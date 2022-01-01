- Home
The Growler Bar & Kitchen
1300 Fm 685 Suite 100
Pflugerville, TX 78660
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Crowler Cans (Two 16oz Cans)
#1 Saint Arnold Root Beer - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#2 Buddha's Brew Cranberry - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#3 Buddha's Brew Peach Mint - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#4 Red Horn Cold Brew - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#5 High Brew Nitro Cold Brew - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#6 512 Pecan Porter Nitro - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#7 Saloon Door Ponyboy Nitro - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#8 Austin Eastciders Blood Orange - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#9 Skull & Potion Black Cherry - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#10 Bishop Ciderdaze - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#11 The Veil Berry Mallow Tastee - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#12 Texas Beer Company Pecos Amber - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#13 Save the World Rex Servus - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#14 Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#15 Aquabrew Pineapple Gose - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#16 512 Bock - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#17 Barking Armadillo Hefeweizen - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#18 Hi Sign Blackberry Lemon Kettle Sour - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#19 Saint Arnold Art Car - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#20 Family Business Beer Co Birds of A Feather - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#21 To Øl Mexican Hot Chocolate - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#22 Red Horn Wonderboy - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#23 Save The World Gladius Belgian Dubbel - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#24 Pinthouse Pizza Fresh Drops Fresh Hop - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#25 Kona Big Wave - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#26 Saint Arnold 2021 Pumpkinator - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#27 Saint Arnold 2022 Pumpkinator - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#28 The Veil whiteferrari3 - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#29 Baa Baa Brewhouse Lamb Doodle - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#30 Beerburgh Brewing Company Pecan Mesquite Brown Ale - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#31 Baa Baa Brewhouse Big Bertha - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#32 Meanwhile Val Verde - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#33 Meanwhile/Dutchess Vorfreude - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#34 Barking Armadillo Finn McCool Irish Red - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#35 St Elmo Carl - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#36 Independence Convict Hill - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#37 Dutchess Ales Augur - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#38 Dutchess Ales Vale Pale Ale - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#39 512 Maple Whiskey Barrel Double Pecan Porter - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#40 Stone 26th Anniversary Triple IPA - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#41 Family Business Beer Co Critical Liquid - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#42 Weathered Souls Daylight Savings - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#43 Hedgehog Brewing Florida Stanley - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#44 Saloon Door The Werewolf From Webster - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#45 512 Juicy IPA - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#46 Save the World Bo - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#47 Jolly Pumpkin La Parcela - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#48 Firestone Walker Mocha Dolce - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#49 Whitestone Velvet Nunchucks - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#50 Fair State Stranger In The Alps - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#51 Lindemans Framboise - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#52 Pohjala Aike - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#53 Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#54 Pratsch Grüner Veltliner - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#55 Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#56 Obsidian Pear Blanc - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#57 Delta Sauvigon Blanc - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#58 Zum Martin Sepp Zwiegelt - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#59 Tiamo Barbera Organic - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#60 Gran Passione Rosso - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
#61 CaliPaso Pinot Noir - Two-16oz Crowler Cans
Appetizers
Pretzel Sticks W/ Beer Cheese
Baked to order soft pretzels with sides of dijon mustard and homemade beer cheese.
Cheesy Bread
Thin crust dough topped with herbs, shredded mozzarella cheese, and a garlic parmesan base. Includes a side of marinara.
Cup O Meatballs
Meatballs with our homemade marinara sauce, shaved Parmesan and basil. Served food truck style.
Meatball Sliders
Marinated meatballs w/ shredded mozzarella cheese on Rotella’s Sliders. Finished w/shaved Parmesan, basil and homemade marinara
Stuffed Potato Skins (6)
Stuffed with our blend of Asiago and Cheddar Cheese, tomato, bacon, jalapeños. Finished with Mexican creme and green onions.
Pork Shanks (3)
Salads
Caprese Salad
Layers of Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Topped With A Garlic Olive Oil Drizzle, Cracked Salt, Pepper and a Balsamic Reduction Drizzle
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce With Creamy Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Garlic Croutons Proteins available as toppings
House Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce Topped With Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Garlic Croutons – With Ranch Dressing
Spinach Arugula Salad
Spinach and Arugula Mix topped with Candided Pecans, Craisins, Artichoke Hearts, Fetta Cheese, – With a Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Pizza Rolls (8)
Custom Pizza Roll
Make them how you want them. Choose any two toppings or three if you choose no cheese. Comes with one ranch and one pizza sauce sides.
