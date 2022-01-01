Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Chicken

The Growler Bar & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1300 Fm 685 Suite 100

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza Roll
10 Wings
Pretzel Sticks W/ Beer Cheese

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Crowler Cans (Two 16oz Cans)

#1 Saint Arnold Root Beer - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

#1 Saint Arnold Root Beer - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$5.00

#2 Buddha's Brew Cranberry - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$12.00

#3 Buddha's Brew Peach Mint - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$14.00
#4 Red Horn Cold Brew - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

#4 Red Horn Cold Brew - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$11.00
#5 High Brew Nitro Cold Brew - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

#5 High Brew Nitro Cold Brew - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$13.00

#6 512 Pecan Porter Nitro - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$10.00

#7 Saloon Door Ponyboy Nitro - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$14.00

#8 Austin Eastciders Blood Orange - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$10.00

#9 Skull & Potion Black Cherry - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$17.00

#10 Bishop Ciderdaze - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$10.00

#11 The Veil Berry Mallow Tastee - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$42.00

#12 Texas Beer Company Pecos Amber - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$9.00

#13 Save the World Rex Servus - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$10.00

#14 Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$10.00

#15 Aquabrew Pineapple Gose - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$9.00

#16 512 Bock - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$11.00

#17 Barking Armadillo Hefeweizen - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$9.00

#18 Hi Sign Blackberry Lemon Kettle Sour - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$10.00

#19 Saint Arnold Art Car - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$9.00

#20 Family Business Beer Co Birds of A Feather - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$11.00

#21 To Øl Mexican Hot Chocolate - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$50.00

#22 Red Horn Wonderboy - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$9.00

#23 Save The World Gladius Belgian Dubbel - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$13.00

#24 Pinthouse Pizza Fresh Drops Fresh Hop - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$13.00

#25 Kona Big Wave - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$9.00

#26 Saint Arnold 2021 Pumpkinator - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$17.00

#27 Saint Arnold 2022 Pumpkinator - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$17.00

#28 The Veil whiteferrari3 - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$30.00

#29 Baa Baa Brewhouse Lamb Doodle - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$13.00

#30 Beerburgh Brewing Company Pecan Mesquite Brown Ale - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$11.00

#31 Baa Baa Brewhouse Big Bertha - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$11.00

#32 Meanwhile Val Verde - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$12.00

#33 Meanwhile/Dutchess Vorfreude - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$10.00

#34 Barking Armadillo Finn McCool Irish Red - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$9.00

#35 St Elmo Carl - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$9.00

#36 Independence Convict Hill - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$9.00

#37 Dutchess Ales Augur - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$11.00

#38 Dutchess Ales Vale Pale Ale - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$11.00

#39 512 Maple Whiskey Barrel Double Pecan Porter - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$26.00

#40 Stone 26th Anniversary Triple IPA - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$15.00

#41 Family Business Beer Co Critical Liquid - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$10.00

#42 Weathered Souls Daylight Savings - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$10.00

#43 Hedgehog Brewing Florida Stanley - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$11.00

#44 Saloon Door The Werewolf From Webster - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$12.00

#45 512 Juicy IPA - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$10.00

#46 Save the World Bo - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$15.00

#47 Jolly Pumpkin La Parcela - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$16.00

#48 Firestone Walker Mocha Dolce - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$11.00

#49 Whitestone Velvet Nunchucks - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$8.00

#50 Fair State Stranger In The Alps - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$10.00

#51 Lindemans Framboise - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$28.00

#52 Pohjala Aike - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$33.00

#53 Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$13.00

#54 Pratsch Grüner Veltliner - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$28.00

#55 Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$29.00

#56 Obsidian Pear Blanc - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$50.00

#57 Delta Sauvigon Blanc - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$35.00

#58 Zum Martin Sepp Zwiegelt - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$30.00

#59 Tiamo Barbera Organic - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$21.00

#60 Gran Passione Rosso - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$25.00

#61 CaliPaso Pinot Noir - Two-16oz Crowler Cans

$37.00

Appetizers

Pretzel Sticks W/ Beer Cheese

Pretzel Sticks W/ Beer Cheese

$6.99+

Baked to order soft pretzels with sides of dijon mustard and homemade beer cheese.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$9.49

Thin crust dough topped with herbs, shredded mozzarella cheese, and a garlic parmesan base. Includes a side of marinara.

Cup O Meatballs

Cup O Meatballs

$5.49

Meatballs with our homemade marinara sauce, shaved Parmesan and basil. Served food truck style.

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$9.99+

Marinated meatballs w/ shredded mozzarella cheese on Rotella’s Sliders. Finished w/shaved Parmesan, basil and homemade marinara

Stuffed Potato Skins (6)

$10.49

Stuffed with our blend of Asiago and Cheddar Cheese, tomato, bacon, jalapeños. Finished with Mexican creme and green onions.

Pork Shanks (3)

$17.79

Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$6.99+

Layers of Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Topped With A Garlic Olive Oil Drizzle, Cracked Salt, Pepper and a Balsamic Reduction Drizzle

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Fresh Romaine Lettuce With Creamy Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Garlic Croutons Proteins available as toppings

House Salad

$8.99+

Fresh Romaine Lettuce Topped With Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Garlic Croutons – With Ranch Dressing

Spinach Arugula Salad

$10.49+

Spinach and Arugula Mix topped with Candided Pecans, Craisins, Artichoke Hearts, Fetta Cheese, – With a Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette

Wings

5 Wings

$8.99

10 Wings

$17.49

Choose up to 2 flavor splits. Splits are by counts of 5

Pizza Rolls (8)

Custom Pizza Roll

Custom Pizza Roll

$11.49

Make them how you want them. Choose any two toppings or three if you choose no cheese. Comes with one ranch and one pizza sauce sides.

Cheese Pizza Roll

Cheese Pizza Roll

$11.49

Stuffed to the brim with Mozzarella cheese

Honolulu Pizza Roll

Honolulu Pizza Roll

$14.49

Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Pepperoni Pizza Roll

Pepperoni Pizza Roll

$12.49

Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Pizza 12"

12" Custom Pizza

12" Custom Pizza

$11.49

Take our classic cheese pizza and make it your own! Priced per additional topping.

12" Back To Basics

12" Back To Basics

$11.49

Mozzarella cheese, Growler’s homemade sauce on hand stretched dough

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.49

Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauced w/ BBQ Sauce

12" The Buffalo Pizza

12" The Buffalo Pizza

$18.49

Buffalo Sauced Chicken, Jalapeño, Ranch Drizzle

12" Caprese Pizza

12" Caprese Pizza

$18.49

Garlic Olive Oil Base, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella, Finished With Cracked Salt, Pepper, and Balsamic Reduction Drizzle

12" Carnivore Pizza

12" Carnivore Pizza

$19.49

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon and Bacon Bits

12" Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.99

Mustard base with Bacon Bits, Beef, Red Onion, Tomato, Pickles, Beer Cheese Drizzle

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$20.49

Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushroom, Red Onion, Alfredo Sauce Base

12" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$21.99

Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Tomato, Spinach, Fetta Cheese, Pesto Sauce Base (Allergy – Contains Tree Nuts)

12" Chickenrita Pizza

12" Chickenrita Pizza

$20.49

Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella

12" The GB Pizza

12" The GB Pizza

$18.99

Chicken, Bacon Bits, Jalapeños, Sauced w/ Sriracha BBQ

12" The Halo Pizza

12" The Halo Pizza

$15.99

Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Sauced w/ Sriracha BBQ

12" Herbivore Pizza

12" Herbivore Pizza

$18.49

Tomato, Black Olives, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Red Onion

12" Honolulu Pizza

12" Honolulu Pizza

$14.49

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

12" Hot Tropics Pizza

12" Hot Tropics Pizza

$19.49

Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Hot Cherry Peppers, Pineapple, Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle

12" The Kitchen Sink Pizza

12" The Kitchen Sink Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives

12" Margherita Pizza

12" Margherita Pizza

$17.49

Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella

12" Pepperoni Pizza

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.49

Pepperoni, Keep It Simple.

