  • Home
  • /
  • Orchard Park
  • /
  • The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard
A map showing the location of The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza 4170 Southwestern BoulevardView gallery

The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza 4170 Southwestern Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

4170 Southwestern Boulevard

Orchard Park, NY 14127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Main Menu

Traditional Pizza

Large Cheese

$20.35

LG NY Style Cheese

$20.35
LG Cheese + 1 Topping

LG Cheese + 1 Topping

$23.50

LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$23.50

LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$23.50

LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$23.50

Medium Cheese

$17.50

MED NY Style Cheese

$17.50

MED Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.75

MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.75

MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$19.75

MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$19.75

White Pizza

LG 3 Cheese Steak

LG 3 Cheese Steak

$26.95

A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite mushroom, onion & choice of hot or sweet peppers.

LG Buffalo Chicken

$25.10

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot

LG Chick Ched & Brocc

$25.90

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

LG Old Italian White

$24.85

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

MED World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza

$20.70

A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite Mushroom and Onions & choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers.

MED Bacon Egg & Cheese

$19.95Out of stock

White dough topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.

MED BBQ Chicken

$20.25Out of stock

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)

MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$19.95Out of stock

White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.

MED Breakfast Western

$19.95Out of stock

White dough topped with egg, sweet pepper, light onions, ham, mozzarella and light cheddar.

MED Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

MED Chicken Club

$20.25Out of stock

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

MED Chick Ched & Brocc

$19.45

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

MED Eggplant White

$19.20Out of stock

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

MED In The Grass

$20.80Out of stock

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

MED Margherita

$19.95Out of stock

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

MED Old Italian White

$19.95

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

MED Sicilian White

$19.95Out of stock

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

MED Spinach Popeye

$19.95Out of stock

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

MED Stinger

$22.70Out of stock

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

MED Stuffed HP

$20.70Out of stock

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

GF World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

GF Bacon Egg & Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Gluten free shell topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.

GF BBQ Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

GF Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$17.00Out of stock

Gluten free shell topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.

GF Breakfast Western

$17.00Out of stock

Gluten free shell topped with egg, sweet peppers, light onions, ham, mozzarella and cheddar.

GF Buffalo Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

GF Chicken Club

$17.00Out of stock

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

GF Chicken Ched & Brocc

$17.00Out of stock

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

GF Eggplant White

$17.00Out of stock

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

GF In The Grass

$17.00Out of stock

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

GF Margherita

$17.00Out of stock

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

GF Old Italian White

$17.00Out of stock

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

GF Sicilian White

$17.00Out of stock

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

GF Spinach Popeye

$17.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

GF Stinger

$17.00Out of stock

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

GF Stuffed HP

$17.00Out of stock

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

Wings & Fingers

Single Wing

$15.50

(10) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Double Wing

$26.20

(20) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Triple Wing

$37.75

(30) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 2 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Bucket Wing

$61.25

(50) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 3 blue cheese and side of celery.

Single Wing Pit

$16.75

(10) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Double Wing Pit

$28.00

(20) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Triple Pit

$39.75

(30) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 2 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Bucket Pit

$64.95

(50) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 3 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Single Chicken Finger

$15.95

6 tender chicken fingers flavored how you like served with fries, blue cheese, celery and a garlic roll.

Double Chicken Finger

$24.95

12 tender chicken fingers flavored how you like served with fries, blue cheese, celery and a garlic roll.

Dinners

Creole Pasta

$18.95

Gorgonzola Steak

$21.95

Appetizers

French Onion Soup

$5.95

Jumbo Crab Cakes

$14.95

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$10.95

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

Loaded Nachos

$11.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

French Fries

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.95

With a side of sauce

Pizza Logs

$7.95

Sides

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Side Of Ranch

$1.25

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00

Extra Coleslaw

$0.95

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Wing Sauce

$1.25

Side Hot Peppers

$0.85

Side of Celery

$1.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.95

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.95

Strawberry Cream Cake

$5.95

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Drinks

2 Liter Bottle

$3.50

Celcius

$4.00

Handhelds

Classic Burger

$15.95

Blackberry Burger

$16.95

Angry Burger

$16.95

Reuben

$15.95

Beef On Weck

$15.95

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.95

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Berry Bourbon Lemonade

$9.00

Deep Shandy

$9.00

Empress & Elderflower

$11.00

Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Vanilla Old Fashioned

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet PepsI

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Loganberry

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Kids menu

3 Kids Chicken Finger

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Slice of Pizza

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4170 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Hamburg
orange starNo Reviews
3860 McKinley Parkway Hamburg, NY 14219
View restaurantnext
Cobham Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
10 Cobham Drive Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
Uncle Joe's Diner
orange star4.7 • 1,737
4869 Southwestern Blvd. Hamburg, NY 14075
View restaurantnext
Lago 210
orange star3.0 • 35
4038 Hoover Road Hamburg, NY 14219
View restaurantnext
Peg's Place Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4046 Lake Shore Road Hamburg, NY 14075
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Bros Food Truck 2 (New) - 5138 S Park Ave E3
orange starNo Reviews
5138 S Park Ave E3 Hamburg, NY 14075
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orchard Park

SPoT Coffee - Orchard Park NEW
orange star4.6 • 767
6519 East Quaker Road Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
The Byrd House
orange star4.3 • 343
4190 North Buffalo Rd Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orchard Park
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Derby
review star
No reviews yet
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Angola
review star
Avg 5 (2 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston