American
Steakhouses

The Grill

187 Reviews

99 Market Square SW

Washington, DC 20024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cocktails TO GO

Our Signature Cocktails Served in To Go Pouches for At Home Enjoyment. Each Cocktail is Chilled and Pre Diluted. Ready to Enjoy!
The Grill Vodka Martini Kit

The Grill Vodka Martini Kit

$69.00

Make your own Grill Martinis in crystal Belvedere glasses with a bottle of Belvedere Smogory Forest Vodka, Vermouth, Filthy Brine, Filthy Olives, Blue Cheese Olives, Charred Onion, Lemon Twist. Each Kit comes with two Vintage Nick and Nora Glasses.

The Grill Cosmo Kit

The Grill Cosmo Kit

$69.00

Make your own Cosmopolitans in Copper Coupes with a bottle of Absolut Elyx, fresh Lime Juice, Cointreau and Cranberry Mix. Each Kit comes with two Copper Coupe glasses and Limes for Garnish.

Pinky in the Brain (Frozen) - 2 Servings

$22.00

frozen beefeater pink gin / malfy con limone gin / capitoline tiber / strawberry / rosé

The Grill Punch - 2 Servings

The Grill Punch - 2 Servings

$22.00

pineapple-infused vodka / hayman’s gin / ginger / bubbles

Cosmo - 2 Servings

Cosmo - 2 Servings

$24.00

hangar 1 makrut lime vodka / cranberry / cointreau

Rum Me Over - 4 Servings

Rum Me Over - 4 Servings

$36.00

diplomático reserva exclusiva rum / el dorado 12 year rum / basil hayden’s caribbean rye / cacao nib-infused demerara syrup / bitters

The Grill Martini - 2 Servings

The Grill Martini - 2 Servings

$26.00

absolut elyx / miro extra secco / olive bitters

Kind of Blue - 2 Servings

Kind of Blue - 2 Servings

$34.00

death’s door gin / bluecoat elderflower gin / st. george absinthe verte / lillet blanc / blue curaçao / bubbles

Beer

DFT Beale Lager

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$10.00

Non Alcoholic Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Topo Chico

$7.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Small

$4.00

Virgin Cider

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

KNEAD Hospitality + Design Chef Roberto Santibañez presents a new American menu focused on Woodfired cooking, with an emphasis on steak, seafood and vegetarian fare. His Mexican roots and French training lend an inspired touch to the American table.

Website

Location

99 Market Square SW, Washington, DC 20024

Directions

Gallery
The Grill image
The Grill image
The Grill image

Map
