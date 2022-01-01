- Home
The groggery 800 N. Main
No reviews yet
800 N. Main
Lansing, KS 66043
Popular Items
Craft Btls/Cans
Dom. Btl/Cans
Hard Seltzer
Keg Beer
N/A Beer
Vodka
Rum
Bourbon/Whiskey
American Honey
Basil Hayden's
Belleit Rye
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bullet
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Van.
Devil's Devil
Fireball
Horse Soldier
Howler Head
Jack
Jameson
Jesse Honey
Jesse James
Jesse Single. Bro
Jesse Spiced
Jim Beam
Kentucky Gent.
Makers
Makers 46
Pendleton
Potters Canadian
Red Stag
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
Soco
Tullamore Dew
Wild Turkey 101
Tequila
Cordials
Bombs
Shooters
24k Nightmare
BJ
Blow Pop
Cinn. Toast Crunch
Fire & Ice
Green Tea
Lemon Drop
Lil Beer
Pineapple upside down
Slip Nip
Wash. Apple
Wet Kitty
Jolly Rancher
Washington Apple
Scooby Snack
Pbj
Redheaded Slut
Choc.cherry
Liquid Mar.
Breakfast Shot
4horsemen
Liquid Marijuana
Long Isle/AMF
Sex On The Beach
Starburst
Pineapple Upside Down
Teq. Sunrise
Scrambles
Squealer
A bacon lovers delight! Scrambled eggs with sautéed onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese and loaded with apple wood smoked bacon
Farm hand
A hearty breakfast for any morning! Scrambled eggs with sautéed onion, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and house made farm sausage
The grog
A little bit of everything. Scrambled eggs with sautéed onion, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and house made farm sausage smothered in our sausage country gravy. A buttermilk biscuit is served alongside.
Market scramble
Scrambled eggs with sautéed onion, bell peppers, seasonal vegetables, button mushrooms, and cheddar cheese.
Sammy's
Breakfast bierock
Our house made farm sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese then folded into traditional bierock dough and baked until golden brown
My jam
Melted Gruyere cheese in between two slices of our French Toast and smeared with a blueberry and lemon jam
Schnitzel sandwich
A pan-fried pork schnitzel, placed on a brioche bun and topped with a fried egg, sautéed button mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a honey sriracha mayo
Bratwurst
A beer braised bratwurst is seared and placed on a hoagie bun. Topped with caramelized onions
Son Of A Biscuit
Our house made buttermilk biscuit is sliced and layered with Cheddar cheese, a fried egg and your choice of Applewood Smoked Bacon or our house made Farm Sausage Patty
Burritos
The Gringo
Your choice of house made Farm Sausage or Applewood Smoked Bacon, sautéed bell peppers, onions, crispy hash browns, and cheddar cheese are wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of side
The Groggerito
House made farm sausage, Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, pickled jalapenos, and crispy hash browns are wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried until golden and smothered in country gravy
Griddle
French Toast
Two thick slices of brioche are dipped in a cinnamon spiced custard and grilled until golden. Topped with butter and dusted with powdered sugar. Warm maple syrup served alongside
Buttermilk Pancake
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes are stacked and topped with butter. Warm maple syrup served alongside
Cinnamon Swirl Pancake
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes are griddled with a sweet cinnamon compound butter then drizzled with vanilla icing
Chocolate Chip Pancake
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes are griddled with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with butter. Warm maple syrup served alongside
Platter
Biscuits and Gravy
Dessert
Kids
Pancake
One fluffy buttermilk pancake topped with butter. Warm maple syrup served alongside.
French Toast Sticks
Our original French Toast is sliced into strips and fried. Warm maple syrup served alongside.
One buttermilk pancake sprinkled with chocolate chips topped with butter. Warm maple syrup served alongside
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Cheese
Melted Cheddar and Provolone cheeses between white bread. Served with choice of and cut fries or a fruit cup
Fried
Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders are breaded and fried. Served with choice of hand cut fries or a fruit cup
Fries
A Heaping Basket of Hand Cut French Fries
The Groggerrito
House made farm sausage, Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, pickled jalapenos, and crispy hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried until golden and smothered in country gravy
Smash Burger
Beef patty Smashed and cooked well topped with your choice of cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion served along side
Currywurst
A beer braised bratwurst seared and sliced. It’s smothered in a German curry-ketchup
Schnitzel Sandwich
A pan-fried pork schnitzel, placed on a brioche bun and topped with a fried egg, sautéed button mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a honey sriracha mayo
Bratwurst
A beer braised bratwurst is seared and placed on a toasted hoagie bun. Topped with caramelized onions and stone-ground mustard
Kids
Kids Smash Burger
Beef patty Smashed and cooked well topped with your choice of cheese
Snack Ables
Chips
Sun chips
Pringle
Shots
Well marg.
Dom
Craft
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
800 N. Main, Lansing, KS 66043
