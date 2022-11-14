The Grind Cafe

- Home
783 haight street
San Francisco, CA 94117
Popular Items
House Favorites
Breakfast Burrito
flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado, salsa, sour cream, & choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo
Grind Combo
2 eggs any style, french toast or pancakes, choice of ham, bacon or sausage. substitute for vegetarian sausage
Breakfast Sandwich
two eggs any style, choice of cheese, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon on choice of toast, english muffin, or croissant.
2 Egg Breakfast
Chicken Fried Steak
topped with two eggs any style and country gravy with choice of toas
Corned Beef Hash
corned beef hash topped with two eggs any style
Hash Brown Hill
a mound of home fries or hash browns covered with melted cheddar & topped with sour cream, black olives, avocado & green onion
Eggs Benedict
english muffin topped with ham, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce
New York Steak & Eggs
with two eggs any style
House Favorite
2 Egg Breakfast With Protein
Scramblers
Veggie Scram
mushroom, tomato, onion & cheddar
Mediterranean Scram
spinach, onion, tomato, artichoke hearts & feta
Haight Scram
avocado, bacon, green onion & cheddar
Grind Scram
bacon, chicken apple sausage, mushroom, onion & cheddar
Ham Scram
ham, green onion, tomato & swiss
Link Sausage Scram
link sausage, onion, mushroom & cheddar
Italian Scram
italian sausage, sun dried tomato, basil, onion, mushroom & swiss
Hot links Scram
hot link, peppers, spinach, onion & pepper jack
Lox Scram
fresh lox, avocado, tomato, green onion & cream cheese topped with caper
Joe's Scram
niman ranch ground beef, mushroom, spinach, onion & american
Chorizo Scram
chorizo, onion, mushroom,tomato & cheddar
Garden Scram
spinach, peppers, mushroom, tomato, onion & cheddar
Tofu Scram
tofu, spinach, mushroom, peppers, onion & peanut sauce - no egg
Omelets
Denver
ham, peppers, tomato, onion & cheddar
Godfather
italian sausage, peppers, mushroom, onion & american
Scott Street
avocado, spinach, bacon, onion & chedda
Lower Haight
chicken apple sausage, spinach, sun-dried tomato & fet
Cheese Omelet
cheddar & pepper jack
Turkey Swiss Omelet
turkey, onion, spinach, tomato & swis
Acropolis
artichoke, tomato, olives, spinach & feta
Sausage Omelette
sausage, onion, mushroom & cheddar
Sicilian
spinach, sun-dried tomato, fresh tomato, pesto, onion & fet
South Western
peppers, olives, onion & pepper jack topped with sour cream & avocado
De Lox Omelette
fresh lox, tomato, green onion & cream cheese topped with capers
Veggie Omelette
mushroom, peppers, tomato, onion, spinach, black olives, artichoke hearts & cheddar
Buttermilk Pancakes
French Toast
Belgian Waffles
Bagels
1.Butter & Jam
2. Cream Cheese
choice of plain, sun-dried tomato, pesto garlic, smoked salmon, veggie, or honey date
3. Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Tomato, Red Onion
4. Peanut Butter & Banana
5. Tuna, Sprouts, Tomato, Red Onion
6. Lox, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion & Capers
7. Chicken Salad Bagel
8. HUmmus, Avovado, Tomato, Sprouts & Red Onion
9. Turkey, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
10.Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Sprouts & Cream Cheese
Avocado Toast
Healthy Choices
Sides-o-stuff
Side Toast
1.5
Side One Egg Any Style
1.5
Side Two Egg Any Style
Side Hash Browns
2.95
Side Home Fries
Side Ham
3.5
Side Bacon
3.95
Side Chicken Apple Sausage
4.75
Side Sausage Patty
3.75
Side Hot Links
3.95
Side Corned Beef Hash
7.95
Side Vegetarian Sausage Patty
4.25
Side Sausage Link
Side Avocado
Burgers
Classic Beef Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
beef burger topped with bacon & melted cheddar
Patty Melt
beef burger topped with sauteed onion & melted swiss on rye
French Burger
1/2 lb beef burger served on a sourdough roll with melted american
Mushroom Swiss Burger
beef burger topped with mushrooms, grilled onions, lettuce & swiss
BBQ Bacon Burger
beef burger topped with bacon, zesty bbq sauce, onion rings, & cheddar
Turkey Burger
Garden Burger
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Breast
seasoned grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon mustard & mayo
Chicken Pesto
grilled chicken breast on a lightly toasted bun with pesto, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & swiss