Cheese Pizza Roll
Stuffed to the brim with Mozzarella cheese
Honolulu Pizza Roll
Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
Pepperoni Pizza Roll
Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Pizza 12"
12" Custom Pizza
Take our classic cheese pizza and make it your own! Priced per additional topping.
12" Back To Basics
Mozzarella cheese, Growler’s homemade sauce on hand stretched dough
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauced w/ BBQ Sauce
12" The Buffalo Pizza
Buffalo Sauced Chicken, Jalapeño, Ranch Drizzle
12" Caprese Pizza
Garlic Olive Oil Base, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella, Finished With Cracked Salt, Pepper, and Balsamic Reduction Drizzle
12" Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon and Bacon Bits
12" Cheeseburger Pizza
Mustard base with Bacon Bits, Beef, Red Onion, Tomato, Pickles, Beer Cheese Drizzle
12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushroom, Red Onion, Alfredo Sauce Base
12" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Tomato, Spinach, Fetta Cheese, Pesto Sauce Base (Allergy – Contains Tree Nuts)
12" Chickenrita Pizza
Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella
12" The GB Pizza
Chicken, Bacon Bits, Jalapeños, Sauced w/ Sriracha BBQ
12" The Halo Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Sauced w/ Sriracha BBQ
12" Herbivore Pizza
Tomato, Black Olives, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Red Onion
12" Honolulu Pizza
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
12" Hot Tropics Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Hot Cherry Peppers, Pineapple, Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle
12" The Kitchen Sink Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives
12" Margherita Pizza
Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella
12" Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, Keep It Simple.
12" The Pfamily Pizza
Half Cheese / Half Pepperoni
12" Pollo Blanco Pizza
Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushroom, Red Onion, Garlic Parmesan Sauce Base
12" Sicilian Pizza
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers and Mushroom
12" Wheel Of Pfortune Pizza
Let our team build you a unique pie with 4 surprise toppings. Different every time!
Pizza 16"
16" Custom Pizza
Take our classic cheese pizza and make it your own! Priced per additional topping.
16" Back To Basics
Mozzarella cheese, Growler’s homemade sauce on hand stretched dough
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauced w/ BBQ Sauce
16" The Buffalo Pizza
Buffalo Sauced Chicken, Jalapeño, Ranch Drizzle
16" Caprese Pizza
Garlic Olive Oil Base, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella, Finished With Cracked Salt, Pepper, and Balsamic Reduction Drizzle
16" Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon and Bacon Bits
16" Cheeseburger Pizza
Bacon Bits, Beef, Red Onion, Tomato, Pickles, Beer Cheese Drizzle, Mustard Base
16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushroom, Red Onion, Alfredo Sauce Base
16" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Tomato, Spinach, Fetta Cheese, Pesto Sauce Base (Allergy – Contains Tree Nuts)
16" Chickenrita Pizza
Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella and Chicken
16" The GB Pizza
Chicken, Bacon Bits, Jalapeños, Sauced w/ Sriracha BBQ
16" The Halo Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Sauced w/ Sriracha BBQ
16" Herbivore Pizza
Tomato, Black Olives, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Red Onion
16" Honolulu Pizza
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
16" Hot Tropics Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Hot Cherry Peppers, Pineapple, Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle
16" The Kitchen Sink Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives
16" Margherita Pizza
Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella
16" Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, Keep It Simple.
16" The Pfamily Pizza
Half Cheese / Half Pepperoni
16" Pollo Blanco Pizza
Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushroom, Red Onion, Garlic Parmesan Sauce Base
16" Sicilian Pizza
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers and Mushroom
16" Wheel Of Pfortune Pizza
Let our team build you a unique pie with 4 surprise toppings. Different every time!
