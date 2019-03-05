The Half Shell Grill The Half Shell Grill

The Half Shell Grill imageView gallery
250 Virginia St

Urbanna, VA 23175

Popular Items

McDoogle Burger
Boardwalk Fries
Cheesecake

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Appetizers

Seared Ahi Tuna

$11.00Out of stock

Sesame-encrusted ahi tuna, pickled cabbage, avocado, and ponzu sauce.

Calamari

$10.00

tossed in a chili-lime sauce.

Fried Oysters App

$14.00

served with mississippi comeback sauce.

5 Smoked Wings

$7.50Out of stock

smoked and tossed in your choice of Old Bay, Buffalo, or BBQ.

10 Smoked Wings

$13.00Out of stock

smoked and tossed in your choice of Old Bay, Buffalo, or BBQ.

Boardwalk Fries

$10.00

cheese, bacon, scallions, jalapenos, ranch.

Crab Dip

$12.00

served with homeade tortilla chips.

Crab Pretzel

$13.00

soft Bavarian pretzel. crab dip and melted cheeses.

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

hand breaded and fried, tossed in buffalo and served with ranch or blue cheese.

Oyster Rockafeller

$13.00

butter, herbs, bacon, spinach, parmesan.

Brussel Sprout Appetizer

$8.00

crispy fried and served with ranch.

Hushpuppies

$5.00

jalapenos, honey butter, sea salt.

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

a southern classic.

Drunken Mussels

$12.00

white wine, garlic, tomato and served with garlic bread.

Mini Crab Cakes

$15.00

house made crab cake minis.

Raw Bar

1/2 Dozen Mini Pearls

$12.00Out of stock

Dozen Mini Pearls

$24.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

1/2 LB Steamed Shrimp

$10.00

Lb Steamed Shrimp

$20.00

1/2 LB Snow Crab Legs

$25.00Out of stock

LB Snow Crab Legs

$50.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Middle Neck Clams

$9.00

Dozen Middle Neck Clams

$18.00

Small Half Shell Sampler

$18.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, corn, potatoes.

LRG Half Shell Sampler

$29.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, corn, potatoes.

Havens gold 1/2 dozen

$12.00Out of stock

Havens gold dozen

$24.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen James River

$12.00Out of stock

Dozen James River

$24.00Out of stock

Soup & Salads

Small House Salad

$4.00

spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots.

Large House Salad

$7.00

spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots.

Small Ceasar Salad

$5.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons.

Large Ceasar Salad

$8.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons.

Cobb Salad

$12.00

grilled chicken, spring mix, hard-boiled egg, diced bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado and blue cheese dressing.

Cup Shrimp Chowder

$4.00

Bowl Shrimp Chowder

$7.00

Spinach Salad

$10.00

spinach, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cucumbers, strawberries, balsamic vinaigrette.

Small Classic Wedge

$6.00

iceberg, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, bacon, blue cheese crumbles.

Large Classic Wedge

$10.00

iceberg, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, bacon, blue cheese crumbles.

Flatbreads

Chesapeake Flatbread

$12.00

crab dip, roasted tomatoes, old bay.

Margarita Flatbread

$11.00

mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic.

Californian Flatbread

$12.00

chicken, cheese, bacon, red peppers, avocado, cilantro, ranch.

Sandwiches & Such

B.L.A.T.

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo.

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$12.00

pickled cabbage, sriracha aioli.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, ranch.

Classic Burger

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese.

Club

$10.00

turkey, ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, mayo.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, remoulade.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard.

Lobster Roll

$18.00

mayo, lemon juice, celery, chives on a french roll.

McDoogle Burger

$12.00

Certified Angus Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion, special sauce.

Oyster Po Boy

$15.00

oysters, lettuce, tomato, mississippi comeback sauce.

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

shrimp, lettuce, tomato, mississippi comeback sauce.

Entrees

Ribeye

$36.00

Blackened Mahi

$18.00

mango salsa, spinach, rice.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.00

peppers, mushrooms, onions, cream cajun sauce, linguine.

Crab Cake Entree

$25.00

rice, green beans, remoulade.

Filet Mignon

$34.00Out of stock

Certified Angus Beef filet, risotto, broccoli, demi glace.

Flounder Entree

$13.00

coleslaw, tartar sauce, fries.

Fried Oyster Entree

$21.00

mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled red onions.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce.

Half Shell Pasta

$18.00

mussels, clams, shrimp, red sauce, linguine.

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$32.00

Fried Chicken Entree

$16.00

fried and drizzled with honey, mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Pan Seared Rockfish

$25.00

mushroom risotto, spinach.

Seafood Platter

$25.00

flounder, oysters, shrimp, hushpuppies, fries, cocktail, and tartar.

Seared Salmon

$17.00

mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, honey butter.

Shrimp Pasta

$17.00

spinach, tomatoes, roasted garlic cream sauce.

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00

tuna, rice, cucumber, pickled cabbage, avocado, mango salsa, spicy mayo.

Surf N' Turf

$50.00Out of stock

Certified Angus Beef filet mignon, lobster tail, mashed potatoes, broccoli.

Twin Tails

$45.00

two lobster tails, roasted potatoes, green beans.

NY Strip

$25.00

Certified Angus Beef Strip Steak, chimichurri, fries, peppercorn aioli.

Simply Grilled

Simply Grilled Mahi

$17.00

served over roasted potatoes and green beans.

Simply Grilled Tuna

$17.00

served over roasted potatoes and green beans.

Simply Grilled Salmon

$17.00

served over roasted potatoes and green beans.

Simply Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

served over roasted potatoes and green beans.

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

texas caviar, pickled cabbage, avocado, sriracha aioli.

Mahi Tacos

$13.00

texas caviar, pickled cabbage, avocado, sriracha aioli.

Little Shells

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

served with fries.

Kids Shrimp

$5.00

fried and served with fries.

Kids Butter Noodles

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

served with fries.

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Spinach

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Old Bay Chips

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Brussels Sprouts Side

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

SIDE Loaded Fries

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.00

Mushroom Risotto

$3.00Out of stock

Small House Salad

$4.00

spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots.

Pita Chips

$1.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$4.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00Out of stock

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager Draft

$6.00

Bold Rock Draft

$7.00

Aleworks Superb IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$7.00

Bluemoon

$8.00

3Notch Apple Crumb Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Pocahopcus IPA

$7.00

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Guiness Bottle

$6.50

Corona Bottle

$5.50

Stella Artois Bottle

$5.50

Natty BOH

$4.00

12oz Claw Watermelon

$5.50

16oz Claw

$6.50Out of stock

Heineken Non Alcoholic

$5.00Out of stock

Signature Cocktails

Blueberry Lemondrop

$10.00

smirnoff blueberry vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, blue curaco, sugared rim.

Urbanna Refresher

$10.00

smirnoff zero sugar cucumber & lime vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, soda water, mint and cucumber.

Bourbon Spritzer

$10.00

bourbon, aperol, lemon juice, simple syrup, splash of prosecco, orange peel.

Strawberry Mexican Mojito

$10.00

tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, mint, strawberry puree, soda water.

Halfshell Punch

$10.00

Virginia Street Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rappahannock Rum Crush

$10.00

Tie Mai Tai

$10.00

Blue Pearl Martini

$10.00

Coconut Lime Crush

$8.00

Purple People Eater

$5.00

Common Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

White Russian

$6.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Shooters

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Green Tea

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shooter

$7.00

Red Headed Slut Shooter

$8.00

Royal Flush Shooter

$8.00

Washington Apple Shooter

$8.00

Woo Woo Shooter

$7.00Out of stock

Scooby Snack Shooter

$8.00

Wheeler Tea Shooter

$8.00

Blueberry Bomb

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Colonels Pride (House)

$5.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnnie Walker I

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Basil Hayden's

$11.00

Vodka

Nikolai (House)

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Burnetts Orange

$5.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Cucumber

$6.00

Rum

Castillo (House)

$5.00

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Tequila

Tortilla Gold (House)

$5.00

Espolon

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Gin

Bartons (House)

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00Out of stock

Liquor/Cordials

Caffe Lolita

$6.00

Ryans Cream

$6.00

Jager

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00Out of stock

Di Amore Amaretto

$7.00

Bartons Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Bols Melon

$5.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Oyster Shooters

Original Oyster Shooter

$6.00

vodka, oyster, cocktail, lemon.

Bloody Mary Oyster Shooter

$7.00

vodka, oyster, zing zang, old bay rim.

Cucumber & Lime Oyster Shooter

$7.00

cucumber & lime vodka, oyster, salt and pepper rim.

Wine By The Glass

House Red Glass

$6.00

19 Crimes Cabernet Glass

$7.00

Simple Life Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Canyon Road Merlot

$9.00

Chateau Souverain Merlot

$8.00

Contempo Malbec Glass

$8.00

Cork fee

$15.00

House White Glass

$6.00

Magnolia Grove Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

One Hope Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.00Out of stock

CK Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Smoking Loon Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.00

Cavaliere d'ORo Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

Candoni Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Zonin Prosecco Glass

$9.00

Sarraca Mascato Glass

$10.00

Wyclif Brut Glass

$6.00

Luccio

$8.00

Hayes Rose Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Corking Fee

$15.00

Canyon Road Pino

$8.00

Wine By The Bottle

Corking Fee

$15.00

House Red Bottle

$24.00

19 Crimes Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Old Soul Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Simple Life Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

Skyfall Merlot Bottle

$36.00

Contempo Malbec Bottle

$36.00

House White Bottle

$24.00

Magnolia Grove Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Edna Valley Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

One Hope Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Seaside Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

CK Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Smoking Loon Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Cavaliere d'Oro Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Candoni Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

Sarocca Mascato Bottle

$40.00

Hayes Rose Bottle

$32.00

Astoria Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

Wyclif Brut Bottle

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
