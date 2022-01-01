Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

The Hammond Kitchen & Craft Bar

1,143 Reviews

$$

4857 NW Lake Rd

Suite 200

Camas, WA 98607

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts
Fried Chicken Sand
Ora King Salmon Filet

Small Plates/Sides

Foccacia

$5.00

House Baked with asiago cheese and roasted garlic.

Home Style Deviled Eggs

$11.50

Scallions, aioli, mustard and pickle relish. Six half eggs served with dish

California Deviled Eggs

$12.50

Deviled eggs with crab, avocado, ginger and wasabi.

Yam Cakes

$16.00

Quinoa yam cakes with red pepper sauce, fresh vegetables.

Mac n Cheese Side

$10.50

Creamy White cheddar sauce, macaron noodles and toast bread crumbs

Fries

$9.00

Fresh cut rosemary parm fries cooked to order. Fresh cur plain fries available as well.

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Pan seared Brussels, tossed with gochuchang, toasted almonds. cilantro, jasmin rice.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Mashed red potatoes, with garlic, cream and seasoning

Slaw

$6.00

Cut red and white cabbage with onion and our house made tangy cole slaw sauce.

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Crab, scallop mousse, bar room slaw, tartar, lemon.

House Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Hot Smoked King Salmon, dill cream cheese, capers, pickled onion, crostini.

Coconut Prawns

$17.00

Crispy coconut breading, Thai Chili Cilantro and Mango Habanero Sauces.

Soup/Salads

House Salad

$11.50

Roasted tomato, green beans, sunflower seeds, blue cheese crumbles, egg and croutons, served with house-made red-wine vinaigrette dressing.

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Bowl of Soup

$10.00

Pacific Cobb Salad

$22.00

Smoked salmon, crab cake, marinated prawns, roasted tomato, chopped egg, avocado, croutons. Served with house-made Green Goddess dressing.

Steak Salad

$21.50

Wood-fired wagyu sirloin, roasted tomato, crispy onion, roasted beets, cambozola cheese. Served with house-made port dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Grilled Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, and house-made Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$20.50

Our Signature Caesar salad with a sliced, wood-grilled chicken breast.

Salmon Caesar Salad

$22.50

Our Signature Caesar salad with a wood grilled king salmon fillet.

Beet & Burrata Salad

$18.00

Roasted beets, burrata, arugula, spinach pesto, EVOO, white balsamic reduction.

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, fresh basil and oregano

Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

Artisan pepperoni, forest mushrooms, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Fennel Sausage Pizza

$20.00

Fennel sausage, white cheddar, blackberry shallot gastrique, oysters mushrooms, chèvre, roasted garlic, swiss with fresh thyme.

12" Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Sandos

Cheeseburger

$18.50

Country natural chuck, wood grilled, house baked bun, sauce, fixings

Fried Chicken Sand

$18.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, house pickles Bar room slaw, ranch, baby swiss, house baked bun

NY Dip

$19.50

Rosemary garlic NY strip roast, house baked French roll, swiss cheese, creamed horse radish, caramelized onion.

Mushroom Burger

$19.00

Forest mushroom and brown rice burger, vegan smoked gouda, avocado, caramelized onion, arugula, special sauce, house baked herb bun

Mains

Filet Steak

$45.00Out of stock

1855 Ranch, top 10% of choice, from the tenderloin, wood grilled, red wine redux, blue cheese crust, mac n cheese, summer succotash sauté.

Dinner Yamcake Bowl

$21.00

Roasted red pepper sauce, cauliflower rice, braised red cabbage, winter veggies

Spa Bowl with Chicken

$24.00

Mary's free range chicken, jasmin rice, braised red cabbage, summer succotash.

Spa Bowl with King Salmon

$32.00

King salmon, jasmin rice, braised red cabbage, summer succotash.

Ora King Salmon Filet

$34.00

Wood-grilled fresh Ora King Salmon, lemon butter, citrus avocado relish, garlic mashed potatoes, summer succotash sauté.

Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips

$24.00

Three pieces of breaded wild Halibut. Fresh cut fries and our house-made cole slaw.

Mushroom Meatloaf (contains meat)

$29.00

Country Natural Chuck, crispy onions, sweet onion sauce, garlic mashed, citrus braised cabbage.

Lan Roc Pork Chop

$31.00

Double cut pork chop, cider brined, wood grilled, apple noir compote , garlic mashed potatoes, fall vegetables.

Mary's Chicken

$28.00

Half Mary's Free Range Chicken, buttermilk brined, wood grilled with fresh herbs, veloute, garlic mashed potatoes, fall vegetables.

Ribeye

$39.00

1855 Ranch, top 10% of choice, wood grilled, herb butter baste, garlic mashed potatoes, summer succotash sauté.

Short Rib & Pappardelle

$34.00

Red barrel braised, shitake mushrooms, smoked mushroom butter, horseradish cream, Reggiano parmesan.

Dessert

Spiced Pear Crème Brule

$11.50

rich french custard, fall spiced red hood river pears, caramel crust

Apricot Bread Pudding

$11.50

Apricot croissant bread pudding Brandy soaked dried apricots, lemon curd, blueberry compote, powder sugar

Kid's for guests 12 and under!

Traditional kids cheese pizza with a topping of parm cheese

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Traditional kids cheese pizza with a topping of parm cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Creamy white cheddar mac with your choice of fries or grilled veggies

Kids Chicken

$9.00

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken. Your choice of fries or grilled veggies

Kids Yam Cakes

$9.00

House made yam cakes with your choice of fries or grilled veggies.

Kids Burger

$9.00

Bun, burger patty, cheddar cheese, and Hammond parmesan fries.

Restaurant info

Casual fine dining restaurant with a large bar, social hour, brunch and NW fare.

Website

Location

4857 NW Lake Rd, Suite 200, Camas, WA 98607

Directions