Calzones
Custom Calzone
Take our classic cheese calzone and make it your own! Priced per additional topping. Comes in two halves
Cheese Calzone
Cheese, Cheese and MORE CHEESE! Comes in two halves
Carnivore Calzone
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Comes in two halves
Stromboli Calzone
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Mushroom, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce Comes as one large calzone
Honolulu Calzone
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Comes in two halves
Spinach and Feta Calzone
Spinach, Feta Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Comes in two halves
Herbivore Calzone
Tomato, Black Olives, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Red Onion Comes in two halves
Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Comes in two halves
Sides
Balsamic Reduction Side
BBQ Sauce Side
Beer Cheese Side
Blue Cheese Side
Brown Mustard Side
Buffalo Sauce Hot Side
Buffalo Sauce Medium Side
Garlic Parmesan Sauce Side
Honey BBQ Side
Mango Habanero Sauce Side
Mike's Hot Honey Side
Pizza Sauce Side
Ranch Side
Spicy Garlic Parmesan Side
Sriracha BBQ Sauce Side
Sweet Thai Chili Side
Burnt Ends - White Wraith (Alabama White Sauce w/ Ghost Peppers)
Burnt Ends - Fatal Mango (Texas BBQ Sauce w/ Mango and Fatalli Peppers)
Burnt Ends - Reaper Gold (Carolina Mustard w/ Carolina Reaper Peppers)
Burnt Ends - Reverse Sear (Texas BBQ Style w/ Carolina Reaper Peppers)
Burnt Ends - Pear Burner (Kasas City Style BBQ w/ Scorpion Peppers)
Dessert
Drink Tanks
64oz - Stainless Drink Tank
64oz - Copper Drink Tank
64oz - Coastal Drink Tank
64oz - Glacier Drink Tank
32oz - Crimson Drink Tank
64oz - Crimson Drink Tank
128oz - Crimson Drink Tank
32oz - Cove Drink Tank
64oz - Cove Drink Tank
64oz - Moab Drink Tank
128oz - Moab Drink Tank
32oz - Obsidian Drink Tank
64oz - Obsidian Drink Tank
128oz - Obsidian Drink Tank
32oz - Storm Drink Tank
64oz - Storm Drink Tank
128oz - Storm Drink Tank
32oz - Slate Drink Tank
64oz - Slate Drink Tank
Drink Tank Spout Cap
Drink Tank Keg Cap Kit
Drink Tank Co2 Refill (1)
Drink Tank Co2 Refill (3)
22oz Maine Root Soda
Craft Teas
Teavana Mango Black Tea
WITH NOTES OF TROPICAL CITRUS This tropical tea blend is buzzing with sunny mango notes, fine black tea, hints of lime and just the right amount of sweetness.
Teavana Pineapple Berry
WITH HIBISCUS & GREEN ROOIBOS This vibrant, juicy blend is bursting with tropical citrus notes, hibiscus, green rooibos and just the right amount of sweetness.
Teavana Strawberry Apple Green Tea
WITH ROSEHIPS AND HIBISCUS This bright blend combines refreshing green tea with a mosaic of lush fruit flavor and lively lemongrass—all without any added sugar for a cool, crisp taste.
Teavana Passion Tango
WITH HIBISCUS & CINNAMON This blissfully punchy blend combines lush hibiscus, apple and lemongrass with just the right amount of sweetness.
Teavana Peach Grean Tea
Moonshine Tea - Sweet
Moonshine Tea - Peach
Moonshine Tea - Half and Half
Moonshine Tea - Unsweet
Moonshine Tea - Mint Honey
Bottled/Canned Water
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Beer
WellBeing Hellraiser Dark Amber - 12oz Can
ABV: 0.3% This hop-forward amber has the perfect balance of floral aroma and spicy hops to delight the palette of craft beer enthusiasts everywhere. CALORIES: 80 SUGAR: 0 CARBS: 15
Athletic Cerveza Atletica
Athletic Run Wild IPA
Athletic Free Wave
Athletic Lite
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Beer
512 Whiskey Barrel Double Pecan Porter - 750ml
Austin Beerworks Fire Eagle 16oz Tall Boy
Austin Beerworks Pearl-Snap 16oz Tall Boy
Austin Eastciders Blood Orange 19.2oz Can
Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen
Fantome Extra Cherry
Pohjala
Karbach Love Street - 16oz
Anchorage Brewing Furthermore - 12oz
To Ol
The Veil
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Wine
Messmer Spatburgunder Pinot Noir
Pasaeli K2 Red Blend 2018
75 Wine Co. Cab Sauv Feliz Creek
Andeluna Raices, Malbec
Luigi Einaudi Dolcetto Do Dogliani
Devils Corner Pinot Noir
Cave De Tain Dom des Gardes Syrah
Comtesse Marion Cabernet Saubigon
Marcarini, Moscato D'asti - 750ml
100% Moscato. Marcarini Moscato d’Asti DOCG is a brilliant straw-colored yellow with soft green reflections. A delicate white froth evolves into a very fine and persistent perlage. Its full nose is aromatic, floral and fruity as well as intense and persistent. The taste, pleasantly sweet and fresh due to the low alcohol content and correct acidity.
