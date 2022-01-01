Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

The Grove Hollister

review star

No reviews yet

7511 Pacheco Pass Highway

Hollister, CA 95023

Order Again

From the Garden

Kale Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Shaved Zucchini, Brioche Crouton, Shaved Parmesan, Spanish Anchovies

Mix Field Green Salad

$13.00

Cauliflower, Cherry Tomato, Spring Mix, Carrots, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Roasted Pear Salad

$13.00

Whipped Brie Cheese, Cashews, Brioche Crouton, Citrus Vinaigrette

Pizza

Pepperoni

$15.00

Marinara, Three Cheese Blend, Pepperoni

3 Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella, Monterey, Cheddar, Marinara

Field Harvest

$15.00

Asparagus, Cauliflower, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romesco (sauce)

The Fungi

$15.00

Mozzarella, Cremini (mushroom), Shimeji (mushroom), Bechemel (sauce), Parsley

Caprese

$15.00

Pesto, Cherry Tomato, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan

Papas con Chorizo

$15.00

Yukon gold papas, Pimiento (pepper), Bechemel (sauce), Mozzarella, Scallion

Korean BBQ CHicken

$15.00

Gochujang (sauce), Mozzarella, pickled vegetable, aioli (sauce), cilantro

Chicken Poblano

$15.00

Mexican Crema, Chili oil, Monterey Jack Cheese

Meat Head

$15.00

bbq sauce, carne asada, smoked pork, short ribs, cheddar monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeno, arugula

Carnitas

$15.00

Poblano crema, cheddar monterey jack, chicharron, scallion

Margarita

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roma tomatoes

To Share

Farm House Board

$25.00Out of stock

Guacamole Asada

$13.00

Beef Chuck, Tahin Lime, Tortilla Chips, Scallion

Guacamole Elote

$13.00

Mexican Street Corn, Tahin Lime, Tortilla Chips, Scallion

Guacamole Pork

$13.00

Smoke Pork Shoulder, Pickled Red Onion, Tahin Lime, Tortilla Chips, Scallion

Ahi Nacho

$17.00

Wonton Chips, Avocado, Romesco (sauce), Aioli, Shaved Jalapeno, Furikake, Scallion

Ahi Poke

$17.00

Wonton Chips, Avocado, Furikake , Scallion

Balsamic Glaze Brussels

$9.00

Shaved Parmesan, Chili Flakes

Szechuan Chicken Bites

$9.00

Miso Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Szechuan Pepper, Scallion

Chicken Poblano Enchiladas

$13.00

Mexican Crema, Chili Oil, Scallion

Butter Burger

$17.00

Mesclun, Tomato, Crispy Onion, Garlic Aioli, Fries

Street Taco

$13.00

smoked pork, Pickled red onion, arugula, cotija cheese, lime

Calamari

$15.00

Chimichurri, Tarragon, Parsley, Dill

Asada Fries

$12.00Out of stock

French Fries, Mexican Spices, Asada, Poblano Crema, Romesco, Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Scallions

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Simply Dressed Slaw, Beet Pickled Onion, Gochujang BBQ Sauce, French Fries

Kusshi Oyster (Half Dozen)

$19.00Out of stock

Half Dozen Oysters, Soy Vinaigrette, Sunrise Mignonette, Jalapeno Shallot Relish, Cilantro, Lemon

Shrimp tacos

Shrimp tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos with jalapeno crema, arugula, and topped with piri piri

Chicken Wings

$13.00

6 wings; Fried wings tossed in our house dry rub on a bed of spinach. Served with a side of Kathy's sweet sauce. Side of lemon .

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Guacamole & Chips

$6.00

Sweet Thangs

Cupcake

$3.00

Flavors listed are available as of 6/10 Check bakery for cupcake quantities

Cupcakes Box

$15.00

Assorted Box, 6 in a box Flavors shown are available as of 6/10 Check bakery for cupcake quantities

Cookies

$1.50

Dessert Plate

$10.00

Lavender Cheesecake, Chocolate Truffle Separately: (Open Bakery) Lavender Cheesecake = $7 Chocolate Truffle = $3

Dessert Board

$17.00Out of stock

Chocolate Truffle, Lavender cheesecake, Mix berry panna cotta

Birthday Cake

$13.00Out of stock

Macaroons Box

$15.00Out of stock

6 in a box. One of each. Mango, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Orange and Coconut

Macaroon Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Fruit and Caprese

Fruit Platter

$15.00

Caprese Flatbread

Out of stock

Starbucks

Caffe Americano

Shots of espresso with hot water

Caffe Latte

Shots of espresso with steamed milk.

Chai Tea Latte

Pumps of chai tea concentrate with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha green tea powder with steamed milk.

Caffe Mocha

Pumps of Bitter Sweet Chocolate sauce with espresso shots and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.

Caramel Macchiato

Steamed milk with pumps of vanilla syrup, shots and caramel sauce drizzle on top.

White Chocolate Mocha

Pumps of White Chocolate sauce with espresso shots and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.

Coffee

Starbucks pike's place medium roast coffee.

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

Vanilla Bean Frap

Vanilla bean powder blended together with whole milk, topped with whipped cream.

Caramel Frap

Matcha Creme Frap

White Mocha Frap

Strawberry Creme Frap

Java Chip Frap

Mocha Frap

Mango Dragonfruit Refresher

Dragon Drink

Strawberry Acai

Pink Drink

Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

Green Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

Mango Black Iced Tea

Teas

Honey Citrus Mint Tea

Sunday Menu

Breakfast Board

$23.00

Scramble Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Sourdough, Potato Hash, Simply Dressed Greens

Tres Leche French Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Whip Mascarpone, Strawberries, Whip Cream, Condense Milk

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Sweety Dro Peppers, Pickled Cauliflower, Balsamic Glaze, Chili Flakes, Feta, Whole Grain Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.00

Capers, Beer Pickled Onion, Yogurt, Dill, Everything Bagel Spice, Whole Grain Toast

Chicken + Waffle

$17.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Vanilla Tahini, Szechuan Oil, Sweety Drop Peppers, Scallion, Sesame

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Friday | 4PM-10PM Saturday | 10AM - 10PM Sunday | 10AM - 7PM *The hours reflected are Online Ordering Hours*

Website

Location

7511 Pacheco Pass Highway, Hollister, CA 95023

Directions

Gallery
The Grove image
The Grove image
The Grove image

