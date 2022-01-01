The Hall DSM imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

The Hall DSM 111 S. 11th Street Suite 200

review star

No reviews yet

111 S. 11th Street Suite 200

West Des Moines, IA 50265

Vacay Saturday

Take a vacation from inflation - $5 Mojitos, Margaritas, Mules & Mama's Mimosas

Mojito

$5.00

Twisted Mojito

$5.00

Tito's, Mint Simple, Lemon - Like a mojito but for vodka drinkers.

Mule

Mule

$5.00

Take a vacation from inflation. Mules are $4 on Mondays and $5 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Momma's Mimosa

$5.00

Vodka, Prosecco, OJ. This is why the pancakes are always burned.

Margarita

$5.00

Cover

$5.00

Clothing

Face Masks

$10.00

Nike Hat

$35.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Shirt No. 1

Shirt No. 1

$50.00

Sweatshirt, shadow heather gray with orange graphics

Shirt No. 2

Shirt No. 2

$35.00

Long sleeve T-shirt, black frost with white graphics

Shirt No. 3

Shirt No. 3

$35.00

Long sleeve T-shirt, Army green with orange graphics

Shirt No. 4

Shirt No. 4

$25.00

Short sleeve T-shirt, black with white graphics

Shirt No. 5

Shirt No. 5

$25.00

Women's flowy scoop muscle tank, heather olive with orange graphics

Shirt No. 6

Shirt No. 6

$25.00

Women's flowy scoop muscle tank, white marble with black graphics

Shirt No. 7

$25.00

Short sleeve T-shirt, Hall logo, charcoal gray, white and orange graphics

Shirt No. 8

$35.00

Long sleeve T-shirt, Hall Logo, charcoal gray, white and orange graphics

Shirt No. 9

$25.00

Short sleeve T-shirt, Hobo symbols, charcoal gray, orange graphics

Shirt No. 10

$25.00

Short sleeve T-shirt, Drink Runner, charcoal gray with orange graphics

Shirt No. 11

$45.00

Bartender polo shirt, black with white graphics

Shirt No. 12

$45.00

Polo, two-tone charcoal gray and black, white graphics

Shirt No. 13

$35.00

Long sleeve T-shirt, The Hall, white with orange graphics

Shirt No. 14

$35.00

Long sleeve T-shirt, white with orange graphics

Shirt No. 15

Shirt No. 15

$65.00

Bike Jersey, orange and white with black graphics

Shirt No. 16

Long Sleeve T Shirt, The Hall Logo, White, White and Orange Graphic

Shirt No. 17

Shirt No. 18

Shirt #19

$45.00

Souvenirs

Enameled tin cup, white with black graphics
Hobo Cup

Hobo Cup

$20.00

Enameled tin cups which were our original mule cups until everybody started stealing them.

Jump Drives

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Hall is where you can meet your friends, or make a hundred new ones. Where tables are long and conversations are longer. Where cocktails are crafted and the food is served fresh from the Justice League of Food. Where a refurbished railcar building is not only a location, but also the center of conversation. Where music plays, games are on, communities connect—and all are welcome.

Website

Location

111 S. 11th Street Suite 200, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Directions

Gallery
The Hall DSM image
The Hall DSM image

