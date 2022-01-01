The Grill At Meadowcreek 1400 Pen Park Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grill At Meadowcreek

No reviews yet

1400 Pen Park Road

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Order Again

Popular Items

Tuna Sandwich
Onion Rings
Chef Salad

Breakfast Menu

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Bananas, apples, seasonal fruits

$1.00

Yogurt

$3.00

Homemade Muffin

$2.00

Corn Muffin

$1.00

Bagel with cream cheese

$3.00

Sausage or ham biscuits

$3.95

Breakfast burrito

$6.95

Breakfast platter

$7.95

Western omelet

$6.95

Pancakes with bacon or sausage

$5.95

Pancake Platter

$7.95

Breakfast Bowl

$4.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$6.95

Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Corned Beef Hash with Toast

$4.95

Eggs Benedict

$8.95

Grits

$3.50

Ronnie Breakfast Special

$7.00

Sausage and Gravy

$4.95

Sausage and Gravy Platter

$7.95

Quiche

$6.95

Quiche and Salad

$8.95

Chicken and Waffles

$5.95

Shrimp and Grits

$12.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Sides

Deviled/Pickled Eggs

$2.00

Guacomole and Chips

$4.95

Hummus and Crackers

$4.95

Veggie and Dip Large

$4.95

French Fries

$3.25

Onion Rings

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.25

Slaw/Potato Salad/ Mac salad

$3.00

Quesadilla

Cheese or veggie quesadillas with your choice of regular or gluten free tortilla

$4.95

Chicken or steak quesadilla

$6.95

Burgers

Burger

$4.95

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Veggie Burger

$4.95

From the Grill

Turkey Reuben

$6.95

Grilled cheese

$4.95

Pulled pork BBQ

$5.95

BBQ Buffett

$12.95

BBQ League of Platter

$12.00

BBQ Platter

$8.95

BBQ Salad

$4.95

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Corn Dog

$2.75

Fish Tacos

$6.65

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Nachos

$5.95

Shrimp Dinner

$9.95

Shrimp and Grits

$12.95

Sushi

$8.00

Wings

$6.95

Bratwurst

$4.95

Burritos

$5.95

Wraps

$5.95

Sandwiches

Chickbata

$6.95

Steak hoagie

$7.95

BLT

$5.95

Club sandwich

$7.50

Tuna Sandwich

$5.95

Ham Sandwich

$5.95

Egg Salad sandwich

$4.95

Italian Hoagie

$6.95

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$1.50

Sandwich on Hoagie Bun

$6.95

Shrimp Sandwich

$8.95

Po Boy

$8.95

Crab Cake

$8.95

Side by Side BBQ

$5.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.95

Turkey Sandwich

$5.95

Platter

Thanksgiving Dinner

$14.00

Dinner and Salad

$8.95

Soups and Salad

Soup

$4.95

Taco salad

$6.95

Beet Salad

$4.95

Chicken Salad

$5.95

Shrimp Salad

$7.95

Soup and Salad

$7.95

Sweet Potato Salad

$3.50

Grilled Cheese and Soup

$7.95

Cold Plate

$6.95

Power Bowl

$5.95

Power Salad

$6.95

Chilli

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Ceasar w/ Chicken

$7.95

Chef Salad

$6.95

Gumbo

$8.95

Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Chips Route 11

$1.75

Clif Bars

$1.95

Peanuts

$1.95

Crackers

$1.25

Honey Bun/Cinnamon Rolls

$1.50

Candy bars

$1.50

Dessert

Rootbeer Float

$6.95

Pie

$18.00

Pie Ala Mode

$6.95

Pie by the Slice

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$2.95

Banana Split

$7.95

Cake

$3.00

Brownie

$2.75

Cookie

$2.00

Cookies

$1.25

Ice Cream

$4.00

Ice Cream Pie

$4.95

Beverages

Coffee or tea

$2.25

Bang, Starbucks

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$2.25

Bottled water

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

VitHit

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Large Gatorade

$3.00

Orange juice

$2.50

Alcoholic Beverages

Craft/Import beer

$5.00

Craft/Import 6-pack

$27.00

Domestic beer

$4.00

Domestic 6-pack

$18.00

PBR

$3.00

PBR 6-pack

$15.00

Potters

$6.00

Pitcher

$14.00

Michelada

$5.00

Michelada Bucket

$12.00

Wine by the glass

$5.00

Wine by the bottle

$18.00

Mixed drinks

$5.00

12 oz Wine Can

$9.00

16 oz Beltway, Smashes, Mosaic Guiness, Milk Stout

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Bloody Mary 3 Jars

$35.00

Bloody Mary Qt Jar

$13.00

Bloody Michelada

$5.00

Bucket Of Bloodys

$12.00

Pinot Large Bottle

$24.00

Catering

Pulled Pork 8oz

$5.95

Pulled Pork Pint

$16.00

Tuscan Pasta Pint

$5.95

Basic Box Lunch

$8.00

Miscellaneous

Advil

$1.00

Cigars

$2.95

Wraps

Veggie

$5.95

BLT

$5.95

Chicken Ceasar

$5.95

Hammy

$5.95

Birdie

$5.95

Hummus

$5.95

Chicken Salad/Lettuce

$5.95

Chicken Fajita

$6.95

Beef Burrito

$6.95

Club Wrap

$6.95

Combo

Chips

$4.00

Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.50

Charcuterie Board

CB Small

$8.00

CB Large

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1400 Pen Park Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901

