Finley's Kitchen & Bar 410 W. Main Street

410 W. Main Street

Round Rock, TX 78664

Popular Items

BYO Chicken Sandwich
Cobb Salad
Wings Bone In (8)

Starters

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Deep fried brussel sprouts tossed in sweet chili sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and togarashi

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Deep fried breaded cheese curds with ranch and hot-honey dips

Deviled Eggs

$8.50

Stuffed eggs with blackberry pickled shallot, togarashi and scallions

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Dill pickle chips deep fried in our house seasoned breading and served with spicy ranch dip

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Fries drizzled in melted cheeses and house queso with chunks of brisket and green onion

Pretzel & Sausage

$11.00

Salted pretzel sticks and jalepeno-cheddar sausage with house queso and Dijon mustard dip

Shoot Dang Queso

$10.00

Blended cheeses with peppers, onion, tomato and brisket burnt ends

Burgers

Smash Burger

$13.00

American Classic, Two Smashed Patty's With Two Slices of American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard

The Sweet Heat

$16.00

Beef Patty, House Made Peach Habanero Sauce, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion, Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese

The Western Bacon Chee

$16.00

Beef Patty, Fried Onion Straws, Bacon, Cheddar and American Cheese and House Blackberry BBQ Sauce

The Phatty Melt

$16.00

Two Beef Patties, Double American Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Our House Sauce Between Buttery Sourdough Bread

BYO Burger

$11.00

Build your own burger with our angus ground beef patties, seasoned only with salt and seared to perfection on our flat top

BOTW RedRum

$17.00

More

Brisket Mac N' Cheese

$15.00

A blend of three cheeses melted into cream with chunks of juicy brisket and a cavatappi pasta

Texas Melt

$15.50

Chopped brisket and jalapeno-cheddar sausage with sauteed onion and jalapeno and melted American cheese

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Build your own burger with our angus ground beef patties, seasoned only with salt and seared to perfection on our flat top

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Gouda, pepperjack and American cheese with applewood smoked bacon

BLT

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce and fresh tomato on sourdough toast with mayo

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled, slow-cooked pork shoulder, house blackberry barbecue sauce and house pickled vegetables

Wings

Wings Bone In (16)

$25.00

Wings Bone In (8)

$13.00

Our jumbo, fresh never frozen wings with choice of one sauce or dry rub

Wings Boneless (12)

$23.00

Wings Boneless (6)

$12.00

Hand cut boneless wings breaded & fried to order with choice of one sauce or dry rub

Kids

Kids Chicken Nugget

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.50

Kids Jr. Cheese Burger

$6.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

A bed of romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan and our house-made croutons

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of spring mix with a boiled egg, bacon and bleu cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$8.50

Shredded romaine lettuce with diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes and your choice of dressing

Sides

2oz Queso

$2.00

4oz Queso

$4.00

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Beef Patty

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Dipping Sauces

Extra Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Extra Buffalo

$0.50

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Extra Cilantro Lime

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Extra Hot Honey

$1.00

Extra House

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Extra Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Extra Sweet Chili

$0.50

Extra Peach Habanero

$0.50

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Solo Brownie

$4.00

Apple Cobbler

$6.00

Specials

Bowl Kale Sausage Soup

$7.00

Cup Kale Sausage Soup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
410 W. Main Street, Round Rock, TX 78664

