The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar
112 Lovelace St
Martin, TN 38237
Grindage
Spicy Buffalo Wings
8 drummies and flappers. Always fresh, never frozen, breaded in house & fried to crispy, golden perfection. Comes with house made Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Honey Gold Wings
8 drummies and flappers. Always fresh, never frozen, breaded in house & fried to crispy, golden perfection. Comes with house made Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Sloppy Jose Sliders
3 house made seasoned beef stuffed sliders topped with pickled onions and crispy jalapeños
3 Amigos Dip And Chips Flight
Salsa, guacamole, and queso dip are all great on their own solo adventures. But, we need three amigos take flight together it’s amazing. Serve with fresh tortilla chips.
Bourbon Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs
At our house, it doesn’t get any better than deviled eggs with bacon, BOURBON CANDIED BACON! Half dozen per order.
Pickle Fries
Breaded and fried pickles sticks served with our buffalo ranch dressing
Fried Mac & Cheese Balls
Ooeey-gooey mac & cheese deep fried and coated and Cheeto‘s cheese dust… What!?!? Did you just hear what I said? Cheeto‘s cheese dust! We should’ve just called these fried OM-NOM-NOM-AGONS.
Pizza Rolls
These are the little pockets of lava you threw in the microwave as a kid. We hand roll ours with all of your favorites: pepperoni, beef, mozzarella, and marinara.
Stuffed Jalapenos
Our family recipe. Six house roasted, hand cut jalapeños stuffed with four cheeses, sausage and onions then roasted to perfection. You just got popped with flavor, son.
Grind House Nachos
Layer after South-of-the-border layer of chips, salsa, house made cheddar cheese fondue, seasoned beef, and jalapeños. We followed up and stuff it in a coffee can. Check these suckas out.
Million $ Bacon
Five slices of our made in house bourbon candied bacon hanging out and turning it to 11 with black pepper and a hint of cayenne. Served with a dill pickle.
Boat Loads
Freedom Fries
Our fresh cut fries smothered with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese fondue, freedom fries.
Frachos
All the toppings that you get on nachos; seasoned beef, housemaid cheddar cheese fondue, salsa and jalapeños but on a boatload of fresh cut fries. Fries + nachos = frachos!
Liberty Fries
Philly. Cheesesteak. Fries. Mounds of steak, cheese, peppers and onions. Why wasn’t this a thing already?
No. 4
This is a special delivery boatload. Check with your server for all the tasty details before it pulls out of the dock and a new boat load rolls in.
North Of The Border
Salads
Mandarian Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken, sweet mandarin oranges, toasted sliced almonds, and crispy Asian noodles on a bed of mixed greens. Served with our Asian ginger dressing.
Apple Pecan Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, red onions, pecans, blue cheese and apple chips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with our apple vinaigrette dressing.
Bacon N' Bleu Wedge
A generous iceberg lettuce wedge, topped with grape tomatoes, red onions, crumbled bacon, chunky blue cheese dressing. Served with a balsamic glaze.
Burgers
Star-Spangled Burger
In between two brioche buns you find the classic American cheeseburger; with crispy bacon, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, a crisp dill pickle, onions, mustard, and 1776 sauce (ketchup). You’re an American, eat like one! USA! USA! USA!
The Gambler
Ante up with this bold burger. Sliced ham amassed on top of our fresh, never frozen prime grind burger, with smoky barbecue sauce, a fresh made a onion ring, cheddar cheese melted to perfection, cilantro aïoli and our brioche bun. You’ll wanna shove this burger All-In.... your face.
Big Kahuna Burger
Our fresh, never frozen prime grind burger, topped with tangy teriyaki sauce, a grilled and seasoned pineapple ring, with our smoked Gouda and cilantro aïoli sandwich between our brioche bun. This is a tasty burger.
So Cal Burger
Suns out, brioche buns out! Crispy bacon and guacamole piled on our fresh, never frozen prime grind Burger with melted Gouda cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, popcorn sprouts and cilantro aïoli. Catch this massive wave of yum!
Shroom & Swiss
Get ready to get your mouth a big ol’ bear hug with a fresh, never frozen prime grind burger made with our brioche bun, aged Swiss, sautéed mushrooms, garlic aïoli and crispy bacon.
Farmers's Daughter
Sizzling bacon, crispy hash brown, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg on top of our fresh, never frozen prime grind burger, inside our brioche bun, with garlic aïoli, and a Russian dressing. The farmers daughter will really make you feel all right. You may get a shot at, but it’ll be totally worth it.
The Balboa Burger
AKA the Italian Stallion. Our brioche bun, fried mozzarella, garlic aïoli & fresh marinara sauce smother our fresh, never frozen prime grind burger, with pepperoni on top. Its as impressive as running at 72 steps. Go get ‘em Rock!
Patty Melt On Rye
In the 1940s, blue-collar Americans would eat these at the local diner after their daily grind. Grilled rye bread, slathered with Russian dressing, melted heaps of Swiss cheese and caramelized onions on top of our fresh, never frozen prime grind burger.
Lumber Jack
A massive 2/3 triple-decker beast. Shoved in between 3 slices of Texas Toast is cheddar and Swiss cheese, our Russian dressing, lettuce, pickles and onions. It’s sure to leave your hunger shouting “TIIIIIMBER.”
Mac Lovin Burger
If you take our Mac & cheese, cover it with even more cheese, onion, and our fresh, and never frozen prime burger; you will get one sexy burger, that rolls right off of your tongue and into your belly.
El Fuego
Our fresh, never frozen prime grind burger bursting at the seams with heat! Ghost pepper cheese, caramelized onions, crispy fried jalapeños, smoky bacon, fresh made pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and guacamole packed on top our brioche bun. If you like playing with fire.... you’re gonna get this burger.
Luther
This burger is like a dream that somehow came true. Our fresh, never frozen prime grind burger with cheddar cheese fondue, bacon, and a slice of real cheddar cheese between two warm grilled glazed donuts. One bite and you’ll be hearing Mr. Vandross sweet love songs.
No 13
This bad boy is always switching up his style so check with your server for all the details.
Triple Double Cheesy Trouble
Shakes & Floats
S'More The Merrier
A chocolate milkshake, rimmed with golden grahams and topped with a chocolate covered ice cream treat, campfire marshmallows toasted tableside, whipped marshmallow cream and a cherry
Strawberry Short Shake
A strawberry milkshake, rimmed with Fruity Pebbles and topped with a strawberry shortcake, a strawberry ice cream treat, whipped cream, strawberry sprinkles, strawberry syrup and a fresh strawberry
Churo Champion
A cinnamon bun milkshake, rimmed with cinnamon toast crunch and topped with four churros, whipped cream, a sprinkle of cinnamon, caramel syrup and a cherry
Chocolate Freak Shake
A chocolate milkshake, riddled with Cocoa Pebbles and topped with a chocolate ice cream treat, chocolate cream filled cake, chocolate whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, chocolate syrup and a cherry
Mint Chocolate Sip
A chocolate mint milkshake, rimmed with mintified Cocoa Pebbles and topped with a Mint chocolate chip Klondike bar, mint chocolate chip cream, a cream filled filled chocolate cake, a mint patty, chocolate sprinkles and a cherry
Oreo Cookies & Cream
A cookies and cream milkshake, rimmed with buttercream icing and Oreo cereal, topped with an Oreo Poptart, whipped cream, an Oreo cookie and a cherry
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
Root Beer Float
Dole Whip
Peanut Butter Monkey Business
A banana, Nutella milkshake, rimmed with peanut butter and Reese‘s puffs and topped with a deep fried PB&J sammich, whipped cream, Nutella, gold sprinkles and a cherry
Nana’s Fee Fi Fo Fanna Banana Pudding
Rudolphs Very Merry Christmas
Banana Split
Snickers Shake
Birthday Shake
Mac & Cheese
Chicken Mac Alfredo
Tender cavatappi pasta, tossed with our creamy Alfredo sauce and chicken. Smothered with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
Bacon Cheese Burger Mac
Three of the most amazing foods all join together to form a flavor that will make your tongue slap itself. Bacon, burger, and cheddar cheese fondue. If you want it like we make it at home add a fried over-easy egg on top for $2 more.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
A decadent blend of cavatappi pasta, rich lobster and our creamy cheddar cheese fondue.
Bruschetta Chicken Mac
A rich mix of cavatappi mac, grilled chicken, basil, grape tomatoes and a hint of olive oil and balsamic all smothered in our creamy Alfredo sauce and Parmesan
Big Kids Mac
Our tender cavatappi noodles with out house made cheddar cheese fondue
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Made in house buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese fondue, grilled chicken, topped with melted cheddar, blue cheese, CHEESE SAUCE & HOT CHEETOS DUST
No 6
Non Burgers
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwhich
Crispy, fried chicken fillet with a slurry of sweet and spicy seasonings, topped with crispy pickles and our house made slaw, y’all. Includes a heaping portion of our hand cut fries.
Philly Cheese Steak
In 1930 a hotdog vendor threw some ribeye steak on a hotdog bun and changed the world forever. Our crusty hoagie roll is filled with thinly sliced sautéed ribeye, onions, green peppers, with melted cheddar cheese fondue. Includes a heaping portion of our hand cut fries.
Chicky Chicky Parm Parm
Recipe, fried chicken breast topped with pepperoni, fresh marinara and fried mozzarella cheese steaks on our brioche bun. You might just want to use a food rake. Includes a horde of our hand cut fries.
Best Tacos In Town
Three crispy fried tortillas filled with poblano and jalapeño seasoned beef, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and topped with our cilantro aioli. Voted best tacos in town by some guy who really loves tacos.
Chicken Club Sammich
A fried chicken fillet, smoky bacon, melted Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard. Served on our signature brioche bun. Comes with a huge serving of our hand cut fries.
Grilled Cheese
Bourbon Bird
We start with a brat bun, slap down two all beef hotdogs, squeeze on the mustard, scoop some mouth waterin’ chili on top, then layer on our famous Mac & cheese, doused in cheddar cheese fondue, covered in our house made slaw and topped with shredded cheddar cheese. You think you got the gusto to take down this beast? Well go for it, we Double Dog Dare Ya.
Double Dog Dare
Steaks, Chicken & Chops
Cowboy Ribeye
A 16 ounce average, thick cut bone in ribeye, grilled to your favorite temperature. Served with a side salad, choice of potato and Texas toast.
Bourbon Trail Chicken
Our bourbon marinated grilled chicken breast, smothered and cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side salad, choice of potato and Texas toast
Chop Shop Pork Chop
A thick cut, bone in pork chop, marinated in bold, southern sweet molasses and a hint of dark roast coffee. Grilled with a light char. Serve with are made in house chop sauce , a side salad,a choice of potato and Texas toast.
Killer Sides
Kids
PB &J Uncrustable
A PB&J with a side of tots
Chicken Basket
Three crispy fried chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard dipping sauce. Comes with a side of tots
Kids Mac N Cheese
A bowl of our ooeey-gooey, cheddar cheese fondue smothered Mac N Cheese. Comes with a side of Texas toast
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
Two lil prime grind burgers with American cheese in between sweet Hawaiian buns. Comes with fries.