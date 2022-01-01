A map showing the location of The groggery 800 N. MainView gallery
The groggery 800 N. Main

review star

No reviews yet

800 N. Main

Lansing, KS 66043

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders

Cider

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Redds

$5.00

Strongbow

$5.00

Craft Btls/Cans

Blue Moon

$5.00

Guinness

$3.00

Shiner

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Sumer Break IPA

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Suds And Buds

$8.00

Pseudo Sue

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Montucky

$4.00

Key Lime

$5.00

Dom. Btl/Cans

Bud Lt

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Lt 16oz

$4.00

Coors Bnqt

$4.00

Coors Lt

$4.00

PBR 16oz

$4.00

Mich. Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lt

$4.00

Dom. Bucket

$17.00

Chelada

$4.00

Hard Seltzer

W Claw Cherry

$5.00

W Claw Mango

$5.00

Cacti

$5.00+

Mex. Beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona Prem

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Keg Beer

Mango Cart

$5.00+

Martin city IPA

$5.00+

Bud Lt

$4.00+

Blvd Wheat

$5.00+

Kona big Wave

$4.00+

Dragons Milk Reserve

$7.00

N/A Beer

He in. 0.0

$4.00

Vodka

360 Cher.

$5.00+

360 Huck.

$5.00+

360 Lem.

$5.00+

360 Rasp.

$5.00+

360 Van.

$5.00+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00+

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Ketel

$6.00+

Pink Whitney

$5.00+

Potters Vodka

$4.00+

Smirnoff Straw.

$5.00+

Smirnoff Water.

$5.00+

Stoli

$6.00+

Titos

$6.00+

UV Blue

$5.00+

UV Orange

$5.00+

Gin

Barton Gin

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Bombay

$6.00+

Bulldog

$5.00+

Hendrick's

$7.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00+

Bacardi Silver

$5.00+

Bumbu Rum

$5.00+

Calypso

$3.00+

Capt.

$5.00+

Capt. Silver

$5.00+

Cruz Peach

$5.00+

Cruz Pine.

$5.00+

Cruz Tropic

$5.00+

Cruz Van.

$5.00+

Cruzan cherry

$4.00+

Goslings 151

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Moraga Cay

$4.00+

Myers

$5.00+

Rum Haven

$5.00+

Bourbon/Whiskey

American Honey

$5.00+

Basil Hayden's

$8.00+

Belleit Rye

$7.00+

Bookers

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace

$6.00+

Bullet

$7.00+

Crown

$6.00+

Crown Apple

$6.00+

Crown Peach

$6.00+

Crown Van.

$6.00+

Devil's Devil

$3.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Horse Soldier

$10.00+

Howler Head

$4.00+

Jack

$6.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jesse Honey

$5.00+

Jesse James

$5.00+

Jesse Single. Bro

$7.00+

Jesse Spiced

$5.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Kentucky Gent.

$4.00+

Makers

$6.00+

Makers 46

$7.00+

Pendleton

$5.00+

Potters Canadian

$4.00+

Red Stag

$5.00+

Seagrams 7

$6.00+

Skrewball

$6.00+

Soco

$5.00+

Tullamore Dew

$5.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00+

Tequila

Hornitos

$5.00+

Cuervo Gld

$5.00+

Milagro Silv.

$6.00+

Teq. Rose

$5.00+

Espo. Blanco

$6.00+

Espo. Repo

$6.00+

Patron

$8.00+

1800 Silv.

$7.00+

Juarez

$4.00+

Montezuma

$4.00+

Don julio

$7.00+

Cognac

Rem. 1738

$11.00+

Paul Mass.

