The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen - Northwest Hills
7719 Wood Hollow Dr Suite 100
Austin, TX 78731
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
WINE
Red Wine To Go
- Angeline Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO$22.00
- Delas Côtes du Rhône "Saint Esprit" TO GO
Rhone Valley, France$22.00
- Sierra Cantabria Rioja Crianza TO GO
Rioja, Spain$28.00
- Clos de los Siete Malbec blend TO GO
Mendoza, Argentina$31.00
- Morra Barbera d'Alba TO GO
Piedmont, Italy$31.00
- Requiem Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO
Columbia Valley, Washington$31.00
- Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano TO GO
Tuscany, Italy$43.00
- Château L'Hospitalet Grand Vin "La Clape" TO GO
Languedoc, France$56.00
White Wine To Go
Sparkling Wine To Go
- Brunch Mimosa Kit
Fresh bottle of Cava with your choice of three juices: orange, grapefruit. cranberry, lavender, pineapple, strawberry, blood orange$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mistinguett Cava Brut Nature TO GO
Penedès, Spain$18.00
- Gérard Bertrand Crémant de Limoux Brut Rosé TO GO
Languedoc, France$26.00
- Borell-Diehl Brut Sekt TO GO$37.00
LUNCH & DINNER
House Salads & Soups
- SMALL Grove Wedge
crisp iceberg, marinated tomato, red onion, bacon, applewood smoked blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)$10.00
- LARGE Grove Wedge
crisp iceberg, marinated tomato, red onion, bacon, applewood smoked blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)$14.00
- SMALL Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, garlic croutons, parmesan$9.00
- LARGE Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, garlic croutons, parmesan$13.00
- SMALL Reed's Salad
field greens, candied pecans, feta, honey-balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)$9.00
- LARGE Reed's Salad
field greens, candied pecans, feta, honey-balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)$13.00
- Chicken Tortilla Soup (8oz)
avocado, oaxaca cheese, poblano, corn, tomato, onion, tajin-corn tortilla strips (Gluten Free)$10.00
- Chicken Tortilla Soup (12oz)
avocado, oaxaca cheese, poblano, corn, tomato, onion, tajin-corn tortilla strips (Gluten Free)$15.00
- Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (8oz)
herbs, jalapeño, onion, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)$10.00
- Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (12oz)
herbs, jalapeño, onion, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)$15.00
- Avocado Gazpacho (8oz)
cucumber, cilantro, bell pepper, tomato, onion, tajin, texas olive oil (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)$10.00
- Avocado Gazpacho (12oz)
cucumber, cilantro, bell pepper, tomato, onion, tajin, texas olive oil (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)$15.00
Small Plates & Samplers
- Bruschetta$16.00
- Oven Roasted Meatballs
whipped burrata, parmesan, san marzano marinara, toasted focaccia$17.00
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
honeycrisp apple, fresno chile, balsamic, parmesan, toasted walnuts (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)$16.00
- Point Judith Calamari
fried leeks, chipotle marinara, parsley, fresno chile, grilled lemon (Gluten Free)$17.00
- Cheese & Charcuterie Board
chef’s selected cheeses, cured meats, fig spread, country mix olives, house mustard, marcona almonds, toast points$26.00
- Southern Fried Okra
seasoned, locally farmed okra, buttermilk, spicy sauce (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)$14.00
- Grove Hummus & Whipped Herb Feta
garlic hummus, edamame hummus, chile oil, whipped-herb feta, seasonal crudite, flatbread (Vegetarian)$17.00
- Fried Gulf Oysters
house-made chip, mango-poblano pico, spicy citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)$19.00
- Maryland Style Crab Cake
lump crab, dressed arugula, horseradish, spicy citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)$23.00
- Salt & Pepper Gulf Shrimp
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy peppers, green onion, carrots, togarashi, spicy sauce (Gluten Free)$16.00
- Hawaiian Ahi Tuna Poke
ponzu, marinated english cucumber, red cabbage, green onion, avocado, radish, wasabi aioli, furikake, sesame seed, chile thread (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)$22.00
- Texas Redfish Ceviche
citrus marinade, cucumber, chile, cilantro, pickled onion, sweet peppers, avocado, serrano, tajin-corn tortilla chips (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)$19.00
- Bacon Wrapped Quail
two quail breasts, cream cheese-stuffed jalapeno, red pepper jelly, crispy onion rings (Gluten Free)$22.00
Entree Salads
- Seared Salmon Salad
verlasso salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, radish, sweet peppers, english cucumber, carrot, crispy onion, creamy miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)$24.00
- Sesame Tuna Salad
hawaiian ahi tuna, mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, nori, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu, furikake, sambal-ginger vinaigrette (Dairy Free)$26.00
- Blackened Chicken Chopped Salad
romaine, heirloom tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, blackened chicken breast, parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)$20.00
- Grilled Steak Salad
"linz" steak, mixed greens, heirloom tomato, grilled corn, cucumber, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, bacon, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)$24.00
- Beth’s Berry Salad
baby spinach, seasonal berries, toasted walnuts, goat cheese, red onion, lemon vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)$17.00
- Forbidden Rice Bowl
tamari soft boiled egg, chili oil, warm sesame ginger broccoli, edamame, red cabbage, carrot, sweet pepper, green onion, cilantro, avocado, spicy garlic crisp, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegetarian)$19.00
- Asian Crisp Salad
