Greek
Mediterranean

The Gyro Co.

156 Reviews

$

116 Colony Pl

Plymouth, MA 02360

Popular Items

Build Your Own
The Greek Salata 🌱
The Athenian

The Classics

Choose from our predetermined menu of items the way you would find it in Greece!
The Athenian

The Athenian

$11.00

Grilled pita bread, filled with rotisserie pork, topped with creamy tzatziki, tomato, onion & home-cut fries inside *If you prefer anything substituted with something else, please specify in 'Special Request'*

The Thessa

The Thessa

$11.00

Grilled pita bread, filled with tender rotisserie chicken, topped with Thessa sauce (mustard base), tomato, onion, and home-cut fries inside *If you prefer anything substituted with something else, please specify in 'Special Request'*

The Spartan

$14.00

Tender lamb kebob tips, grilled to perfection on a warm grilled pita with tzatziki, mixed greens, tomatoes, and onions

The 'What do you mean no meat?' 🌱

The 'What do you mean no meat?' 🌱

$10.50

Fresh & flavorful falafel on a grilled pita with homemade roasted red pepper hummus, tomato, onion, mixed greens & feta cheese *If you prefer anything substituted with something else, please specify in 'Special Request'*

The Greek Salata 🌱

The Greek Salata 🌱

$11.00

A salad with a bed of fresh mixed greens, topped with red onion, cucumbers, tomato, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, green peppers & Dodonis Feta served with creamy Greek dressing & warm pita bread *If you prefer anything substituted with something else, please specify in 'Special Request'*

The Village Salata 🌱

The Village Salata 🌱

$12.00

A salad without lettuce, the way Greece does it! Fresh cut tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green pepper, Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis & Dodonis feta served with Greek balsamic dressing and warm pita bread

Pastichio

$16.00Out of stock

Build Your Own

First, start with a base (bowl, salad, or pita sandwich) Second, choose a protein Next, Select an accommodating sauce (or two!) *If you prefer anything substituted with something else, please specify in 'Special Request'* Finally, top it off with your selections of toppings to complete your meal!

Build Your Own

Dinners

Lamb Dinner

$17.00Out of stock

Falafel Dinner

$15.00

Pork Gyro Dinner

$15.50

Mediterranean Platter

$42.00

Chicken Souvlaki Dinner

$17.00

Chicken Gyro Dinner

$15.50

Small Plates and Sides

Spanakopita 🌱

Spanakopita 🌱

$8.00

Fresh spinach and feta pie wrapped in a warm delicate & flaky phyllo dough

Dolmades 🌱

Dolmades 🌱

$8.00

Herb rice mixture, stuffed in a grape leaf and served with Dodonis feta, Kalamata olives & warm pita bread (6 count)

Greek Fries 🌱

Greek Fries 🌱

$5.50

Home cut french fries topped with crumbled Dodonis feta cheese and sprinkled with Greek imported oregano. Served with creamy Greek dressing

Lemon Roasted Potato Wedges 🌱

Lemon Roasted Potato Wedges 🌱

$7.50

Thick, wedge cut potatoes, roasted and soaked in an olive oil & butter, lemon and herb marinade

Sweet Potato Fries 🌱

Sweet Potato Fries 🌱

$5.50

Sweet potato fries, cooked to crispy perfection

Home-Cut French Fries 🌱

Home-Cut French Fries 🌱

$4.50

Crispy fries topped with a blend of spices

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

$5.50Out of stock

A classic chicken rice soup made silky with a whipped lemon & egg broth served with warm pita bread

Pita Bread & Spread 🌱

Pita Bread & Spread 🌱

$6.00+

Choose one, two, or three options of a spread with warm grilled pita bread as a perfect addition to your meal

Loukaniko

Loukaniko

$7.50

Herb & leek infused sausage, grilled and made to perfection on top of home cut fries with Dodonis feta cheese and imported Greek oregano

Side of Sauce

$2.00

Side of a Base

$5.00

Side of Toppings

$2.00

Side of Protein

$7.00

Side of Pita

$1.50

Spanakopita Bites

$1.50

Greek Meatballs

$14.00Out of stock

Sweet Heat Fries

$7.50

Sweet potato fries topped with feta crumbles, imported Greek oregano & drizzled with hot honey

Zatar

$0.50Out of stock

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$7.50

Rich pastry baked in sheets of phyllo layered with chopped nuts, cinnamon and soaked in a honey syrup

Orange Pie

Orange Pie

$6.00

Delicate custard cake soaked in an orange infused honey syrup in a phyllo dough crust

Bougatsa

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Baklava Cheese Cake

$8.25Out of stock

Bottled

Bottled

$2.50

Yamas Tea

Tea

$3.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

116 Colony Pl, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
The Gyro CO image
The Gyro CO image
The Gyro CO image
The Gyro CO image

