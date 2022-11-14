A map showing the location of The Grind CafeView gallery

The Grind Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

783 haight street

San Francisco, CA 94117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Iced Coffee

House Favorites

Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado, salsa, sour cream, & choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo

Grind Combo

$17.95

2 eggs any style, french toast or pancakes, choice of ham, bacon or sausage. substitute for vegetarian sausage

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.95

two eggs any style, choice of cheese, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon on choice of toast, english muffin, or croissant.

2 Egg Breakfast

$11.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

topped with two eggs any style and country gravy with choice of toas

Corned Beef Hash

$17.95

corned beef hash topped with two eggs any style

Hash Brown Hill

$12.95

a mound of home fries or hash browns covered with melted cheddar & topped with sour cream, black olives, avocado & green onion

Eggs Benedict

$16.95

english muffin topped with ham, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce

New York Steak & Eggs

$17.95

with two eggs any style

House Favorite

$13.50

2 Egg Breakfast With Protein

$15.95

Scramblers

Veggie Scram

$15.95

mushroom, tomato, onion & cheddar

Mediterranean Scram

$15.95

spinach, onion, tomato, artichoke hearts & feta

Haight Scram

$16.95

avocado, bacon, green onion & cheddar

Grind Scram

$17.95

bacon, chicken apple sausage, mushroom, onion & cheddar

Ham Scram

$16.95

ham, green onion, tomato & swiss

Link Sausage Scram

$16.95

link sausage, onion, mushroom & cheddar

Italian Scram

$16.95

italian sausage, sun dried tomato, basil, onion, mushroom & swiss

Hot links Scram

$16.95

hot link, peppers, spinach, onion & pepper jack

Lox Scram

$18.95

fresh lox, avocado, tomato, green onion & cream cheese topped with caper

Joe's Scram

$16.95

niman ranch ground beef, mushroom, spinach, onion & american

Chorizo Scram

$16.95

chorizo, onion, mushroom,tomato & cheddar

Garden Scram

$15.95

spinach, peppers, mushroom, tomato, onion & cheddar

Tofu Scram

$14.95

tofu, spinach, mushroom, peppers, onion & peanut sauce - no egg

Omelets

Denver

$16.95

ham, peppers, tomato, onion & cheddar

Godfather

$16.95

italian sausage, peppers, mushroom, onion & american

Scott Street

$17.95

avocado, spinach, bacon, onion & chedda

Lower Haight

$17.95

chicken apple sausage, spinach, sun-dried tomato & fet

Cheese Omelet

$13.95

cheddar & pepper jack

Turkey Swiss Omelet

$16.95

turkey, onion, spinach, tomato & swis

Acropolis

$15.95

artichoke, tomato, olives, spinach & feta

Sausage Omelette

$16.95

sausage, onion, mushroom & cheddar

Sicilian

$15.95

spinach, sun-dried tomato, fresh tomato, pesto, onion & fet

South Western

$16.95

peppers, olives, onion & pepper jack topped with sour cream & avocado

De Lox Omelette

$18.95

fresh lox, tomato, green onion & cream cheese topped with capers

Veggie Omelette

$15.95

mushroom, peppers, tomato, onion, spinach, black olives, artichoke hearts & cheddar

Buttermilk Pancakes

Short Stack (2)

$8.95

Full Stack (3)

$9.95

Blueberry Stack (3)

$12.90

Strawberry Stack (3)

$12.90

Banana Walnut (3)

$12.90

Chocolate Chips (3)

$11.95

Nutella Madness

$13.95

full stack with bananas & nutella

French Toast

French Toast

$12.95

3 slices of texas toast dipped in a vanilla, cream & cinnamon egg batter

Croissant French Toast

$14.95

sliced croissant dipped in a vanilla, cream & cinnamon egg batter

Belgian Waffles

Plain Waffle

$8.95

Fruit Waffle

$10.95

blueberries, strawberries or bananas

Nutella Waffle

$11.95

nutella & choice of blueberries, strawberries or bananas

Bagels

1.Butter & Jam

$2.95

2. Cream Cheese

$4.95

choice of plain, sun-dried tomato, pesto garlic, smoked salmon, veggie, or honey date

3. Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Tomato, Red Onion

$4.95

4. Peanut Butter & Banana

$4.50

5. Tuna, Sprouts, Tomato, Red Onion

$7.95

6. Lox, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion & Capers

$10.95

7. Chicken Salad Bagel

$7.95

8. HUmmus, Avovado, Tomato, Sprouts & Red Onion

$5.95

9. Turkey, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

$7.95

10.Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Sprouts & Cream Cheese

$6.95

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Avocado Egg Toast

$8.95

Avocado Hummus Toast

$8.95

Lox Avocado Toast

$10.95

lox, tomato, onions & capers

Caprese Avocado Toast

$9.95

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil & balsamic glaze

BTA Toast

$9.95

bacon, tomato, avocado

Toast w/ Spread & Fruit

$6.95

Healthy Choices

Fresh Fruit

$3.95+

Granola With Fresh Fruit and Yogurt

$7.95

Hot Oatmeal

$4.95

Loaded Oatmeal

$8.95

oatmeal ,mixed fruit, walnuts, raisin, cranberry & coconut shreds

Sides-o-stuff

Side Toast

$1.95

1.5

Side One Egg Any Style

$2.50

1.5

Side Two Egg Any Style

$5.00

Side Hash Browns

$3.95

2.95

Side Home Fries

$3.95

Side Ham

$4.50

3.5

Side Bacon

$4.95

3.95

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.95

4.75

Side Sausage Patty

$4.50

3.75

Side Hot Links

$4.75

3.95

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.95

7.95

Side Vegetarian Sausage Patty

$4.75

4.25

Side Sausage Link

$3.75

Side Avocado

$1.50

Burgers

Classic Beef Burger

$15.95

Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.95

beef burger topped with bacon & melted cheddar

Patty Melt

$16.95

beef burger topped with sauteed onion & melted swiss on rye

French Burger

$18.95

1/2 lb beef burger served on a sourdough roll with melted american

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.95

beef burger topped with mushrooms, grilled onions, lettuce & swiss

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.95

beef burger topped with bacon, zesty bbq sauce, onion rings, & cheddar

Turkey Burger

$15.95

Garden Burger

$15.95

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.95

seasoned grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon mustard & mayo

Chicken Pesto

$16.95

grilled chicken breast on a lightly toasted bun with pesto, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & swiss

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar

$17.95

grilled chicken with bacon, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato & cheddar

BBQ Bacon Chicken

$17.95

grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, zesty bbq sauce, onion rings, & cheddar cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.95

crispy or grilled chicken breast, bacon, ranch, swiss, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun

Chicken Strips & Fries

$12.95

Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Specialty Sandwiches

Beef Or Chicken Cheese Steak

$16.95

sauteed with onion, bell peppers, mushroom & cherry peppers topped with swiss on a roll

BLTA

$16.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayonnaise

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

French Dip

$15.95

sliced roast beef sauteed with onion and topped with swiss on a roll with au jus for dipping

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$14.95

grilled honey baked ham with melted american on grilled sliced toast

Honey Baked Ham Sandwich

$13.95

Hot Link

$14.95

butter fried hot link with lettuce, tomato, red onion & dijon mustard on a roll

Hot Pastrami

$16.95

sliced pastrami topped with melted swiss served on a roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion

New York Steak

$18.95

8 oz. grilled new york steak with mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a roll

Portabella Mushroom

$15.95

grilled mushroom with sun-dried tomato, pesto, grilled onion & swiss on ciabatta

Reuben

$16.95

sliced corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss served on rye with 1000 island dressing

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Triple Deck Club

$16.95

turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on your choice of sliced toast

Tuna Melt

$15.95

homemade tuna salad on grilled toast with melted swiss

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Turkey Bacon Melt

$16.95

grilled turkey & bacon with tomato & swiss on buttered grilled sliced bread

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$13.95

Veggie Sandwich

$14.95

fresh leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, mustard, mayonnaise & choice of american, swiss, pepper jack or cheddar

Veggie melt

$14.95

onions, tomato, avocado and choice of american,swiss, pepper jack or cheddar on buttered grilled sliced bread

Croissant Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Croissant

$13.95

garnished with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.95

garnished with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$13.95

garnished with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Turkey Bacon & Swiss Croissant

