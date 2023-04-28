American
Steakhouses
The Grill
187 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
KNEAD Hospitality + Design Chef Roberto Santibañez presents a new American menu focused on Woodfired cooking, with an emphasis on steak, seafood and vegetarian fare. His Mexican roots and French training lend an inspired touch to the American table.
Location
99 Market Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant