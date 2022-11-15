The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.
2,462 Reviews
$$
129 E 2nd St
Covington, KY 41011
Popular Items
Shared Plates
Fried Pickles Appetizer
Fried pickles served with smoky BBQ & ranch dressing
Hanky Panky Dip
Hanky Panky dip made with sausage, cheese, peppers & onion served alongside toasted rye bread
Smoked Lemon Dill Salmon Pate
Served with English cucumber, sliced radish & brick oven sweet potato flatbread. (GF)
Tots & Dip
Tater tots served with smoky BBQ, chipotle ranch & housemade ketchup
Snack Board
House prepared pickles, pickled red onion & spicy pickled slaw with salami & cheese rollups, pepperoni & cheese rollups, served with crackers
Salads
BLT Salad
Greens, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomato & smoked cheddar, with ranch
Brussels Sprouts & Arugula Salad
Arugula, roasted brussels sprouts, bacon & parmesan, with lemon vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Salad
Greens, roasted corn, pickled zucchini, grape tomato & green onion, with cilantro chipotle dressing
Grass is Greener Salad
Greens, granny smith apples, pecans, dried berries, radish, green onion & blue cheese, with lemon balsamic vinaigrette
Kale Salad
kale, cucumber, green onion,r & roasted chickpeas, with choice of dressing
Soups & Bone Broth
Chili (Cup)
Rotating Texas red chili or white chicken chili. Call to see what we're serving today!
Chili (Bowl)
Rotating Texas red chili or white chicken chili. Call to see what we're serving today!
Soup of the Day (Cup)
Call to see what we're serving today!
Soup of the Day (Bowl)
Call to see what we're serving today!
Bone Broth (Cup)
Chicken or beef - call to see what's available today!
Bone Broth (Bowl)
Chicken or beef - call to see what's available today!
Cold Sandwiches
3 Billy Goats
Salami, soppressata, prosciutto, spinach, goat cheese & olive spread on ciabatta including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Roast Beef
Roast beef, swiss, green onion, lettuce, tomato & housemade horsey chive sauce on rye Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Smoked Chicken Salad
Housemade with pecans & tart apples, topped with lettuce & tomato Served on your choice of bread - ciabatta, wheat, rye, wheat wrap or a bed of greens Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Smoked Salmon
Smoked salmon, arugula, red onion & roasted red pepper cream cheese on an everything bagel Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Tuna Salad
Housemade with capers, dill & red onion, topped with lettuce & tomato Served on your choice of bread - ciabatta, wheat, rye, wheat wrap or a bed of greens Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Turkey & Prosciutto
Turkey, prosciutto, havarti, arugula, tomato & lemon basil aioli on wheat Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Veggie Wrap
Zucchini, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, fresh basil, arugula, roasted red pepper cream cheese & black bean spread in a wheat wrap Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Hot Sandwiches
Classic Cheeseburger
Prime angus beef, cheddar, arugula, tomato, red onion, & housemade pickles on a brioche bun Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Cuban
Roasted pork & ham, swiss, spicy mustard & housemade pickles on griddled sourdough Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy, golden fried chicken, spicy pickled slaw & black pepper aioli on a brioche bun Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Fried Bologna
Bologna, creamy slaw, housemande pickles, melted American & smoky BBQ Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Gruff Boy
Prime angus beef, housemade tartar sauce, cheddar, arugula & housemade pickles on a brioche bun Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, housemade remoulade on toasted rye Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Veggie Classic Cheeseburger
Veggie Burger, cheddar, arugula, tomato, red onion, & housemade pickles on a brioche bun with black pepper aioli Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Veggie Gruff Boy
veggie burger, housemade tartar sauce, cheddar, arugula & housemade pickles on a brioche bun Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Griddled Meatloaf Sandwich
Meatloaf, pickled red onion, melted American & smoky BBQ on griddled sourdough Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
A La Carte
Kids' Menu
Desserts
Buttercup Cake House Salted Caramel Cake
Cookie
chocolate chip
Graeter's Ice Cream Pint
We run out of flavors quickly! Call us to make sure we have your favorite flavor in stock - otherwise we will replace any out of stock items with something similar!
House Made Raspberry Chocolate Torte
Ice Cream Sandwich
J. Annette's Raspberry Cheesecake
Milkshakes
Pie Bird Seasonal Pie Slice
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Build Your Own
Specialty Pizzas
Bacon & Apple
Olive oil, applewood smoked bacon, granny smith apple, blue cheese & mozzarella, finished with arugula & lemon vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts Pizza
Shaved brussels sprouts, ham, green onion & parmesan, finished with lemon vinaigrette
Italian Meat
Housemade red sauce, pepperoni, salami, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella
Margherita
Olive oil, garlic roasted tomato, fresh basil & mozzarella, finished with a pinch of salt
Philly
Cheddar cheese sauce, steak, pepper, red onion & mozzarella
Smoked Brisket
Olive oil, smoked brisket, pickled jalapeno, red onion, smoked cheddar & mozzarella, finished with smoky BBQ & cilantro sauce
Truffle Sausage
Housemade sausage, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella, finished with truffle oil
Vegetarian
White wine garlic sauce, sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke, goat cheese & mozzarella