$5.00+

Courvoisier

$8.00+

Henny

$8.00+

Cordials

Peach

$4.00+

Watermelon

$4.00+

Apple

$4.00+

Razz

$4.00+

Melon

$4.00+

Peppermint

$4.00+

Cremé de Cacaó

$4.00+

Irish cream

$4.00+

Butters

$4.00+

Amaretto

$4.00+

Blue Curacao

$4.00+

Gran Gala

$5.00+

Godiva

$6.00+

Rumple

$6.00+

Goldschlager

$5.00+

Jager

$6.00+

Rumchata

$5.00+

Coffee

$4.00+

Frangelico

$5.00+

Pama

$6.00+

Scotch

Johnny Red

$6.00+

Belvenie

$9.00+

McAllan. 12

$8.00+

Clan MacGregor

$4.00+

Glenfedifh

$8.00

Bombs

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Bridgett Bomb

$5.00

NY Bomb

$5.00

Windex

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

JagerBomb

$6.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$4.00

Capri Sun

$5.00

Shooters

24k Nightmare

$6.00

BJ

$4.00

Blow Pop

$4.00

Cinn. Toast Crunch

$4.00

Fire & Ice

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Lil Beer

$5.00

Pineapple upside down

$5.00

Slip Nip

$4.00

Wash. Apple

$6.00

Wet Kitty

$4.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Scooby Snack

$4.00

Pbj

$6.00

Redheaded Slut

$6.00

Choc.cherry

$5.00

Liquid Mar.

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

4horsemen

$7.00

Red Wine

Red Blend

$6.00

Cab

$6.00

White Wine

Chard

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Gris

$6.00

Sauv Blanc

$6.00

White Zin

$6.00

To-go

$15.00

Call To-go

$20.00

Bloody Mary

Well Bloody

$5.00

Call Bloody

$7.00

Prem Bloody

$9.00

Blow Pop

Single

$4.00

Double

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

Liquid Mar.

$8.00

Long Isle/AMF

Long Isle

$7.00

AMF

$7.00

Marg

Well Marg

$5.00

Call Marg

$7.00

Prem Marg

$9.00

Mule

Well Mule

$5.00

Call Mule

$7.00

Prem Mule

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

Sex On Beach

$5.00

Starburst

Starburst

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down

Single

$5.00

Double

$7.00

Capri sun

Sngl. Capri

$6.00

Dbl. Capri

$8.00

Capri bomb

$5.00

Teq. Sunrise

Teq. Sunrise Single

$5.00

Teq. Sunrise Dbl

$6.00

Red Bull

Red bull

$3.00

SF Red Bull

$3.00

Scrambles

Squealer

$8.00

A bacon lovers delight! Scrambled eggs with sautéed onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese and loaded with apple wood smoked bacon

Farm hand

$8.00

A hearty breakfast for any morning! Scrambled eggs with sautéed onion, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and house made farm sausage

The grog

$10.00

A little bit of everything. Scrambled eggs with sautéed onion, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and house made farm sausage smothered in our sausage country gravy. A buttermilk biscuit is served alongside.

Market scramble

$6.00

Scrambled eggs with sautéed onion, bell peppers, seasonal vegetables, button mushrooms, and cheddar cheese.

Sammy's

Breakfast bierock

$8.00

Our house made farm sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese then folded into traditional bierock dough and baked until golden brown

My jam

$8.00

Melted Gruyere cheese in between two slices of our French Toast and smeared with a blueberry and lemon jam

Schnitzel sandwich

$12.00

A pan-fried pork schnitzel, placed on a brioche bun and topped with a fried egg, sautéed button mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a honey sriracha mayo

Bratwurst

$11.00

A beer braised bratwurst is seared and placed on a hoagie bun. Topped with caramelized onions

Son Of A Biscuit

$10.00

Our house made buttermilk biscuit is sliced and layered with Cheddar cheese, a fried egg and your choice of Applewood Smoked Bacon or our house made Farm Sausage Patty

Burritos

The Gringo

$9.00

Your choice of house made Farm Sausage or Applewood Smoked Bacon, sautéed bell peppers, onions, crispy hash browns, and cheddar cheese are wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of side

The Groggerito

$10.00

House made farm sausage, Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, pickled jalapenos, and crispy hash browns are wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried until golden and smothered in country gravy

Sides

Hash browns

$2.49

Hand cut fries

$2.99

Fruit cup

$3.00

Griddle

French Toast

$8.00

Two thick slices of brioche are dipped in a cinnamon spiced custard and grilled until golden. Topped with butter and dusted with powdered sugar. Warm maple syrup served alongside

