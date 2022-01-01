- Home
The Grove Hollister
7511 Pacheco Pass Highway
Hollister, CA 95023
From the Garden
Pizza
Pepperoni
Marinara, Three Cheese Blend, Pepperoni
3 Cheese
Mozzarella, Monterey, Cheddar, Marinara
Field Harvest
Asparagus, Cauliflower, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romesco (sauce)
The Fungi
Mozzarella, Cremini (mushroom), Shimeji (mushroom), Bechemel (sauce), Parsley
Caprese
Pesto, Cherry Tomato, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan
Papas con Chorizo
Yukon gold papas, Pimiento (pepper), Bechemel (sauce), Mozzarella, Scallion
Korean BBQ CHicken
Gochujang (sauce), Mozzarella, pickled vegetable, aioli (sauce), cilantro
Chicken Poblano
Mexican Crema, Chili oil, Monterey Jack Cheese
Meat Head
bbq sauce, carne asada, smoked pork, short ribs, cheddar monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapeno, arugula
Carnitas
Poblano crema, cheddar monterey jack, chicharron, scallion
Margarita
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roma tomatoes
To Share
Farm House Board
Guacamole Asada
Beef Chuck, Tahin Lime, Tortilla Chips, Scallion
Guacamole Elote
Mexican Street Corn, Tahin Lime, Tortilla Chips, Scallion
Guacamole Pork
Smoke Pork Shoulder, Pickled Red Onion, Tahin Lime, Tortilla Chips, Scallion
Ahi Nacho
Wonton Chips, Avocado, Romesco (sauce), Aioli, Shaved Jalapeno, Furikake, Scallion
Ahi Poke
Wonton Chips, Avocado, Furikake , Scallion
Balsamic Glaze Brussels
Shaved Parmesan, Chili Flakes
Szechuan Chicken Bites
Miso Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Szechuan Pepper, Scallion
Chicken Poblano Enchiladas
Mexican Crema, Chili Oil, Scallion
Butter Burger
Mesclun, Tomato, Crispy Onion, Garlic Aioli, Fries
Street Taco
smoked pork, Pickled red onion, arugula, cotija cheese, lime
Calamari
Chimichurri, Tarragon, Parsley, Dill
Asada Fries
French Fries, Mexican Spices, Asada, Poblano Crema, Romesco, Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Scallions
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Simply Dressed Slaw, Beet Pickled Onion, Gochujang BBQ Sauce, French Fries
Kusshi Oyster (Half Dozen)
Half Dozen Oysters, Soy Vinaigrette, Sunrise Mignonette, Jalapeno Shallot Relish, Cilantro, Lemon
Shrimp tacos
Shrimp Tacos with jalapeno crema, arugula, and topped with piri piri
Chicken Wings
6 wings; Fried wings tossed in our house dry rub on a bed of spinach. Served with a side of Kathy's sweet sauce. Side of lemon .
Sweet Thangs
Cupcake
Flavors listed are available as of 6/10 Check bakery for cupcake quantities
Cupcakes Box
Assorted Box, 6 in a box Flavors shown are available as of 6/10 Check bakery for cupcake quantities
Cookies
Dessert Plate
Lavender Cheesecake, Chocolate Truffle Separately: (Open Bakery) Lavender Cheesecake = $7 Chocolate Truffle = $3
Dessert Board
Chocolate Truffle, Lavender cheesecake, Mix berry panna cotta
Birthday Cake
Macaroons Box
6 in a box. One of each. Mango, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Orange and Coconut
Macaroon Plate
Fruit and Caprese
Starbucks
Caffe Americano
Shots of espresso with hot water
Caffe Latte
Shots of espresso with steamed milk.
Chai Tea Latte
Pumps of chai tea concentrate with steamed milk.
Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea powder with steamed milk.
Caffe Mocha
Pumps of Bitter Sweet Chocolate sauce with espresso shots and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.
Caramel Macchiato
Steamed milk with pumps of vanilla syrup, shots and caramel sauce drizzle on top.
White Chocolate Mocha
Pumps of White Chocolate sauce with espresso shots and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.
Coffee
Starbucks pike's place medium roast coffee.
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Vanilla Bean Frap
Vanilla bean powder blended together with whole milk, topped with whipped cream.
Caramel Frap
Matcha Creme Frap
White Mocha Frap
Strawberry Creme Frap
Java Chip Frap
Mocha Frap
Mango Dragonfruit Refresher
Dragon Drink
Strawberry Acai
Pink Drink
Hot Chocolate
White Hot Chocolate
Green Iced Tea
Black Iced Tea
Mango Black Iced Tea
Teas
Honey Citrus Mint Tea
Sunday Menu
Breakfast Board
Scramble Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Sourdough, Potato Hash, Simply Dressed Greens
Tres Leche French Toast
Whip Mascarpone, Strawberries, Whip Cream, Condense Milk
Avocado Toast
Sweety Dro Peppers, Pickled Cauliflower, Balsamic Glaze, Chili Flakes, Feta, Whole Grain Toast
Smoked Salmon Toast
Capers, Beer Pickled Onion, Yogurt, Dill, Everything Bagel Spice, Whole Grain Toast
Chicken + Waffle
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Vanilla Tahini, Szechuan Oil, Sweety Drop Peppers, Scallion, Sesame
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday | 4PM-10PM Saturday | 10AM - 10PM Sunday | 10AM - 7PM *The hours reflected are Online Ordering Hours*
7511 Pacheco Pass Highway, Hollister, CA 95023