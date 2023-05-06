The Groovy Greek 35995 North Hwy 101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fast & fresh Greek comfort food!
Location
Hwy 101 N, Nehalem, OR 97131
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beach Bite Restaurant and Lounge
No Reviews
176 Oregon Coast Highway Rockaway Beach, OR 97136
View restaurant