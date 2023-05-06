Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Groovy Greek 35995 North Hwy 101

Hwy 101 N

Nehalem, OR 97131

Apps

Pita & Dip

$7.00

Fresh pita bread with your choice of hummus or tzatziki

Spanakopita

$7.00

Flaky phyllo triangle stuffed with spinach and feta cheese

Dolmas

$7.00

Tender grape leaves stuffed with lemony rice and onion

Baklava

$5.00

Layers of flaky phyllo with walnuts and citrus spiced syrup

Fries

$5.00

Fresh cut, double-fried

Skewer

$7.00

Marinated Greek olives and feta cheese

Side Hummus

$3.00

Side Tzatziki

$3.00

Gyro Meat

$5.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Single Pita

$2.00

Pitas

Gyro

Gyro

$15.00

Sliced savory beef and lamb mix

Souvlaki

Souvlaki

$15.00

Grilled marinated chicken

Veg

Veg

$15.00

Roasted veggies and hummus

Pita Special

$15.00

Platters

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, and Greek olives. Lemon herb vinaigrette dressing

Greek Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries topped with tzatziki, tomato, red onion, and feta

Drinks

Bottled water

$1.00

Soda can

$2.00

Soda bottled

$3.00

Special

Dinner Special

$20.00

420 Munchies

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Fast & fresh Greek comfort food!

Hwy 101 N, Nehalem, OR 97131