$14.95

garnished with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Salads

Veggie Delight

$12.95

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, avocado, egg, kidney & garbanzo beans

chef Salad

$14.95

spring mix, ham, turkey, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, avocado, egg, kidney & garbanzo beans

Caesar

$12.95

homemade caesar dressing, crisp romaine, croutons & combination of zesty asiago & parmesan cheese

Chicken Caesar

$15.95

grilled chicken, homemade caesar dressing, crisp romaine, croutons & combination of zesty asiago & parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$15.95

spring mix, chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, avocado, tomato

Pear Salad

$13.95

spring mix, pears, dried cranberries, walnuts & crumbled bleu cheese

Greek

$13.95

spinach, red onion, tomato, feta, kalmata olives & balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$14.95

spinach, red onion, bacon, feta, toasted pine nuts, roasted red pepper, tomato & vinaigrette

Oriental Chicken Salad

$14.95

chicken, lettuce, cabbage, carrots, crispy noodles, toasted almonds, cilantro, mandarins, oriental dressing

Beet Salad

$14.95

spring mix, topped with beets, goat cheese, mandarins, & pecans

Soup/Chili

Cup of Chili

$5.95

Bowl of Chili

$6.95

Cup Soup

$5.95Out of stock

Bowl Soup

$6.95Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$4.75

Seasoned Curly Fries

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Garlic Fries

$4.75

Side Salad

$3.75

Side Tuna Salad

$4.95

Side Chicken Salad

$4.95

Side Grilled Onions

$1.75

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Lox

$6.95

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.95

Side Hot Link

$4.75

Pastries

Breads

$3.50

Rice Crispy

$3.50

Fudge Brownie

$3.75

Raspberry Bar

$3.50

Pecan Bar

$3.50

Crumb Cake

$3.75

Pumpkin Cube

$3.95

Cakes

$3.95

Cookies

$3.50

Macaroon

$3.25

GF Brownie

$4.25

Oat Jack

$3.75

Apple Turnover

$3.25

Plain Croissant

$3.95

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Gluten Free Cookie

$3.75

Smore Bar

$3.95

Biscotti

$2.75

Misc

Bag Charge

$0.25

Coffee Drinks

House Blend

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.95+

Espresso

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Americano

$2.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Mocha

$4.25+

While Choc Mocha

$4.25+

Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Herbal Tea

$3.00

16oz

Chai

$3.95

16oz

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

16oz

Hot Apple Cider

$3.25

16oz

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Coffee Refill

$0.50+

Half Pound Beans

$6.50

Pound Of Beans

$12.99

Cold Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$3.95

Canned Soda

$1.95

Water Bottle

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Bottled Coke

$3.75

Gatorade

$2.95

Canned Pellegrino

$2.75

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Specialty Lemonade

$3.95+

Apple juice

$3.25

Yerba Mate

$3.95Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.95Out of stock

Orangina

$3.75

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$6.95+

Orange Banana

$6.95+

Blueberry

$6.95+

Mango

$6.95+

Peach

$6.95+

Pineapple Coconut

$6.95+

Mocha

$6.95+

Jungle Juice

$7.50+

Black Swan

$7.50+

Alcohol

Beer

$5.95

Wine

$5.25

Mimosas

$6.75

Specialty Mimosa

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Breakfast & lunch

Website

Location

783 haight street, San Francisco, CA 94117

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ragazza
orange star4.4 • 535
311 Divisadero St San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
RT Rotisserie - NoPa
orange star4.3 • 198
302 Broderick street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Nopalito - Broderick St.
orange star4.4 • 3,399
306 Broderick St. San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Schlok's - 1263 Fell Street
orange starNo Reviews
1263 Fell Street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Horsefeather
orange starNo Reviews
528 Divisidero St Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Nopa
orange star4.3 • 9,241
560 Divisadero St. San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Nopalito - Broderick St.
orange star4.4 • 3,399
306 Broderick St. San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Ragazza
orange star4.4 • 535
311 Divisadero St San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
RT Rotisserie - NoPa
orange star4.3 • 198
302 Broderick street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Otra - 682 Haight Street
orange star4.5 • 43
682 Haight Street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Embarcadero
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bayview-Hunters Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lower Nob Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
South Beach
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Russian Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston