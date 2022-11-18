Main picView gallery

The Ground Floor

46 Reviews

1 E Church St.

Martinsville, VA 24112

Popular Items

Pumpkin Patch Ice Capp
Iced Mocha
Brown Sugar Ice Capp

Hot

Batch Brew

$2.85+

Espresso

$2.50

Cortado

$3.85

Cappuccino

$4.15

Latte

$4.45+

Americano

$3.25+

Mocha

$4.85+

White Mocha

$4.85+

The Lumberjack

$5.00+

White Chocolate, Maple, Irish Cream

Maple Matcha

$5.00+

Matcha Latte, Orange, Maple, Clove

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Featuring our Ten-Ingredient Homemade Pumpkin Sauce

Pumpkin Chai

$5.25+

Masala Chai, Pumpkin Sauce

Sweater Weather

$5.25+

Masala Chai, Caramel, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Dirty Chai

$5.95+

Campfire Latte

$5.35+

Spiced Brown Sugar, Salted Caramel, and Cinnamon

Milk and Honey Latte

$5.35+

Real Clover Honey and Cinnamon

Pistachio Latte

$5.00+

Pistachio, Brown Sugar

Candy Bar Latte

$5.00+

Belgian Chocolate, Caramel

Aztec Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso, Cream, Caramel, Butterscotch, Shaken Until Sassy

London Fog

$4.85+

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, Lavender, Steamed Milk

Hot Tea

$3.85+

Pour Over

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Matcha Latte

$4.85+

Matcha and Vanilla

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Fa-La Latte

$5.25+

Caramel, Toffee Nut, Cinnamon

Peppermint Mocha

$5.25+

Chocolate, Peppermint

Christmas Cookie Latte

$5.25+

White Chocolate, Gingerbread, Toasted Marshmallow, Brown Sugar

Cinnamon Dulce Latte

$5.35+

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.35+

Pumpkin Cheesecake Latte

$5.35+

Chocolate Pecan Latte

$5.35+

Butterbeer Latte

$5.25+

Butterscotch, White Chocolate

Butter Pecan Breve

$5.50+

Brown Butter, Pecan, Steamed Half & Half

Apple Cider

$5.00+

Apples, Secret Spices, Brewed with Love

Cold

Iced Coffee

$3.45+

Iced Latte

$4.45+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Mocha

$4.85+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.85+

Brown Sugar Ice Capp

$5.50+

Espresso, Cream, and Brown Sugar - Shaken Until Sassy

Iced Chai

$4.95+

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.95+

Iced Campfire Latte

$5.35+

Spiced Brown Sugar, Salted Caramel, and Cinnamon

Iced Milk and Honey

$5.35+

Real Clover Honey + Cinnamon

Pumpkin Patch Ice Capp

$5.50+

Pumpkin Sauce, Caramel, White Chocolate, Espresso, Cream, Shaken Until Sassy

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Featuring our Ten-Ingredient Homemade Pumpkin Sauce

Iced Lumberjack

$5.00+

White Chocolate, Maple, Irish Cream

Iced Sweater Weather

$5.25+

Masala Chai, Caramel, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon

Iced Pumpkin Chai

$5.25+

Masala Chai, Pumpkin Sauce

Iced Maple Matcha

$5.00+

Matcha Latte, Orange, Maple, Clove

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$5.75

Pumpkin Sauce, Sweet Vanilla Cream

Spiced Peaches & Cream Frappe

$5.75

Peaches, Hazelnut, Seasonal Spices

Caramel Frappe

$5.95

Mocha Frappe

$5.95

Java Chip Frappe

$5.95

Double Espresso Frappe

$5.95

Cookies & Cream Frappe

$5.65

Strawberries and Crème Frappe

$5.65

Vanilla Frappe

$5.65

Chai Latte Frappe

$5.95

White Winter Ice Capp

$5.50+

White Chocolate, Caramel, Espresso, Shaken until sassy

Iced Water

$0.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.85+

Matcha and Vanilla

Green Goddess Smoothie

$6.35

Pink Drink Smoothie

$6.35

Virginia Sunrise Smoothie

$6.35Out of stock

Funky Monkey Smoothie

$6.35

Iced Candy Bar Latte

$5.00+

Belgian Chocolate, Caramel

Iced Aztec Mocha

$5.00+

Belgian Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, a Dash of Cayenne

Coffee + Coke

$3.75+

White Berry Ice Capp

$5.50+

Espresso, Cream, White Chocolate, Blackberry, Shaken until Sassy

Iced Fa-La Latte

$5.25+

Caramel, Toffee Nut, Cinnamon

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$5.25+

Chocolate, Peppermint

Iced Christmas Cookie Latte

$5.25+

White Chocolate, Gingerbread, Toasted Marshmallow, Brown Sugar

Candy Cane Frappe

$6.00

Java Chip, Peppermint

Snow Capp

$5.50+

White Chocolate, Mocha, Peppermint, Shaken, w/ Peppermint Whip

Cup of Milk

$1.00

Iced Cinnamon Dulce Latte

$5.35+

Iced Caramel Apple Latte

$5.35+

Iced Pumpkin Cheesecake Latte

$5.35+

Iced Chocolate Pecan Latte

$5.35+

Caramel Apple Frappe

$5.75

Iced Butterbeer Latte

$5.25+

Butterscotch, White Chocolate

Pastry

Plain Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.50

Seasonal Bagel (Apple Cinnamon)

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.25Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Banana-Nut Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Energy

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Coffee Shop that’s more than just a coffee shop. We’re a gathering place for all people- we just happen to serve great coffee.

Location

1 E Church St., Martinsville, VA 24112

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

