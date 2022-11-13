Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille at Portsmouth RI

903 Reviews

$$

1 Lagoon Road

Portsmouth, RI 02871

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Burger
NE Clam Chowder
Jerked Wings

Appetizers

Cajun Nuts

Cajun Nuts

$4.00

House Smoked with a Cajun Seasoning

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hand cut chicken, marinated in Half & Half and spices. Served with a side of house-made BBQ or Honey Mustard

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

House Tenders with Fries

Cuban Cheese Fries

Cuban Cheese Fries

$10.00

French fries topped with a Dijon & ham cheese sauce, pulled pork, diced pickles, drizzled with yellow mustard

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$7.00

classic southern cornmeal batter mixed with scallions served with maple-chipotle aioli

Jerked Wings

Jerked Wings

$12.00

one pound of wings marinated in Jerk Sauce, fried then tossed in a sweet and spicy jerk sauce

Meeting Street Crab Dip

Meeting Street Crab Dip

$18.00

crab meat in a creamy sherry sauce, topped with cheddar and served warm with ritz crackers

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

house-made cheese sauce, cherry peppers, black beans, pineapple salsa and avocado crema on homemade corn chips choice of: debris (slow-roasted chuck roast) ● Caribbean pulled pork ● grilled chicken sautéed vegetables ● chilled sliced salmon (+4)* ● chopped bacon

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

french fries with crumbled bacon, house-made cheese sauce and scallions

Raw Bar

Cocktail Shrimp

$3.00

Oyster Shooter

$8.00

Oyster - Aquidneck Cups

$3.25

Soups & Salads

organic field greens topped with chopped house-smoked beets, tomato, cucumber, red onion and goat cheese topped wit balsamic glaze

NE Clam Chowder

$8.00

Classic New England creamy chowders served with oyster crackers.

Farm Greens Salad

Farm Greens Salad

$8.00

organic greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion served with a balsamic-thyme vinaigrette

Cuban Hearts of Palm Salad

Cuban Hearts of Palm Salad

$13.00

hearts of palm, roma tomato, scallion and red onion tossed in a roma tomato vinaigrette over field greens

Kale and Smoked Beet Salad

Kale and Smoked Beet Salad

$13.00

mixed kale topped with farro, house-smoked beets and goat cheese with a creamy roasted garlic dressing

NE Clam Chowder - Bowl

$16.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with french fries
BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$14.00

natural raised beef topped with lettuce & tomato served on a toasted roll with fries. Add the toppings of your liking

Cajun Sloppy Joe

Cajun Sloppy Joe

$14.00

Ground beef, pork and andouille, garlic, onion, green pepper and Rheds BBQ on a toasted bun, served with fries

Debris Sandwich

Debris Sandwich

$18.00

a New Orleans classic - slow-roasted chuck roast, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, horseradish may & house-made pickles on a ciabatta roll. Served with fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

A Gulf Stream Favorite! southern fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and a maple chipotle aioli on a ciabatta bread with lettuce. Served with fries

Irish BBQ Sandwhich

$16.00

Dry-rubbed, house-smoked pork shoulder finished with a Guinness BBQ and Dubliner Irish cheddar on a toasted roll

Salmon Cake Sandwhich

Salmon Cake Sandwhich

$17.00

pan-seared salmon cake topped with red pepper relish tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Choose from house-made black-eyed pea & Portobello or 10-veggie burger. Pan seared topped with lettuce & tomato, served with a side of house remoulade on a ciabatta roll. Served with fries

Grilled CHICKEN Sandwich

$12.00

Sweet Tea brined chicken served on a ciabatta with lettuce & tomato. Served with fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Classic Grilled cheese served on white bread and your choice of cheese. Served with fries.

BLT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce and tomato on white bread

Entrees

Bermuda Fish Chowder

Bermuda Fish Chowder

$17.00

the offical soup of Bermuda. Haddock, tomatoes, onions, vegetables and spices in a clear broth. Served with Goslings Dark Rum & Outerbridge's Sherry Pepper Sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00

New England classic, beer battered Hake fish. Served with house slaw, fries & tartar.