12" The Pfamily Pizza

12" The Pfamily Pizza

$11.99

Half Cheese / Half Pepperoni

12" Pollo Blanco Pizza

$20.49

Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushroom, Red Onion, Garlic Parmesan Sauce Base

12" Sicilian Pizza

12" Sicilian Pizza

$17.49

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers and Mushroom

12" Wheel Of Pfortune Pizza

$17.49

Let our team build you a unique pie with 4 surprise toppings. Different every time!

Pizza 16"

16" Custom Pizza

$15.32

Take our classic cheese pizza and make it your own! Priced per additional topping.

16" Back To Basics

16" Back To Basics

$15.32

Mozzarella cheese, Growler’s homemade sauce on hand stretched dough

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauced w/ BBQ Sauce

16" The Buffalo Pizza

16" The Buffalo Pizza

$24.65

Buffalo Sauced Chicken, Jalapeño, Ranch Drizzle

16" Caprese Pizza

16" Caprese Pizza

$24.65

Garlic Olive Oil Base, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella, Finished With Cracked Salt, Pepper, and Balsamic Reduction Drizzle

16" Carnivore Pizza

16" Carnivore Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon and Bacon Bits

16" Cheeseburger Pizza

$25.32

Bacon Bits, Beef, Red Onion, Tomato, Pickles, Beer Cheese Drizzle, Mustard Base

16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$27.32

Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushroom, Red Onion, Alfredo Sauce Base

16" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$29.32

Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Tomato, Spinach, Fetta Cheese, Pesto Sauce Base (Allergy – Contains Tree Nuts)

16" Chickenrita Pizza

16" Chickenrita Pizza

$27.32

Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella and Chicken

16" The GB Pizza

16" The GB Pizza

$25.32

Chicken, Bacon Bits, Jalapeños, Sauced w/ Sriracha BBQ

16" The Halo Pizza

16" The Halo Pizza

$21.32

Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Sauced w/ Sriracha BBQ

16" Herbivore Pizza

16" Herbivore Pizza

$24.65

Tomato, Black Olives, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Red Onion

16" Honolulu Pizza

16" Honolulu Pizza

$19.32

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

16" Hot Tropics Pizza

16" Hot Tropics Pizza

$25.99

Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Hot Cherry Peppers, Pineapple, Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle

16" The Kitchen Sink Pizza

16" The Kitchen Sink Pizza

$26.65

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives

16" Margherita Pizza

16" Margherita Pizza

$23.32

Tomato, Fresh Basil, and Sliced Mozzarella

16" Pepperoni Pizza

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$16.65

Pepperoni, Keep It Simple.

16" The Pfamily Pizza

16" The Pfamily Pizza

$15.99

Half Cheese / Half Pepperoni

16" Pollo Blanco Pizza

$27.32

Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushroom, Red Onion, Garlic Parmesan Sauce Base

16" Sicilian Pizza

16" Sicilian Pizza

$23.32

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers and Mushroom

16" Wheel Of Pfortune Pizza

$22.99

Let our team build you a unique pie with 4 surprise toppings. Different every time!

Calzones

Custom Calzone

$11.49

Take our classic cheese calzone and make it your own! Priced per additional topping. Comes in two halves

Cheese Calzone

$11.49

Cheese, Cheese and MORE CHEESE! Comes in two halves

Carnivore Calzone

$19.49

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Comes in two halves

Stromboli Calzone

$18.49

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Mushroom, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce Comes as one large calzone

Honolulu Calzone

$14.49

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Comes in two halves

Spinach and Feta Calzone

$13.99

Spinach, Feta Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Comes in two halves

Herbivore Calzone

$18.49

Tomato, Black Olives, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Red Onion Comes in two halves

Pepperoni Calzone

$12.49

Pepperoni and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Comes in two halves

Sides

Balsamic Reduction Side

$1.50

BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

Beer Cheese Side

$1.50

Blue Cheese Side

$0.50

Brown Mustard Side

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Hot Side

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Medium Side

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Sauce Side

$0.50

Honey BBQ Side

$0.50

Mango Habanero Sauce Side

$0.50

Mike's Hot Honey Side

$1.50

Pizza Sauce Side

$0.50

Ranch Side

$0.50

Spicy Garlic Parmesan Side

$0.50

Sriracha BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili Side

$0.50

Burnt Ends - White Wraith (Alabama White Sauce w/ Ghost Peppers)

$0.50

Burnt Ends - Fatal Mango (Texas BBQ Sauce w/ Mango and Fatalli Peppers)

$0.50

Burnt Ends - Reaper Gold (Carolina Mustard w/ Carolina Reaper Peppers)

$0.50

Burnt Ends - Reverse Sear (Texas BBQ Style w/ Carolina Reaper Peppers)

$0.50

Burnt Ends - Pear Burner (Kasas City Style BBQ w/ Scorpion Peppers)

$0.50

Dessert

Rotating Flavor Cheesecake Slice

$9.99Out of stock

New York Cheesecake Slice

$8.99

Lil Mama's Fudge Brownies

$8.99Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Drink Tanks

64oz - Stainless Drink Tank

$74.99

64oz - Copper Drink Tank

$74.99

64oz - Coastal Drink Tank

$74.99

64oz - Glacier Drink Tank

$74.99

32oz - Crimson Drink Tank

$49.99

64oz - Crimson Drink Tank

$74.99

128oz - Crimson Drink Tank

$119.99

32oz - Cove Drink Tank

$49.99

64oz - Cove Drink Tank

$74.99

64oz - Moab Drink Tank

$74.99

128oz - Moab Drink Tank

$119.99

32oz - Obsidian Drink Tank

$49.99

64oz - Obsidian Drink Tank

$74.99

128oz - Obsidian Drink Tank

$119.99

32oz - Storm Drink Tank

$49.99

64oz - Storm Drink Tank

$74.99

128oz - Storm Drink Tank

$119.99

32oz - Slate Drink Tank

$44.99

64oz - Slate Drink Tank

$74.99

Drink Tank Spout Cap

$13.99

Drink Tank Keg Cap Kit

$44.99

Drink Tank Co2 Refill (1)

$2.45

Drink Tank Co2 Refill (3)

$7.00

22oz Maine Root Soda

Doppelganger

$2.75

Vanilla Cream

$2.75

Pink Drink

$2.75

Diet Mexican Cola

$2.75

Lemon Lime

$2.75

Mexican Cola

$2.75

Craft Teas

Teavana Mango Black Tea

$2.25Out of stock

WITH NOTES OF TROPICAL CITRUS This tropical tea blend is buzzing with sunny mango notes, fine black tea, hints of lime and just the right amount of sweetness.

Teavana Pineapple Berry

$2.25Out of stock

WITH HIBISCUS & GREEN ROOIBOS This vibrant, juicy blend is bursting with tropical citrus notes, hibiscus, green rooibos and just the right amount of sweetness.

Teavana Strawberry Apple Green Tea

$2.25Out of stock

WITH ROSEHIPS AND HIBISCUS This bright blend combines refreshing green tea with a mosaic of lush fruit flavor and lively lemongrass—all without any added sugar for a cool, crisp taste.

Teavana Passion Tango

$2.25Out of stock

WITH HIBISCUS & CINNAMON This blissfully punchy blend combines lush hibiscus, apple and lemongrass with just the right amount of sweetness.

Teavana Peach Grean Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Moonshine Tea - Sweet

$2.65

Moonshine Tea - Peach

$2.65Out of stock

Moonshine Tea - Half and Half

$2.65Out of stock

Moonshine Tea - Unsweet

$2.65

Moonshine Tea - Mint Honey

$2.65Out of stock

Bottled/Canned Water

Richard's Rain Water - Still 16oz

$1.50

Richards Rain Water - Sparkling 12oz

$1.25

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Beer

WellBeing Hellraiser Dark Amber - 12oz Can

$4.00

ABV: 0.3% This hop-forward amber has the perfect balance of floral aroma and spicy hops to delight the palette of craft beer enthusiasts everywhere. CALORIES: 80 SUGAR: 0 CARBS: 15

Athletic Cerveza Atletica

$4.00

Athletic Run Wild IPA

$4.00

Athletic Free Wave

$4.00

Athletic Lite

$4.00

Red Bull

Tropical 8.4oz

$3.00Out of stock

Energy 8.4oz

$3.00Out of stock

Kids

Orange Juice 10oz

$2.50

Chocolate Milk - 7oz

$2.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Beer

512 Whiskey Barrel Double Pecan Porter - 750ml

$25.00Out of stock

Austin Beerworks Fire Eagle 16oz Tall Boy

$5.00

Austin Beerworks Pearl-Snap 16oz Tall Boy

$5.00Out of stock

Austin Eastciders Blood Orange 19.2oz Can

$4.50

Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen

$70.00+

Fantome Extra Cherry

$19.49

Pohjala

$10.50+

Karbach Love Street - 16oz

$5.00

Anchorage Brewing Furthermore - 12oz

$75.00

To Ol

$16.50+

The Veil

$7.00+

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Wine

Messmer Spatburgunder Pinot Noir

$33.00+

Pasaeli K2 Red Blend 2018

$33.00+Out of stock

75 Wine Co. Cab Sauv Feliz Creek

$26.00

Andeluna Raices, Malbec

$20.00+Out of stock

Luigi Einaudi Dolcetto Do Dogliani

$38.00+

Devils Corner Pinot Noir

$35.00+

Cave De Tain Dom des Gardes Syrah

$28.00

Comtesse Marion Cabernet Saubigon

$22.50

Marcarini, Moscato D'asti - 750ml

$33.00+

100% Moscato. Marcarini Moscato d’Asti DOCG is a brilliant straw-colored yellow with soft green reflections. A delicate white froth evolves into a very fine and persistent perlage. Its full nose is aromatic, floral and fruity as well as intense and persistent. The taste, pleasantly sweet and fresh due to the low alcohol content and correct acidity.

Vigneti Zanatta, Vermentino Orion

$25.00+

Frago Do Corvo Godello (2020)

$25.00+

Machherndl Gruner Veltliner (2020)

$27.00+

Pra Otto Soave (2020)

$26.00+

Torres Vina Esmeralda White

$23.00+

Sierra Del MAr Sauvigon Blanc

$18.00

Poquito Moscato 375ml

$9.99

Bouchard Aîné & Fils, Pinot Noir Héritage Du Conseiller Rosé (2020)

$20.00+Out of stock

Chateau De Gensac, Le Rose (2019)

$26.00+

Ostatu, Rosado

$25.00+Out of stock

Le Grand Courtage Brut Rose

$10.50Out of stock

Canella Rose

$9.50

Canella Lido Prosecco Rose 187ml

$9.50

John Legebd Rose La Vie

$6.00

Prisma Rose

$6.00

Pratsch Rose 750ml

$14.50

La Marca, Prosecco - 187ml Splits

$10.00Out of stock

Belstar, Prosecco Brut

$20.00+Out of stock

Llopart, Cava Brut Reserva 2016

$33.00+

Torres Vina Esmeralda

$27.00

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Millesimato Brut

$10.00

Jean Louis Blanc De Blancs

$10.50

Days of Youth Diver Brut Rose

$20.00

Bass Note Sage Sangria

$22.00+Out of stock

Fresh Blackberries, Lemons and a touch of Sage combined with rich fruity California Red wine, gives this Sangria deep luscious aroma and flavor. Pairs perfectly with BBQ pork or grilled steak

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Hard Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Mango 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Watermelon 16oz

$6.00

Mighty Swell Seltzer

$3.50+Out of stock

Karbach Ranch Water OG

$5.00

Karbach Ranch Water Grapefruit

$4.00

Karbach Ranch Water Mango

$4.00

Karbach Ranch Water Prickly Pear

$4.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Mead

Schramm's: Beira 375ml

$55.00Out of stock

Schramm's: Black Agnes 375ml

$37.00Out of stock

Schramm's: Kochanie 375ml

$40.00Out of stock

Schramm's: Bramble + 375ml

$46.00Out of stock

Schramm's: Cranberry 375ml

$46.00Out of stock

Schramm's: Maravilla 375ml

$38.00Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Hard Tea

Owl's Brew

$3.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY Port

Kopke Fine Tawny Port

$35.00+

Kope Fine Ruby Port

$35.00+

Apparel

Trucker Caps

TGB T-Shirt Milspec Green

TGB T-Shirt Black

TGB T-Shirt Burnt Orange

TGB T-Shirt Heather Blue

TGB T-Shirt Heather Green

TGB T-Shirt Heather Dark Grey

TGB T-Shirt Heather Red

Women's TGB T-shirt Heather Dark Grey

Women's TGB T-shirt Heather Purple

TGB Hoodie Black

TGB Hoodie Grey

TGB Hoodie Charcoal

TGB Work Shirt

TGB Long Leeve

$15.00

Glassware

5oz Taster Glass

$3.99

10oz Belgium Snifter Glass

$3.99

12oz Hour Glass Pilsner Glass

$4.99

13oz Belgium Snifter Glass

$4.99

16oz Belgium Snifter Glass

$4.99

16oz Pint Glass

$4.99

16oz Pilsner Glass

$4.99

18oz Wine Glass

$8.99

Retail Coffee Bags

12oz - Mexico - Chiapas

12oz - Mexico - Chiapas

$14.75

Whole Bean || Type: Chiapas, Turquesa || Process: Washed || Profile: Sweet, Soft, Grape, Chocolate, Medium Body, Light Acidity

12oz - Costa Rica - Hacienda Sonora Marselleza

12oz - Costa Rica - Hacienda Sonora Marselleza

$17.50

Whole Bean || Type: Marselleza, Hacienda Sonora || Process: Natural/Honey || Profile: Black Tea, Lemon, Brown Sugar, Medium Body, Light Acidity

12 oz - Cold Brew

12 oz - Cold Brew

$15.75

Whole Bean || Type: Costa Rica Tarrazu || Process: Washed || Profile: Chocolate, Molasses, Dark Cherry, Medium Body, Light Acidity

12oz - Karate Chop - Espresso

$15.75

Whole Bean || Regions: 40% Central America, 20% Africa, 40% South America|| Profile: Toffee, Candied Citrus, Balanced, Medium Acidity

12oz - Ethiopia Chop - Misty Valley

$17.75

Whole Bean || Type: Yirgacheffe, Misty Valley || Process: Natural || Profile: Blueberry, Chocolate, Strawberry, Balanced, Bright Lemony Sweetness

12oz -Round House

$15.75

12 Beers of Beering

12pk Beers of Beering

$75.00Out of stock

****** Bring purchase receipt between December 10th and 13th during normal hours to pick up your 12 pack. ****** The Christmas gift pack for you or the beer lover in your life. Beers range from blonde ales to bourbon barrel aged beers. These beers are not readily available on store shelves. Every 12pk will be numbered 1-12 only, so make sure to check in with us on Facebook and Instagram each day, starting Dec. 14th through Dec. 25th to find out what you're cracking open alongside a short discerption + tasting profile. *** All Ticket Sales Are Final ***

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1300 Fm 685 Suite 100, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Directions

Gallery
The Growler Bar & Kitchen image
The Growler Bar & Kitchen image
The Growler Bar & Kitchen image

Map