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar
grilled chicken with bacon, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato & cheddar
BBQ Bacon Chicken
grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, zesty bbq sauce, onion rings, & cheddar cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch
crispy or grilled chicken breast, bacon, ranch, swiss, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun
Chicken Strips & Fries
Chicken Nuggets
Specialty Sandwiches
Beef Or Chicken Cheese Steak
sauteed with onion, bell peppers, mushroom & cherry peppers topped with swiss on a roll
BLTA
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayonnaise
Chicken Salad Sandwich
French Dip
sliced roast beef sauteed with onion and topped with swiss on a roll with au jus for dipping
Grilled Ham & Cheese
grilled honey baked ham with melted american on grilled sliced toast
Honey Baked Ham Sandwich
Hot Link
butter fried hot link with lettuce, tomato, red onion & dijon mustard on a roll
Hot Pastrami
sliced pastrami topped with melted swiss served on a roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion
New York Steak
8 oz. grilled new york steak with mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a roll
Portabella Mushroom
grilled mushroom with sun-dried tomato, pesto, grilled onion & swiss on ciabatta
Reuben
sliced corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss served on rye with 1000 island dressing
Roast Beef Sandwich
Triple Deck Club
turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on your choice of sliced toast
Tuna Melt
homemade tuna salad on grilled toast with melted swiss
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Turkey Bacon Melt
grilled turkey & bacon with tomato & swiss on buttered grilled sliced bread
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Veggie Sandwich
fresh leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, mustard, mayonnaise & choice of american, swiss, pepper jack or cheddar
Veggie melt
onions, tomato, avocado and choice of american,swiss, pepper jack or cheddar on buttered grilled sliced bread
Croissant Sandwiches
Salads
Veggie Delight
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, avocado, egg, kidney & garbanzo beans
chef Salad
spring mix, ham, turkey, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, avocado, egg, kidney & garbanzo beans
Caesar
homemade caesar dressing, crisp romaine, croutons & combination of zesty asiago & parmesan cheese
Chicken Caesar
grilled chicken, homemade caesar dressing, crisp romaine, croutons & combination of zesty asiago & parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
spring mix, chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, avocado, tomato
Pear Salad
spring mix, pears, dried cranberries, walnuts & crumbled bleu cheese
Greek
spinach, red onion, tomato, feta, kalmata olives & balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
spinach, red onion, bacon, feta, toasted pine nuts, roasted red pepper, tomato & vinaigrette
Oriental Chicken Salad
chicken, lettuce, cabbage, carrots, crispy noodles, toasted almonds, cilantro, mandarins, oriental dressing
Beet Salad
spring mix, topped with beets, goat cheese, mandarins, & pecans
Sides
French Fries
Onion Rings
Seasoned Curly Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Garlic Fries
Side Salad
Side Tuna Salad
Side Chicken Salad
Side Grilled Onions
Side Grilled Mushrooms
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Gravy
Side Lox
Side Dressing
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Hot Link
Pastries
Breads
Rice Crispy
Fudge Brownie
Raspberry Bar
Pecan Bar
Crumb Cake
Pumpkin Cube
Cakes
Cookies
Macaroon
GF Brownie
Oat Jack
Apple Turnover
Plain Croissant
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Cinnamon Roll
Gluten Free Cookie
Smore Bar
Biscotti
Misc
Coffee Drinks
House Blend
Iced Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte
Macchiato
Americano
Cafe Au Lait
Mocha
While Choc Mocha
Caramel Latte
Herbal Tea
16oz
Chai
16oz
Hot Chocolate
16oz
Hot Apple Cider
16oz
Matcha Latte
Coffee Refill
Half Pound Beans
Pound Of Beans
Cold Beverages
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
Canned Soda
Water Bottle
Sparkling Water
Bottled Coke
Gatorade
Canned Pellegrino
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Specialty Lemonade
Apple juice
Yerba Mate
Topo Chico
Orangina
Smoothies
Come in and enjoy! Breakfast & lunch
783 haight street, San Francisco, CA 94117
