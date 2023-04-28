The Halal Project - Downtown Austin 917 West 12th Street

  • Home
Popular Items

Combination Plate

$12.99

Tender, lean lamb/beef meat chopped and grilled and marinated grilled chicken thighs over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Shawarma over Rice

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Gyro with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Food

Rice Plates

Combination Plate

$12.99

Tender, lean lamb/beef meat chopped and grilled and marinated grilled chicken thighs over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Gyro over Rice

$12.99

Chopped and grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken over Rice

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken thighs over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and a hot sauce.

Chicken Shawarma over Rice

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Beef Shawarma over Rice

$13.99

Marinated beef, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Lamb Shawarma over Rice

$13.99

Marinated lamb, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Kebab over Rice

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Beef Kebab over Rice

$13.99

Marinated beef cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Lamb Kebab over Rice

$13.99

Marinated lamb cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Kofta Kebab over Rice

$13.99

Marinated ground beef and veggies, chargrilled on a skewer over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Falafel over Rice

$11.99

Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie balls over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Wraps

Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Gyro with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken thighs with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Marinated lamb, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Kebab Wrap

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and our white sauce and hot sauce

Beef Kebab Wrap

$12.99

Marinated beef cubes grilled and wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Lamb Kebab Wrap

$12.99

Marinated lamb cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Kofta Kebab Wrap

$12.99

Marinated mixture of ground beef and veggies charbroiled on a skewer and wrapped in pita bread with hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Falafel Wrap

$10.99

Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie balls made fresh to order wrapped in pita bread. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.

Gyro & Falafel Wrap

$11.99

Gyro and fried veggie balls with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Chicken Falafel Wrap

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken thighs, fried veggie balls with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.

Sides

Loaded French Fries

$4.99

Loaded fries with salt, pepper, ketchup, white sauce and hot sauce.

Falafel (4pcs)

$4.50

Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie ball made fresh to order.

Hummus

$3.99

A blend of chickpea puree and tahini sauce flavored with lemon, and olive oil.

Tabouleh

$3.99

Tabouleh

Plain Fries

$4.99

Plain Fries

Dolma

$3.99

Stuffed grape leaves.

Pita Bread

$1.00

Pita Bread

Basmati Seasoned Rice

$3.99

Basmati Seasoned Rice

Kettle Cooked Chips

$2.00

Kettle Cooked Chips

Side salad

$3.49

Desserts

Baklava

$3.00

Drinks

Yogurt Drink

$2.75

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Barbican

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Laziza|barbican

$3.00

Maaza mango

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

917 West 12th Street, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

