Seafood
The Grilled Oyster Co. Kentlands

review star

No reviews yet

200 Main Street

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Crab Cake Sand
Hand Cut Fries
Grilled Oys Trio

TO SHARE As 1st Course

Doz Oysters 1/2 Shell

$29.00

GOC Wings

$12.00

Cream of Crab

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Crab Hush Puppies

$14.00

Calamari

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Grilled Oys Trio

$15.00

MD Grilled Oysters

$14.00

Six Oysters 1/2 Shell

$15.00

Mussels

$18.00

GOC Chowder

$13.00

Raw Bar Duo

$19.00

Clams Casino

$15.00

Crab Dip

$18.00

Fried Shrimp App

$12.00

GREENS As 1st Course

Roasted Beet

$10.00

Casear

$9.00

Lobster Cobb

$28.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

SANDWICHES

Angus Burger

$15.00

Crab Cake Sand

$28.00

MD Burger

$22.00

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.00

Soft Shell Sand w/ Greens

$24.00Out of stock

Rock Sand w/ FF

$18.00Out of stock

MAINS

Single Crab Cake

$28.00

Double Crab Cake

$46.00

PEI Mussels

$18.00

Lobster Pasta

$27.00Out of stock

Fried Oyster Entree

$26.00

Salmon & Fall Couscous

$27.00

Cioppino

$28.00

Party Platters

$796.00

Clams & Mussels Linguini

$22.00

Rockfish Entree

$29.00

Shrimp Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Poke

$24.00

Tim Rissoto

$22.00

GREENS As Entree

Harvest Salad

$14.00

SIDES

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Beet Salad

$6.00

Side Green Salad

$6.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Silk

$9.00

Key LIme

$8.00

TO SHARE As Entree

Doz Oysters 1/2 Shell

$29.00

Grilled Oys Trio

$15.00

MD Grilled Oysters

$14.00

Six Oysters 1/2 Shell

$15.00

Watermelon Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Raw Bar Duo

$19.00

Clams Casino

$15.00

Chowder as Entree

$13.00

BEER

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Clearly Righteous West Coast Style IPA

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Feed the Monkey Hefeweizen

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

NA 0.0 Heineken

$6.00

Special Lady Friend

$6.00

Stingy Jack Pumpkin

$7.00

Lone Oak Lager

$7.00

Olney Amber

$7.00

Gen. Sherman DIPA

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Dogfish Head Blue Hen Pils

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$6.00

Pellegrino 750ML

$6.50

Coffee

$3.50

Tazo Hot Tea

$3.50

Acqua Pana Spring 750ML

$6.50

Wine by the Bottle

Raw Frizzante

$38.00

Cambria Viognier

$55.00

Freemark Abby Chardonay

$69.00

Gran Moraine Pinot Noir

$69.00

Benvolio Prosecco Bottle

$32.00

Corte De Rose Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Vine to Bottle Rose Bottle

$32.00

La Crema Rose Bottle

$45.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc Bottle

$52.00

La Crema Sauv Blanc Bottle

$45.00

Cambria Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

La Crema Pinot Noir Bottle

$53.00

Carmel Road Cabernet Bottle

$45.00

Siduri Chardonnay Btl

$64.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$79.00

Poet's Leap Riesling

$52.00Out of stock

Provence Rose Bottle

$45.00

Banshee Pinot Noir

$58.00

Lucien Albrect Sparkling Rose Bottle

$53.00

Dashwood SB Bottle

$45.00

Penner-Ash Viognier

$77.00

Stonestreet Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Kentia Albarino Bottle

$45.00Out of stock

Freemark Cabernet Sauv

$85.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood favorite specializing in fresh oysters, local seafood & lobster. Inviting dining room, full bar & patio seating year round. Come visit soon!

Location

200 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

