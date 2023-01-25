A map showing the location of The Grill Effect 1600 Maple AveView gallery

The Grill Effect 1600 Maple Ave

No reviews yet

1600 Maple Ave

Lisle, IL 60532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Subs

Steak and Swiss Sub

$8.99

Beef Meatball Sub

$8.99

Chicken Zinger Slaw Sub

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Sub

$8.99

BBQ Steak Sub

$8.99

Italian Beef Sub

$8.99

Spicy Chicken Sub

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.99

Big Effect Chicken w/Gyro Sub

$10.99

Vegetarian

Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Beyond Meat Burger

$8.99

Hummus and Falafel Plate

$11.99

Falafel Plate w/Rice

$11.99

Falafel Side

$5.99+

Stuffed Peppers

$14.99

Sliders

3 Sliders

$8.99

Gyros

Gyro on Pita

$8.99

Jumbo Gyro

$10.99

Double Gyro/Pita

$14.99

Gyro by the Pound

$14.99

Wraps

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Zinger Slaw Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Famous Phillies

Steak Philly

$9.99

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Gyro Philly

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$9.99

Spicy Chicken Philly

$9.99

Wings & Things

8 pc Wings

$10.99

16 pc Wings

$20.99

24 pc Wings

$29.99

2 pc Tender Sandwich

$6.99

3 pc Tenders

$9.99

Mediterranean

Gyro Plate

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.99

Spicy Chicken Plate

$12.99

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$12.99

Beef Shawarma Plate

$12.99

Beef and Chicken Shawarma Plate

$15.99

Hummus and Chicken Shawarma Plate

$12.99

Soups

Soup of the Day

$3.99

House Chili

$3.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$7.99

Burgers

The Big Effect Burger

$11.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.99

The Pounder Burger

$13.50

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

Swiss Onion Burger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

BBQ Onion Ring Burger

$7.99

Gyro Cheeseburger

$7.99

Breakfast Gyro Burger

$7.99

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

$4.99

The Loaded Big Dog

$5.75

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.50

Sides

Fries

$2.75+

Garlic Fries

$4.99

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

Falafel Stuffed Jalapeno

$3.99

Hummus

$4.99+

Rice

$3.99+

Cole Slaw

$2.50+

Pita

$1.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Daily Specials

Monday 2 Hot Dog Meal

$9.99

Tuesday Double Cheeseburger Meal

$9.99

Wednesday Italian Beef Meal

$9.99

Thursday Gyros on Pita Meal

$9.99

Vegetarian Lunch Special

$8.99

Extras

Cheese Cup

$1.99

Extra Patty

$1.99

Extra Sauce

$0.99

Giardinera

$0.99

Modify Item

$0.99

Salad Meat

$5.00

Sweet Peppers

$0.99

Drinks

Canned Soft Drink

$1.49

Coffee

$1.49

Tea

$1.49

Hot Cocoa

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.49

Desserts

Baklava

$2.99

Rice Pudding

$2.99

Brownie

$1.99

Gelato

$3.99

Sorbet

$3.99

New York Cheesecake

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

Make It A Meal

Small Meal

$3.75

Large Meal

$4.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1600 Maple Ave, Lisle, IL 60532

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
