8.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel Cuc&Mint

$8.00

Ketel Orange&Peach Blosom

$8.00

Ketel Grapefruit&Rose

$8.00

Pearl Vanilla

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

A.D. Laws Bourbon

$14.00

A.D. Laws Rye

$14.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$12.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$15.00

Ballmer Peak Light Whiskey

$9.00

Bardstown Fusion

$12.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$11.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00

Belle Mead

$9.00

*Blantons*

$15.00

Breck Bourbon

$10.00

Breck Madeira

$12.00

Breck Port

$12.00

Breck PX

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Ezra Brooks Rye

$7.00

Four Roses Select

$11.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jameson Black Label

$6.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$4.00

Jameson IPA

$4.00

Jameson Stout

$4.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$13.00

Jefferson's Ocean Rye

$13.00

JW Black

$10.00

*JW Blue*

$30.00

JW Red

$8.00

Kikori

$10.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Larceny

$8.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Mc.Connells Irish Whisky

$3.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$10.00

*Oban 14*

$14.00

Peach Street Bourbon

$10.00

Proper 12

$7.00

Rabbit Hole Bourbon

$10.00

Rabbit Hole Rye

$10.00

Rebel Yell

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Stranahan's Blue Peak

$9.00

Stranahan's Original

$10.00

Sweetens Cove

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Whiskey Smith Peach

$5.00

Whiskey Smith Salted Caramel

$5.00

Woodford Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Woody Creek Rye

$9.00

Wyoming Whiskey

$7.00

Yellowstone Select

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Disarono

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grandmarnier

$9.00

Jager

$5.00

Jager Cold Brew

$4.00

Jamo Orange

$4.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori

$5.00

Montenagro

$8.00

Rumpleminz

$6.00

Screwball

$6.00

Sloe Gin

$3.00

SOCO

$5.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Aperol

$6.00

Alabama Slama

$6.00

Birthday Cake

$6.00

Blow Job

$6.00

Bong Water

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Car Bomb

$7.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Kamikazi

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Pineapple Upside-down Cake

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Silver Bulliet

$6.00

Three Wise Men

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Spiced Rum Fizz

$8.00

Griffin Lemonade

$8.00

Palomito

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Pomegranite Martini

$8.00

Cucumber Cosmo

$8.00

Summer Flight

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Jamo Orange Fashion

$9.00

Kikori Cocktail

$12.00

Cucumber Ricky

$6.00

Billionaire

$10.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Dark N Stormy

$8.00

Gin Fizz

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Negroni

$8.00

Sangria

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Last Word

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Wine

Gls Flat Rock Cab

$4.00

Gls Mondavi PN

$5.00

Gls Portillo Malbec

$6.00

Gls La Crema PN

$9.00

Gls Chateau Cab

$9.00

Btl Flat Rock Cab

$22.00

Btl Mondavi PN

$24.00

Btl Portillo Malbec

$30.00

Btl Chateau Cab

$42.00

Btl La Crema PN

$42.00

Btl Mondavi Cab

$24.00

Gls Ava PG

$4.00

Gls Ava Chard

$4.00

Gls 1749 SB

$5.00

Gls Campo Rose

$5.00

Gls Kim SB

$9.00

Gls La Crema Chard

$9.00

Gls Moscato 187 mL

$5.00

Gls Mezza 187mL

$4.00

Btl Ava PG

$22.00

Btl Ava Chard

$22.00

Btl 1749 SB

$26.00

Btl Campo Rose

$26.00

Btl Kim SB

$42.00

Btl La Crema Chard

$42.00

Happy Hour Bites

HH Dry Ribs

$5.00

HH Fries

$4.00

HH Sliders Du Jour

$5.00

HH Wings

$6.00

Tavern Pretzel

$6.00

HH Cheese Pillows

$6.00

Raffle

Raffle Ticket

$5.00

Merch

Snap Back

$20.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Jacket

$45.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Beanie

$20.00

Emp. Snap Back

$15.00

Emp. T-Shirt

$20.00

Emp. Jacket

$35.00

Emp. Hoodie

$30.00

Emp. Beanie

$15.00

Large Parties

Full Deposits

OP Holiday Party

-$300.00

Cartel Spice

Darth

$7.00

Hangover Napalm

$7.00

Main Event

$7.00

Pineapple Assassin

$7.00

Taco Riot

$7.00

Wu-Taco

$7.00

Deathblade Seasoning

$5.00

Griffin Blend Seasoning

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5062 S Syracuse St, Denver, CO 80237

Directions

Gallery
The Griffin Tavern image

Map
