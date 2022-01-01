- Home
- /
- Cedar Park
- /
- American
- /
- Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen - Cedar Park
Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen - Cedar Park
No reviews yet
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Red Wine To Go
Cellars Can Blau "Blau" (Cariñena/Syrah/Garnacha) TO GO
Montsant, Spain
Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO
Sonoma County, California
Foppiano Red Blend "1896" TO GO
California
Belasco de Baquedano Malbec "Llama" TO GO
Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina
Hahn Pinot Noir TO GO
Monterey County, California
Comtesse de Malet Roquefort Bordeaux TO GO
Bordeaux, France (Merlot/Cabernet Franc blend)
Gérard Bertrand Corbières TO GO
Languedoc-Rousillon, France
Delas Côtes du Rhône "Saint Esprit" TO GO
Rhone Valley, France
Marietta Cellars Zinfandel blend "Old Vine Red" TO GO
Geyserville, California
Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona Toscana Rosso IGT TO GO
Tuscany, Italy
Palagetto Chiani Colli Senesi TO GO
Tuscany, Italy
Massolino Dolcetto d'Alba TO GO
Piedmont, Italy
Sierra Cantabria Rioja Crianza TO GO
Rioja, Spain
Castelvecchi Chianti Classico "Capotondo" TO GO
Tuscany, Italy
Bodegas Ordóñez Tinta de Toro "Triton" TO GO
Toro, Spain
Clos de los Siete Malbec blend TO GO
Mendoza, Argentina
Pedroncelli Cabernet Sauvignon "Three Vineyards" TO GO
Dry Creek Valley, California
Requiem Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO
Columbia Valley, Washington
Remo Farina Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso TO GO
Veneto, Italy
Bench Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO
Sonoma County, California
Ramirez de la Piscina Rioja Reserva TO GO
Rioja, Spain
Morra Barbera d'Alba TO GO
Piedmont, Italy
Benton-Lane Pinot Noir TO GO
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Casa Emma Chianti Classico TO GO
Tuscany, Italy
Belasco de Baquedano Malbec "AR Guentota" TO GO
Mendoza, Argentina
Trefethen Merlot TO GO
Napa Valley, California
Lemelson Pinot Noir "Thea's Selection" TO GO
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Hook & Ladder Pinot Noir TO GO
Russian River Valley, California
Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano TO GO
Tuscany, Italy
Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO
Napa Valley, California
FEL Pinot Noir TO GO
Anderson Valley, California
Château L'Hospitalet Grand Vin "La Clape" TO GO
Languedoc, France
Gran Moraine Pinot Noir TO GO
Yamhill-Carlton, Oregon
Treana Cabernet Sauvignon blend TO GO
Paso Robles, California
White Wine To Go
Mont Gravet *Rosé* TO GO
Southwest, France
Riff Pinot Grigio TO GO
Veneto, Italy
Hogue Chardonnay TO GO
Columbia Valley, Washington
Esporão Vinho Verde "Bico Amarelo" TO GO
Minho, Portugal
Ponga Sauvignon Blanc TO GO
Marlborough, New Zealand
Guy Saget Sauvignon Blanc "La Petite Periere" TO GO
Loire Valley, France
Pacificana Chardonnay TO GO
California
August Kesseler Riesling Kabinett "R" TO GO
Rheingau, Germany
Surrau Vermentino di Gallura "Limizzani" TO GO
Sardinia, Italy
Enrico Serafino Gavi di Gavi "Grifo del Quartaro" TO GO
Piedmont, Italy
Livon Pinot Grigio TO GO
Collio, Italy
Valravn Chardonnay TO GO
Sonoma County, California
Mastroberardino Falanghina del Sannio TO GO
Campania, Italy
Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc TO GO
Marlborough, New Zealand
Malvirà Roero Arneis TO GO
Piedmont, Italy
Loimer Grüner Veltliner "Lois" TO GO
Kamptal, Austria
Benito Santos Albariño "Igrexario de Saiar" TO GO
Rías Baixas, Spain
Left Coast Chardonnay "Truffle Hill" TO GO
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina TO GO
Campania, Italy
Dutton-Goldfield Chardonnay "Dutton Ranch" TO GO
Russian River Valley, California
Matthiasson Chardonnay "Linda Vista" TO GO
Napa Valley, California
Joseph Mellot Sancerre "Le Chatellenie" TO GO
Loire Valley, France
Olivier Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc "Les Setilles" TO GO
Burgundy, France
Sparkling Wine To Go
Brunch Mimosa Kit
Fresh bottle of Cava with your choice of three juices: orange, grapefruit. cranberry, lavender, pineapple, strawberry, blood orange
Mistinguett Cava Brut Nature TO GO
Penedès, Spain
Adriano Adami Prosecco "Garbèl" TO GO
Treviso, Italy
