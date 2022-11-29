Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

The Grove Cafe & Market

review star

No reviews yet

600 Central Avenue SE Suite A

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GROVE PANCAKES
THE BURRITO
GROVE BLT

BREAKFAST ALL DAY

PROSCIUTTO & ASPARAGUS POACHED EGGS

PROSCIUTTO & ASPARAGUS POACHED EGGS

$14.95

la quercia prosciutto, roasted asparagus, two poached eggs, parmesan on sourdough toast & grove kale salad

SWEET POTATO HASH

SWEET POTATO HASH

$14.25

roasted sweet potatoes, cauliflower rice, roasted mushrooms, avocado, feta, tomatillo salsa, seasonal sprouts, sunny side up egg (gf)

CROQUE MADAME

CROQUE MADAME

$14.95

black forest ham, tomato, whole grain mustard, gruyere, sunny side up egg, open faced and warm on rustic farm loaf & grove kale salad

GROVE PANCAKES

GROVE PANCAKES

$12.75

french style with seasonal fresh fruit, crème fraiche, local honey, maple syrup

THE BURRITO

THE BURRITO

$12.75

scrambled egg, bacon, potatoes, cheddar, green chile, herb creme fraiche, toasted tortilla with roasted tomato jalapeno salsa

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.50

avocado, hard boiled egg, pickled carrots, beets, seasonal sprouts, super seed mix - chia, sesame, flax, on toasted whole wheat & a green salad

SMOKED SALMON

SMOKED SALMON

$14.95

herb cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, dill on housemade english muffin & a green salad

CLASSIC EGG BREAKFAST

CLASSIC EGG BREAKFAST

$9.75

organic scrambled, poached or any style with sourdough toast, housemade jam & grove kale salad

FANCY BREAKFAST SANDWICH

FANCY BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.95

two over easy eggs, gruyere, bacon, arugula, mayo, “fancy” hot sauce on housemade english muffin & grove kale salad

THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.25

scrambled egg, arugula, tomato, garlic mayo on housemade english muffin & grove kale salad

HOUSE GRANOLA BOWL

HOUSE GRANOLA BOWL

$11.25

grove granola, toasted coconut, banana, strawberries, blackberries, orange zest, cinnamon, super seed mix - chia, sesame, flax, served with almond milk (gf)

ORGANIC EGG WHITE FRITTATA

ORGANIC EGG WHITE FRITTATA

$14.50

cremini mushrooms, roasted asparagus, roasted tomatoes, arugula salad, pecorino, with sourdough toast

HOUSEMADE ENGLISH MUFFIN

HOUSEMADE ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.50

served with butter and house jam or local honey

SALADS & SOUP

FARMERS SALAD

FARMERS SALAD

$15.95

mixed greens, roasted golden beets, asparagus, yellow peppers, tomato, marcona almonds, goat cheese with lemon basil vinaigrette

CHOPPED SALAD

CHOPPED SALAD

$15.95

chopped romaine, turkey, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese with housemade ranch

CHICKEN SALAD & ENDIVE PLATE

CHICKEN SALAD & ENDIVE PLATE

$15.95

chicken salad, endive, herbs, champagne vinaigrette, soft boiled egg, pickled onions, cornichons, with crostini

DAILY SOUP

DAILY SOUP

please call 505-248-9800 to inquire about soup of the day

WINTER BRUSSELS SALAD

WINTER BRUSSELS SALAD

$14.95

shaved brussel sprouts, kale, bacon, smoked gouda, candied pecans & pomegranate seeds tossed in our whole grain mustard vinaigrette. **(Chef recommends to add a poached egg)

SANDWICHES

served with grove kale salad and housemade pickles available gluten free
THREE CHEESE

THREE CHEESE

$11.25

white cheddar, havarti, aged provolone pressed on sourdough add caramelized onion, green chile or housemade pickles .95ea

GROVE BLT

GROVE BLT

$13.95

uncured bacon, tomato, avocado, chopped romaine, mayo on toasted sesame sourdough

LEMON HERB TURKEY

LEMON HERB TURKEY

$14.25

roasted turkey, avocado, lemon jam, sunflower sprouts, herb mayo on whole wheat

THE BEEF

THE BEEF

$13.95

house roasted NM sirloin, onion jam, garlic aioli, arugula, chimichurri on toasted sesame sourdough

ITALIAN

ITALIAN

$14.95

genoa salami, la quercia coppa, la quercia prosciutto, shaved red onion, marinated olives, arugula, tomato vinaigrette on house focaccia

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$13.50

all natural chicken breast, golden raisins, pecans, tarragon mayo, arugula, pickled red onions on toasted whole wheat

MOZZARELLA

MOZZARELLA

$13.95

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, marinated olives, tomato vinaigrette on local toasted olive bread.

VEGGIE

VEGGIE

$13.75

roasted yellow pepper, pickled carrots, cucumber, tomato, avocado, seasonal sprouts, herb cream cheese on whole wheat

COFFEE

SALTED MAPLE PECAN LATTE (seasonal)

$5.75+

2 shots of espresso & steamed milk with our housemade salted maple pecan syrup.

LATTE

LATTE

$5.25+

2 shots of espresso & steamed milk - available hot or iced - all of our milks are organic

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

8oz traditional cappuccino with 2 shots of espresso & steamed milk - all of our milks are organic

MOCHA

$6.25+

single origin cocoa, 2 shots of espresso & steamed milk - available hot or iced - all of our milks are organic

HOT COCOA

$5.25+

single origin cocoa & steamed milk - all of our milks are organic

COLD BREW

$4.00+

grove blend cold brew - smooth and strong

CHOCOLATE-CREAM COLD BREW

$4.75+

grove blend cold brew, single origin cocoa, half & half, with a touch of sea salt

HOUSE BREW

HOUSE BREW

$3.75+

We proudly feature direct trade Intelligentsia Coffee, Grove House Blend and decaf.

