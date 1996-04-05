Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen - Westlake

No reviews yet

6317 Bee Caves Rd

West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Seared Salmon Salad
Kid's Pasta
Bolognese

Red Wine To Go

FROSE TO GO

$12.00Out of stock

FROZEN SANGRIA TO GO

$12.00Out of stock
Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

$16.00

Sonoma County, California

Foppiano Red Blend "1896" TO GO

Foppiano Red Blend "1896" TO GO

$18.00

California

Hahn Pinot Noir TO GO

Hahn Pinot Noir TO GO

$18.00

Monterey County, California

Belasco de Banquedano Malbec "Llama" TO GO

Belasco de Banquedano Malbec "Llama" TO GO

$20.00

Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina

Aia Vecchia Merlot blend "Lagone" IGT TO GO

Aia Vecchia Merlot blend "Lagone" IGT TO GO

$20.00

Tuscany, Italy

Gérard Bertrand Corbières TO GO

Gérard Bertrand Corbières TO GO

$20.00

Languedoc-Rousillon, France

Delas Cotes du Rhone "Saint Esprit" TO GO

Delas Cotes du Rhone "Saint Esprit" TO GO

$22.00

Rhone Valley, France

Marietta Cellars Zinfandel blend "Old Vine Red" TO GO

Marietta Cellars Zinfandel blend "Old Vine Red" TO GO

$22.00

Geyserville, California

Palagetto Chianti Colli Senesi TO GO

Palagetto Chianti Colli Senesi TO GO

$24.00

Tuscany, Italy

Massolino Dolcetto d'Alba TO GO

Massolino Dolcetto d'Alba TO GO

$24.00

Piedmont, Italy

Benton-Lane Pinot Noir TO GO

Benton-Lane Pinot Noir TO GO

$24.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Sierra Cantabria Rioja Crianza TO GO

Sierra Cantabria Rioja Crianza TO GO

$26.00

Rioja, Spain

Clos de los Siete Mablec blend TO GO

Clos de los Siete Mablec blend TO GO

$28.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Bench Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

Bench Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

$28.00

Sonoma County, California

Ramírez de la Piscina Rioja Reserva TO GO

Ramírez de la Piscina Rioja Reserva TO GO

$28.00

Rioja, Spain

Morra Barbera d'Alba TO GO

Morra Barbera d'Alba TO GO

$28.00

Piedmont, Italy

Remo Farina Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso TO GO

Remo Farina Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso TO GO

$30.00

Veneto, Italy

Belasco de Baquedano Malbec "AR Guentota" TO GO

Belasco de Baquedano Malbec "AR Guentota" TO GO

$30.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Hook & Ladder Pinot Noir TO GO

Hook & Ladder Pinot Noir TO GO

$32.00

Russian River Valley, California

Lemelson Pinot Noir "Thea's Selection" TO GO

Lemelson Pinot Noir "Thea's Selection" TO GO

$32.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Seghesio Zinfandel TO GO

Seghesio Zinfandel TO GO

$34.00

Sonoma County, California

Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano TO GO

Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano TO GO

$36.00

Tuscany, Italy

Priest Ranch Cabernet TO GO

Priest Ranch Cabernet TO GO

$40.00

Napa, California

Gran Moraine Pinot Noir TO GO

Gran Moraine Pinot Noir TO GO

$50.00

Yamhill-Carlton, Oregon

Château L'Hospitalet Grand Vin "La Clape" TO GO

Château L'Hospitalet Grand Vin "La Clape" TO GO

$52.00

Languedoc-Rousillon, France

FEL Pinot Noir TO GO

FEL Pinot Noir TO GO

$54.00

Anderson Valley, California

EnRoute Pinot Noir "Les Pommiers" TO GO

EnRoute Pinot Noir "Les Pommiers" TO GO

$54.00

Russian River Valley, California

Hawkes Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

Hawkes Cabernet Sauvignon TO GO

$58.00

Alexander Valley, California

Treana Cabernet Sauvignon blend TO GO

Treana Cabernet Sauvignon blend TO GO

$60.00

Paso Robles, California

White Wine To Go

Riff Pinot Grigio TO GO

Riff Pinot Grigio TO GO

$12.00

Veneto, Italy

Mont Gravet *Rosé* TO GO

Mont Gravet *Rosé* TO GO

$12.00

Southwest, France

Hogue Chardonnay TO GO

Hogue Chardonnay TO GO

$14.00

Columbia Valley, Washington

Guy Saget Sauvignon Blanc "La Petite Perriere" TO GO

Guy Saget Sauvignon Blanc "La Petite Perriere" TO GO

$16.00

Loire Valley, France

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc TO GO

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc TO GO

$16.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

August Kesseler Riesling Kabinett "R" TO GO

August Kesseler Riesling Kabinett "R" TO GO

$18.00

Rheingau, Germany

Pacificana Chardonnay TO GO

Pacificana Chardonnay TO GO

$18.00

California

Enrico Serafino Gavi di Gavi "Grifo del Quartaro" TO GO

Enrico Serafino Gavi di Gavi "Grifo del Quartaro" TO GO

$20.00

Piedmont, Italy

Surrau Vermentino di Gallura "Limizzani" TO GO

Surrau Vermentino di Gallura "Limizzani" TO GO

$20.00

Sardinia, Italy

Livon Pinot Grigio TO GO

Livon Pinot Grigio TO GO

$24.00

Collio, Italy

Gaspard Touraine Sauvignon Blanc TO GO

Gaspard Touraine Sauvignon Blanc TO GO

$26.00

Loire Valley, France

Malvirà Roero Arneis TO GO

Malvirà Roero Arneis TO GO

$26.00

Piedmont, Italy

Mastroberardino Falanghina del Sannio TO GO

Mastroberardino Falanghina del Sannio TO GO

$26.00

Campania, Italy

Loimer Grüner Veltliner "Lois" TO GO

Loimer Grüner Veltliner "Lois" TO GO

$26.00

Kamptal, Austria

Benito Santos Albariño "Igrexario de Saiar" TO GO

Benito Santos Albariño "Igrexario de Saiar" TO GO

$26.00

Rías Baixas, Spain

Valravn Chardonnay TO GO

Valravn Chardonnay TO GO

$28.00

Sonoma County, California

Claude Branger Muscadet Sèvre et Maine TO GO

Claude Branger Muscadet Sèvre et Maine TO GO

$28.00

Loire Valley, France

Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina TO GO

Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina TO GO

$30.00

Campania, Italy

Left Coast Chardonnay "Truffle Hill" TO GO

Left Coast Chardonnay "Truffle Hill" TO GO

$30.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Dutton-Goldfield Chardonnay "Dutton Ranch" TO GO

Dutton-Goldfield Chardonnay "Dutton Ranch" TO GO

$38.00

Russian River Valley, California

Matthiasson Chardonnay "Linda Vista" TO GO

Matthiasson Chardonnay "Linda Vista" TO GO

$38.00

Napa Valley, California

Joseph Mellot Sancerre "Le Chatellenie" TO GO

Joseph Mellot Sancerre "Le Chatellenie" TO GO

$40.00

Loire Valley, France

Olivier Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc "Les Sétilles" TO GO

Olivier Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc "Les Sétilles" TO GO

$44.00

Burgundy, France

Sparkling Wine To Go

Mistinguett Cava Brut Nature TO GO

Mistinguett Cava Brut Nature TO GO

$16.00

Penedès, Spain

Adriano Adami Prosecco "Garbèl" TO GO

Adriano Adami Prosecco "Garbèl" TO GO

$20.00

Treviso, Italy

Gérard Bertrand Crémant de Limoux Brut Rosé TO GO

Gérard Bertrand Crémant de Limoux Brut Rosé TO GO

$24.00

Languedoc, France

Domaine Rieflé Crémant d'Alsace Brut TO GO

Domaine Rieflé Crémant d'Alsace Brut TO GO

$26.00

Alsace, France

Contratto Millesimato Extra Brut TO GO

Contratto Millesimato Extra Brut TO GO

$30.00

Piedmont, Italy

Schramsberg Brut Blanc de Blancs TO GO

Schramsberg Brut Blanc de Blancs TO GO

$56.00

Napa Valley, California

Demiere-Ansiot Brut Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Champagne TO GO

Demiere-Ansiot Brut Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Champagne TO GO

$72.00

Champagne, France

Beer To Go

Peroni

$2.50

Dos Equis Special Lager

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$2.50

Circle Blur Hefeweisen

$2.25Out of stock

Austin Eastciders Dry Cider

$2.50

Omission Lager Gluten Free

$2.50Out of stock

Buckler Non-Alcoholic

$2.00

House Salads & Soups

SMALL Grove Wedge

SMALL Grove Wedge

$9.00

crisp iceberg, marinated tomato, red onion, bacon, applewood smoked blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)

LARGE Grove Wedge

LARGE Grove Wedge

$13.00

crisp iceberg, marinated tomato, red onion, bacon, applewood smoked blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)

SMALL Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine hearts, house-made garlic croutons, parmesan

LARGE Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine hearts, house-made garlic croutons, parmesan

SMALL Reed's Salad

$8.00

field greens, candied pecans, feta, honey-balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

LARGE Reed's Salad

LARGE Reed's Salad

$12.00

field greens, candied pecans, feta, honey-balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Venison Chili (8oz)

$8.00

sharp cheddar, house-pickled jalapenos, red onion, corn chip (Gluten Free)

Venison Chili (12oz)

$13.00

sharp cheddar, house-pickled jalapenos, red onion, corn chip (Gluten Free)

Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (8oz)

$8.00

herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)

Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (12oz)

$13.00

herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)

Carrot Ginger Bisque (8oz)

$8.00

carrot, ginger, onions, sriracha, salt, butter, crème fraiche (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Carrot Ginger Bisque (12oz)

$12.00

carrot, ginger, onions, sriracha, salt, butter, crème fraiche (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Small Plates & Samplers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$15.00

Oven Roasted House Meatballs

$15.00

whipped burrata, parmesan, san marzano marinara, toasted focaccia

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

honeycrisp apple, balsamic, parmesan, fresno chile, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free)

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$20.00

chef’s selected cheeses, cured meats, fig spread, country mix olives, house mustard, mixed nuts, toast points

Southern Fried Okra

$13.00

grove special seasoning, buttermilk-fried okra, dynamite sauce (Gluten Free)

Hummus Plate

$15.00

creamy hummus, roasted black garlic, chile oil, crudite, flatbread, crisy chickpeas, whipped herb feta

Point Judith Calamari

Point Judith Calamari

$15.00

leeks, chipotle marinara, arugula, fresno chile, lemon (Gluten Free)

Fried Gulf Oysters

Fried Gulf Oysters

$17.00

house-made chip, mango-poblano pico, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Maryland Style Crabcake

Maryland Style Crabcake

$21.00

lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Salt & Pepper Gulf Shrimp

Salt & Pepper Gulf Shrimp

$15.00

crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy peppers, green onion, carrots, togarashi, dynamite sauce (Gluten Free)

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$17.00

white wine, butter, lemon, garlic, shallot, chile flake, basil, grilled bread

Bacon Wrapped Quail

$20.00

jalapeno cream cheese, red pepper jelly, crispy onion rings (Gluten Free)

Entree Salads

Seared Salmon Salad

Seared Salmon Salad

$22.00

“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, crispy onion, radish, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Sesame Tuna Salad

Sesame Tuna Salad

$24.00

mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu, sambal-ginger vinaigrette (Dairy Free)

Grove Chopped Salad

Grove Chopped Salad

$19.00

romaine, baby heirloom tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$21.00

long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)

Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl

$17.00

quinoa with roasted tomato, arugula, mushroom, broccoli, squash, avocado, cherry tomato, burrata, pesto, arugula, olive oil, vinegar, mint (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Forbidden Rice Bowl

$17.00

warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Asian Crisp Salad

$15.00

cabbage blend, broccoli, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, cilantro, cashews, edamame, wonton crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette, sweet gluten free teriyaki (Dairy Free, Vegan)

Hand Tied Burrata & Beets

$19.00

red, gold and candied stripe beets, burrata, arugula, citrus, apple, pistachio, balsamic, texas olive oil, citrus vinaigrette (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)

Pastas

Bolognese

Bolognese

$22.00

spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, parmesan, toasted focaccia

Spaghetti & House Meatballs

Spaghetti & House Meatballs

$21.00

oven roasted meatballs, san marzano tomato marinara, basil, garlic, parmesan, toasted focaccia

Three Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

ricotta, mozzarella & asiago ravioli, sun dried tomato-black truffle-parmesan cream sauce, chive, toasted focaccia (Vegetarian)

Capellini with Seasonal Vegetables

$20.00

roasted pepper and caper tapenade, seasonal vegetables, tomato, basil, arugula, white wine-lemon butter sauce, parmesan, herbed bread crumbs (Vegetarian)

Spicy Asian Noodles

Spicy Asian Noodles

$19.00

sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Calabrian Chili Lumaconi

$17.00

lumaconi pasta, calabrian chili vodka sauce, cream, parmesan cheese blend, olive oil, parsley, toasted focaccia (Vegetarian)

