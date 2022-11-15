Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The HabiTap

80 Reviews

$$

1325 Miller Rd

Suite N

Greenville, SC 29607

Order Again

Popular Items

House Burger
Soft Pretzels
BLT

Shareables

Boiled Peanuts

$7.20

our house-made beer boiled peanuts, scallions

Soft Pretzels

$9.90

2 warm soft pretzels, Habitap cheese, crudite, creole mustard

Fried Pickles

$9.90

Hand breaded pickles, smoked tomato ranch

Chicken Tenders

$11.70

Choice of grilled or fried Want them tossed? Choose from one of our 5 sauces. Choose Buffalo, Dry Rub, BBQ, Sriracha Lime, Glazy Little Things

Hummus Plate

$9.90

Our own hummus, red pepper jelly, olives, crudite, toasted naan bread

Pimento Cheese Poppers

$9.90

Fried house made pimento cheese, red pepper jelly

Smothered Fries/Tots

$9.90

Smothered Fries or Tots Public- HabiTap beer cheese, crumbled bacon, scallions Good Shawarma- Italian dressing, tzatziki, feta, dill HabiTap Hot- HabiTap hot seasoning, fried house made jalapeno bottlecaps, smoked tomato ranch

Salads

Cluck House Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, pecorino cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, egg, smoked tomato ranch Add protein- chicken (grilled or fried), burger patty, burger patty - $4

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Choice of grilled or fried chicken Romaine, shaved pecorino, house made vegan croutons, our own vegan Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken Spring mix, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese, herb dresssing

Plates

Mediterranean Bowl

$16.99

Choice of protein- gryo meat, grilled chicken shawarma, Marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onion, tzatziki, basmati rice, feta, olives, toasted naan

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Hand breaded fried cod, fries, remoulade, lemon

Brat & Chips

$15.99

Beer braised bratwurst, fries, stout gravy, grilled onions & peppers

Habitap Mac and Cheese

$15.99

Pasta, HabiTap beer cheese, broccoli, grilled chicken

Two Handers

BLT

$12.99

8 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, HabiSauce, toasted brioche Add pimento cheese- $1.50

Turkey Reuben

$14.99

Shaved turkey, beer braised sauerkraut, swiss cheese, comeback sauce, toasted Rye

Cheeseburger in Paradox

$13.99

Beyond Meat patty, vegan cheese, tempeh "bacon", steak sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, kaiser roll. A great vegan option!

House Burger

$12.99

6oz. burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, HabiSauce, toasted bun.

Cheesesteak

$16.99

Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, provolone, toasted sub roll

Habitap Hot Chicken Melt

$13.99

Fried or grilled spicy chicken, pimento cheese, mayo, house made hot pickles, toasted Texas toast.

Chicken Shack

$13.99

Choice of fried or grilled Chicken, pickles & comeback sauce, Toasted bun It. Is. Amazing.

The Sicilian

$14.99

Shaved turkey, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Italian dressing, toasted and warmed on a hoagie bun

Pizza

The Grazer

$15.99

marinara, mozzarella, roasted broccoli, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula

Classic Margherita

$14.99

marinara, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil

Notorious PIG

$16.99

marinara, mozzarella, Italian sausage bacon, salami & pepperoni

Habiluxe

$16.99

Marinara, mozzarella, onion, green peppers, cremini musrooms, sausage, pepperoni, proscuitto, bacon

The Argumentative

$16.99

marinara, mozzarella, fresh jalapeno, pineapple, prosciutto, & bacon

Cheese Loueez

$14.99

Marinara, mozzarella, feta, pecorino, provolone

Sides

Fries

$5.99

Tots

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Cucumber Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Fruit

$4.99

2 oz side of beer cheese

$1.00

4 oz side of beer cheese

$2.00

Side of Naan Bread

$2.00

Kids

Kid School Pizza

$6.50

Kid Grilled Chz

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Restaurant Week

Arugula & Spinach Salad

Arugula & Spinach Salad

Crispy Pork Schnitzel

Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A taphouse & eatery that serves feel good food and an extensive craft list of beer/wine. HabiTap also has retail beer & wine!

Website

Location

Directions

Gallery
The HabiTap image
The HabiTap image

Map