Buttermilk Pancake

$7.00

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes are stacked and topped with butter. Warm maple syrup served alongside

Cinnamon Swirl Pancake

$7.00

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes are griddled with a sweet cinnamon compound butter then drizzled with vanilla icing

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$8.00

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes are griddled with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with butter. Warm maple syrup served alongside

Platter

Breakfast Platter

$10.00

Biscuits and Gravy

Full Order

$7.00

A fresh made scratch buttermilk biscuit is split in half and smothered with our house made farm sausage country style gravy

Half Order

$5.00

A fresh made scratch buttermilk biscuit is split in half and smothered with our house made farm sausage country style gravy

Dessert

Cinnamon Biscuit Bites

$3.00

Are homemade biscuit dough is cut into pieces, tossed in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with melted butter, and baked then drizzled with icing

Kids

Pancake

$3.00

One fluffy buttermilk pancake topped with butter. Warm maple syrup served alongside.

French Toast Sticks

$4.00

Our original French Toast is sliced into strips and fried. Warm maple syrup served alongside.

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.00

One buttermilk pancake sprinkled with chocolate chips topped with butter. Warm maple syrup served alongside

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Melted Cheddar and Provolone cheeses between white bread. Served with choice of and cut fries or a fruit cup

Fried

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders are breaded and fried. Served with choice of hand cut fries or a fruit cup

Fries

$3.00

A Heaping Basket of Hand Cut French Fries

The Groggerrito

$10.00

House made farm sausage, Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, pickled jalapenos, and crispy hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried until golden and smothered in country gravy

Griddle

Smash Burger

$13.00

Beef patty Smashed and cooked well topped with your choice of cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion served along side

Currywurst

$7.00

A beer braised bratwurst seared and sliced. It’s smothered in a German curry-ketchup

Schnitzel Sandwich

$16.00

A pan-fried pork schnitzel, placed on a brioche bun and topped with a fried egg, sautéed button mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a honey sriracha mayo

Bratwurst

$10.00

A beer braised bratwurst is seared and placed on a toasted hoagie bun. Topped with caramelized onions and stone-ground mustard

Kids

Kids Smash Burger

$5.00

Beef patty Smashed and cooked well topped with your choice of cheese

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders are breaded and fried. Served with choice of hand cut fries or a fruit cup

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Melted Cheddar and Provolone cheeses between white bread. Served with choice of and cut fries or a fruit cup

Snack Ables

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Cookie

Doughnuts

$3.00+

Chip

Chip bag

$1.00

Pringle

$1.00

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Sun chips

Sun Chips

$1.00

Pringle

Pringle

$2.00

Shots

Blood Shot

$3.00

Well marg.

Witch Brew

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Dt. Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Dt. Dr Pepper

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Juice

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Cran

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Specials

Courvoisier

$4.00+

Select craft

$3.00

Dom

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Lt

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Coors Lt

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Miller Lt

$3.00

Busch Lt

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Cider

Redds

$4.00

Strongbow

$4.00

Angry

$4.00

Craft

Guinness

$5.00

Pseudo Sue

$5.00

Space Camper

$4.00

Hazer Tag

$4.00

Blvd. Blossom Breeze

$4.00

Left Hand PB Stout

$4.00

Buffalo Sweat

$4.00

Martin City Donut Stout

$4.00

Fresh Squeeze

$4.00

Mothers Winter Grind

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Shiner

$4.00

Seltz

W Claw Mango

$4.00

W Claw Cherry

$4.00

Tap Tuesday

Bud Lt

$3.00+

Martin City IPA

$4.00+

Mango Cart

$3.00+

Blvd Wheat

$4.00+

Summer Shandy

$3.00+

Bk shot

Fireball

$3.00+

$4 Calls

Call Vodka

$4.00+

Call Gin

$4.00+

Call Rum

$4.00+

Tequila

$4.00+

Bourbon/Whiskey

$4.00+

Scotch

$4.00+

Well Specials

Single well

$3.00

Dbl Well

$4.00

Game Day

Big Bud Light

$5.00

Fireball

$3.00

Pounder Combo

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location

800 N. Main, Lansing, KS 66043

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