Featured Plates

Miso Yaki Salmon

$33.00

big glory bay salmon, forbidden rice, edamame, arugula, green onions, togarashi, miso-honey glaze (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Braised Bone-In Short Rib

$37.00

bourbon and cola braised, smoked gouda grits, buttered baby heirloom carrots (Gluten Free)

Cracked Pepper Beef Tenderloin

$45.00

8oz. linz heritage angus reserve filet, classic bourbon-mustard sauce, garlic-herb mashed potato, asparagus (Gluten Free)

Redfish & Grits

$35.00

texas redfish on the half shell, lemon-garlic butter sauce, smoked gouda stone grits, grilled asparagus (Gluten Free)

Panko Crusted Halibut

Panko Crusted Halibut

$36.00

coriander, coconut- green curry sauce, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Roasted Chicken

$24.00

buttermilk brined airline breast, spinach, tomato, garlic-herb mashed potato, wild mushroom, grilled lemon, chicken-thyme jus (Gluten Free)

Sandwiches

Grove’s Crispy Chicken

Grove’s Crispy Chicken

$15.00

house-made butter chip pickles, challah bun, dynamite sauce, hot chili oil, slaw

Cuban Press

$17.00

mojo pork, smoked ham, salami, swiss cheese, house pickled onions, mustard, cuban loaf

Bacon Jam Burger

$17.00

stacked linz steakhouse beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, tx whiskey-bacon jam, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips

Housemade Veggie Burger

$17.00

black bean, beet and mushroom-based patty, pepper jack cheese, pesto, arugula, tomato, veganiase (Vegetarian)

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$15.00

hardwood smoked bacon, mashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, herb aioli, toasted sourdough (Dairy Free)

Marinated Redfish Tacos

$16.00

chipotle lime marinated redfish, red cabbage, grilled corn slaw, spicy avocado sauce, organic charro black beans, mexican rice.

Pizzas

MEDIUM Burrata Top Shelf Pizza

$19.00

house tomato pizza sauce, farm tomato, garlic, basil, sea salt (Vegetarian)

MEDIUM Meat Lover’s Pizza

$21.00

ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, mozzarella, house tomato pizza sauce

MEDIUM Sausage Gone Wild Pizza

$20.00

ground italian sausage, roasted pepper, mushroom, goat cheese, mozzarella, san marzano marinara

MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza

MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella

MEDIUM Mediterranean Pizza

$20.00

pesto, artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, feta and mozzarella (Vegetarian)

MEDIUM Popeye & Olive Oil Pizza

$20.00

spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, hardwood bacon, goat cheese, mozzarella

MEDIUM Wine Lover’s Pizza

MEDIUM Wine Lover’s Pizza

$20.00

fig, prosciutto, arugula, texas olive oil, lemon, gorgonzola, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan

MEDIUM Custom Pizza

$15.00

house tomato pizza sauce , mozzarella, provolone

LARGE Burrata Top Shelf Pizza

$22.00

house tomato pizza sauce, farm tomato, garlic, basil, sea salt (Vegetarian)

LARGE Meat Lover’s Pizza

$25.00

ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, mozzarella, house tomato pizza sauce

LARGE Sausage Gone Wild Pizza

$23.00

ground italian sausage, roasted peppers, mushroom, goat cheese, mozzarella, san marzano marinara

LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza

LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella

LARGE Mediterranean Pizza

$23.00

pesto, artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, feta and mozzarella (Vegetarian)

LARGE Popeye & Olive Oil Pizza

$23.00

spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, hardwood bacon, goat cheese, mozzarella

LARGE Wine Lover’s Pizza

LARGE Wine Lover’s Pizza

$23.00

fig, prosciutto, arugula, texas olive oil, lemon, gorgonzola, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan

LARGE Custom Pizza

$18.00

house tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone

Grove Kid’s Menu

Kid's Pizza

$5.00

san marzano marinara, mozzarella, provolone

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Pasta

$5.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

New York style, crushed pistachio, berry compote, whip cream

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$10.00

candied pecans

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Pineapple Cake

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Hibiscus Tea

$3.23

Iced Tea

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Set Up Fee

$3.00

Bottled Water

Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Actual takeout/delivery hours are 11am - 2:45pm and 4pm -9:45pm everyday. Sorry for any confusion!

Location

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills, TX 78746

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image
Banner pic
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

