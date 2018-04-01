Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
The Grilled Oyster Co. Kentlands
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A neighborhood favorite specializing in fresh oysters, local seafood & lobster. Inviting dining room, full bar & patio seating year round. Come visit soon!
Location
200 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Gaithersburg
Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879
4.3 • 2,221
239 Spectrum Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurant
More near Gaithersburg