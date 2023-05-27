Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Growler

515 San Ramon Valley Boulevard

DANVILLE, CA 94526

Appetizers

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.50

Creamy Artichoke dip with Spinach, Parmesan, and a side of fresh baguette

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (V)

$14.50

Crispy Cauliflower tossed with Buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese dressing

Poutots

$16.50

Corned beef hash, house made tots, cheese curds, caramalized onions, beef demi gravy

Totchos

$16.50Out of stock

Shredded pork, house made tots, cheese curds, queso, pickled jalapeno

Deviled Eggs

$10.50

Pickled jalapeno, crispy bacon, avocado crema

Pretzel Bites

$10.50

Homemade, served with spicy mustard and queso

Homemade Sausage Platter

$14.50Out of stock

Bratwurst and hot link with spicy mustard, side of house made pickled vegetables

5 Piece Smoked Wings

$11.50

Our house smoked wings with a choice of sauce

10 Piece Smoked Wings

$16.50

Our house smoked wings with a choice of sauce

Scotch Egg

$11.50

Soft Boiled egg wrapped in breaded pork, served with a side of arugula and spicy mustard

Hummus

$11.50

Hummus and a selection of vegetables with pita

Taquitos

$10.50

Burgers

Growler Classic Burger

$16.50

Bibb lettuce, tomato, caramalized onion, house dressing

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.50

Cheddar, bacon, house BBQ sauce, onion straws, lettuce

Diablo Burger

$16.50

Pickled jalapeno, Pepperjack, chipotle aioli, caramalized onions

Satay Burger

$16.50

Indonesian style peanut sauce, pickled jalapeno, crispy onion straws, lettuce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.50

Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, rosemary aioli

Growler Patty Melt

$16.50

Grilled onions, swiss cheese, chipotle Aioli

Hawaiian Burger

$16.50

Breakfast Burger

$17.50

Hot Entrees

Fish and Chips

$18.50

Beer battered wild Atlantic Cod, hand cut fires, tartar sauce

Jambalaya

$15.50

A traditional recipe featuring shrimp, chicken and our hot link sausage

Gruyere Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Gruyere cheese mornay, elbow mac, melted parmesan, spinach and mushroom.

Fish Tacos

$14.50

Seasoned grilled Cod and chipotle aioli in corn tortillas, topped with coleslaw and mango pico de gallo

Carnitas Tacos

$14.50Out of stock

Smoked Shredded pork in Corn tortillas, topped with white onion, cilantro, lime and a side of salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Diced Chicken breast, three cheese blend in flour tortillas, served with sides of Guacamole, sour cream and salsa

Teriyaki Bowl

$13.50

Sandwiches

Reuben

$16.50

Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, chipotle aioli on marble rye

Cuban Midnight

$15.50Out of stock

Sliced ham, shredded pork, swiss cheese, dill pickle, mustard, mayo, french roll

Chipotle Chicken

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, havarti, avocado, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, french roll

Chicken Pesto

$15.50

Grilled chicken breastm havarti, avocado, bibb lettuce, tomato, pesto, brioche bun

Crispy Chicken

$15.50

Battered chicken breast with jalepeno honey slaw, brioche bun

Tuna Melt

$14.50

Grilled tuna salad, havarti, tomatom grilled sourdough

Triple Decker Club

$14.50

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, grilled sourdough

BBQ Pulled pork sandwich

$15.50

Shredded pork, BBQ sauce, house coleslaw, onion straws

Sausages

German Bratwurst

$16.00Out of stock

House mande smoked bratwurst sausage, sauerkraut, french roll

Hot Link

$16.00

House made American style hot link, caramalized onions, roasted bell peppers

Growler Dog

$16.00Out of stock

House madesoked bratwurst, toomatoes, banana peppers, relish, caramalized onions

Side Hot Link

$6.50

Side German Brat

$6.50Out of stock

Salads

Spinach Salad

$14.50

Toasted beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, shaved radish, champagne vinaigrette

Arugula

$14.50

Quinoa, roasted red peppers, crispy chickpeas, avocado, red wine vinaigrette

Cobb

$15.50

Mized greens, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, egg, bacon, avocado, choice of dressing

Classic Caesar

$14.50

Romaine, parmasan, homemade croutons, caesar dressing

Mixed Green

$14.50

Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, toasted almonds, feta cheese, pickled red onions, balsamic vinegrette

S.E Asian Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, celery, carrots, green onions, crispy wontons strips, zesty Asian dressing

Kids

Hamburger Sliders

$11.50

Two mini hamburgers plain

Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Cheddar, sourdough

Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.50

White meat chicken tenders

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$11.50

Elbow macaroni, mixed cheese, queso

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.50

Crispy flatbread with BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, red and green onion, mozzarella, jack and cheddar cheeses.

Mediterranian Flatbread

$15.50

Crispy flatbread base with Pesto, artichoke, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, black olives, fresh basil, garlic, and mozzarella

Soup/Chili

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Soup of the day

Vegetable Chili (V)

$14.00+

House made recipe made using vegetables to create a "meat base". Slightly spicy. Served with sliced baguette

Sides

House cut Belgian style fries (V)

$7.50

Sweet potato fries (V)

$7.50

House tater tots (V)

$7.50

Pesto Fries (V)

$8.50

House side salad (V)

$6.50

Side Caesar salad

$6.50

Additions

Add Diced Chicken

$5.50

Add Goat Cheese

$2.50

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Side Grilled Salmon

$7.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Side of Baguette

$2.50

Side of Mashed Potato

$3.50

Side of Pickles

$1.50

Side Red Cabbage

$2.50

Side Sauerkraut

$2.50

Side Shrimp

$6.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Cooked Veg

$4.50

Side Carrots

$2.00

Side Celery

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$2.00

Desserts

Ghirardelli Brownie

$9.50

Cheesecake

$9.50

Ice cream

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Growler is a neighborhood restaurant and pub situated just off the Iron Horse trail in Danville. We offer homemade faire, from hearty comfort foods to healthy salads.

Website

Location

Directions

