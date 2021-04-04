The Hammel House Inn imageView gallery

The Hammel House Inn

280 Reviews

$$

121 S Main St

Waynesville, OH 45068

Order Again

SALADS

Chef Salad

$12.99

Hammel House Chicken Salad

$14.99

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$2.99

SANDWICH

Hammel Reuben

$12.50

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Ham & Peach

$12.50

Fish Sandwich

$13.25Out of stock

BLT

$11.99

Apple Turkey

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Club

$13.50

Chicken Fritters

$10.99

Grilled Cheese and Soup

$10.99

Avocado turkey club

$13.99

Monte Cristo

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Kalbasa sandwich

$12.50

Cabbage and kalbasa

$10.00Out of stock

BURGER

Hammel House Burger

$12.99

The “Mad” Anthony Burger

$13.50

All American Burger

$11.99

Beyond burger

$11.99

Bacon black blue

$13.99

Specialty Burger

$11.99

Dog burger

$7.99

DINNER

Walleye Dinner

$14.99

Meat loaf

$10.99

Ribs

$14.99

SIDES

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$2.99

House Fries

$2.99

Hammel House Confetti Veggies

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Poatato Fries

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99Out of stock

No sides

Soup of the Day

$2.99

wild rice

$2.99

Side salad

$2.99

Brussels sprout salad

$3.99

BBQ Baked beans

$2.99

Country butter beans

$2.99

DESSERT

Bread pudding

$4.99

Fruit Cobbler

$4.99+

Carrot cake

$5.99

Chocolate Madness

$9.99

Pumpkin Roll

$4.99

Ice cream

$2.50

4 tier cake

$9.99

Peanut butter egg

$2.25

Apple pie

$4.99

Strawberry crunch

$9.99

Coconut Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Pie

$5.99

DRESSINGS

Ranch

Jalapeno Ranch

Thousand Island

Blue Cheese

French

Italian

Maple Vinaigrette

12oz Jalapeno Ranch

$10.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Kids Chicken Fritters

$4.25Out of stock

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Chocolate chip pancakes

$4.99

kids cheeseburger

$5.99

Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

$13.50

Shrimp & Grits

$12.50Out of stock

Corn Beef Hash

$9.99

Biscuits and Goetta Gravy

$7.50

Strawberry Waffle

$9.99

Scrambler

$10.99

Platter 1

$9.99

Waffle Platter

$10.49

Bub's Breakfast

$10.99

Quiche

$4.99

Chipped Beef

$7.99

Brunch burger

$13.50

Breakfast burrito

$5.99

Ala Cart

1 Egg

$1.50

Bacon

$2.99

Belgium Waffle

$3.99

Toast 2pcs

$1.99

2 Biscuits no Gravy

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Bowl of Gravy

$3.50

Crock of Gravy

$5.99

2 Eggs

$2.50

Sausage

$3.49

Cheese and grits

$2.50Out of stock

Home fries

$2.99

Cinnamon roll

$5.99

Muffin

$4.25

Soups

French Onion

$5.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Add on French onion

$3.00

Delivery Charge

Delivery Charge

$2.99

Specials

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Banana French toast

$11.99

Strawberry pancakes

Grilled cheese and soup

$8.99

Mani mahi

$16.99

Roasted chicken

$14.99

French toast

$9.99

BBQ chicken

$9.99

Pasta dinner

$10.99

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Other

Lemonade

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.55

Orange Juice

$2.55

Sweet Tea

$2.99

GC

$5.00

$5.00

$10.00

$10.00

$20.00

$20.00

$50.00

$50.00

$100.00

$100.00

Room 1

Winter Price

$100.00

Tax

$10.00

Weekday summer rate

$145.00

Weekend summer rate

$155.00

Summer weekday tax

$14.50

Summer weekend tax

$15.00

Room 2

Winter Price

$80.00

Tax

$8.00

Weekday summer rate

$140.00

Weedend summer rate

$150.00

Weekday tax

$14.00

Weekend tax

$15.00

Room 3

Winter Price

$110.00

Tax

$11.00

Weekday rate

$150.00

Weekday tax

$15.00

Weekend rate

$160.00

Weekend tax

$16.00

Room 4

Winter Price

$110.00

Tax

$11.00

Weekday rate

$150.00

Weekday tax

$15.00

Weekend rate

$160.00

Weekend tax

$16.00

Room 5

Winter Price

$110.00

Tax

$11.00

Weekday rate

$160.00

Weekend tax

$17.00

Weekend rate

$170.00

Weekday tax

$16.00

Brandy Room Rate

Rate

$75.00

Carols painting

Chicken

$42.00

Rooster

$36.00

Rooster 2

$18.00

Sheep

$34.00

Chicken

$26.00

I fabric chickens

$19.00

Owl

$24.00

Chicken w black background

$28.00

Cow

$68.00

Bunny

$21.00

Pig

$14.00

Funny chickens

$38.00

Pig

$46.00

Black&white pig

$38.00

Pink pig

$22.00

Large owl

$34.00

Medium owl

$26.00

Small owl

$20.00

Pig

$37.00

Peaking goat

$27.00

Cue

$86.00

Cue/blue

$44.00

Cue stand up

$130.00

Kissing cows

$68.00

Cow with grasz

$37.00

Cue

$62.00

Chicken

$16.00

Chicken

$14.00

Cue large

$90.00

Small paintings

$10.00

Gnome

$15.00

Cat

$28.00

Small pumpkin

$6.00

Santa

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 S Main St, Waynesville, OH 45068

Directions

Gallery
The Hammel House Inn image

