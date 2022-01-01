Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
The Hammond Kitchen & Craft Bar
1,143 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Casual fine dining restaurant with a large bar, social hour, brunch and NW fare.
Location
4857 NW Lake Rd, Suite 200, Camas, WA 98607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen - 705 NE 136th Ave. Suite 101
No Reviews
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101 Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurant
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards - 11500 NE 76th St. A-8
No Reviews
11500 NE 76th St. A-8 Vancouver, WA 98662
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Camas
Hickory Restaurant + Bar - Camas Meadows
4.7 • 119
4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr, Camas, WA 98607
View restaurant