The Grill at the Estates
17901 Collins Avenue
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
BREAKFAST
- OVERNIGHT CHIA PARFAIT
Almond milk, cinnamon, honey$13.00
- ACAI & VEGAN GRANOLA BOWL
Topped with sliced banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut$13.00
- OVERNIGHT OATS
Honey, orange zest, cinnamon, raisins$10.00
- OMELETTE
Choice of three: baby spinach, heirloom tomatoes, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, red peppers. Served with roasted potatoes.$12.00
- GUACAMOLE TOAST
7-grain bread, fried eggs, sliced tomatoes, sprouts$15.00
- EGGS ANY STYLE$14.00
- SMOKED SALMON BAGEL
Cream cheese, capers, onions$15.00
- TUNA SALAD
Served with 7 grain bread$12.00
- FRENCH TOAST
Maple syrup, bacon, chantilly, strawberries$14.00
- PANCAKE
Fresh berries, whipped butter-maple syrup$14.00
- BELGIAN WAFFLE
Fresh berries, cream, maple syrup, mint$14.00
- YOGURT & BERRIES$12.00
SIDES
FOOD
TO SHARE
- SPREADS
Guacamole or classic chickpea hummus served with tortilla chips or crudités$14.00
- GRILLED CITRUS ARTICHOKES
Citrus-infused grilled artichokes with herbed yogurt, grilled Cipollini onions, mint and chili$15.00
- TUNA TARTARE
Sushi-grade Ahi Tuna, smashed avocado, truffle ponzu and wonton chips$18.00
- SALMON MAKI SUSHI ROLL
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber and jalapeño$18.00
- TACOS
Sweet-Corn pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, and cilantro on a grilled flour tortilla$16.00
- SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE
Avocado, sesame seeds and Wakame$14.00
- BURRATA
Local burrata over a bed of arugula, drizzled with aged balsamic - add prosciutto $4$18.00
- BAKED CHICKEN WINGS
Choice of your dipping sauce, BBQ, honey mustard or buffalo, celery and blue cheese$19.00
BOWLS & SALADS
- FRESH POKE
Sushi grade ahi tuna OR salmon, quinoa, seaweed, avocado, edamame, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers - tofu substitute available$25.00
- KOREAN GLAZED SALMON
Over jasmine rice, with sliced avocado, toasted sesame seeds and scallions - tofu substitute available$34.00
- JASMINE RICE SHRIMP BOWL
With avocado, sweet corn pico de gallo and a drizzle of chipotle aioli - tofu substitute available$24.00
- CAESAR SALAD
Signature Caesar Salad featuring house-made croutons, freshly grated Parmigiano, and organic boiled egg$14.00
- VILLAGE SALAD
Chef's innovative take on a traditional Greek salad, black olives, vegan feta, tomatoes, cucumbers$16.00
- ASIAN CHICKEN DELIGHT
Napa cabbage, crunchy cashews, mixed greens, soy-sesame dressing, crispy wontons - tofu substitute available$25.00
- QUINOA & FARRO SALAD
Nutrient-packed blend of kale, mixed greens, colorful vegetables, hearty quinoa, farro, and creamy avocado drizzled with a golden raisin vinaigrette$18.00
- SOBE COBB
Decadent classic: organic hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, cucumber, street corn, and a balsamic vinaigrette$24.00
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
- TURKEY BLISS SANDWICH
Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on 7-grain bread$18.00
- GRILLED CHICKEN BLT
With chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread$18.00
- TUNA AVOCADO DELIGHT WRAP
Tuna salad (red onion, celery, mayo, parsley) wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla$17.00
- FALAFEL WRAP
Classic chickpea hummus, marinated peppers, quinoa, tomato, sesame dressing$18.00
- A + BURGER
Our 8oz chef’s blend burger with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, secret sauce and lettuce$22.00
- VEGETARIAN BURGER$22.00
- HOT DOG
Jumbo Kosher hot dog served with classic relish and a side of your choice$16.00
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Melted mozzarella in a grilled tortilla, served with guacamole and sour cream$18.00
LARGE PLATES
- SPICY VODKA RIGATONI
Tossed in a spicy vodka sauce and topped with grated pecorino cheese$25.00
- ROASTED HALF CHICKEN
Marinated in citrus flavors served with a side of rosemary potatoes - kosher style chicken available$29.00
- LA PIZZA MARGHERITA
Traditional pizza with Caputo flour, San Marzano tomatoes, “fior di latte” mozzarella, and fresh basil. Add pepperoni or any topping for an extra $3 ea.$19.00
- FISH & CHIPS
Crispy golden battered cod served with tartar sauce and a squeeze of lemon$24.00
- FILET MIGNON
8oz filet of Certified Angus Beef accompanied by bearnaise sauce and sautéed broccolini$48.00
- MEDITERANEAN BRANZINO$36.00
SIP & SAVOR
COCKTAILS
BEER
MOCKTAILS
NON ALCOHOLIC
COFFEE
WINE
SPARKLING
ROSE
WHITE
RED
SPECIAL SELECTION
- CHARDONNAY - DREI DONA IL TORNESE LE ORIGIN$115.00
- BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO - SASSO DI SOLE$135.00
- AMARONE - MASI$145.00
- PINOT NOIR - DOMAINE CHANZY MERCURY 1ER CRRU BURGUNDY$165.00
- MONTEPULCIANO D'ABBRUZZO - VALLE REALE SAN CALISTO$95.00
- BLEND SALENTO IGT - ROSA DEL GOLFO QUARENTALE$125.00
- CABERNET MAGNIFICAT - DREI DONA$140.00
- CAB. FRANC & SANGIOVESE - DREI DONA GRAF NOIR$240.00
- SANGIOVESE - DREI DONA PRUNO RISERVA DOC$95.00
LIQUOR
COCKTAILS
NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
NON ALCOHOLIC
MOCKTAILS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
For residents only!
17901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160