- Home
- /
- Orchard Park
- /
- The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard
The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza 4170 Southwestern Boulevard
No reviews yet
4170 Southwestern Boulevard
Orchard Park, NY 14127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Main Menu
Traditional Pizza
Large Cheese
LG NY Style Cheese
LG Cheese + 1 Topping
LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping
LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings
LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings
Medium Cheese
MED NY Style Cheese
MED Cheese + 1 Topping
MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping
MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings
MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings
White Pizza
LG 3 Cheese Steak
A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite mushroom, onion & choice of hot or sweet peppers.
LG Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot
LG Chick Ched & Brocc
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
LG Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
MED World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza
A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite Mushroom and Onions & choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers.
MED Bacon Egg & Cheese
White dough topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.
MED BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)
MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc
White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.
MED Breakfast Western
White dough topped with egg, sweet pepper, light onions, ham, mozzarella and light cheddar.
MED Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot
MED Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
MED Chick Ched & Brocc
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
MED Eggplant White
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
MED In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
MED Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
MED Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
MED Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
MED Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
MED Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
MED Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
GF World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza
A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers
GF Bacon Egg & Cheese
Gluten free shell topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.
GF BBQ Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)
GF Breakfast Ched & Brocc
Gluten free shell topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.
GF Breakfast Western
Gluten free shell topped with egg, sweet peppers, light onions, ham, mozzarella and cheddar.
GF Buffalo Chicken
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot
GF Chicken Club
Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato
GF Chicken Ched & Brocc
Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets
GF Eggplant White
Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese
GF In The Grass
Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak
GF Margherita
The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
GF Old Italian White
Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies
GF Sicilian White
Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.
GF Spinach Popeye
Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger
GF Stinger
Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese
GF Stuffed HP
Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage
Wings & Fingers
Single Wing
(10) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Double Wing
(20) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Triple Wing
(30) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 2 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Bucket Wing
(50) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 3 blue cheese and side of celery.
Single Wing Pit
(10) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Double Wing Pit
(20) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Triple Pit
(30) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 2 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Bucket Pit
(50) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 3 blue cheese and a side of celery.
Single Chicken Finger
6 tender chicken fingers flavored how you like served with fries, blue cheese, celery and a garlic roll.
Double Chicken Finger
12 tender chicken fingers flavored how you like served with fries, blue cheese, celery and a garlic roll.
Appetizers
Sides
Handhelds
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Berry Bourbon Lemonade
Deep Shandy
Empress & Elderflower
Pineapple Margarita
Vanilla Old Fashioned
Top Shelf Long Island
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4170 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Photos coming soon!