The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille at Portsmouth RI
903 Reviews
$$
1 Lagoon Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cajun Nuts
House Smoked with a Cajun Seasoning
Chicken Tenders
Hand cut chicken, marinated in Half & Half and spices. Served with a side of house-made BBQ or Honey Mustard
Chicken Tenders & Fries
House Tenders with Fries
Cuban Cheese Fries
French fries topped with a Dijon & ham cheese sauce, pulled pork, diced pickles, drizzled with yellow mustard
Hush Puppies
classic southern cornmeal batter mixed with scallions served with maple-chipotle aioli
Jerked Wings
one pound of wings marinated in Jerk Sauce, fried then tossed in a sweet and spicy jerk sauce
Meeting Street Crab Dip
crab meat in a creamy sherry sauce, topped with cheddar and served warm with ritz crackers
Nachos
house-made cheese sauce, cherry peppers, black beans, pineapple salsa and avocado crema on homemade corn chips choice of: debris (slow-roasted chuck roast) ● Caribbean pulled pork ● grilled chicken sautéed vegetables ● chilled sliced salmon (+4)* ● chopped bacon
Bacon Cheese Fries
french fries with crumbled bacon, house-made cheese sauce and scallions
Soups & Salads
NE Clam Chowder
Classic New England creamy chowders served with oyster crackers.
Farm Greens Salad
organic greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion served with a balsamic-thyme vinaigrette
Cuban Hearts of Palm Salad
hearts of palm, roma tomato, scallion and red onion tossed in a roma tomato vinaigrette over field greens
Kale and Smoked Beet Salad
mixed kale topped with farro, house-smoked beets and goat cheese with a creamy roasted garlic dressing
NE Clam Chowder - Bowl
Sandwiches
BYO Burger
natural raised beef topped with lettuce & tomato served on a toasted roll with fries. Add the toppings of your liking
Cajun Sloppy Joe
Ground beef, pork and andouille, garlic, onion, green pepper and Rheds BBQ on a toasted bun, served with fries
Debris Sandwich
a New Orleans classic - slow-roasted chuck roast, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, horseradish may & house-made pickles on a ciabatta roll. Served with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
A Gulf Stream Favorite! southern fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and a maple chipotle aioli on a ciabatta bread with lettuce. Served with fries
Irish BBQ Sandwhich
Dry-rubbed, house-smoked pork shoulder finished with a Guinness BBQ and Dubliner Irish cheddar on a toasted roll
Salmon Cake Sandwhich
pan-seared salmon cake topped with red pepper relish tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll
Veggie Burger
Choose from house-made black-eyed pea & Portobello or 10-veggie burger. Pan seared topped with lettuce & tomato, served with a side of house remoulade on a ciabatta roll. Served with fries
Grilled CHICKEN Sandwich
Sweet Tea brined chicken served on a ciabatta with lettuce & tomato. Served with fries
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Classic Grilled cheese served on white bread and your choice of cheese. Served with fries.
BLT
bacon, lettuce and tomato on white bread
Entrees
Bermuda Fish Chowder
the offical soup of Bermuda. Haddock, tomatoes, onions, vegetables and spices in a clear broth. Served with Goslings Dark Rum & Outerbridge's Sherry Pepper Sauce
Fish & Chips
New England classic, beer battered Hake fish. Served with house slaw, fries & tartar.
Grilled Pork Chop
House dry-rubbed pork chop, grilled and served with garlic mashed potatoes and hot & sour cabbage
Mofungo
mashed sweet plantains topped with a spicy sauce of peppers, onion, garlic, scallion, cilantro and tomato
Pineapple Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken thighs in a pineapple cream, topped with pineapple salsa, served with yellow rice and grilled asparagus
Tacos
two flour tortillas topped with pineapple salsa and avocado crema - choose one: debris, Caribbean pulled port, chilled seared sliced salmon (+4), grilled chicken, sauteed veggies or tofu. Served with fries
Chicken and Waffles
buttermilk-marinated and fried chicken served over a Belgian waffle with bourbon maple syrup and vegetable of the day
Debris Platter
A New Orleans Classic - slow-roasted chuck roast served with your choice of 2 sides
Pulled Pork Platter
house smoked Eastern Carolina-style BBQ pulled pork with your choice of 2 sides.
