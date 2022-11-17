Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grill OK

169 Reviews

$$

407 N Muskogee Ave

Tahlequah, OK 74464

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken
Chips W/ Queso
Onion Rings

Appetizers

Chips W/ Salsa

$3.99

Chips W/ Queso

$5.49

Chips W/ Riverhawk Dip

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Fried Pickles

$6.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.49

Spicy Cheese Balls

$5.49

Cheddar Ranch Curds

$4.99

Burgers

Hickory Burger

$8.49

The Classic

$7.49

Northeastern Burger

$8.49

Spice-It-Up Burger

$8.49

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$7.49

The Big Batch Burger

$11.99

College Night Burger

$20.00

Double Cheeseburger

$10.49

Pig Meats Cow

$11.99

Sliders

Sliders Two Pulled Pork +Basic Side

$9.99

Sliders Two Chicken + Basic Side

$8.99

Sliders Two Beef + Basic Side

$8.99

Wings/Sticks

Boneless

$5.49+

Traditional

$8.49+

DrumSticks

$5.99

Naked

$7.49+

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.49

Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.99

Kabowls

Steak Kabowl

$10.99

Shrimp Kabowl

$10.99

Chicken Kabowl

$9.49

Tahlequah Surf and Turf

$11.49

Philly Cheese Steak Kabowl

$10.99

Wraps & Sandwiches

Avocado Wrap

$9.99

BLT

$6.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$10.49+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.49+

Chicken Club

$9.99+

Chicken Philly

$8.99+

Chipotle Steak

$10.99+

Meatloaf Sandwich

$20.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99+

Smoked Bologna

$6.49+

The Riverhawk

$8.99+

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Strawberry Dream

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy Strawberry Dream

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Pizzas

Pepperoni

$7.49+

Sausage

$7.49+

2 Topping

$8.49+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.49+

BBQ Chicken

$10.49+

Supreme

$9.49+

CBR Calzone

$17.00

Add On's

Avocado

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Link

$3.00

Jelly Bean Patty

$2.25

Shrimp Skewer

$5.00

Togo Order

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Build it

Blended Cheese

$4.99+

Blended Cheese and Bacon

$5.49+

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.49

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.49

Kids Chicken Nachos

$6.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Ham & Cheese Sliders

$6.49

Kids 1/2 Flatbread Cheese

$5.49

Kids 1/2 Flatbread Single Topping

$6.49

Emerys Sides

French Fries

$2.79

Tator Tots

$2.79

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.79

Onion Rings

$3.79

Mac & Cheese

$3.79

Desserts

Fudge Nut Brownie

$4.99

Double M Sweet Fry Bread

$4.99

Winter Menu

1/2 Club + Cup of Soup

$8.24

1/2 Ham & Cheese + Cup of Soup

$7.24

1/2 sandwich + side

$3.29+

1/2 Turkey & Swiss + Cup of Soup

$7.24

Bowl of Soup Chicken Tortilla

$6.99

Bowl of Soup of The Week

$6.99

Bowl of Soup Red Pepper Gouda

$6.99

Cup of Soup Chicken Tortilla

$3.99

Cup of Soup of The Week

$3.99

Cup of Soup Red Pepper Gouda

$3.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$4.99

Ham, Bacon, & Cheddar Sliders (2)

$4.99

Toasted Club

$8.49

Toasted Ham & Cheese

$6.49

Toasted Turkey & Swiss

$6.49

Turkey, Bacon, & Swiss Sliders (2)

$4.99

1/2 Club & Soup Of The Week

$8.24

1/2 Ham, Bacon, Cheese & Soup of the Week

$7.24

1/2 Turkey, Bacon, & Swiss & Soup of the Week

$7.24

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet pepsi

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Employee Redbull

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mtn dew

$2.49

$3.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sierra mist

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Coffee

$1.25

Can

Can of pop

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bar and food

Location

407 N Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464

Directions

