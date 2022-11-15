Bars & Lounges
American
The HabiTap
80 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
A taphouse & eatery that serves feel good food and an extensive craft list of beer/wine. HabiTap also has retail beer & wine!
1325 Miller Rd, Suite N, Greenville, SC 29607