Gérard Bertrand Crémant de Limoux Brut Rosé TO GO
Languedoc, France
Domaine Rieflé Crémant d'Alsace Brut TO GO
Alsace, France
Contratto Millesimato Extra Brut TO GO
Piedmont, Italy
Schramsberg Brut Blanc de Blancs TO GO
Napa Valley, California
Demiere-Ansiot Brut Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Champagne TO GO
Champagne, France
House Salads & Soups
SMALL Grove Wedge
crisp iceberg, marinated tomato, red onion, bacon, applewood smoked blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
LARGE Grove Wedge
crisp iceberg, marinated tomato, red onion, bacon, applewood smoked blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
SMALL Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, house-made garlic croutons, parmesan
LARGE Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, house-made garlic croutons, parmesan
SMALL Reed's Salad
field greens, candied pecans, feta, honey-balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
LARGE Reed's Salad
field greens, candied pecans, feta, honey-balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Venison Chili (8oz)
sharp cheddar, house-pickled jalapenos, red onion, corn chip (Gluten Free)
Venison Chili (12oz)
sharp cheddar, house-pickled jalapenos, red onion, corn chip (Gluten Free)
Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (8oz)
herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)
Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (12oz)
herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)
Carrot Ginger Bisque (8oz)
carrot, ginger, onions, sriracha, salt, butter, crème fraiche (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Carrot Ginger Bisque (12oz)
carrot, ginger, onions, sriracha, salt, butter, crème fraiche (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Small Plates & Samplers
Bruschetta
Oven Roasted House Meatballs
whipped burrata, parmesan, san marzano marinara, toasted focaccia
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
honeycrisp apple, balsamic, parmesan, fresno chile, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Cheese & Charcuterie Board
chef’s selected cheeses, cured meats, fig spread, country mix olives, house mustard, mixed nuts, toast points
Southern Fried Okra
grove special seasoning, buttermilk-fried okra, dynamite sauce (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Hummus Plate
creamy hummus, roasted black garlic, chile oil, crudite, flatbread, crisy chickpeas, whipped herb feta (Vegetarian)
Point Judith Calamari
leeks, chipotle marinara, parsley, lemon (Gluten Free)
Fried Gulf Oysters
house-made chip, mango-poblano pico, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Maryland Style Crab Cake
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Salt & Pepper Gulf Shrimp
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy peppers, green onion, carrots, togarashi, dynamite sauce (Gluten Free)
Prince Edward Island Mussels
white wine, butter, lemon, garlic, shallot, chile flake, basil, grilled bread
Bacon Wrapped Quail
jalapeno cream cheese, red pepper jelly, crispy onion rings (Gluten Free)
Entree Salads
Seared Salmon Salad
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, radish, sweet peppers, crispy onion, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Sesame Tuna Salad
mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu, sambal-ginger vinaigrette (Dairy Free)
Grove Chopped Salad
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)
Grilled Steak Salad
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl
Forbidden Rice Bowl
warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy, Vegan)
Asian Crisp Salad
cabbage blend, broccoli, carrot, sweet pepper, green onion, cilantro, cashews, edamame, wonton crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette, sweet gluten free teriyaki (Dairy Free, Vegan)
Hand Tied Burrata & Beets
red, gold and candy striped beets, burrata, arugula, citrus, apple, pistachio, balsamic, texas olive oil, citrus vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Pastas
Bolognese
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, parmesan, toasted focaccia
Spaghetti & House Meatballs
oven roasted meatballs, san marzano tomato marinara, basil, garlic, parmesan, toasted focaccia
Three Cheese Ravioli
