Bars & Lounges
American
The Griffin Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5062 S Syracuse St, Denver, CO 80237
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
No Reviews
4920 S Newport St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurant
Grange Hall - Menya- Stall 2A
No Reviews
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Pindustry - Greenwood Village
3.0 • 56
7939 E Arapahoe Road Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurant
ViewHouse Centennial - 7101 South Clinton Street
3.9 • 946
7101 South Clinton Street Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurant