American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

The Guest - Miami

review star

No reviews yet

2995 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL 33160

N/A BEV

Apple

$4.50

Cranberry

$3.95

Pineapple

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Grapefruit

$3.95

Pomegranate

$3.95Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

San Pelegrino

$8.00

San Pelegrino Medium

$6.00

Voss

$8.00

Perrier 330ml

$4.50

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Red Bull

$7.50

Red Bull Light

$2.95Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$6.00

Coffee and Tea

All other Specialty Coffees

$6.50

American Coffee

$4.50

Double Espresso

$6.50

Espresso

$4.50

Hot Tea Cup

$4.50

Hot Tea

$10.00

Virgin Cocktails

Lemonade

$6.00

Mixed Berry Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Tapas

Ajillo Shrimp

$18.00

Baked Brie

$17.00

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Calamari

$15.00

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Charcuterie board

$24.00

MEZE Platter

$28.00

Flatbread Dolce Vita

$13.00

Flatbread Italian

$13.00

Flatbread Mozarella

$13.00

Flatbread Mushroom

$13.00

Grilled Zucchini

$7.00

Hummus

$15.00

Meatballs

$15.00

Mussels & Fries

$22.00

Polenta

$13.00

Polenta Fried

$10.00

Roasted Veggies

$13.00

Salmon Tartar

$16.00

Salmon Tiradito

$16.00

Shishito peppers

$12.00

Shrimp Kebob

$22.00

3 Tacos

$15.00

truffle fries

$8.00

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Extra Taco

$5.00

Salads

Summer Salad

$15.00

Beets Salad

$14.00

Brie Cheese

$18.00

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Greek

$14.00

Pasta

Carbonara

$22.00

Bolognese

$24.00

lobster vodka ravioli

$27.00

Pesto Pasta

$22.00

Linguini Puttanesca

$24.00

Seafood Pasta Diablo

$28.00

Brie Risotto

$26.00

Truffle mushroom risotto

$26.00

Fettuccini with Meatballs

$26.00

Entrees

Beef Stroganoff

$29.00

Branzino for two

$60.00

Burger

$18.00

Risotto

$26.00

Churrasco

$36.00

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Lamb chops

$39.00

Octopus

$29.00

Rib Eye

$42.00

Salmon Entree

$32.00

Branzino for 1

$40.00

Seafood Soup

$24.00

Short ribs

$29.00

Tomahawk

$140.00

Trout

$29.00

Bread

Chiabatta

$6.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$19.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$12.00

Hazelnut Bar

$12.00

Creme Brule

$10.00

Napoleon

$12.00

Nutella Lava Cake

$12.00

Lemon Sorbet

$3.00

Small Fruit Plate

$10.00

Medium Fruit Plate

$20.00

Large Fruit Plate

$30.00

Passion Fruit Sorbet

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Panacota

$12.00

Sides

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Truffle French Fries

$8.00

Plantain Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$6.00

roasted baby potatoes

$6.00

Specials

Tuesday Mussels

$22.00

Wednesday Salmon Burger

$18.00

Thursday

Kids Menu

Pasta with meatballs

$15.00

Kids pasta

$12.00

kids meatballs

$12.00

steak and eggs kids

$17.00

cheeseburger with fries

$14.00

waffle with berries

$12.00

Lunch

Summer Salad

$15.00

Beets Salad

$14.00

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Salmon Tiradito

$16.00

Flatbread Mozarella

$13.00

Flatbread Mushroom

$13.00

Sandwich Steak

$17.00

Sandwich Veggie

$14.00

Shrimp Kebob

$22.00

Toast Avocado Greek

$13.00

Toast Norwegian

$15.00

Hummus

$15.00

Carbonara

$22.00

Fiocchi Truffle

$24.00

lobster vodka ravioli

$27.00

Octopus

$29.00

Salmon Entree

$32.00

Short Ribs

$28.00

Burger

$18.00

Beef Stroganoff

$29.00

BRUNCH

Ajillio Shrimp

$17.00

Bagel

$14.00

Bread Basket

$6.00

Calamari

$15.00

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Classic Ham Benedict

$15.00

Flatbread Dolce Vita

$13.00

Flatbread Italian

$13.00

Flatbread Mozarella

$13.00

Flatbread Mushroom

$13.00

French Toast

$13.00

Greek Yogurt

$12.00

Hass Avocado Toast

$17.00

Omelet Garden

$13.00

Roasted Veggies

$13.00

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$17.00

3 Tacos

$15.00

Steak and Eggs

$26.00

The Guest Breakfast

$15.00

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Waffle

$13.00

Salads Brunch

Beet Salad

$14.00

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Summer Salad

$15.00

Greek

$14.00

Entrees Brunch

Burger

$18.00

Seafood Pasta Diablo

$28.00

Linguini Puttanesca

$24.00

Octopus Lunch

$29.00

Rib Eye

$42.00

Carbonara

$22.00

Salmon

$29.00

Steak and Eggs

$26.00

Drinks Brunch

Mimosa

$11.00

Bellini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Unlimited Mimosa 1.5 hour

$15.00

Unlimited Mimosa 4 hour

$25.00

Unlimited Bloody Mary 1.5 hour

$15.00

Unlimited Bloody Mary 4 hour

$25.00

Music

Music cover

$10.00

Karaoke

$25.00

Karaoke extra song

$50.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2995 NE 163RD STREET, NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL 33160

Directions

Gallery
The Guest image
The Guest image

Map