Vigneti Zanatta, Vermentino Orion
Frago Do Corvo Godello (2020)
Machherndl Gruner Veltliner (2020)
Pra Otto Soave (2020)
Torres Vina Esmeralda White
Sierra Del MAr Sauvigon Blanc
Poquito Moscato 375ml
Bouchard Aîné & Fils, Pinot Noir Héritage Du Conseiller Rosé (2020)
Chateau De Gensac, Le Rose (2019)
Ostatu, Rosado
Le Grand Courtage Brut Rose
Canella Rose
Canella Lido Prosecco Rose 187ml
John Legebd Rose La Vie
Prisma Rose
Pratsch Rose 750ml
La Marca, Prosecco - 187ml Splits
Belstar, Prosecco Brut
Llopart, Cava Brut Reserva 2016
Torres Vina Esmeralda
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Millesimato Brut
Jean Louis Blanc De Blancs
Days of Youth Diver Brut Rose
Bass Note Sage Sangria
Fresh Blackberries, Lemons and a touch of Sage combined with rich fruity California Red wine, gives this Sangria deep luscious aroma and flavor. Pairs perfectly with BBQ pork or grilled steak
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Hard Seltzer
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Mead
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Hard Tea
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Port
Apparel
Trucker Caps
TGB T-Shirt Milspec Green
TGB T-Shirt Black
TGB T-Shirt Burnt Orange
TGB T-Shirt Heather Blue
TGB T-Shirt Heather Green
TGB T-Shirt Heather Dark Grey
TGB T-Shirt Heather Red
Women's TGB T-shirt Heather Dark Grey
Women's TGB T-shirt Heather Purple
TGB Hoodie Black
TGB Hoodie Grey
TGB Hoodie Charcoal
TGB Work Shirt
TGB Long Leeve
Glassware
Retail Coffee Bags
12oz - Mexico - Chiapas
Whole Bean || Type: Chiapas, Turquesa || Process: Washed || Profile: Sweet, Soft, Grape, Chocolate, Medium Body, Light Acidity
12oz - Costa Rica - Hacienda Sonora Marselleza
Whole Bean || Type: Marselleza, Hacienda Sonora || Process: Natural/Honey || Profile: Black Tea, Lemon, Brown Sugar, Medium Body, Light Acidity
12 oz - Cold Brew
Whole Bean || Type: Costa Rica Tarrazu || Process: Washed || Profile: Chocolate, Molasses, Dark Cherry, Medium Body, Light Acidity
12oz - Karate Chop - Espresso
Whole Bean || Regions: 40% Central America, 20% Africa, 40% South America|| Profile: Toffee, Candied Citrus, Balanced, Medium Acidity
12oz - Ethiopia Chop - Misty Valley
Whole Bean || Type: Yirgacheffe, Misty Valley || Process: Natural || Profile: Blueberry, Chocolate, Strawberry, Balanced, Bright Lemony Sweetness
12oz -Round House
12 Beers of Beering
12pk Beers of Beering
****** Bring purchase receipt between December 10th and 13th during normal hours to pick up your 12 pack. ****** The Christmas gift pack for you or the beer lover in your life. Beers range from blonde ales to bourbon barrel aged beers. These beers are not readily available on store shelves. Every 12pk will be numbered 1-12 only, so make sure to check in with us on Facebook and Instagram each day, starting Dec. 14th through Dec. 25th to find out what you're cracking open alongside a short discerption + tasting profile. *** All Ticket Sales Are Final ***
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1300 Fm 685 Suite 100, Pflugerville, TX 78660