Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hall at Ashford Lane Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

4550 Olde Perimeter Way

Atlanta, GA 30346

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Soda

Coca-Cola

$5.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$5.00

Fuze Sweet Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade

$5.00

Still and Sparkling Water

Acqua Pana Mineral Water Large

$12.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Large

$12.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

True Island

Small Plates

Empanadas

$12.00Out of stock

Beef picadillo, scotch bonnet crema

Coconut & Corn Chowder

$12.00

Potato, celery, scotch bonnet crema

Conch Fritters

$12.00

Sweet corn, peppers, jerk aioli

Plantain Tostones

$9.00

Garlic butter, mayo-ketchup

Entrees

Jerk Chicken

$22.00

Pineapple salsa, coconut rice & beans

Garlic Shrimp Mofongo

$22.00

Pickled onions, mayo-ketchup

Rasta Pasta

$20.00

Grilled chicken, jerk cream sauce, caramelized onions

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Madrid

Starters

Marinated Manchego

$10.00

Anchovy, artichokes, capers, olives, orange infused olive oil, sourdough

Gambas al Ajillo

$16.00

Peel & eat prawns, garlic, dried chili oil, sourdough

Mejillones

$16.00

Steak Pinchos

$16.00

Grilled Tenderloin, Blue Cheese Butter, Crispy Shallots

Croquetas de Jámon

$10.00

Serrano ham, yukon gold, rosemary aioli

Entrees

Seared Scallops

$30.00

Chorizo, Patatas Bravas, Almond Romesco

Grilled Swordfish

$25.00

Pisto Manchego, Braised White Beans, Grilled Lemon

Extras

Extra sourdough

$1.50

Amato Italia

Starters

Sweet Potato Arancini

$12.00

Crispy risotto, spicy marinara, shaved parmigiano

Eggplant Bruschetta

$12.00

Grilled sourdough, roasted garlic ricotta, red peppers, onions, shaved parmigiano, balsamico

Antipasti

$20.00

Assorted cured meats, cheeses, olives and preserves

Salads

Prosciutto e Melone

$18.00

Cantaloupe, arugula, mozarella, shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Caprece

$16.00

Mozarella, tomatoes, basil vinaigrette, balsamico, sourdough croutons

Entrees

Spicy Rigatoni

$18.00

A la vodka, shaved parmigiano, basil oil

Pappardelle Bolognese

$20.00

Ragout of beef & pork, ricotta, basil oil

Chicken Saltimbocca

$28.00

Prosciutto, fontina, herb butter polenta, demi-glacé, broccolini

South & Common

Starters

Jalapeño Hush Puppies

$12.00

Sweet corn, red onions, buttermilk ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Sweet corn relish, buttermilk ranch

Bacon Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$18.00

Market greens, shaved onion, capers, tomatoes, grated egg, honey-mustard vinaigrette

Entrees

Chicken Tenders & Mac

$16.00Out of stock

Four cheese macaroni, buttermilk ranch

Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Buttermilk fried, lettuce, pickles, fries

Catfish & Grits

$22.00

Buttermilk fried, sweet corn, onions, peppers, andouille sausage

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Extras

Extra Ranch

$1.00

American Culture

Starters

Fried Oysters

$32.00

IPA batter, sauce bernaise, kaluga caviar

Onion Dip

$10.00

House-made kettle chips

Crab Grit Cakes

$18.00

White cheddar, avocado, grapefruit emulsion

Salads

Anchovy, parmegiano, torn sourdough

The Hall Caesar

$18.00

Hearts of romaine, anchovy, capers, shaved parmigiano, torn croutons

Entrees

Crab Grilled Cheese

$20.00

Herbed cheese, cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, fries

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Onion dip aioli, lemon gremolata, fries

The Hall Burger

$25.00

Foie gras, apricot mostarda, garlic aioli, smoked provolone, arugula, fries

Ribeye Oscar

$38.00

12 oz butter basted, lump crab, sauce bernaise, asparagus

Extras

Side Fries

$8.00

Itzayana

Starters

Chips & Dip Trio

$15.00

Guacamole, charred tomato salsa, jalapeño queso, tortilla chips

Carne Asada Fries

$16.00

Grilled steak, queso, avocado salsa, cotija cheese, jalapeños

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$16.00

Mashed avocado, chipotle crema, crispy shallots

Yucca Fries

$9.00

Garlic butter, cotija, cilantro, jalapeño ranch

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Olives, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, chips

Fluffy Tacos

Pick 2 Tacos

$16.00

served with rice and beans

Pick 3 Tacos

$19.00

served with rice and beans

Handhelds

Crunchwrap

$16.00

Steak or chicken, tostadas, queso, shredded lettuce, chipotle crema, salsa

California Burrito

$18.00

Steak or chicken, fries, queso, garlic crema, avocado and tomato salsas

El Greco

Starters

Dip Trio

$16.00

Hummus, tzatziki, whipped red pepper feta, local grilled breads

Flaming Saganaki

$15.00

Blistered tomatoes, capers, lemon, grilled pita

Fried Burrata

$16.00

Fennel marinara, olive tapenade

Charred Octopus

$22.00

Harissa aioli, chorizo, capers, red onion, crispy potatoes

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00Out of stock

House-blend cheeses, capers, local grilled breads

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, spicy marinara

Salads

Greek Salad

$14.00

Marinated tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, romaine, kalamata olives, crumbled feta

Entrees

Chicken Gyro

$18.00

Yoghurt marinade, roasted tomato, onion, tzatziki, fries

Greek Lemon Chicken

$25.00

Spinach rissoto, broccolini, caper demi-glacé

Extra

Extra sourdough

$1.50

Extra Pita

$1.50

Extra Tzatziki

$1.50

Jai Nai

Starters

Edamame

$9.00

Togarashi, sea salt, garlic crisps

Crispy Green Beans

$10.00

Tempura fried, crispy jalapeño, spicy mayo

Crispy Rice with Tuna

$15.00

Mashed avocado, spicy mayo, furikake, tobiko

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Tempura fried, very secret sauce, lime, black sesame

Pork Potstickers

$10.00

Salads

Marinated Kale

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy alliums, carrots, cabbage, sesame-ginger vinaigrette

Entrees

Miso Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Mushroom fried rice, garlicky boy choy

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Bulldog bbq, spicy mayo, slaw, chili crisp, steamed rice

Send Noodz

Small Plates

Sweet chili, toasted sesame

Spicy Cucumber

$9.00

Shaved cabbage, toasted peanuts, sesame-ginger dressing

Pork & Vegetable Egg-rolls

$10.00

Pork Belly Bao

$12.00

Salads

Poached Shrimp & Peanut Noodle

$18.00

Marinated shiitake, hard boiled egg, romaine, cabbage, carrot, cilantro

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$18.00

Coconut-lime thighs, carrot, cucumber, shredded lettuce, rice noodles, cabbage, house vinaigrette

Entrees

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

Pork belly, soy egg, chili crisp, shaved onion, marinated mushrooms

Coconut Curry

$18.00

Rice noodles, poached chicken, cabbage, carrots, basil, lime

Yakisoba Noodles

$18.00

The Hall Desserts

Desserts

Churros

$9.00Out of stock

Cinnamon sugar, smoked chocolate

Creme Brûlée Cheesecake

$12.00

Rosemary scented blueberry compote

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Coffee chantilly, salted caramel

Baklava

$12.00

Preserved orange, honey yoghurt

Seasonal Sundae

$9.00

Strawberries, vanilla gelato, balsamico

Kids Menu

Entrees

Kids Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$12.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$10.00

Kids Tacos

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Hall at Ashford Lane is a new collective full-service food hall featuring an array of top local chefs and mixologists, in a fresh collaborative cultural experience.

Website

Location

4550 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta, GA 30346

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern - Dunwoody/Perimeter
orange starNo Reviews
1221 ASHFORD CROSSING ATLANTA, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Wholesume Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Ashford crossing Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Joey D's Oak Room -
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Crown Pointe Pkwy Dunwoody, GA 30338
View restaurantnext
Red Pepper Taqueria- Dunwoody - 4555 Ashford Dunwoody Road
orange starNo Reviews
4555 Ashford Dunwoody Road Dunwoody, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar - Perimeter
orange starNo Reviews
4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 2090 atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Breakers Korean Grill & BBQ - Atlanta - Ashford Crossing
orange starNo Reviews
Ashford Crossing Dunwoody, GA 30346
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston