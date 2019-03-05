The Half Shell Grill The Half Shell Grill
No reviews yet
250 Virginia St
Urbanna, VA 23175
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
N/A Beverages
Appetizers
Seared Ahi Tuna
Sesame-encrusted ahi tuna, pickled cabbage, avocado, and ponzu sauce.
Calamari
tossed in a chili-lime sauce.
Fried Oysters App
served with mississippi comeback sauce.
5 Smoked Wings
smoked and tossed in your choice of Old Bay, Buffalo, or BBQ.
10 Smoked Wings
smoked and tossed in your choice of Old Bay, Buffalo, or BBQ.
Boardwalk Fries
cheese, bacon, scallions, jalapenos, ranch.
Crab Dip
served with homeade tortilla chips.
Crab Pretzel
soft Bavarian pretzel. crab dip and melted cheeses.
Buffalo Shrimp
hand breaded and fried, tossed in buffalo and served with ranch or blue cheese.
Oyster Rockafeller
butter, herbs, bacon, spinach, parmesan.
Brussel Sprout Appetizer
crispy fried and served with ranch.
Hushpuppies
jalapenos, honey butter, sea salt.
Deviled Eggs
a southern classic.
Drunken Mussels
white wine, garlic, tomato and served with garlic bread.
Mini Crab Cakes
house made crab cake minis.
Raw Bar
1/2 Dozen Mini Pearls
Dozen Mini Pearls
Shrimp Cocktail
1/2 LB Steamed Shrimp
Lb Steamed Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab Legs
LB Snow Crab Legs
1/2 Dozen Middle Neck Clams
Dozen Middle Neck Clams
Small Half Shell Sampler
shrimp, mussels, clams, corn, potatoes.
LRG Half Shell Sampler
shrimp, mussels, clams, corn, potatoes.
Havens gold 1/2 dozen
Havens gold dozen
1/2 Dozen James River
Dozen James River
Soup & Salads
Small House Salad
spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots.
Large House Salad
spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots.
Small Ceasar Salad
romaine, parmesan, croutons.
Large Ceasar Salad
romaine, parmesan, croutons.
Cobb Salad
grilled chicken, spring mix, hard-boiled egg, diced bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado and blue cheese dressing.
Cup Shrimp Chowder
Bowl Shrimp Chowder
Spinach Salad
spinach, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cucumbers, strawberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
Small Classic Wedge
iceberg, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, bacon, blue cheese crumbles.
Large Classic Wedge
iceberg, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, bacon, blue cheese crumbles.
Flatbreads
Sandwiches & Such
B.L.A.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo.
Blackened Tuna Sandwich
pickled cabbage, sriracha aioli.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, ranch.
Classic Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese.
Club
turkey, ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, mayo.
Crab Cake Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, remoulade.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard.
Lobster Roll
mayo, lemon juice, celery, chives on a french roll.
McDoogle Burger
Certified Angus Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion, special sauce.
Oyster Po Boy
oysters, lettuce, tomato, mississippi comeback sauce.
Shrimp Po Boy
shrimp, lettuce, tomato, mississippi comeback sauce.
Entrees
Ribeye
Blackened Mahi
mango salsa, spinach, rice.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
peppers, mushrooms, onions, cream cajun sauce, linguine.
Crab Cake Entree
rice, green beans, remoulade.
Filet Mignon
Certified Angus Beef filet, risotto, broccoli, demi glace.
Flounder Entree
coleslaw, tartar sauce, fries.
Fried Oyster Entree
mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled red onions.
Fried Shrimp Basket
fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce.
Half Shell Pasta
mussels, clams, shrimp, red sauce, linguine.
Lobster Mac N Cheese
Fried Chicken Entree
fried and drizzled with honey, mashed potatoes and broccoli.
Pan Seared Rockfish
mushroom risotto, spinach.
Seafood Platter
flounder, oysters, shrimp, hushpuppies, fries, cocktail, and tartar.
Seared Salmon
mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, honey butter.
Shrimp Pasta
spinach, tomatoes, roasted garlic cream sauce.
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
tuna, rice, cucumber, pickled cabbage, avocado, mango salsa, spicy mayo.
Surf N' Turf
Certified Angus Beef filet mignon, lobster tail, mashed potatoes, broccoli.
Twin Tails
two lobster tails, roasted potatoes, green beans.
NY Strip
Certified Angus Beef Strip Steak, chimichurri, fries, peppercorn aioli.
Simply Grilled
Tacos
Little Shells
Sides
Spinach
Broccoli
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Old Bay Chips
Fries
Fruit
Roasted Potatoes
Brussels Sprouts Side
Rice
Coleslaw
SIDE Loaded Fries
Side Garlic Bread
Mushroom Risotto
Small House Salad
spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots.
Pita Chips
Small Caesar Salad
Draft Beer
Bud Light Draft
Michelob Ultra Draft
Devils Backbone Vienna Lager Draft
Bold Rock Draft
Aleworks Superb IPA
Pacifico
Bluemoon
3Notch Apple Crumb Ale
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Pocahopcus IPA
Bells Two Hearted IPA
Coors Light
Bottled Beer
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Yuengling Bottle
Guiness Bottle
Corona Bottle
Stella Artois Bottle
Natty BOH
12oz Claw Watermelon
16oz Claw
Heineken Non Alcoholic
Signature Cocktails
Blueberry Lemondrop
smirnoff blueberry vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, blue curaco, sugared rim.
Urbanna Refresher
smirnoff zero sugar cucumber & lime vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, soda water, mint and cucumber.
Bourbon Spritzer
bourbon, aperol, lemon juice, simple syrup, splash of prosecco, orange peel.
Strawberry Mexican Mojito
tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, mint, strawberry puree, soda water.
Halfshell Punch
Virginia Street Old Fashioned
Rappahannock Rum Crush
Tie Mai Tai
Blue Pearl Martini
Coconut Lime Crush
Purple People Eater
Common Cocktails
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Blue Motorcycle
Cosmopolitan
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island
Margarita
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Orange Crush
Red Sangria
White Russian
White Sangria
Shooters
Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch
Vodka
Liquor/Cordials
Oyster Shooters
Wine By The Glass
House Red Glass
19 Crimes Cabernet Glass
Simple Life Pinot Noir Glass
Canyon Road Merlot
Chateau Souverain Merlot
Contempo Malbec Glass
Cork fee
House White Glass
Magnolia Grove Chardonnay Glass
One Hope Chardonnay Glass
Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc Glass
CK Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Smoking Loon Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Cavaliere d'ORo Pinot Grigio Glass
Candoni Pinot Grigio Glass
Zonin Prosecco Glass
Sarraca Mascato Glass
Wyclif Brut Glass
Luccio
Hayes Rose Glass
Corking Fee
Canyon Road Pino
Wine By The Bottle
Corking Fee
House Red Bottle
19 Crimes Cabernet Bottle
Old Soul Pinot Noir Bottle
Simple Life Pinot Noir Bottle
Skyfall Merlot Bottle
Contempo Malbec Bottle
House White Bottle
Magnolia Grove Chardonnay Bottle
Edna Valley Chardonnay Bottle
One Hope Chardonnay Bottle
Seaside Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
CK Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Smoking Loon Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Cavaliere d'Oro Pinot Grigio Bottle
Candoni Pinot Grigio Bottle
Sarocca Mascato Bottle
Hayes Rose Bottle
Astoria Prosecco Bottle
Wyclif Brut Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
250 Virginia St, Urbanna, VA 23175