cabbage blend, broccoli, carrot, sweet pepper, green onion, cilantro, cashews, edamame, wonton crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette, gluten free teriyaki (Dairy Free, Vegan)$16.00
- Hand Tied Burrata & Beets
roasted gold, red and candied stripe beets, arugula, heirloom tomato, pistachio, citrus vinaigrette, balsamic, texas olive oil (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)$20.00
Pastas
- Bolognese
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, parmesan, toasted focaccia$25.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
oven roasted meatballs, san marzano tomato marinara, basil, garlic, parmesan, toasted focaccia$24.00
- Shrimp & Sausage Linguini
gulf shrimp, spicy italian sausage, garlic, chile, white wine, tarragon, butter, tomato, parmesan, herb bread crumbs$26.00
- Penne with Cured Tomato
cured campari tomato, fresh mozzarella, spinach, garlic, butter, toasted focaccia (Vegetarian)$20.00
- Spicy Ginger Noodles
"caulipower" noodles, peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, broccoli, peanut, cilantro, sesame seed, hot chili crisp, szechuan sauce (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)$20.00
- Jerk Linguini
garlic, roasted corn, cabbage, sweet peppers, carrots, chipotle cream sauce, parmesan, cilantro (Vegetarian)$20.00
Featured Plates
- Big Glory Bay King Salmon
seasonal vegetables, coconut-lime-cilantro rice, citrus-caper vinaigrette, smoked sea salt (Gluten Free)$35.00
- Idaho Rainbow Trout
pan seared, lemon-garlic-caper butter sauce, "homestead gristmill" smoked gouda stone-ground grits, grilled asparagus (Gluten Free)$31.00
- Halibut
panko crusted, red thai curry, coconut-lime-cilantro rice, seasonal vegetables (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)$38.00
- Achiote Pork Ribeye Chop
grilled 16oz chop, chile-lime butter, grilled street corn & poblano pico, cotija cheese, charred jalapeno (Gluten Free)$38.00
- Roasted Chicken
buttermilk-brined, pasture-raised airline breast, spinach, tomato, garlic mashed potato, lemon-thyme jus (Gluten Free)$26.00
- Pepper Seared Filet
8oz. "linz" heritage angus reserve beef tenderloin, chimichurri butter, garlic-herb mashed potato, seasonal vegetables (Gluten Free)$48.00
Sandwiches
- Grove's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk-brined, pasture-raised chicken breast, pickles, cabbage slaw, spicy sauce, potato bun, potato chips$16.00
- Cuban Press
mojo-braised pork, smoked ham, salami, pickled onions, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, cuban loaf, potato chips$18.00
- Stacked & Smashed Burger
half-pound "linz" steakhouse beef, caramelized onion, pickle, american cheese, house sauce, potato bun, chips$21.00
- Italian Sandwich
salami, soppresatta, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, mozzarella, aioli, sherry vinaigrette, toasted hoagie$18.00
- Avocado BLT
hickory smoked bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic-herb aioli, sourdough, potato chips$17.00
- Marinated Redfish Tacos
chipotle-lime marinated redfish, red cabbage and corn slaw, avocado crema, organic black beans, mexican rice (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)$18.00
- Beet & Goat Cheese Sandwich
roasted beets, goat cheese, walnuts, arugula, lemon, grilled sourdough (Vegetarain)$16.00
Pizzas
- MEDIUM Burrata Top Shelf Pizza
house tomato pizza sauce, campari tomato, garlic, basil, parmesan (Vegetarian)$20.00
- MEDIUM Meat Lover’s Pizza
ground beef, pepperoni, italian sweet & spicy sausage, mozzarella-provolone blend, parmesan, house tomato pizza sauce$22.00
- MEDIUM Smothered in Sausage Pizza
house tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, fennel sausage, spicy link sausage, soppressata, ricotta, hot honey$22.00
- MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend$21.00
- MEDIUM Mediterranean Pizza
basil pesto, artichoke hearts, spinach, campari tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, feta, parmesan, mozzarella-provolone blend (Vegetarian)$21.00
- MEDIUM Meatball Pizza
house tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, fresh mozzarella, sliced grove meatballs, fresh basil, parmesan$22.00
- MEDIUM Wine Lover’s Pizza
fig, prosciutto, arugula, texas olive oil, lemon juice, gorgonzola, fontina, parmesan, mozzarella-provolone blend$21.00
- MEDIUM Pizza Bianco
mozzarella-provolone blend, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, caramelized onion, spinach, garlic, lemon zest, parmesan (Vegetarian)$22.00
- MEDIUM Custom Pizza
house tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend$16.00
- LARGE Burrata Top Shelf Pizza
house tomato pizza sauce, campari tomato, garlic, basil, parmesan (Vegetarian)$26.00
- LARGE Meat Lover’s Pizza
ground beef, pepperoni, italian sweet & spicy sausage, mozzarella-provolone blend, parmesan, house tomato pizza sauce$28.00
- LARGE Smothered in Sausage Pizza
house tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, fennel sausage, spicy link sausage, soppressata, ricotta, hot honey$28.00
- LARGE Mediterranean Pizza
basil pesto, artichoke hearts, spinach, campari tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, feta, parmesan, mozzarella-provolone blend (Vegetarian)$27.00
- LARGE Meatball Pizza
house tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, fresh mozzarella, sliced grove meatballs, fresh basil, parmesan$28.00
- LARGE Wine Lover’s Pizza
fig, prosciutto, arugula, texas olive oil, lemon juice, gorgonzola, fontina, parmesan, mozzarella-provolone blend$27.00
- LARGE Pizza Bianco
mozzarella-provolone blend, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, caramelized onion, spinach, garlic, lemon zest, parmesan (Vegetarian)$28.00
- LARGE Custom Pizza
house tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend$22.00
KID'S MENU
Grove Kids’ Menu
FRIDAY LUNCH SPECIAL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7719 Wood Hollow Dr Suite 100, Austin, TX 78731