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$23.00

House dry-rubbed pork chop, grilled and served with garlic mashed potatoes and hot & sour cabbage

Mofungo

$15.00

mashed sweet plantains topped with a spicy sauce of peppers, onion, garlic, scallion, cilantro and tomato

Pineapple Grilled Chicken

Pineapple Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken thighs in a pineapple cream, topped with pineapple salsa, served with yellow rice and grilled asparagus

Tacos

Tacos

$15.00

two flour tortillas topped with pineapple salsa and avocado crema - choose one: debris, Caribbean pulled port, chilled seared sliced salmon (+4), grilled chicken, sauteed veggies or tofu. Served with fries

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

buttermilk-marinated and fried chicken served over a Belgian waffle with bourbon maple syrup and vegetable of the day

Debris Platter

$20.00

A New Orleans Classic - slow-roasted chuck roast served with your choice of 2 sides

Pulled Pork Platter

$18.00

house smoked Eastern Carolina-style BBQ pulled pork with your choice of 2 sides.

Vegetable Platter

$16.00

Vegetable of the day sauteed served with a choice of 2 sides. **Vegetables change based on availability please call to find out about the Vegetable**

Guinness Beef Stew

Guinness Beef Stew

$19.00

the classic, over garlic smashed potatoes

New England Seafood Sautee

$25.00

Scallops, calamari and fish sauteed with butter, garlic and parsley, topped with seasoned panko and finished under the broiler

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

House chicken tenders and fries

Kids Chix & Waffles

$10.00

House chicken tenders served over a small waffle with maple cream

Kids Grill Cheese

$10.00

Classic grilled cheese served on white bread with fries

Kids PBJ

$10.00

PB & J served on white bread with fries

Desserts

Apple Whiskey Crème Brulee

$8.00

caramelized plantains

$7.00

coconut sugar caramelized plantains topped with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.00

House-made chocolate bourbon pecan pie

Doggie Menu

Buddy Burger

$6.00

Doggie Bone Cookie

$3.00

Dognoli Cannoli

$3.00

Pup cup ice cream

$4.00

Doggie Beer

$7.00

Doggie Birthday Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

Loaded Caribbean Bloody

$16.00

Tito's vodka, our SPICY house-made bloody mix, topped with shrimp and bacon

Caribbean Bloody Mary

$13.00

Tito's Vodka & our spicy Caribbean spiced house-made bloody mixture

Deep Eddy Limeade

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

vanilla vodka, Borghetti espresso liqueur, Frangelico, Tia Maria & Kahlua

Newport Hurricane

$13.00

Thomas Tew rum, OJ, passion fruit & grenadine, topped with a Thomas Tew Reserve “Bottle in Bond” rum float

Pussers Painkiller

$13.00

Pussers Rum, OJ, pineapple & Coco Lopez, finished with shaved nutmeg

Rum Runner

$13.00

white rum & dark rum, banana liquor, OJ, pineapple & cranberry

Sangria

$13.00

Red wine, brandy and blueberry puree

Smoky Paloma

$13.00

Texas Mule

$11.00

Tito's vodka and ginger beer

Three Sheet Mimosa

$13.00

Deep Eddy Ruby, Deep Eddy Lemon, LaMarca Prosecco, OJ & pineapple served on the rocks

Cucumber Cooler

$12.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$13.00

Papa Pilar white rum, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, grapefruit juice, lime juice & simple syrup, served up

VIEUX CARRE

$13.00

Blue Carnival

$12.00

Aperol Fever

$12.00

Mulled Wine

$12.00

Cranberry Mule

$10.00

Pecan Old Fashioned

$13.00

Frozen Cocktails

Nutella Mudslide

$13.00

Nutella, Pinnacle whipped cream vodka, coffee liquer & Irish cream liqueur, finished with a Nutella swirl

Peanut Butter Mudslide

$13.00

Screwball peanut butter whiskey, caramel cream liqueur & chocolate sauce, garnished with shaved chocolate

Mudslide

$13.00

Vanilla Vodka, Irish Cream Liqueur, Coffee Liqueur. Finished with chocolate syrup.

Frozen Blue Carnival

$12.00

Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Melon Liquor & Blue Curacao

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Triple 8 Blueberry vodka, fresh lemon juice and splash of simple syrup

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Be sure to pick your flavor

Pina Colada

$13.00

Beer

18-WATT SINGLECUT

$8.00

ABITA Purple Haze

$6.00

Alexandr Pils

$7.00

Athletic N/A

$6.00

BUD

$5.50

BUD LIGHT

$5.50

COORS LIGHT

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

CORONA PREMIER

$6.00

DEVILS PURSE draft

$7.50

DOGS & BOATS

$9.00

Drift Cucumber Lime Whalers

$6.00

Field Day Cider

$7.00

GREATER GOOD PULP

$9.00

Guinness

$9.00

Heineken

$6.00

Industrial Arts Wrench

$9.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.50

Nantucket Blue

$7.00

Nantucket Cran

$7.00

Nantucket Lime

$7.00

Narragansett

$5.00

New Planet GF

$6.00

Newburg Brown Ale

$7.00

Npt Daybreak Wit Beir

$8.00

Phaze IPA

$9.00

Proclamation rotating

$8.00

Radiant Pig Save the Robots DRAFT

$8.00

Rolling in Clouds

$9.00

Surf Casting

$7.00

Vermont Scarlet

$7.00

Whaler's Rise Draft

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Box Of Ice

$2.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

San Pellagrino

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

To Go Water

$0.25

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Virgin

$7.00

Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

$3.50

TO GO COFFEE

$4.00

OB Frozen Cocktails

Nutella Mudslide

$13.00

Nutella, Pinnacle whipped cream vodka, coffee liquer & Irish cream liqueur, finished with a Nutella swirl

Peanut Butter Mudslide

$13.00

Screwball peanut butter whiskey, caramel cream liqueur & chocolate sauce, garnished with shaved chocolate

Mudslide

$13.00

Vanilla Vodka, Irish Cream Liqueur, Coffee Liqueur. Finished with chocolate syrup.

Frozen Blue Carnival

$12.00

Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Melon Liquor & Blue Curacao

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Triple 8 Blueberry vodka, fresh lemon juice and splash of simple syrup

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Be sure to pick your flavor

Pina Colada

$13.00

Purple Fox Slushie

$13.00

OB Beer

18-WATT SINGLECUT

$8.00

ABITA Purple Haze

$6.00

Athletic N/A

$6.00

BUD

$5.50

BUD LIGHT

$5.50

COORS LIGHT

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

CORONA PREMIER

$6.00

DEVILS PURSE draft

$7.50

DOGS & BOATS

$9.00

Drift by Whalers

$6.00

Field Day Cider

$7.00

GREATER GOOD PULP

$9.00

Guinness

$9.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.50

Nantuck Blue

$7.00

Nantucket Cran

$7.00

Nantucket Lime

$6.00

Narragansett

$5.00

New Planet GF

$6.00

Npt Wit

$7.00

Proclamation rotating

$8.00

Rolling in Clouds

$9.00

Surf Casting

$7.00

The MEG BY 12GUNS

$7.00Out of stock

TimberHitch

$8.00

Whaler's Rise Draft

$8.00

Radiant pig Draft

$8.00

Shore Leave

$9.00

TWO ROADS PUMPKIN

$6.00

OB Specialty Cocktail

Loaded Caribbean Bloody

$16.00

Tito's vodka, our SPICY house-made bloody mix, topped with shrimp and bacon

Caribbean Bloody Mary

$13.00

Tito's Vodka & our spicy Caribbean spiced house-made bloody mixture

Espresso Martini

$13.00

vanilla vodka, Borghetti espresso liqueur, Frangelico, Tia Maria & Kahlua

Hemingway Daiquiri

$13.00

Papa Pilar white rum, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, grapefruit juice, lime juice & simple syrup, served up

Newport Hurricane

$13.00

Thomas Tew rum, OJ, passion fruit & grenadine, topped with a Thomas Tew Reserve “Bottle in Bond” rum float

Pussers Painkiller

$13.00

Pussers Rum, OJ, pineapple & Coco Lopez, finished with shaved nutmeg

Rum Runner

$13.00

white rum & dark rum, banana liquor, OJ, pineapple & cranberry

Sangria

$13.00

Red wine, brandy and blueberry puree

Texas Mule

$11.00

Tito's vodka and ginger beer

Three Sheet Mimosa

$13.00

Deep Eddy Ruby, Deep Eddy Lemon, LaMarca Prosecco, OJ & pineapple served on the rocks

Cucumber Cooler

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

VIEUX CARRE

$13.00

Blue Carnival

$12.00

Peanut Butter Martini

$13.00

Screwball peanut butter whiskey, caramel cream liqueur & chocolate sauce, garnished with shaved chocolate

Caribbean Espresso Martini

$13.00

Deep Eddy Limeade

$9.00

Smoky Paloma

$13.00

Purple Fox 43

$12.00

Titos Vodka, Licor 43, splash of lemon and concord grape. Finish with Prosecco

Cranberry Fizz

$12.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Celebrating the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby! Bourbon with muddled simple syrup and mint

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey and lemonade

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Deep Eddy Limeade

$12.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Coastal cooking with a New England twist.

Website

Location

1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871

Directions

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille image
The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille image
The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille image

