Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.

2,462 Reviews

$$

129 E 2nd St

Covington, KY 41011

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Build Your Own
Margherita

Shared Plates

$12.00

Fried pickles served with smoky BBQ & ranch dressing

Hanky Panky Dip

$11.00

Hanky Panky dip made with sausage, cheese, peppers & onion served alongside toasted rye bread

$12.00

Served with English cucumber, sliced radish & brick oven sweet potato flatbread. (GF)

Tots & Dip

$10.00

Tater tots served with smoky BBQ, chipotle ranch & housemade ketchup

Snack Board

$11.00

House prepared pickles, pickled red onion & spicy pickled slaw with salami & cheese rollups, pepperoni & cheese rollups, served with crackers

Salads

BLT Salad

$7.00+

Greens, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomato & smoked cheddar, with ranch

$7.00+

Arugula, roasted brussels sprouts, bacon & parmesan, with lemon vinaigrette

$13.00

Greens, roasted corn, pickled zucchini, grape tomato & green onion, with cilantro chipotle dressing

$7.00+

Greens, granny smith apples, pecans, dried berries, radish, green onion & blue cheese, with lemon balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$10.50+

kale, cucumber, green onion,r & roasted chickpeas, with choice of dressing

Soups & Bone Broth

Chili (Cup)

$5.00

Rotating Texas red chili or white chicken chili. Call to see what we're serving today!

Chili (Bowl)

$8.00

Rotating Texas red chili or white chicken chili. Call to see what we're serving today!

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$5.00

Call to see what we're serving today!

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$8.00

Call to see what we're serving today!

Bone Broth (Cup)

$4.50

Chicken or beef - call to see what's available today!

Bone Broth (Bowl)

$8.00

Chicken or beef - call to see what's available today!

Cold Sandwiches

3 Billy Goats

$11.00

Salami, soppressata, prosciutto, spinach, goat cheese & olive spread on ciabatta including your choice of house prepared side or chips

Roast Beef

$11.00

Roast beef, swiss, green onion, lettuce, tomato & housemade horsey chive sauce on rye Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

$11.00

Housemade with pecans & tart apples, topped with lettuce & tomato Served on your choice of bread - ciabatta, wheat, rye, wheat wrap or a bed of greens Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

Smoked Salmon

$11.00

Smoked salmon, arugula, red onion & roasted red pepper cream cheese on an everything bagel Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

Tuna Salad

$11.50

Housemade with capers, dill & red onion, topped with lettuce & tomato Served on your choice of bread - ciabatta, wheat, rye, wheat wrap or a bed of greens Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

Turkey & Prosciutto

$11.00

Turkey, prosciutto, havarti, arugula, tomato & lemon basil aioli on wheat Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

$10.50

Zucchini, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, fresh basil, arugula, roasted red pepper cream cheese & black bean spread in a wheat wrap Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

Hot Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Prime angus beef, cheddar, arugula, tomato, red onion, & housemade pickles on a brioche bun Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

Cuban

$13.50

Roasted pork & ham, swiss, spicy mustard & housemade pickles on griddled sourdough Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

$13.50

Crispy, golden fried chicken, spicy pickled slaw & black pepper aioli on a brioche bun Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

Fried Bologna

$13.50

Bologna, creamy slaw, housemande pickles, melted American & smoky BBQ Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

Gruff Boy

$14.00

Prime angus beef, housemade tartar sauce, cheddar, arugula & housemade pickles on a brioche bun Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

Pastrami Reuben

$13.50

Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, housemade remoulade on toasted rye Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

Veggie Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Veggie Burger, cheddar, arugula, tomato, red onion, & housemade pickles on a brioche bun with black pepper aioli Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

Veggie Gruff Boy

$14.00

veggie burger, housemade tartar sauce, cheddar, arugula & housemade pickles on a brioche bun Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

$13.50

Meatloaf, pickled red onion, melted American & smoky BBQ on griddled sourdough Including your choice of house prepared side or chips

A La Carte

Bean Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Chips

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Employee Meal - Pizza

$5.00

Featured Side

$2.50Out of stock

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Pickles Side

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Xtra Sauce

$0.50

Tater Tots

$4.00

Kids' Menu

Charcuterie

$7.00

Pepperoni, salami, American & havarti cheese with crackers

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Gruff Dog

$7.00

Veggie Plate

$4.00

Celery, carrot, red bell pepper & cucumber with ranch

Slider

$7.00

Desserts

Buttercup Cake House Salted Caramel Cake

$7.00

Cookie

$2.50

chocolate chip

Graeter's Ice Cream Pint

$7.00

We run out of flavors quickly! Call us to make sure we have your favorite flavor in stock - otherwise we will replace any out of stock items with something similar!

House Made Raspberry Chocolate Torte

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

J. Annette's Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Milkshakes

$7.00

Pie Bird Seasonal Pie Slice

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$10.00

Build your own pizza! Base price includes your choice of sauce. Cheese, veggies and proteins are an additional charge.

Specialty Pizzas

Bacon & Apple

$17.00

Olive oil, applewood smoked bacon, granny smith apple, blue cheese & mozzarella, finished with arugula & lemon vinaigrette

$17.00

Shaved brussels sprouts, ham, green onion & parmesan, finished with lemon vinaigrette

$17.00

Housemade red sauce, pepperoni, salami, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella

$15.00

Olive oil, garlic roasted tomato, fresh basil & mozzarella, finished with a pinch of salt

Philly

$17.00

Cheddar cheese sauce, steak, pepper, red onion & mozzarella

$17.00

Olive oil, smoked brisket, pickled jalapeno, red onion, smoked cheddar & mozzarella, finished with smoky BBQ & cilantro sauce

Truffle Sausage

$17.00

Housemade sausage, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella, finished with truffle oil

Vegetarian

$17.00

White wine garlic sauce, sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke, goat cheese & mozzarella

N/A Bottled & Misc. Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke Products

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Hoist

$3.00

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cup of water

$0.75

Skinny Piggy Kombucha

$4.00

La Croix

$2.00

Ale 8

$3.00Out of stock

Honest juice box

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Cup of water

$0.75

Drafts & Cans

50 West American Lager

$3.00

50 West Coast to Coast

$3.00

50 West Doom Pedal

$3.00

50 West Home Sweet Home

$3.00

50 West Rotating Can

$3.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Athletic Run Wild NA IPA

$4.00

Athletic Upside Dawn

$4.00

Bell's Oberon 16oz.

$7.00

Bells Two Hearted

$6.00

Braxton Garage Beer

$3.00

Braxton Storm

$3.00

Braxton Switch

$3.00

Braxton Tropic Flare

$3.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$5.00

BrewDog Elvis Juice

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Cigar City Jai Alai

$5.00

Cigar City Mudaro

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$3.00

Country Boy Super Premium

$3.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$5.00

Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus

$5.00

Founders All Day

$5.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$5.00

Fretboard Reba

$3.00

Fretboard Vlad

$3.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$3.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Wire Mountain Water Citrus Splash

$6.50

Hudy Delight

$3.00

Jackie O's Mystic Mama

$6.00

Lagunitas Day Time

$5.00Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$5.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$5.00

MadTree Happy Amber

$3.00

MadTree Legendary Lager

$3.00

MadTree Phantom Forest

$3.00

Madtree Psychopathy

$3.00

MadTree PumpCan

$6.00

MadTree Ramble On

$3.00

MadTree Shade

$3.00

MadTree Sway Blackberry Hibiscus

$7.00

MadTree Sway Grapefruit Ginger

$7.00

MadTree Sway Strawberry Guava

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.50

Naragansett Lager

$5.00

Narragansett Del's Shandy

$6.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.00

Oskar Blue's Dale's Pale Ale

$5.00

Oskar Blue's Lost Grog

$5.00

Oskar Blues Thick Haze

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

PBR Coffee

$5.00

Platform Haze Jude

$3.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$3.00

Rhinegeist Cheetah

$3.00

Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest

$3.00

Rhinegeist Glow

$3.00

Rhinegeist Hard Tea

$3.00

Rhinegeist Lemmy Nade

$3.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$3.00

Rhinegeist Wowie

$3.00

Rhinegeist Zappy

$3.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Sonder Voss Kolsh Y'all

$3.00

Sonder You Betcha

$3.00

Taft's Gavel Banger

$3.00

Taft's Nellie's

$3.00

Three Floyd's Gumballhead

$5.00

Three Floyd's Zombie Dust

$6.00

Urban Artifact Finn

$3.00

Urban Artifact Seasonal

$3.00

VooDoo Atomic Pumkin

$5.00

West 6th Amber

$3.00

West 6th Hopstatic

$3.00

West 6th IPA

$3.00

West 6th Pennyrile

$3.00

West Side Common Ale

$3.00

West Side Wheat

$3.00

Wyder's Pear Cider

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.50

Jameson shots

$5.00

Tullamore Dew shots

$5.00

Irish Breakfast Shots

$7.00

Guinness Draft Can

$6.00

Deli Food by the Pound

American Cheese

$7.00

Bean Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Cole Slaw

$7.00

Duck Prosciutto

$26.00Out of stock

Fruit

$10.00

Ham

$10.00

Hard Salami

$9.00

Havarti

$10.00

Lomo

$28.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$9.00

Pepperoni

$9.00

Potato Salad

$10.00

Prosciutto

$20.00

Roast Beef

$14.00

Smoked Cheddar

$10.00

Soppresata

$19.00

Swiss

$9.00

Thai Cucumber

$10.00

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Turkey

$11.00

Beer by the Case

50 West American Lager

$13.00

50 West Chasing Sunsets

$13.00

50 West Coast to Coast

$13.00

50 West Doom Pedal

$13.00

50 West Especial Lager

$13.00

50 West Home Sweet Home

$11.25

50 West Jam Out

$13.50

50 West Vienermobile

$11.25

Ace Pineapple

$12.00

Against The Grain A Beer

$13.00

Athletic All Out Stout

$12.00

Athletic Cerveza

$12.00

Athletic First Ride

$12.00

Athletic Run Wild IPA

$12.00

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden NA

$12.00

Bell's Hopslam

$19.50

Bell's Oberon

$12.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$12.00

Bircus Motordrome

$12.00

Bircus Pie Fighter Pilz

$11.00

Braxton Garage Beer

$12.00

Braxton Storm

$13.00

Braxton Summer Trip

$12.00

Braxton Switch

$13.00

Braxton Tropic Flare

$14.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$12.00

BrewDog Clockwork Tangerine

$12.00

BrewDog Elvis Juice

$12.00

Bud Light 6-pack

$8.50

Budweiser 6-pack

$8.50

Build Your Own 6 Pack

$12.00

Cigar City Boat Drinks 12 Pk

$19.00

Cigar City Fair Exchange

$12.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$13.00

Cigar City Maduro

$13.00

Cigar City Margarita Gose

$12.00

Coors 6-pack

$8.50

Corona 4-pack

$7.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$12.00

Country Boy Super Premium Lager 12 Pk

$19.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$12.00

DogFish Head Hazy O

$15.00

DogFish Head Seaquench

$13.00

Du Claw Sweet Baby Jesus

$13.00

DuClaw Unicorn Farts

$16.00

Elesyan Contact Haze

$13.00

Esoteric Luminati

$11.25

Esoteric Odyssey

$14.75

Fat Head's Goggle Fogger

$13.00

Fat Heads Bumble Berry

$13.00

Founder's Breakfast Stout

$12.00

Founder's Solid Gold

$12.00

Founders All Day IPA

$11.00

Founders KBS

$20.00

Fretboard Improve

$13.00

Fretboard Rockin The Rhine

$13.00

Fretboard Vlad

$13.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$13.00

Goose Island 312 Lemonade Shandy

$10.00

Goose Island Next Coast IPA

$12.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$7.50

Gravely Doc's Hefe

$12.50

Gravely LA Bamba

$12.50

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold

$12.00

Great Lakes Hazecraft

$12.00

Great Lakes Tropicostal

$13.00

Hi-Wire Mountain Water

$13.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$11.00

High Noon Peach 4 Pack

$11.00

Hudy Delight 6-pack

$6.00

Jackie O's Mystic Mama

$18.00

Lagunitas Daytime

$11.50

Lagunitas IPA

$12.00

Lagunitas IPNA

$9.00

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

$12.00

Little Kings Blood Orange

$8.75

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$13.00

MadTree Happy Amber

$13.50

MadTree Legendary Lager 12 Pk

$17.00

MadTree MidWest Luau

$13.50

MadTree Phantom Forest

$14.50

MadTree Psychopathy

$13.50

MadTree Ramble On

$13.50

MadTree Shade

$14.00

MadTree Sway Grapefruit

$14.00

MadTree Sway Strawberry

$14.00

MadTree The Great Pumpcan

$15.50

MadTree Thunder Snow

$15.00

MadTree Tropical Psychopathy

$14.00

MadTree Ziegler

$12.50

Mich Ultra 12-pack

$19.00

Miller High Life 6-pack

$8.50

Miller Lite 6-pack

$9.00

Mix 6 pack

$12.00

Modelo 4 Pack

$8.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$11.00

Narragansett Del's Shandy

$10.00

Narragansett Lager

$8.00

New Belgium Citrus Rescue

$12.00

New Belgium Voodoo Atomic Pumpkin

$12.00

New Belgium Voodoo Juice Force

$12.00

New Belgium VooDoo Ranger 1985

$12.00

North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner

$12.00

Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale

$12.00

Oskar Blues G'Knight Imperial Red Ale

$12.00

Oskar Blues Lost Grog

$12.00

Oskar Blues Thick Haze

$12.00

PBR 100 Pack

$94.00Out of stock

PBR 6-pack

$8.00

Platform Blue Martian

$17.00

Platform Haze Jude

$13.00

Platform Pride Martian

$17.00

Platform Terra Trooper

$17.00

Rebel Mettle Mettle Mayhem

$12.00

Rebel Mettle Steubentiger

$12.00

Rhinegeist Bloom

$12.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$12.00

Rhinegeist Cheetah

$12.00

Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest 7

$14.00

Rhinegeist Franz

$12.00

Rhinegeist Glow

$12.00

Rhinegeist Heist Tea 6 Pack

$12.00

Rhinegeist Lemmy Nade

$12.00

Rhinegeist Semi Dry

$12.00

Rhinegeist Snug

$12.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$12.00

Rhinegeist Wowie Colada

$12.00

Rhinegeist Zango Crush

$12.00

Rhinegeist Zappy

$12.00

Rhinegeist\Columbus Brewing HopsIs Real

$15.00

Sierra Navada Hazy Little Thing

$12.00

Sonder Brobie

$12.00

Sonder Hefeweizen

$12.00

Sonder Mella

$16.00

Sonder Oktoberfest

$12.00

Sonder Otto

$16.00

Sonder Pineapple You Betcha

$16.00

Sonder Rally Cap

$13.00

Sonder Voss

$13.00

Sonder Voss Y'all

$13.00

Sonder William Goat

$13.00

Sonder You Betcha!

$14.00

Sweet Water H.A.Z.Y. IPA

$11.00

Sycamore Pumpkin Latte Blonde

$15.00

Sycamore Rainbow Dust

$16.00

Taft's Gavel Banger

$12.00

Taft's Nellie's

$12.00

Taft's Nellie's Winter Sweet Orange

$12.00

Three Floyd's Barbarian Haze

$14.00

Three Floyd's Speed Castle

$13.00

Three Floyd's Zombie Dust

$16.00

Three Floyds Gumball Head 6 Pack

$15.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzers

$23.00

Urban Artifact Finn

$15.00

Urban Artifact Key Punch

$15.00

Urban Artifact Teak

$15.50

Urban Artifact Trick Or Treat

$15.00

Waterbird Ranch Water 4 Pack

$10.00

West 6th Amber

$12.00

West 6th Hopstatic

$13.00

West 6th IPA

$12.00

West Side Common Ale

$12.00

West Side German Irish Lager

$12.00

West Side Hefeweizen

$12.00

Westside Cherry Farmhouse

$16.00

Westside Oktoberfest

$10.50

Westside Shandy

$12.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb

$12.00

Wyder's Pear Cider

$13.00

Yuengling 6-pack

$9.00

Bottled Liquor

1776 Rye

$30.00Out of stock

Angel's Envy

$57.00

Azteca Azul

$25.00Out of stock

Azteca Azul Reposado

$25.00

Bacardi

$26.00

Blanton's

$75.00Out of stock

Boone County Rye

$50.00

Boone County Small Batch

$50.75

Buffalo Trace

$40.00

Bulleit

$50.00

Bulleit 10 Year

$55.00

Bulleit Rye

$50.00

Bumbu Rum

$33.00

Camarena

$27.00

Castle And Key London Dry Gin

$35.00

Cointreau

$43.00

Cooper's Craft 100 Proof

$37.00Out of stock

Coopers' Craft

$34.00

Dewars

$41.00

Dulce Vida