ricotta, mozzarella & asiago ravioli, sun dried tomato-black truffle-parmesan cream sauce, chive, toasted focaccia (Vegetarian)
Capellini with Seasonal Vegetables
roasted pepper and caper tapenade, summer vegetables, tomato, basil, arugula, white wine-lemon butter sauce, parmesan, herb bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
Spicy Asian Noodles
sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Calabrian Chili Lumaconi
lumaconi pasta, calabrian chili vodka sauce, cream, parmesan cheese blend, olive oil, parsley, toasted focaccia (Vegetarian)
Featured Plates
Miso Yaki Salmon
big glory bay salmon, forbidden rice, edamame, arugula, green onions, togarashi, miso-honey glaze (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Braised Bone-In Short Rib
bourbon and cola braised, smoked gouda grits, buttered baby heirloom carrots (Gluten Free)
Cracked Pepper Beef Tenderloin
8oz. linz heritage angus reserve filet, bourbon-mustard sauce, garlic-herb mashed potato, asparagus (Gluten Free)
Redfish & Grits
dressed arugula, roasted tomato, shaved parmesan, grilled lemon (Gluten Free)
Panko Crusted Halibut
coriander, coconut- green curry sauce, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Roasted Chicken
buttermilk brined airline breast, spinach, tomato, garlic-herb mashed potato, wild mushroom, grilled lemon, chicken-thyme demi (Gluten Free)
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
house-made butter chip pickles, challah bun, dynamite sauce, hot chili oil, slaw
Cuban Press
mojo pork, smoked ham, salami, swiss cheese, house pickled onions, mustard, cuban loaf
Bacon Jam Burger
stacked linz steakhouse beef, american cheese, lettuce, tx whiskey-bacon jam, pickled onions, sliced tomato, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips
Housemade Veggie Burger
plant based patty, carmelized balsamic onion, mushroom, arugula, tomato, swiss cheese, balsamic-garlic veganaise, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips (*Impossible patty is not gluten free*) (Vegetarian) (GF/Vegan bun on request $2)
Avocado BLT
hardwood smoked bacon, mashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, herb aioli, toasted sourdough (Dairy Free)
Marinated Redfish Tacos
chipotle lime marinated redfish, red cabbage, grilled corn slaw, spicy avocado sauce, organic charro black beans, mexican rice
Pizzas
MEDIUM Burrata Top Shelf Pizza
house tomato pizza sauce, fresh farm tomato, garlic, basil, sea salt (Vegetarian)
MEDIUM Meat Lover’s Pizza
ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage mozzarella, house tomato pizza sauce
MEDIUM Sausage Gone Wild Pizza
ground italian sausage, roasted peppers, mushroom, goat cheese, mozzarella, san marzano marinara
MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
MEDIUM Mediterranean Pizza
pesto, artichoke, grape tomato, spinach, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, mozzarella (Vegetarian)
MEDIUM Popeye & Olive Oil Pizza
spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, hardwood bacon, goat cheese, mozzarella
MEDIUM Wine Lover’s Pizza
fig, prosciutto, arugula, texas olive oil, lemon, gorgonzola, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan
MEDIUM Custom Pizza
house tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone
LARGE Burrata Top Shelf Pizza
house tomato pizza sauce, farm fresh tomato, garlic, basil, sea salt (Vegetarian)
LARGE Meat Lover’s Pizza
ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, mozzarella, house tomato pizza sauce
LARGE Sausage Gone Wild Pizza
ground italian sausage, roasted peppers, mushroom, goat cheese, mozzarella, san marzano marinara
LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
LARGE Mediterranean Pizza
pesto, artichoke, grape tomato, spinach, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, mozzarella (Vegetarian)
LARGE Popeye & Olive Oil Pizza
spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, hardwood bacon, goat cheese, mozzarella
LARGE Wine Lover’s Pizza
fig, prosciutto, arugula, texas olive oil, lemon, gorgonzola, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan
LARGE Custom Pizza
house tomato pizza suace, mozzarella, provolone
Wednesday Special
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Actual hours are 11am - 2:45pm and 4pm -9:45pm everyday. Sorry for any confusion!
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park, TX 78613