Vegetable Platter
Vegetable of the day sauteed served with a choice of 2 sides. **Vegetables change based on availability please call to find out about the Vegetable**
Guinness Beef Stew
the classic, over garlic smashed potatoes
New England Seafood Sautee
Scallops, calamari and fish sauteed with butter, garlic and parsley, topped with seasoned panko and finished under the broiler
Kids Menu
Desserts
Doggie Menu
Specialty Cocktails
Loaded Caribbean Bloody
Tito's vodka, our SPICY house-made bloody mix, topped with shrimp and bacon
Caribbean Bloody Mary
Tito's Vodka & our spicy Caribbean spiced house-made bloody mixture
Deep Eddy Limeade
Espresso Martini
vanilla vodka, Borghetti espresso liqueur, Frangelico, Tia Maria & Kahlua
Newport Hurricane
Thomas Tew rum, OJ, passion fruit & grenadine, topped with a Thomas Tew Reserve “Bottle in Bond” rum float
Pussers Painkiller
Pussers Rum, OJ, pineapple & Coco Lopez, finished with shaved nutmeg
Rum Runner
white rum & dark rum, banana liquor, OJ, pineapple & cranberry
Sangria
Red wine, brandy and blueberry puree
Smoky Paloma
Texas Mule
Tito's vodka and ginger beer
Three Sheet Mimosa
Deep Eddy Ruby, Deep Eddy Lemon, LaMarca Prosecco, OJ & pineapple served on the rocks
Cucumber Cooler
Hemingway Daiquiri
Papa Pilar white rum, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, grapefruit juice, lime juice & simple syrup, served up
VIEUX CARRE
Blue Carnival
Aperol Fever
Mulled Wine
Cranberry Mule
Pecan Old Fashioned
Frozen Cocktails
Nutella Mudslide
Nutella, Pinnacle whipped cream vodka, coffee liquer & Irish cream liqueur, finished with a Nutella swirl
Peanut Butter Mudslide
Screwball peanut butter whiskey, caramel cream liqueur & chocolate sauce, garnished with shaved chocolate
Mudslide
Vanilla Vodka, Irish Cream Liqueur, Coffee Liqueur. Finished with chocolate syrup.
Frozen Blue Carnival
Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Melon Liquor & Blue Curacao
Frozen Blueberry Lemonade
Triple 8 Blueberry vodka, fresh lemon juice and splash of simple syrup
Frozen Margarita
Be sure to pick your flavor
Pina Colada
Beer
18-WATT SINGLECUT
ABITA Purple Haze
Alexandr Pils
Athletic N/A
BUD
BUD LIGHT
COORS LIGHT
Corona
CORONA PREMIER
DEVILS PURSE draft
DOGS & BOATS
Drift Cucumber Lime Whalers
Field Day Cider
GREATER GOOD PULP
Guinness
Heineken
Industrial Arts Wrench
MICH ULTRA
MILLER LITE
Nantucket Blue
Nantucket Cran
Nantucket Lime
Narragansett
New Planet GF
Newburg Brown Ale
Npt Daybreak Wit Beir
Phaze IPA
Proclamation rotating
Radiant Pig Save the Robots DRAFT
Rolling in Clouds
Surf Casting
Vermont Scarlet
Whaler's Rise Draft
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Box Of Ice
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple
Root Beer
San Pellagrino
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Sweet Tea
To Go Water
Tomato Juice
Virgin
Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda
TO GO COFFEE
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Coastal cooking with a New England twist.
1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871