AMERICANO

$4.75

12oz - 3 shots of espresso and water

CAFÉ AU LAIT

$4.25+

grove house brew with steamed milk - all of our milks are organic

CORTADO

CORTADO

$4.25

4oz - 2 shots of espresso with steamed milk - all of our milks are organic

ESPRESSO

$3.25

2oz We proudly feature direct trade Intelligentsia Coffee and Tea. All espresso drinks are doubles. Available hot or iced. All of our milks are organic.

TEA & JUICE

PEPPERMINT MOCHA

PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$6.25+

with housemade pumpkin puree and organic chai

PEPPERMINT STEAMER (seasonal)

PEPPERMINT STEAMER (seasonal)

$4.75+

housemade pumpkin purée, steamed whole milk, vanilla syrup, topped with cinnamon (caffeine free)

CHAI LATTE

$5.75+

Organic chai & whole milk - milk alternatives available

MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$6.75

8oz Ceremonial grade organic matcha, housemade vanilla & whole milk - milk alternatives available

GOLDEN MILK LATTE

GOLDEN MILK LATTE

$5.25

8oz Turmeric Latte with organic almond milk

BLACK/GREEN/HERBAL HOT TEA

$3.25+

Loose leaf & organic

HOUSE BREWED ICED TEA

$3.25+

Loose leaf & organic

ORANGE JUICE

$4.95

12oz Fresh squeezed

LEMONADE

$3.25+

house-made classic lemonade

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25+

classic black iced tea & house-made lemonade

BOTTLE BEVERAGES

BOXED WATER

$3.29Out of stock

MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING SPRING WATER

$2.79

C2O COCONUT WATER

$3.29

ROWDY MERMAID KOMBUCHA

$4.99

SAN PELLEGRINO SODA - LIMONATA

$2.79

SWEETS

RED VELVET CUPCAKE

RED VELVET CUPCAKE

$3.95

A classic Grove favorite with vanilla bean cream cheese frosting. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.

COCONUT CUPCAKE

COCONUT CUPCAKE

$3.95

A perfect little coconut cake with cream cheese frosting. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.

HOT COCOA CUPCAKE

HOT COCOA CUPCAKE

$3.95

Classic vanilla cake with vanilla cream cheese frosting. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.

GINGERBREAD EGGNOG CUPCAKE (seasonal)

GINGERBREAD EGGNOG CUPCAKE (seasonal)

$3.95
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.25

classic chocolate chip

BROWN BUTTER BOURBON BUTTERSCOTCH COOKIE

BROWN BUTTER BOURBON BUTTERSCOTCH COOKIE

$3.25

Cult following, need we say more. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

$3.25

Chocolate chocolate chip with toasted walnuts and sea salt. Yum! Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.

SCONE

SCONE

$4.25

Changes daily and sells out out quickly. Please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.

MUFFIN

$3.95

COOKIE SANDWICH

$5.00

STICKY BUN

$3.95

EXTRAS & SIDES

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$2.25

SIDE OF TWO EGGS

$3.75

UNCURED BACON

$5.75

TULLY'S LOCAL SAUSAGE

$3.95

SIDE OF ROASTED TURKEY

$3.25

SIDE OF SMOKED SALMON

$6.95

SIDE OF BLACK FOREST HAM

$3.25

SIDE OF ROAST BEEF

$3.25

LA QUERCIA PROSCIUTTO

$4.95

ROASTED POTATOES WITH HERB CRÈME FRAÎCHE

$5.25

ORGANIC GREEN SIDE SALAD

$4.95

GROVE KALE SALAD

$6.95

BOWL OF FRESH FRUIT

$6.95

KETTLE BRAND POTATO CHIPS

$1.99

GROVE FAVORITES

1 Lb GRANOLA

1 Lb GRANOLA

$9.99

PINT KALE SALAD

$6.95

PINT CHICKEN SALAD

$10.25

PINT OF PICKLES

$7.99

ROASTED POTATOES WITH CARAMELIZED ONION - PINT

$6.29

SOUP QUART

$11.95

1/2 DOZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

$9.99

1/2 PINT STRAWBERRY CHIA JAM

$11.00

KIDS

KIDS SANDWICH BOX

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Grove Cafe & Market serves breakfast, lunch & brunch featuring local, organic food, fresh baked sweets, fine coffee and tea, mimosas, wine & beer. Come on in and eat good food while enjoying the bustling cafe scene.

Website

Location

600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87102

Directions

Gallery
The Grove Cafe & Market image
The Grove Cafe & Market image
The Grove Cafe & Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los 2 Guys - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1601 4th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
orange star4.6 • 487
8810 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87108
View restaurantnext
Rise and Roast
orange starNo Reviews
401 Eubank Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87123
View restaurantnext
The Eatery
orange star4.7 • 82
5700 University Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
Whispering Bean Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
10701 Corrales Rd Suite #3 Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurantnext
S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley - S-A Tin Can Alley
orange starNo Reviews
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4 Albuquerque, NM 87113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in ALBUQUERQUE

Foodtopia Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 229
313-B central Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Oni
orange star4.7 • 184
600 Central Ave SW STE 100 Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Bourbon & Boots - Rich Baca
orange star4.6 • 101
1331 Park Avenue Southwest Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ALBUQUERQUE
North Valley/Los Ranchos
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Business Parkway/Academy Acres
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Midtown/University
review star
No reviews yet
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston