WINE

B&G BORDEAUX BLANC

$19.00

ANGELS INK MONTEREY PN - CIP

$24.00

BANFI LE RIME PINOT GRIGIO

$18.00

BANFI CHIANTO SUPERIORE

$19.50

BARONE FINI PINOT GRIGIO

$19.00

BELL'AGIO CHIANTI FLASK

$22.00

BENZIGER MERLOT

$20.00

BLACK STALLION NAPA CAB SAUV

$44.00

CH BELLEVE PEYCHARNEAU BORDEA

$27.00

CHLOE PROSECCO

$18.00

CHLOE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$16.00

CLOS DE LOS SIETE RED BLEND

$30.00

CORDIDAE RAVENNA RIESLING

$18.00

DECOY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$30.00

DECOY CALIFORNIA ROSE

$20.00

DECOY CHARDONNAY

$20.00

DECOY PINOT NOIR

$30.00

DIORA CHARDONNAY

$28.00

DIORA PINOT NOIR

$32.00

DUC DE VALMAR

$12.00

DUCKHORN NAPA CHARDONNAY

$40.00

DUCKHORN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$36.00

FERRARI CARANO CHARDONNAY

$26.00

FERRARI CARANO PINOT GRIGIO

$22.00

FERRARI CARANO SIENA

$30.00

FIRESTEED PINOT NOIR

$22.00

FIRESTEED WILLAMETTE VALLEY P /

$19.50

FLEURS DE PRAIRE ROSE 2021

$26.00

FLOWERS SONOMA COAST CHARDONNAY

$60.00

FLOWERS SONOMA COAST PINOT NOIR

$70.00

GOLDSCHMIDT KATHERINE CABERNET

$34.00

JOSH CELLERS CRAFTSMAN CAB/SAV

$18.00

JOSH CELLERS CRAFTSMAN CHARD

$16.00

JOSH CELLERS PINOT GRIGIO

$20.00

LOLEA RED SANGRIA

$21.00

LUNETTA PROSECCO

$25.00

MCMANIS MERLOT

$17.00

MOVENDO MOSCATO

$14.50

ROBERT HALL ON PREM CABERNET S

$24.00

SMITH & ELLIOT SC CHARDONNAY

$24.00

THREE FINGER JACK CAB/SAV

$24.00

THREE FINGER JACK RUM BRL RED

$24.00

TRIVENTO GOLDEN RESERV MALBAC

$30.00

UMBERTO FIORE MOSCATO D'ASTI

$19.50

UNO MALBEC

$28.00

WASHINGTON HILLS RIESLING

$16.00

WITHER HILLS SAIVIGNON BLANC

$22.00

FLYBIRD MARGARITA WINE

$15.00

FLYBIRD STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$15.00

MIXERS

REGAN'S ORANGE BITTERS 5 .OZ

$10.00

STIRRINGS BELLINI MIXER

$13.00

STIRRINGS COSMOPOLITAN MIXER

$13.00

STIRRINGS SOUR MIXER

$13.00

ZING ZANG BLOODY MARY MIZ 32Z

$9.00

ANGOSTURA BITTERS

$16.00

HORMEL THICK & EASY THICKENED CRANBERRY JUICE COCKTAIL

$6.00

GROCERY

GROCERY ITEMS

DOMINO GRANULATED SUGAR 4LB

$6.00

FRANCO'S MARGARITA SALT

$6.00

REAL LEMON 100% LEMON JUICE

$7.00

FLORIDA KEY WEST KEY LIME JUICE

$8.00

LOUISIANA NEW ORLEANS FISH FRY

$3.50

LOUISIANA SEASONED CRISPY CHICKEN FRY

$3.50

LOUISIANA NEW ORLEANS FISH FRY 5.50 POUNDS

$15.00

MONARCH FANCY TOMATO KETCHUP 20 OZ

$6.00

FRENCH'S CLASSIC YELLOW MUSTARD

$6.00

LOUISIANA CONCENTRATED CRAWFISH CRAB & SHRIMP BOIL

$10.00

LOUISIANA HOT SAUCE ORIGINAL 6 OZ

$3.50

CHOLULA HOT SAUCE ORIGINAL

$8.00

TEXAS PETE ORIGINAL HOT SAUCE

$4.00

KIKKOMAN SOY SAUCE

$9.00

CRYSTAL HOT SAUCE

$3.50

BUDWEISER MARINADE

$6.00

ON THE BORDER SALSA 47 OZ

$10.00

STARKIST CHUNK LIGHT TUNA 5 OZ

$2.00

CRYSTAL ORIGINAL HOT SAUCE 12 OZ

$5.00

GATORADE 20 OZ

$1.85

KRAFT MAYO 60 FL OZ

$6.00

HEINZ 57 20 OZ

$7.00

A - 1 SAUCE

$7.00

LOUISIANA HOT SAUCE 12 FL OZ

$7.00

MILD PICANTI 38 OZ

$8.00

WHATABURGER SPICY KETCHUP

$7.50

ZAPPS 4 OZ BAGS

$1.00

LANCE CRACKERS

$1.00

AIRHEADS EXTREME

$2.00

DOUBLE BUBBLE BUBBLE GUM

$0.10

SLAY YA MOMMA 16 OZ

$9.00

BARILLA PASTA 12 OZ

$3.00

HERSHEY SYRUP 48 OZ

$9.00

CREOLE SEASONING 32 OZ

$9.00

VIENNA SAUSAGES

$2.25

MEMBERS MARK OLIVE OIL SPRAY 7 OZ

$5.00

PAM 12 OZ

$7.00

OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN DRESSING 24 OZ

$8.00

DOMINO SUGAR CUBES

$5.00

SMUCKERS JELLY

$5.50

VALENTINA LARGE

$8.00

VALENTINA SMALL

$4.00

POMPEIAN WHITE WINE VINEGAR

$5.00

POMPEIAN RED WINE VINAGER

$5.00

POMPEIAN BALSAMIC VINAGER

$5.00

LOG CABIN ORIGINAL SYRUP 24 OZ

$7.00

WICKLES

$8.00

PEARL COUS COUS

$10.00

CRISCO PURE VEGETABLE OIL 1 GALLON

$20.00

KINGSFORD CHARCOAL 18 LBS

$24.00

MONTREAL STEAK SEASONING 1LB

$10.00

JIF CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 6 LB

$12.00

NORTH COAST APPLE CIDER VINAGER

$8.00

WORCHESTSHR 2O OZ

$9.00

PURE VANILLA EXTRACT 16 OZ

$20.00

HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH 40 OZ

$12.00

PINK SALT GRINDER WITH REFILL

$12.00

HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH DRY SEASONING

$18.00

KOSHER SALT 3 LB

$6.00

LAWRY'S SALT SEASONING

$15.00

TASSOS EVOO OLIVE OIL

$18.00

REGULAR DRINKS

BIOLYTE PUNCH HYDRATION 12/160

$5.00

NESQUICK CHOCOLATE

$3.00

REDBULL 8.4 OZ

$3.00

GATORADE

$1.85

COKE PRODUCT 2 LITER

$5.00

SMARTWATER 1 LITER

$3.00

BEER

GOAT ISLAN BLOOD ORANGE BER 4/6

$12.00

HI-WIRE LO-PITCH HAZY 4/6 16C

$14.00

PABST 6/4 16 CN

$8.00

RED STRIPE 4/6/11.2

$10.00

SO PRO SUZZY B 4/6/12 CN

$12.00

WOODCHUCK AMBER CIDER 4/6/12

$12.00

MEATS

BEEF

RIBEYE

$29.99

NY STRIP