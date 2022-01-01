Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen - Lakeway

No reviews yet

3001 RR 620 S

Austin, TX 78738

Seared Salmon Salad
Bolognese
Asian Crisp Salad

Red Wine To Go

Cellers Can Blau "Blau" (Cariñena/Syrah/Garnacha) TO GO

Cellers Can Blau "Blau" (Cariñena/Syrah/Garnacha) TO GO

$16.00

Montsant, Spain

Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

$18.00

Sonoma County, California

Foppiano Red Blend "1896" TO GO

Foppiano Red Blend "1896" TO GO

$20.00

California

Delas Côtes du Rhône "Saint Esprit" TO GO

Delas Côtes du Rhône "Saint Esprit" TO GO

$20.00

Rhone, France

Hahn Pinot Noir TO GO

Hahn Pinot Noir TO GO

$20.00

Monterey County, California

Comtesse de Malet Roquefort Bordeaux TO GO

Comtesse de Malet Roquefort Bordeaux TO GO

$20.00

Bordeaux, France

Belasco de Baquedano Malbec "Llama" TO GO

Belasco de Baquedano Malbec "Llama" TO GO

$22.00

Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina

Aia Vecchia Merlot blend "Lagone" IGT TO GO

Aia Vecchia Merlot blend "Lagone" IGT TO GO

$22.00

Tuscany, Italy

Gérard Bertrand Corbières TO GO

Gérard Bertrand Corbières TO GO

$22.00

Languedoc-Rousillon, France

Marietta Cellers Zinfandel blend "Old Vine Red" TO GO

Marietta Cellers Zinfandel blend "Old Vine Red" TO GO

$24.00

Geyserville, California

Palagetto Chianti Colli Senesi TO GO

Palagetto Chianti Colli Senesi TO GO

$26.00

Tuscany, Italy

Massolino Dolcetto d'Alba TO GO

Massolino Dolcetto d'Alba TO GO

$26.00

Piedmont, Italy

Benton-Lane Pinot Noir TO GO

Benton-Lane Pinot Noir TO GO

$26.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Sierra Cantabria Rioja Crianza TO GO

Sierra Cantabria Rioja Crianza TO GO

$28.00

Rioja, Spain

Bodegas Ordóñez Tinta de Toro "Triton" TO GO

Bodegas Ordóñez Tinta de Toro "Triton" TO GO

$28.00

Toro, Spain

Clos de los Siete Malbec blend TO GO

Clos de los Siete Malbec blend TO GO

$31.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Requiem Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

Requiem Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

$31.00

Columbia Valley, Washington

Remo Farina Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso TO GO

Remo Farina Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso TO GO

$31.00

Veneto, Italy

Bench Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

Bench Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

$31.00Out of stock

Sonoma County, California

Ramirez de la Piscina Rioja Reserva TO GO

Ramirez de la Piscina Rioja Reserva TO GO

$31.00

Rioja, Spain

Morra Barbera d'Alba TO GO

Morra Barbera d'Alba TO GO

$31.00

Piedmont, Italy

Belasco de Baquedano Malbec "AR Guentota" TO GO

Belasco de Baquedano Malbec "AR Guentota" TO GO

$33.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Lemelson Pinot Noir "Thea's Selection" TO GO

Lemelson Pinot Noir "Thea's Selection" TO GO

$35.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Hook & Ladder Pinot Noir TO GO

Hook & Ladder Pinot Noir TO GO

$35.00

Russian River Valley, California

Seghesio Zinfandel TO GO

Seghesio Zinfandel TO GO

$37.00

Sonoma County, California

Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano TO GO

Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano TO GO

$39.00

Tuscany, Italy

Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

$43.00

Napa Valley, California

Gran Moraine Pinot Noir TO GO

Gran Moraine Pinot Noir TO GO

$54.00

Yamhill-Carlton, Oregon

FEL Pinot Noir TO GO

FEL Pinot Noir TO GO

$56.00

Anderson Valley, California

Château L'Hospitalet Grand Vin "La Clape" TO GO

Château L'Hospitalet Grand Vin "La Clape" TO GO

$56.00

Languedoc-Rousillon, France

Treana Cabernet Sauvignon blend TO GO

Treana Cabernet Sauvignon blend TO GO

$63.00Out of stock

Paso Robles, California

White Wine To Go

Riff Pinot Grigio TO GO

Riff Pinot Grigio TO GO

$13.00

Veneto, Italy

Hogue Chardonnay TO GO

Hogue Chardonnay TO GO

$16.00

Columbia Valley, Washington

Guy Saget Sauvignon Blanc "La Petite Perriere" TO GO

Guy Saget Sauvignon Blanc "La Petite Perriere" TO GO

$18.00

Loire Valley, France

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc TO GO

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc TO GO

$18.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

August Kesseler Riesling Kabinett "R" TO GO

August Kesseler Riesling Kabinett "R" TO GO

$20.00

Rheingau, Germany

Pacificana Chardonnay TO GO

Pacificana Chardonnay TO GO

$20.00

California

Surrau Vermentino di Gallura "Limizzani" TO GO

Surrau Vermentino di Gallura "Limizzani" TO GO

$22.00

Sardinia, Italy

Enrico Serafino Gavi di Gavi "Grifo del Quartaro" TO GO

Enrico Serafino Gavi di Gavi "Grifo del Quartaro" TO GO

$22.00

Piedmont, Italy

Livon Pinot Grigio TO GO

Livon Pinot Grigio TO GO

$26.00

Collio, Italy

Malvirà Roero Arneis TO GO

Malvirà Roero Arneis TO GO

$28.00

Piedmont, Italy

Valravn Chardonnay TO GO

Valravn Chardonnay TO GO

$28.00

Sonoma County, California

Mastroberardino Falanghina del Sannio TO GO

Mastroberardino Falanghina del Sannio TO GO

$28.00

Campania, Italy

Loimer Grüner Veltliner "Lois" TO GO

Loimer Grüner Veltliner "Lois" TO GO

$28.00

Kamptal, Austria

Benito Santos Albariño "Igrexario de Saiar" TO GO

Benito Santos Albariño "Igrexario de Saiar" TO GO

$28.00

Rías Baixas, Spain

Left Coast Chardonnay "Truffle Hill" TO GO

Left Coast Chardonnay "Truffle Hill" TO GO

$31.00Out of stock

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina TO GO

Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina TO GO

$33.00

Campania, Italy

Dutton-Goldfield Chardonnay "Dutton Ranch" TO GO

Dutton-Goldfield Chardonnay "Dutton Ranch" TO GO

$41.00

Russian River Valley, California

Matthiasson Chardonnay "Linda Vista" TO GO

Matthiasson Chardonnay "Linda Vista" TO GO

$41.00

Napa Valley, California

Joseph Mellot Sancerre "La Chatellenie" TO GO

Joseph Mellot Sancerre "La Chatellenie" TO GO

$43.00

Loire Valley, France

Olivier Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc "Les Setilles" TO GO

Olivier Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc "Les Setilles" TO GO

$48.00

Burgundy, France

Sparkling Wine To Go

Brunch Mimosa Kit

$18.00Out of stock
Mistinguett Cava Brut Nature TO GO

Mistinguett Cava Brut Nature TO GO

$18.00

Penedes, Spain

Adriano Adami Prosecco "Garbel" TO GO

Adriano Adami Prosecco "Garbel" TO GO

$22.00

Treviso, Italy

Gérard Bertrand Crémant de Limoux Brut Rosé TO GO

Gérard Bertrand Crémant de Limoux Brut Rosé TO GO

$26.00

Languedoc, France

Domaine Rieflé Crémant d'Alsace Brut TO GO

Domaine Rieflé Crémant d'Alsace Brut TO GO

$28.00

Alsace, France

Contratto Millesimato Extra Brut TO GO

Contratto Millesimato Extra Brut TO GO

$33.00

Piedmont, Italy

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs Brut TO GO

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs Brut TO GO

$63.00

Napa Valley, California

Beer To Go

Blue Moon Belgian White Ale

$2.25

Shiner Bock

$2.25

Coors Lite

$2.00

Peroni

$2.50

Dos Equuis Special Lager

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.00

Modelo Especial

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.25

Bud Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Buckler Non-Alcoholic

$2.00

COCKTAILS TO GO

Frozen Margarita To Go (12oz)

$15.00Out of stock

Frose To Go (12oz)

$12.00Out of stock

House Salads & Soups

SMALL Grove Wedge

SMALL Grove Wedge

$9.00

crisp iceberg lettuce, marinated tomato, red onion, bacon, applewood smoked blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)

LARGE Grove Wedge

LARGE Grove Wedge

$13.00

crisp iceberg lettuce, marinated tomato, red onion, bacon, applewood smoked blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)

SMALL Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine hearts, house-made garlic croutons, parmesan

LARGE Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine hearts, house-made garlic croutons, parmesan

SMALL Reed's Salad

$8.00

field greens, candied pecans, feta, honey-balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

LARGE Reed's Salad

LARGE Reed's Salad

$12.00

field greens, candied pecans, feta, honey-balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Venison Chili (8oz)

$8.00

sharp cheddar, house-pickled jalapenos, red onion, corn chip (Gluten Free)

Venison Chili (12oz)

$13.00

sharp cheddar, house-pickled jalapenos, red onion, corn chip (Gluten Free)

Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (8oz)

$8.00

herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)

Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (12oz)

$13.00

herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)

Carrot Ginger Bisque (8oz)

$8.00

carrot, ginger, onions, sriracha, salt, butter, crème fraiche (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Carrot Ginger Bisque (12oz)

$13.00

carrot, ginger, onions, sriracha, salt, butter, crème fraiche (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Small Plates & Samplers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$15.00

Oven Roasted House Meatballs

$15.00

whipped burrata, parmesan, san marzano marinara, toasted focaccia

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

honeycrisp apple, balsamic, parmesan, fresno chile, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$20.00

chef’s selected cheeses, cured meats, fig spread, country mix olives, house mustard, mixed nuts, toast points

Southern Fried Okra

$13.00

grove special seasoning, buttermilk-fried okra, dynamite sauce (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Hummus Plate

$15.00

creamy hummus, roasted black garlic, chile oil, crudite, flatbread, crispy chickpeas, whipped herb feta (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Point Judith Calamari

Point Judith Calamari

$15.00

leeks, chipotle marinara, arugula, fresno chile, lemon (Gluten Free)

Fried Gulf Oysters

Fried Gulf Oysters

$17.00

house-made chip, mango-poblano pico, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Maryland Style Crab Cake

Maryland Style Crab Cake

$21.00

lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Salt & Pepper Gulf Shrimp

Salt & Pepper Gulf Shrimp

$15.00

crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy peppers, green onion, carrots, togarashi, dynamite sauce (Gluten Free)

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$17.00

white wine, butter, lemon, garlic, shallot, chile flake, basil, grilled bread

Bacon Wrapped Quail

$20.00

jalapeno cream cheese, red pepper jelly, crispy onion rings (Gluten Free)

Entree Salads

Seared Salmon Salad

Seared Salmon Salad

$22.00

“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, crispy onion, radish, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Sesame Tuna Salad

Sesame Tuna Salad

$24.00

mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu, sambal-ginger vinaigrette (Dairy Free)

Grove Chopped Salad

Grove Chopped Salad

$19.00

romaine, farm tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$21.00

long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)

Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl

$17.00

quinoa with roasted tomato, arugula, mushroom, broccoli, squash, avocado, cherry tomato, burrata, pesto, arugula, olive oil, vinegar, mint (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Forbidden Rice Bowl

$17.00

warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Asian Crisp Salad

$15.00

cabbage blend, broccoli, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, cilantro, cashews, edamame, wonton crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette, sweet gluten free teriyaki (Dairy Free, Vegan)

Hand Tied Burrata & Beets

Hand Tied Burrata & Beets

$19.00

beet jam, red, gold, and candy strip beets, Texas olive oil, mint, crushed pistachio (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Pastas

Bolognese

Bolognese

$22.00

spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, parmesan, toasted focaccia

Spaghetti & House Meatballs

Spaghetti & House Meatballs

$21.00

oven roasted meatballs, san marzano tomato marinara, basil, garlic, parmesan, toasted focaccia

Three Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

ricotta, mozzarella & asiago ravioli, sun dried tomato-black truffle-parmesan cream sauce, chive, toasted focaccia (Vegetarian)

Capellini with Seasonal Vegetables

$20.00

roasted pepper and caper tapenade, fresh vegetables, tomato, basil, arugula, white wine-lemon butter sauce, parmesan, herb bread crumbs (Vegetarian)

Spicy Asian Noodles

Spicy Asian Noodles

$19.00

sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Calabrian Chili Lumaconi

$17.00

lumaconi pasta, calabrian chili vodka sauce, cream, parmesan cheese blend, olive oil, parsley, toasted focaccia (Vegetarian)

Featured Plates

Miso Yaki Salmon

$33.00

big glory bay salmon, forbidden rice, edamame, arugula, green onions, togarashi, miso-honey glaze (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Braised Bone-In Short Rib

$37.00

bourbon and cola braised, smoked gouda grits, buttered baby heirloom carrots (Gluten Free)

Cracked Pepper Beef Tenderloin

$45.00

8oz. linz heritage angus reserve filet, bourbon-mustard sauce, garlic-herb mashed potato, asparagus (Gluten Free)

Redfish & Grits

$35.00

texas redfish on the half shell, lemon-garlic butter sauce, smoked gouda stone grits, grilled asparagus (Gluten Free)

Panko Crusted Halibut

Panko Crusted Halibut

$36.00

coriander, coconut- green curry sauce, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Roasted Chicken

$24.00

buttermilk brined airline breast, spinach, tomato, garlic-herb mashed potato, wild mushroom, grilled lemon, chicken-thyme jus (Gluten Free)

Sandwiches

Grove’s Crispy Chicken

Grove’s Crispy Chicken

$15.00

house-made butter chip pickles, challah bun, dynamite sauce, hot chili oil, slaw

Cuban Press

$17.00

mojo pork, smoked ham, salami, swiss cheese, house pickled onions, mustard, cuban loaf

Bacon Jam Burger

$17.00

stacked linz steakhouse beef, american cheese, lettuce, tx whiskey-bacon jam, pickled onions, sliced tomato, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips

Housemade Veggie Burger

$17.00

black bean, beet and mushroom-based patty, pepper jack cheese, pesto, arugula, tomato, veganaise, served with house-made potato chips (Vegetarian)

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$15.00

hardwood smoked bacon, mashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, herb aioli, toasted sourdough (Dairy Free)

Marinated Redfish Tacos

$16.00

chipotle lime marinated redfish, red cabbage, grilled corn slaw, spicy avocado sauce, organic charro black beans, mexican rice (Dairy Free)

Pizzas

MEDIUM Burrata Top Shelf Pizza

$18.00

house tomato pizza sauce, farm tomato, garlic, basil, sea salt (Vegetarian)

MEDIUM Meat Lover’s Pizza

$21.00

ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, mozzarella, house tomato pizza sauce

MEDIUM Sausage Gone Wild Pizza

$20.00

ground italian sausage, roasted peppers, mushroom, goat cheese, mozzarella, san marzano marinara

MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza

MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella

MEDIUM Mediterranean Pizza

$20.00

pesto, artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, feta and mozzarella (Vegetarian)

MEDIUM Popeye & Olive Oil Pizza

$20.00

spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, hardwood bacon, goat cheese, mozzarella

MEDIUM Wine Lover’s Pizza

MEDIUM Wine Lover’s Pizza

$20.00

fig, prosciutto, arugula, texas olive oil, lemon, gorgonzola, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan

MEDIUM Custom Pizza

$15.00

house tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone

LARGE Burrata Top Shelf Pizza

$22.00

house tomato pizza sauce, farm tomato, garlic, basil, sea salt (Vegetarian)

LARGE Meat Lover’s Pizza

$25.00

ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, mozzarella, house tomato pizza sauce

LARGE Sausage Gone Wild Pizza

$23.00

ground italian sausage, roasted peppers, mushroom, goat cheese, mozzarella, san marzano marinara

LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza

LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella

LARGE Popeye & Olive Oil Pizza

$23.00

spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, hardwood bacon, goat cheese, mozzarella

LARGE Wine Lover’s Pizza

LARGE Wine Lover’s Pizza

$23.00

fig, prosciutto, arugula, texas olive oil, lemon, gorgonzola, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan

LARGE Custom Pizza

$18.00

house tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

New York style, berry compote

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$10.00

candied pecans

Grove Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

$5.00

san marzano marinara, mozzarella, provolone

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Pasta

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Actual hours are 11am - 3pm and 4pm -9:45pm everyday. Sorry for any confusion!

Website

Location

3001 RR 620 S, Austin, TX 78738

Directions

Gallery
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image
Banner pic
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

